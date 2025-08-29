Julie M. Anderson-Holburn
BREAKING: Anonymous Donor Posts $500K Bail to Free Julie Valadez as Family and Criminal Courts Ignore Appellate Reversal
America's family Court Crisis — The Julie Valadez Story
35 mins ago
Julie M. Anderson Holburn
Octo-Mom's Former Attorney Sued: Client Alleges Collusion and Rigged Custody Case
Orange County Family Court Crisis — The Nicole Dodson Story: How "Confidential" Paternity Proceedings Are Used to Commit Heinous Crimes Against Children
Aug 22
Julie M. Anderson Holburn
Exclusive: OC Custody Evaluator Under Investigation After Molestation Case; BBS Ignored Complaints
Orange County Family Court Crisis — The Anna Mogavero Story and a System That Failed to Protect
Aug 19
Julie M. Anderson Holburn
Why is the OCDA issuing a subpoena to a reporter
Orange County Family Court Crisis: The Tawny Minna-Grossman Story
Aug 17
Julie M. Anderson Holburn
Exclusive: Unveiling the legal battle in Orange County that no one else dares to report
Orange County Family Court Crisis: The Tawny Minna-Grossman Story
Aug 15
Julie M. Anderson Holburn
Orange County protective mother pleads not guilty to child abduction, fearing abuse
Orange County Family Court Crisis: The Tawny Minna-Grossman Story
Aug 14
Julie M. Anderson Holburn
Orange County Files Felony Charges Against Mom Who Says She Fled California to Protect Her Children
Orange County Family Court Crisis: The Tawny Minna-Grossman Story
Aug 13
Julie M. Anderson Holburn
OC court whistleblower revelations, felony charges, OCDA intimidation tactics against protective mother
Orange County Family Court Crisis: The Tawny Minna-Grossman Story
Aug 11
Julie M. Anderson Holburn
Bigger Bitch Susan Bassi? Bigger Than Kyle's Mom?
Watch now | Coast-to-Coast Media Feud Erupts as Family Court Corruption Journalists Trade Barbs, Legal Threats, and Explosive Accusations.
Published on This is For Real.
Aug 9
Costa Mesa Cops Stonewall Reporter on Court Corruption Files
Costa Mesa police refuse to release key records tied to an Orange County family court scandal, sparking accusations of a cover-up by an investigative…
Published on This is For Real.
•
Aug 8
Three Courts, One Playbook: How Families Say California's Legal System Betrayed Them
America's Family Court Crisis: New video from an Orange County, Ca., rally reveals disturbing claims of systemic abuse in family, juvenile, and probate…
Aug 6
Julie M. Anderson Holburn
July 2025
Nationwide Rally Targets CPS and Family Court Systems September 7–9
America's Family Court Crisis: A call to unite now for children in all 50 states to demand Immediate reform, transparency, and accountability
Jul 30
Julie M. Anderson Holburn
