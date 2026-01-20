Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Elizabeth T Gamagami
5h

Recall Carasso Orange County. She has single-handedly inflicted reprehensible abuse upon a disabled mother. These courts are not only allowing abusers to continue abusing their victims relentlessly they are perpetuating and participating in the abuse. The Nolan case is a disgrace to the Orange County community and justice. We won’t get quiet until real scrutiny and accountability happen within family court. This is a blatant abuse of power and further they are in violation of their statutory jurisdiction IMO.

Richard Luthmann
25m

I don’t care how polished the oral ruling sounds — judges are judged by orders, not vibes. What happened in Nolan v. Nolan is the kind of quiet brutality family courts specialize in: say “best interests,” then do lasting harm. A quadriplegic mother was promised reunification while being erased from her children’s lives for five years — without a finding of unfitness. Add in ADA red flags, fee extractions from a disability trust, and a judge openly linking custody outcomes to investigative reporting, and this stops looking like discretion and starts looking like retaliation wrapped in robes. The record isn’t ambiguous. It’s damning.

