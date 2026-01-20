Kimberly Maynard-Carasso, partner, The Law Office of MARSHALL SILBERBERG PERSONAL INJURY and MEDICAL MALPRACTICE. October 10, 2023.

The gap between what judges say and what their orders do is rarely this wide.

In June 2025, Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly A. Carasso issued an unusually lengthy and emotional oral ruling in Nolan v. Nolan, following January hearings marked by judicial anger over media coverage, threats of sanctions and a mistrial, the exclusion of expert witnesses, and the abrupt mid-proceeding sealing of hearings and court records without notice. Although Judge Carasso repeatedly invoked the “best interests of the children,” asserted a desire to reunify them with their mother, and framed her actions as remedial, the record shows a stark divergence between those words and the court’s orders—leaving a newly quadriplegic mother without custody, without visitation for five years, separated from her children by a court-ordered cross-country move, and facing tens of thousands of dollars in fees drawn from a special-needs trust created for her care.

The written orders that followed, along with subsequent fee rulings and enforcement actions, raise serious questions about compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, due process, proportionality, and the role of extrajudicial factors—including media scrutiny and Judge Carasso’s professional background—in judicial decision-making.

The Nolan family had long been highly public, and the case has drawn sustained public attention since a catastrophic car accident left Taran Nolan a quadriplegic with a traumatic brain injury and claimed the life of her youngest child. Before the accident, Nolan was an active parent and later became a visible advocate during her recovery. The custody dispute that followed—and the court’s handling of it—has since become a focal point for broader concerns about disability rights, transparency, alleged smear campaigns, and alleged corruption within Orange County’s family court system.

Judge Carasso’s professional background—including years spent defending medical institutions and hospitals in high-stakes litigation—adds context to the remedial framing she repeatedly invoked, even as her orders appeared to treat the consequences of an unforeseeable medical catastrophe as parental conduct rather than disability, trauma, and loss beyond Nolan’s control.

The record raises unresolved questions about whether disability accommodations, medical trauma, and due process were meaningfully considered when the court imposed a DVRO and years-long separation between a disabled parent and her children.

Nolan Hearing Public Transcripts filed. June 11, 2025.

“I Want to Get You Back Together With Your Family”

The June 11, 2025 hearing transcripts—filed by Elisabeth Camaur in November 2025 without being placed under seal—show Judge Carasso repeatedly framing her rulings as temporary safeguards intended to facilitate healing and eventual reunification.

“Again, my idea is, I want to get you back together with your family as quickly as we can and as safely as possible,” Judge Carasso said. (June 11, 2025 transcript)

She emphasized that the restraining order was not intended to permanently sever the parent-child relationship.

“The restraining order can always be modified or ended early — The door is always open for that,” she said. (June 11, 2025 transcript)

She further stated that visitation restrictions were not punitive.

“I really was looking at it as a remedy to ensure that we were taking steps to protect the kids, not as a punishment,” Judge Carasso said. (June 11, 2025 transcript)

Despite repeatedly acknowledging the importance of reunifying the children with their mother, the court ultimately issued orders that ordered a cross country move for the children, and left Nolan without custody or visitation for years—without a corresponding finding that she was an unfit parent.

Under California family law, prolonged denial of custody or visitation absent a finding of parental unfitness or demonstrated risk to the children raises fundamental due process concerns, particularly where reunification is repeatedly stated as the court’s goal.

Orders That Say Otherwise

Despite these assurances, Judge Carasso’s subsequent orders resulted in:

Continued denial of custody and visitation for Taran Nolan;

A five-year domestic violence restraining order identifying the quadriplegic mother as the restrained party and the children as protected parties;

No meaningful pathway or timeline for reunification;

A court-ordered cross-county move that further separated Nolan from her children;

An order requiring Nolan to pay approximately $30,000 in minors’ counsel fees, despite a prior fee waiver issued by the previous judge.

The fee ruling is particularly notable. Before Judge Carasso assumed the case, minors’ counsel fees had been waived based on Nolan’s financial circumstances. Under Judge Carasso, that waiver was effectively reversed—without findings explaining the change or addressing Nolan’s ability to pay.

Nolan Hearing Public Transcripts filed. June 11, 2025.

“That Makes Me Concerned About the Best Interest of the Children”

The June 2025 transcript—filed by Camaur in November 2025 without being placed under seal—reveals that judicial concern extended beyond Judge Carasso’s stated desire to reunify the mother and children to include explicit focus on public reporting.

At one point, Judge Carasso stated:

“I think saying that you wouldn’t take down the link to the Holburn article on Taran Strong … that makes me concerned about the best interest of the children.” —Judge Kimberly A. Maynard-Carasso (June 11, 2025 transcript)

The remark is notable for several reasons:

The article referenced was written by an independent journalist, not by Taran Nolan: JUDGED, GAGGED, SEPARATED, SILENCED: OC Judge Retaliates Against Quadriplegic Mother Tar Nolan and the Journalist Who Reported Her Truth (April 26, 2025) The content addressed court proceedings, witnesses and public filings. The judge explicitly linked journalistic coverage to custody and visitation determinations.

January 2025: When Reporting Became “the Problem”

The June hearing did not occur in isolation. Nolan’s January 2025 hearings—previously open to the public—became a flashpoint after investigative reporting scrutinized courtroom conduct and the role of minors’ counsel.

Two articles published in late January 2025 were repeatedly cited in subsequent filings:

Shortly after their publication:

The courtroom was closed to the public;

A gag order was imposed;

Sanctions and a mistrial were openly threatened;

Responsibility for alleged “leaks” was attributed to Nolan—despite the hearings having been public up to that time.

On Feb. 6, 2025, Nolan’s then-attorney filed a brief titled Petitioner’s Brief re Court Hearing Leaks; Recommendations on Remedies, attaching screenshots of the journalist’s LinkedIn profile, NewsBreak profile, and published articles as exhibits. The filing made clear that media coverage itself had become an issue before the court.

That reporting soon intersected with a separate family court matter. In mid-February 2025, a new action was filed into —Holburn v. Holburn— and later assigned to Judge Carasso. Because the journalist’s reporting had already become a subject of discussion in the Nolan hearings Carasso oversaw in January, recusal was anticipated. It did not occur.

Carasso’s Verified Answer. March 19, 2025.

In March 2025, a motion to disqualify Judge Carasso was filed in the Holburn matter, citing her prior exposure to—and on-the-record references to—the journalist’s reporting in Nolan v. Nolan. Judge Carasso denied the motion and struck it. In a verified answer, she asserted that she did not know the journalist, had no familiarity with her work, and had no awareness of her reporting beyond what had been introduced as evidence in the Nolan case.

That assertion would later be tested by the record.

In April 2025, Judge Kimberly A. Carasso issued domestic violence restraining orders (DVRO) identifying quadriplegic Taran Nolan as the “aggressor” and restrained party, barring her from contact with her children for five years.

On June 27, Carasso issued a separate restraining order (DVRO) against journalist Julie Anderson-Holburn, restricting her contact with her children and citing on-the-record concerns about potential child abduction due to Holburn’s investigative reporting coverage on the Tawny Minna Grossman case:

OCDA Ignores Good Cause Law, Family Court Violates Due Process in Tawny Minna Grossman Case (March 9, 2025)

OCDA and Family Court Extort $7,200 Monthly from Protective Mother Tawny Minna Grossman: Court-Sanctioned Financial Abuse (March 11, 2025)

Nolan filings with exhibits. Feb. 6, 2025

In November 2025, opposing counsel Elisabeth Camaur filed documents in the Nolan case—this time not under seal. Those filings, which became publicly accessible, and other documents obtained, included exhibits and June transcripts that directly contradicted Judge Carasso’s verified statements. Screenshots of the journalist’s LinkedIn profile, NewsBreak profile, and a full investigative article were embedded in the February briefs Judge Carasso had ordered both parties to prepare following the January 2025 hearings.

November 2025 with June Transcripts.

The November filings also included the transcripts from a June 11, 2025, hearing in which Judge Carasso again referenced the “Holburn article” on the record and linked its continued availability to concerns about custody and the children’s best interests. That language later appeared in proposed findings and orders (FOAH).

For the first time, the documentary trail showed conclusively that the journalist’s reporting was not incidental to the Nolan proceedings, but repeatedly raised, discussed, and relied upon in court-ordered filings and judicial reasoning. All referenced documents and exhibits are embedded in this article.

Documents obtained show that sealing and enforcement efforts proceeded regardless—resulting in escalating restrictions on Nolan and leading to the court’s sua sponte initiation of contempt proceedings against attorney-witness Elisabeth Camaur.

The result was a lopsided exercise of judicial power in Nolan v. Nolan: one side faced threats of exorbitant sanctions, a mistrial, exclusion of expert witnesses, pressure to seal the case, and the loss of all access to her children; the other faced threats of sanctions and contempt.

When public reporting was reframed by the court as “leaks,” the response extended beyond sealing records or admonishing counsel. Pressure fell squarely on Nolan and her attorney, with threats of sanctions, mistrial, and enforcement actions following the abrupt, mid-hearing closure of the case in January 2025—without prior notice. The consequences ultimately appeared not in rhetoric, but in orders: Nolan was separated from her children for an additional five years.

By contrast, when the opposing party later filed documents in November 2025 that included sealed material without filing them under seal, the court imposed a different remedy. Rather than restricting custody or parental access, Judge Carasso set an Order to Show Cause re Contempt against Camaur for Jan. 27, at 8:30 a.m. in Department L60—threatening monetary sanctions, but not separation from the children.

After those November filings became public, a second motion to disqualify was filed in Holburn v. Holburn on Nov. 28, 2025, attaching the newly surfaced documents as exhibits. At the next court date, on Dec. 3, Judge Carasso again denied the motion—not by addressing the evidence—but by striking it outright, ruling that it disclosed “no legal grounds for disqualification” and characterizing it as duplicative. In a verified answer issued the same day, she denied any bias or prior knowledge of the reporting, asserting that her rulings were based solely on the law and the record. The next court date is set for Jan. 23.

The disparity is stark: one side faced threats of sanctions and contempt; the other lost all access to her children.

“I Never Asked for My Hearings to Be Sealed”

The Nolan family had been highly public long before the family court proceedings, sharing intimate details of their lives publicly before, during, and for years after Taran Nolan’s catastrophic accident. That public exposure continued throughout her recovery, until Nolan ultimately left the family residence for her own health and safety. The divorce that followed was accompanied by a social-media smear campaign originating from one side, with public support for Nolan responding in defense.

Against that backdrop, sources indicate that Nolan and members of her support system were neither aware of nor apprised of—and did not authorize—efforts by her former counsel to propose sealing what had been a public case, beginning with the January 2025 hearings mid-proceeding and extending to previously public documents, or to pursue court remedies framed around alleged “leaks.”

The record raises an unresolved question: How can there be “leaks” from proceedings and documents that were, until that point, public?

A Record That Now Speaks for Itself

Judge Kimberly A. Maynard-Carasso has previously asserted under oath that she had no knowledge of the journalist or her reporting outside the evidence presented in court. The court’s own transcripts and orders, however, tell a different story.

Articles were discussed on the record.

Links were cited as problematic.

Reporting was tied to findings about harassment, custody, and the children’s best interests.

Subsequent written orders relied on narratives inconsistent with the judge’s stated intent to reunify the family.

The issue is no longer whether reporting influenced the proceedings. The record shows that it did.

Judge Carasso’s handling of the Nolan proceedings also cannot be divorced from her professional background. Before joining the bench, she spent years as a health-care defense attorney, working with hospitals and physicians to manage litigation exposure. That experience emphasizes containment, damage control, and institutional protection—skills well suited to adversarial defense, but potentially in tension with the transparency and neutrality expected in family court proceedings, particularly those involving disability, medical trauma, and the adjudication of fundamental parental rights.

Judge Carasso’s own words promised reunification and remediation. Her orders, however, imposed prolonged separation, exclusion, punishment, and silence.

The remaining question—now squarely raised by the documents themselves—is whether judicial decisions affecting custody, visitation, fees, and sanctions were shaped not solely by evidence and law, but by discomfort with public scrutiny.

That is a question the judiciary cannot afford to ignore.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures.

