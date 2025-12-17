Top left to right: Judges Mary Kreber-Varipapa, Carol Henson and Stephen Hicklin. Bottom left to right: Judges Julie A. Palafox, Kimberly Maynard Carasso, and Presiding Judge Maria D. Hernandez.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Six Orange County Superior Court family law and probate judges were formally served Wednesday, Dec. 17, with recall petitions, rare action reflecting growing public outrage over what families, legal observers and advocates describe as systemic corruption, judicial misconduct, and catastrophic failures to protect children within the county’s family court system.

The judges served include Carol L. Hanson, Julie A. Palafox, Stephen Hicklin, Mary Kreber-Varipapa, Kimberly Maynard Carasso, and Maria D. Hernandez.

While California law permits the recall of judges, such actions are exceedingly uncommon. A review of publicly available records reveals no prior instance in which six sitting judges have been served recall petitions at the same time.

Superior Court judges in Orange County are typically elected without opposition, a dynamic critics say has contributed to limited public scrutiny of the bench.

Advocates, families and court watchers say the coordinated recall effort reflects the depth of concern among parents and caregivers who report being sanctioned, silenced or separated from their children after raising abuse or safety concerns in court.

Recall Petition Notice of Intent To Presiding Judge Maria D. Hernandez. December 17, 2025. Photo by: Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

The recall effort, supported by hundreds of families and California Family Law Naked Truth, follows years of complaints from parents, advocates and legal observers alleging judicial retaliation, due process violations, suppression of evidence related to child abuse and domestic violence, and the removal of children from protective parents without substantiated findings. Families also allege punitive retaliation against those who speak publicly or seek accountability.

The recall action also follows extensive investigative reporting that has raised questions about conflicts of interest involving court-appointed minors’ counsel, guardians ad litem, and court-affiliated therapists and professionals who continue to receive lucrative public contracts while families allege repeated harm.

Parents describe being sanctioned for raising safety concerns or requesting ADA accommodations, required to pay for costly and prolonged monitored visitation despite no findings against them, and cut off from their children while individuals with documented histories of abuse retain or gain custody. Advocates and court watchers say the pattern appears structural rather than isolated.

Unlike traditional political recalls, judicial recalls are rare and difficult to initiate. That six judges were served simultaneously underscores the number of families reporting similar experiences across unrelated cases and court divisions.

Recall Petition Notice of Intent To Judge Julie A. Palafox. December 17, 2025. Photo by: Julie M. Anderson-Holburn.

The judges have not yet publicly responded to the recall petitions. Under California law, the recall process will now move forward subject to statutory requirements, including obtaining signatures, verification and potential ballot placement.

For many families, the service of recall petitions represents something they say has long been absent from the system: accountability.

“This is the first time we’ve felt seen,” one parent said. “Not just by the court — but by the public.”

Additional reporting, records, and testimony related to the recall effort are expected to be released in the coming days.

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis and nationwide family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote. Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

