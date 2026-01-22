Top left to right: Judges Carmen Luege, Ami Segal, Shelia Recio. Bottom left to right: Judges Thomas Lo, Erin Rowe, Megan Wagner. Photo by: Julie M. Anderson-Holburn.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Six additional Orange County Superior Court family law and probate judges were formally served Tuesday, Jan. 20, by Orange County parents and family members with notices of intention to recall, bringing the total to 12 sitting judges now facing recall efforts. Citizens working together said hundreds of parents participated, gathering and signing the notices in support of the recall.

Community members behind the effort say the extraordinary action reflects escalating public concern based on what families and legal professionals report observing—and what children and elderly individuals have experienced—including systemic corruption, judicial misconduct, and repeated failures to protect vulnerable populations within the county’s family and probate court systems.

The six judges served Tuesday are Thomas Lo, Carmen Luege, Ami Segal, Shelia Recio, Megan Wagner, and Erin Rowe.

The judges served on Dec. 17 include Carol L. Henson, Julie A. Palafox, Stephen Hicklin, Mary Kreber-Varipapa, Kimberly Maynard Carasso, and Maria D. Hernandez.

Initial Deadlines

The Orange County Registrar of Voters notified each judge by email that a notice of intention to circulate a recall petition was filed Jan. 20. Under California Elections Code § 11023, judges have until Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. to file an optional written response of up to 200 words. Any response must also be served on one of the recall proponents by the same deadline.

Service Marked by Hostility and Alleged Assault

Service across multiple justice centers was contentious. According to witnesses, court staff at several locations attempted to evade or refuse service. In one instance, a bailiff allegedly exited the courtroom and threw the recall documents into a public hallway after service was completed. Witnesses also reported an alleged physical assault of a witness following service at the Lamoreaux Justice Center. At only one of the justice centers, a clerk accepted service without incident.

Why Judicial Recall Exists in California

Judicial recall is a cornerstone Progressive Era reform, adopted in 1911, when California voters amended the state Constitution to allow the recall of judges alongside legislators and executive officials. Reformers warned that unchecked trial-court authority could quietly enable favoritism, corruption, or systemic abuse. Recall was designed as a last-resort safeguard when institutional oversight fails and public confidence collapses.

“How best can we arm the people to protect themselves hereafter? … We can give to the people the means by which they may accomplish such other reforms as they desire … The first step … shall be the adoption of the initiative, the referendum, and the recall.” — Gov. Hiram Johnson, Inaugural Address, Jan. 3, 1911

From Recall to Oversight—and Back Again

A historical analysis published in the Loyola of Los Angeles Law Review concluded that by 1937, California’s three traditional mechanisms for addressing unfit judges—recall, impeachment, and internal oversight—were viewed as “awkward, inefficient, and incapable” of meeting the demands of judicial discipline. That assessment led to the 1960 constitutional amendment creating the Commission on Judicial Qualifications, later renamed the Commission on Judicial Performance (CJP) in 1976.

Since 1995, the CJP reports removing only 14 judges, issuing 50 public censures, 17 public reprovals, and 132 public admonishments, in addition to private discipline.

In Orange County, Superior Court judges are often elected without opposition, a dynamic critics say has contributed to systemic harm and eroded public confidence in the bench.

What Families Allege

The coordinated recall effort follows years of complaints from parents, adult children, family members, caregivers, advocates, and legal observers alleging:

Retaliation against those who raise safety concerns or report abuse

Due process violations and exclusion of evidence

Perjury

Suppression of child and elder abuse

Separation from children or elderly family memebers

Prolonged, costly litigation that depletes family assets and estates

Removal of children from protective parents without substantiated findings

Punitive sanctions and denial of ADA accommodations

Mandatory, extended monitored visitation and costly custody evaluations absent adverse findings

Advocates also point to alleged conflicts involving court-appointed minors’ counsel, guardians ad litem, and court-affiliated professionals who continue to receive lucrative appointments and public contracts while families report repeated harm.

A National Reckoning

The Orange County recall effort coincides with a broader national reckoning. California gubernatorial candidates debating in Orange County on Jan. 10—see video below—publicly acknowledged decades of failures in family court and Child Protective Services systems. Recent Arizona legislative hearings, an Idaho task force, Dr. Bandy X. Lee’s conference at the National Press Club, and growing protests and social media campaigns further reflect mounting calls for accountability nationwide.

Why This Moment Matters

Judicial recalls are rare and difficult to initiate. That twelve sitting judges were served in a coordinated effort—and that service itself prompted allegations of obstruction—underscores the depth of public concern.

For many families, the notice of intention to recall represents what they say has long been absent from the system: accountability.

“This is the first time we’ve felt seen,” one parent said. “Not just by the court—but by the public.”

Additional reporting, records, and testimony related to the recall effort are expected in the coming days.

