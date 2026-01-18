The Girards in Rome, 2023. Photo courtesy of Kenton and Marissa Girard.

This article was originally published on NewsBreak on August 6, 2024 and is republished here for archival and continued reporting purposes.

Since the original publication, additional legal developments have occurred, including new federal filings and a January 15, 2026 state court hearing observed by the author. Those developments will be addressed in a separate follow-up report.

In a quiet Chicago courtroom, a storm has been brewing, unnoticed by many but devastating to those caught in its wake. On August 2, 2024, (updated Dec. 9, 2024) a federal RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) lawsuit was filed, peeling back the layers of a deep-rooted corruption scandal within the Chicago family court system. Initiated by Marissa and Kenton Girard, parents of and on behalf of, 16.5-year-old twin daughters Gwen and Grace, this case exposes a systemic abuse of power with far reaching implications for families across Illinois and potentially the entire nation.

Previous reporting on Gwen and Grace’s story as told by the teens on TikTok and Instagram led to investigative reporting by Mike Volpe and Robert J. Hansen here has laid the groundwork for what is now a pivotal moment in the fight against judicial corruption. Grace and Gwen recently returned to TikTok and Instagram, where they announced their re turn from a hiatus due to a gag order and the filing of the federal lawsuit:

The Girard Family’s Struggle: A Harrowing Journey Through a Corrupt System

For the past two years, the Girard family has been embroiled in a bitter legal battle, seeking to protect their daughters from what they allege is severe abuse by their mother. Despite the twins’ status as honor roll students, athletes, and entrepreneurs, their voices have been systematically silenced by a family court system designed to protect them. The Girards’ ordeal began when their daughters reported abuse, refusing to stay with their mother during school nights. Instead of their pleas being taken seriously, the court imposed a gag order on the family, leading to a protracted legal fight that has drained the family emotionally and financially.

In an exclusive interview with Marissa and Kenton Girard on August 4, 2024, the couple revealed the heartbreaking reality of their situation. Kenton shared,

“Our kids reported abuse, and they said they didn’t want to spend any school nights at their mom’s house. I listened to my kids, I supported my kids, and that was really the beginning of it.”

This simple act of listening to and supporting their children has led to a nearly two-year court battle, with the mother seeking full custody despite the teens clear wishes.

Marissa added, “So they were told, I think it was probably 10 months ago, maybe... almost a year ago, that despite them not being parties to the case, there was a gag order that’s supposed to be on Kenton and I, forcing them to take down their social media videos. So we, you know, explained the situation to them, explained what the order was.They were very adamant that they have a right to be posting what they’re posting, that they are... posting truthfully.”

The Girards have repeatedly expressed their willingness to facilitate a relationship between the girls and their mother, provided it is done on the children’s terms. Expressing “[He’s] never spoken poorly about her... actually encouraged the girls to spend time with her... But when

your kids come to you and say they’re abused, you listen to them. That’s all I’ve done—listen to my kids and supported them.”

Updated RICO Filing in Girard Case. Dec. 29, 2024.

The Lawsuit: A Web of Corruption Unraveled

The federal lawsuit filed by the Girards is not just a personal battle; it’s a public outcry against a corrupt system that, according to the suit, prioritizes profit over protection. The Girards allege a massive bribery scheme involving the prestigious Beermann Law Firm and several family court judges. This scheme, they claim, has allowed money to dictate outcomes in family court, leaving vulnerable children in the hands of their abusers and financially devastating countless families in the process.

“This isn’t just another lawsuit,” Kenton emphasized, it’s “a clarion call to action that exposes how the family court system, meant to be a beacon of hope, has become a playground for the corrupt and powerful.”

A National Problem: The Broader Implications of the Girards’ Case

The implications of this lawsuit extend far beyond the Girard family or even the state of Illinois. If the corruption alleged in this case is as widespread as it appears, it could affect thousands of families across the United States. The lawsuit suggests that Chicago’s family court system has become entangled in a web of bribery and judicial misconduct, where justice is bought and sold, and the welfare of children is secondary to the financial interests of those in power.

In their interview, the Girards spoke candidly about the emotional and psychological toll this has taken on their daughters stating “The girls have spoken their mind... and they’ve done so over the last few years. But not one person who is supposed to protect them has stood up for them.” This lack of support has left the girls feeling invalidated and traumatized by a system that, supposedly, exists to safe guarded their rights and wellbeing.

The Girards in Rome, 2023. Photo courtesy of Kenton and Marissa Girard.

The Human Cost: Voices Silenced, Lives Shattered

One of the most alarming aspects of this case is the systemic gaslighting of the Girard children. Despite their repeated reports of abuse, the system has responded by questioning their credibility and dismissing their experiences.

“The funny thing is, if there are reports of abuse, all you have to do is claim you’ve been alienated as a parent,” Kenton noted. “Instead of the obvious—listening to the kids and considering the evidence—they automatically assume alienation.”

This tactic, the Girards believe, is part of a broader strategy to discredit victims and protect abusers.

“The children are being gaslit, ignored, and criminalized for speaking out about abuse,” the Girards said. “They put the kids through more and more, and at some point, my guess is they’re hoping they break—they’re hoping to break them, and then they can go after the protective parent, saying that it was all a lie, but it wasn’t. None of it was. And that’s the problem—they continue to do this... the judges are allowing it. And that’s part of the whole point we put together. The case is because there’s clearly a reason. This isn’t just random, and it’s coordinated.”

The Urgent Need for Reform: A Broken System Exposed

The Girards’ case highlights the urgent need for reform within the family court system, not just in Chicago but nationwide. The current system, as evidenced by this lawsuit, is more interested in profit than protection. The psychological devastation inflicted on victims—both children and parents—is profound and long-lasting, with the potential to create generational trauma.

As the Girards prepare for their day in federal court, they hope their case will serve as a wake-up call to a nation unaware of the rot within its family court system. The corruption they have exposed is not an isolated incident but part of a larger pattern of judicial misconduct that has been allowed to flourish unchecked.

When asked if it’s time for America to believe victims and listen to children and teens, the Girards responded,

“Absolutely it is. I think the damage being done to teenagers by doubting them, to any victim by doubting them, by gaslighting them, by putting them through this is worse. You’re creating even more generational trauma through a different avenue, and this is akin to the Catholic Church and the priests and all of that abuse being covered up. And you know, we have the Jeffrey Epstein’s, and we have all of these situations out there where people have been systematically abused, and there is such a powerful group at play that is silencing these people, and it is wrong. I understand there’s a lot of money, there’s alot of power at play, because that’s the only reason that this stuff would be covered up.”

Conclusion: A Call to Action

The Girard family’s fight is not just about protecting their daughters—it’s about exposing a broken system and demanding accountability from those who have abused their power. The federal lawsuit they have filed is a critical step toward justice, not just for Gwen and Grace, but for all families who have been victimized by a corrupt and profit-driven court system.

As this case unfolds, it has the potential to shine a light on the dark underbelly of the American family court system, revealing a network of corruption that must be dismantled if justice is to be restored. The Girards’ story is a stark reminder of what happens when we fail to listen to and protect our most vulnerable, and a powerful call to action for systemic reform.

This reporter reached out to Beermann LLP and is awaiting comment.

Directly From the Press Release:

A bombshell federal RICO law‐suit filed today blows the lid off a sinister web of corruption within Chicago’s family court system, implicating the prestigious Beermann Law Firm and exposing a vast network of judicial bribery that’s destroying families across Illinois

Key Points of This Earth-Shattering Case:

Twin Teen Prodigies Silenced: Despite being honor roll students, athletes, and entrepreneurs, 16.5-year-old twin daughters’ harrowing accounts of maternal abuse have been shockingly ignored by a system meant to protect them.

Money Talks, Justice Walks:

An exhaustive two year battle has unearthed a massive bribery scheme between Beermann Law Firm and family court judges, revealing how cold hard cash trumps children’s welfare.

Thousands of Families Devastated:

This corruption reaches far beyond one case, potentially affecting thousands of Illinois families, bleeding them dry with legal fees while callously placing children in the hands of abusers.

The Windy City’s Dark Underbelly:

This scandal proves the mob’s iron grip onChicago is alive and well, manipulating the very institutions meant to safeguard our most vulnerable.

This ongoing series on the Orange County, California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

