Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Richard Luthmann
2h

These responses read like boilerplate, not accountability. When judges warn about an $8.5 million recall but ignore children trapped in dangerous placements for years, priorities are exposed. Appeals are a mirage for most families. They cost fortunes, take years, and leave harmful orders in place. That is not oversight. That is delay dressed up as due process. If judicial independence means insulation from consequences when laws go unenforced, then the system is already broken. Recalls are not about sour grapes over rulings. They are about a public saying the usual checks failed. When courts stop listening, voters step in.

Blessing Herman
2h

Why are all the handwritten address written by the same left handed person? I think this is evidence of collusion possibly indicating the need for RICO charges, in thier almost uniform responses; it clearly shows collaboration taht they all cited the same answer. Interesting that thier answers also BLAME shift!! To me this shows objective impropriety and evidence of thier bias agasint these parties and just dismissing them as dissatisfied.

I say let there be a public meeting where the families describe thier experiences, possibly a Q & A session. The general public, except for friends and families of these judges even know what these judges actually do in the courtroom to even vote in retentions.

Perhaps, in order to vote in retentions of judges the citizen must Courtwatch for X amount of hourse or be DQ'ed from voting. Perhaps family and friends of judges need to be DQ'ed in retention votes. SOMETHING must be done in these retention votes when the public is essentiallyi clueless.

These injured FC families are on the rise across the entire US.

