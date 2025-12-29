Top left to right: Judges Mary Kreber-Varipapa, Carol Henson and Stephen Hicklin. Bottom left to right: Judges Julie A. Palafox, Kimberly Maynard Carasso, and Presiding Judge Maria D. Hernandez.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — The six Orange County Superior Court judges named in a coordinated judicial recall effort have filed written responses opposing the petitions, urging voters not to sign and warning that recalls threaten judicial independence and could cost taxpayers millions.

The responses were filed Dec. 23 with the Orange County Registrar of Voters under California Elections Code Section 11023, following service earlier this month of notices of intention to circulate recall petitions.

The judges named in the recall effort are Carol L. Henson, Julie A. Palafox, Stephen Hicklin, Mary Kreber-Varipapa, Kimberly Maynard Carasso, and Maria D. Hernandez.

Across the filings, the judges present a largely unified defense. Each emphasizes professional background, years of judicial service, prior elections or re-elections, and commitment to impartiality, while characterizing the recall effort as misleading, politically motivated, or rooted in dissatisfaction with individual rulings rather than misconduct.

Several responses cite the estimated cost of a special recall election — approximately $8.5 million — as a primary reason voters should reject the effort. Others argue that appellate review, not recall, is the appropriate mechanism for addressing concerns about judicial decisions.

None of the responses address specific family or probate court cases, individual allegations raised by parents, or claims that long-standing child-protection and elder-protection laws are not being enforced in Orange County courts.

The recall effort is supported by hundreds of Orange County families and California Family Law Naked Truth, a local court-reform advocacy organization that has held press conferences and protests and documented complaints across unrelated cases and court divisions.

Below are the judges’ responses, presented in the order filed.

Judge Carol L. Hanson

Summary:

Judge Hanson’s response emphasizes judicial experience and tenure, warns that recalls undermine judicial independence, and urges voters to reject what she characterizes as an effort driven by disagreement with rulings rather than misconduct. The filing cites the projected cost of a recall election and frames recall as destabilizing to the judiciary.

Full response:

Judge Julie A. Palafox

Summary:

Judge Palafox’s filing highlights professional qualifications and judicial service, arguing that recalls should not be used to challenge judicial discretion. The response cautions that permitting recalls based on dissatisfaction with outcomes could chill judicial decision-making and politicize the courts.

Full response:

Judge Stephen Hicklin

Summary:

Judge Hicklin’s response focuses on the constitutional role of the judiciary and describes recall as an extraordinary measure that should be reserved for misconduct rather than disagreement with court rulings. The filing again emphasizes the financial cost of a recall election.

Full response:

Judge Mary Kreber-Varipapa

Summary:

Judge Kreber-Varipapa underscores prior elections and judicial record, asserting that the recall mischaracterizes the role of judges and the nature of family court decision-making. The response points to appellate review as the proper avenue for relief.

Full response:

Judge Kimberly Maynard Carasso

Summary:

Judge Carasso’s filing warns that recalls threaten judicial independence and could discourage qualified candidates from seeking judicial office. The response emphasizes experience and adherence to the law but does not address specific allegations raised publicly by parents.

Full response:

Judge Maria D. Hernandez

Summary:

Judge Hernandez’s response similarly focuses on professional background and service, arguing that recall undermines judicial stability and diverts public resources. The filing again highlights the projected cost of a recall election.

Full response:

Appeals, Access to Justice, and the Limits of Review

Legal advocates and parents say the repeated invocation of appellate review as a remedy reflects a fundamental disconnect from the realities families face in family court. Appeals are costly, procedurally complex, and often inaccessible to parents who have already exhausted financial resources through prolonged litigation, court-ordered evaluations, therapy, and monitored visitation. They note that legal representation for a California appeal routinely costs tens of thousands of dollars and, in complex cases, can conservatively reach $100,000 or more, while challenged trial court orders generally remain in effect during the process. Appellate rulings can take 18 to 24 months or longer, leaving disputed custody and placement decisions in place for years.

Advocates emphasize that the cases at issue involve children and elderly adults who, they say, have been harmed by trial court orders and separated from loving parents, grandparents, and other family members. They argue that prolonged litigation and delayed remedies can have irreversible consequences for minors and dependent adults, particularly when disputed orders remain in place for months or years.

Parents also note that appellate courts rarely reweigh factual determinations made by trial judges, instead deferring to lower courts absent clear legal error. As a result, families say appellate review offers little practical relief in cases involving ongoing child-safety or elder-care concerns, making it an illusory safeguard rather than a meaningful accountability mechanism.

What the Responses Do — and Do Not — Address

While the judges’ filings slightly vary in tone, they share common themes:

Warnings about the financial cost of a recall election

Appeals to judicial independence

Reliance on appellate review as the primary safeguard

Absent from all six responses are direct references to:

California Family Code Section 3044

Compliance with Piqui’s Law

Allegations of flipping custody, perjury, fraud, retaliatory sanctions or prolonged litigation

Claims involving the alleged disregard of children’s or elderly adults’ stated wishes and reports of abuse or safety concerns, as well as allegations that documented domestic violence and child abuse evidence was ignored or suppressed.

Advocates and families say those omissions reflect a broader pattern they have raised for years: that systemic concerns are reframed as dissatisfaction with individual rulings, while enforcement of existing laws remains unaddressed.

Under California law, recall proponents may now proceed to the next phase of the process, which includes preparation and circulation of recall petitions and the gathering of voter signatures. Signature verification occurs only after petitions are circulated and submitted for review.

For many families supporting the effort, the judges’ responses mark not an endpoint but a continuation of a debate they say has long gone unanswered — how judicial accountability functions when oversight mechanisms fail to produce relief for children and vulnerable adults and represents what they say has long been absent from the system: accountability.

“This is the first time we’ve felt seen,” one parent said. “Not just by the court — but by the public.”

Additional reporting, records, and testimony related to the recall effort are expected to be released in the coming days.

This ongoing series on the OC family and probate court crisis and nationwide family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote. Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

Related coverage from California and Arizona: