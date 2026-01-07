Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Richard Luthmann
7h

This recall didn’t come out of nowhere. It came after every “respectful” channel failed. Appeals failed. Complaints failed. Oversight failed. And when parents finally showed up at public meetings, they were told to sit down, lawyer up, or shut up. Judicial independence is not a suicide pact. It does not mean lifetime insulation from consequences while kids get hurt and evidence gets ignored. Recall is not mob justice—it’s constitutional self-defense. When a system closes ranks and refuses to correct itself, voters are the last circuit breaker. Orange County flipped the switch. The rest of the country is watching.

IAA RED
5h

I have zero confidence in family court.

Judge Veripapa got the ball rolling to destroy our family. I would love to go testify about my eight year nightmare of trauma which is still ongoing. I start a criminal trial this month for responding to my child’s texts out of custodial time. I have 30% time and an RO if you can imagine that all stemming from texts I sent my ex almost 8 years ago in step 1 of his set up. He has had multiple CPS investigations and is treated like a king in court when you have millions at your disposal it’s a pay to play courthouse they destroy me because I can’t pay attorneys just a broke single mom that will never walk away from her children and they use that as their weapon my love it’s evil and corrupt.

