Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Elizabeth T Gamagami
13h

Forcing candidates to address REAL issues that affect the public is BRILLIANT!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Richard Luthmann
4h

Family court corruption finally broke through California’s political firewall. At a gubernatorial debate in Garden Grove, voters forced candidates to confront what thousands of Orange County parents already know: the family court system is failing—sometimes fatally. With six Superior Court judges facing active recall efforts, parents demanded answers about due process violations, judicial misconduct, CPS breakdowns, and an oversight body that rarely disciplines anyone. The moment mattered because it moved family court abuse out of closed courtrooms and into public accountability. For the first time, candidates for governor were forced to say—on the record—whether they will protect children or protect the system that keeps harming them.

