Gubernatorial Debate with Steve Hilton, Daniel Mercuri, Lewis Herms, David Serpa and Sheriff Chad Bianco. Jan.10, 2026. Photo by: Julie M. Anderson-Holburn.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Jan. 10 — As California voters weighed who should lead the state next, a growing recall movement targeting six Orange County Superior Court judges set the backdrop for a rare and pointed question at a gubernatorial debate Saturday: What will you do as governor about corruption in family court, due process failures, judicial misconduct, the placement of children with abusers, breakdowns within Child Protective Services (CPS), and an accountability system—overseen by the Commission on Judicial Performance—that many say no longer works?

On stage were gubernatorial candidates Steve Hilton, Daniel Mercuri, Lewis Herms, David Serpa, and Sheriff Chad Bianco. Each was pressed to respond to concerns long voiced by families navigating family, juvenile, and probate courts—concerns now moving from courthouse corridors to the ballot box.

Also central to the question was the Commission on Judicial Performance (CJP), the body tasked with investigating judicial misconduct. Some responses touched on California’s broader child sex trafficking crisis. Parents and advocates argue that despite thousands of complaints filed statewide, only a small fraction result in public discipline—leaving families without recourse when courts fail to protect children or uphold constitutional rights.

Patriots for Freedom Event Flyer. Online. Jan. 1, 2026.

While some candidates answered the question head-on, directly acknowledging decades-long concerns about family court corruption and failures in judicial oversight, others redirected their responses toward foster care and widespread CPS corruption. Two or three candidates went further, suggesting that Child Protective Services should be dismantled entirely.

The shift sparked visible and audible frustration in the room. Audience members interrupted, shouting, “This is about family court—the question is on family court corruption.”

The question emerged amid an unprecedented grassroots effort by thousands of Orange County parents and California Family Law Naked Truth, who have initiated recall proceedings against six sitting judges. Parents allege systemic due-process violations, retaliation against protective parents, suppression of domestic violence and child-abuse evidence, and a lack of meaningful judicial oversight. That local reckoning framed the discussion—connecting lived experiences in family court to statewide leadership and the demand for reform.

For Orange County families pursuing the six-judge recall, the moment underscored why the movement has gained momentum. “If judges are effectively untouchable, and oversight bodies don’t act, voters are the last line of accountability,” one parent said after the forum.

Listen now to hear how each candidate answered—and whether California’s next governor is prepared to tackle, once and for all, one of the state’s most criticized, financially incentivized, and least transparent systems.

This ongoing series on the Orange County family and probate court crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote. Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

Suggested reading on California’s judiciary discipline and OC’s leadership history:

Investigation of California Commission on Judicial Performance Both Hits and Misses the Mark

Commission on Judicial Performance—Weaknesses in Its Oversight Have Created Opportunities for Judicial Misconduct to Persist

Judicial Discipline in California: A Critical Re-Evaluation

JUDGE MARC KELLY IGNORES PROSECUTORS AND PROBATION DEPARTMENT AND SENTENCES RETIRED CHP LIEUTENANT NABBED IN CHILD MOLESTER STING TO PROBATION

Victims’ advocates serve petition to start process to recall O.C. Judge M. Marc Kelly

Official attempt underway to recall O.C. Superior Court judge

DA Under Scrutiny for Not Disclosing Private Jet Trip from Billionaire Henry Nicholas

Before he was on D.A.’s staff: Spitzer was lawyer for indicted Broadcom billionaire

Rackauckas Fires Todd Spitzer From District Attorney’s Office

Related coverage from California and Arizona: