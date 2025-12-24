Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman, LADA DDA Tal Kahana, DDA Ruby Kazmirski, Judge Drew E. Edwards, San Diego DA Summer Stephan, Judge Susan J. De Witt. Photos: Online.

LOS ANGELES — A Dec. 19 hearing in People v. Giselle Farias Smiel (Case No. 25CJCF03564-01) raised new due-process and jurisdictional concerns after prosecutors acknowledged on the record that the defendant’s date of birth is incorrect on the charging documents. The court denied Smiel’s Marsden motion for new counsel and continued the matter to allow the defense to file a Penal Code § 995 motion challenging the prosecution’s legal foundation, including issues stemming from an underlying San Diego case that was dismissed. Smiel remains subject to $100,000 bail.

The hearing took place at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Department 127, following earlier proceedings before Judge Drew E. Edwards. Court records show the case is now scheduled for Feb. 6, when the defense is expected to argue that the information should be set aside.

What Happened in Court Dec. 19

Members of the public and press attending remotely reported being removed from the public hearing multiple times when Smiel’s case was called, while observers remained connected during other matters on the same calendar.

During the proceeding, the court denied Smiel’s request for new counsel under People v. Marsden, keeping Deputy Public Defender Jessica Denise Schibler on the case. The ruling came amid criticism from legal observers questioning whether the defense has fully investigated or challenged the prosecution’s theory of the case, including the children’s father’s criminal history involving domestic violence and prior criminal protective orders.

At the hearing, prosecutors from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office — which include Deputy District Attorneys Tal Kahana and Ani Hovsepian — acknowledged that Smiel’s date of birth listed on the charging documents is incorrect. Smiel has raised the issue repeatedly since arraignment.

Despite the admission, the court did not dismiss or amend the charges. Instead, the matter was continued to allow the defense to file and argue a Penal Code § 995 motion, which permits a defendant to seek dismissal if they were committed without probable cause or if the court lacked jurisdiction.

San Diego Dismissal and Custody Authority

In Smiel’s recent court filing, a motion to set aside, she argues that the related San Diego County matter (Case No. C435102), arising from the same arrest under Penal Code § 207, was dismissed under Penal Code § 1385. The San Diego court ordered her released with no holds, no warrant, and no detainer.

Although prosecutors have characterized the San Diego matter as separate, the defense contends court records show it stemmed from the same arrest and custody event now relied upon by Los Angeles. A San Diego booking record (No. 25739332) lists only Penal Code § 207 as the basis for arrest and later includes a notation referencing the Los Angeles case number 25CJCF03564. The defense argues this demonstrates Los Angeles tied its prosecution to the same arrest rather than initiating a new one.

Smiel’s filing asserts that once San Diego dismissed the case and ordered her release, all legal authority arising from that arrest was extinguished, and that Los Angeles therefore lacked lawful authority to assume custody or refile charges based on it.

Minute Order, November 19, 2025.

Background: Disputed Identity and Jurisdiction

At the Nov. 19 arraignment, Smiel asked the court not to enter a plea, stating she had not yet seen the charges and that the information contained material errors — including listing her date of birth as 1967 instead of 1976, according to the court’s own minute order. Smiel refused to be arraigned on that basis.

The court denied her oral request to continue the arraignment and, over her objection, deemed her arraigned, read the accusatory pleading, and entered not-guilty pleas on her behalf to all five felony counts after she declined to plead. The minute order reflects that the court proceeded despite the asserted identity error, noting that pleas were entered because the defendant “having refused to enter a plea,” the court entered them.

Her motion further contends that:

All alleged conduct occurred in San Marcos, San Diego County — not Los Angeles;

San Diego courts dismissed related proceedings and ordered “no holds”;

No valid warrant, detainer, or lawful transfer of custody exists; and

The prosecution has failed to establish essential elements of the charged offenses.

Those arguments are expected to be central to the upcoming § 995 hearing.

A Broader Pattern

California child abuse prevention councils, advocates, parents, and legal observers say Smiel’s case reflects a broader pattern they have documented in California family court matters, in which district attorneys’ criminal child-abduction units pursue prosecutions against protective parents, followed by custody shifts to the opposing parent. They report that allegations of domestic violence or child abuse are frequently and quickly discredited, dismissed, or not investigated when a concurrent family law case exists, and that criminal enforcement is later triggered when a protective parent refuses to force a child into visitation.

Similar concerns have been raised in other cases, including those involving Tawny Grossman, Taran Nolan, and Joy Houghton, where critics say criminal proceedings and family court actions have operated in parallel while domestic-violence or child-abuse allegations received limited scrutiny. District attorneys’ offices and courts have not publicly acknowledged coordination between criminal units and family courts, but the issue has been discussed in statewide child abuse prevention council meetings and cited in court filings and hearings reviewed by advocates.

Court documents obtained from J.Smiel case.

Questions Legal Observers Are Raising

Following the Dec. 19 hearing, advocates and legal observers say several issues remain unresolved:

What is the legal effect of prosecutors admitting the defendant’s date of birth is incorrect on the charging documents?

Does an identity error undermine personal jurisdiction or the validity of prior restraints, including CLETS entries or criminal protective orders?

Will the Public Defender’s Office actively investigate and litigate these defects through subpoenas and documentary evidence?

Has the defense examined the children’s father’s criminal history, prior domestic-violence findings, relating laws like Piqui’s Law, family code 3044 and compliance with custody and support orders?

Have prosecutors reviewed whether any prior domestic-violence or child-abuse evidence should have been disclosed under Brady obligations?

What steps, if any, are being taken to reconstruct the full factual and jurisdictional history underlying this prosecution?

More broadly, are district attorneys’ offices reevaluating how allegations of child abuse and domestic violence are assessed, investigated, and charged when there is a concurrent family law case or preexisting abuse findings?

As of the Dec. 19 hearing, none of these questions were addressed on the record.

Background Note on Aviation References

Court filings and publicly available aviation records reviewed reflect that the children’s father is a licensed private pilot. In recent public comments on social media, he referenced operating aircraft identified as N1969C. Federal Aviation Administration registration records list the aircraft’s registered owner as Love Air LLC. The aircraft — a Gulfstream G550 — has been referenced in prior news reporting in connection with high-profile charter and private aviation use, including reporting that has linked the jet to entertainment industry figures such as Sean Combs.

No court filings allege any involvement by Combs or any relevance of the aircraft to the criminal prosecution of Smiel. The aviation references are included solely as background context drawn from public records and public statements, and are not alleged to have any bearing on the charges.

Legal Explainer: What a Penal Code § 995 Motion Does — and Why Identity Errors Matter

Legal authorities explain that a motion brought under California Penal Code § 995 allows a defendant to seek dismissal of an information following a preliminary hearing if the defendant was held to answer without probable cause or if the court lacked legal authority to proceed. When ruling on a § 995 motion, the court does not assess guilt or innocence. Instead, it evaluates whether the prosecution lawfully established each required element of the charged offenses and complied with mandatory statutory and constitutional procedures.

Errors affecting a defendant’s identity—including the use of an incorrect date of birth on charging documents, particularly when combined with a prior dismissal of the underlying case—can carry serious legal consequences. Criminal jurisdiction, custody authority, arrest warrants, and statewide law-enforcement databases such as CLETS rely on precise identifying information. If the person charged on paper does not accurately correspond to the legal person before the court, questions arise as to whether the prosecution was properly commenced, whether prior restraints on liberty were lawful, and whether the court has authority to exercise jurisdiction over the defendant.

What Comes Next

The case is scheduled for Feb. 6 before a different judge and the public is encouraged to attend in person or remotely through LA Court Connect.

If the court grants the pending Penal Code § 995 motion, the information could be set aside in whole or in part. If the motion is denied, the case would proceed toward trial despite unresolved disputes over identity and jurisdiction.

Smiel remains subject to $100,000 bail pending the Feb. 6 hearing.

