Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Richard Luthmann
9h

This isn’t a courtroom anomaly—it’s a conveyor belt. Orange County has built a closed-loop pipeline where prosecutors become judges, judges empower favored minors’ counsel, and the same contractors vacuum up tens of millions while parents are treated like suspects and children like inventory. Watch the pattern: calm judicial restraint for everyone else, then sudden aggression when Brian Baron enters the room. Abuse claims flip into “dangerous fixation,” mothers get erased, and paid monitoring becomes permanent purgatory. That’s not child protection—it’s risk laundering. When the DA’s office, the bench, and a $28-million counsel shop all orbit each other, outcomes stop being legal and start being industrial. This is what institutional capture looks like—with kids paying the price.

Susan Roth
1d

This is epidemic. My story in San Mateo County makes this look like a nursery rhyme. My question is who is overseeing these judges? Horrific. Melissa Karlsten my son’s court appointed attorney has removed me as not only conservator, but mother. And no one is helping me.

