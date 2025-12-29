Top: OCSC Presiding Judge Maria D. Hernandez, Former Supervising FL Judge Julie Palafox, Incoming Presiding Judge Shelia Hansen. Middle: Attorney Harold LaFlamme, Judge Mena Guirguis, and Attorney Brian Baron. Bottom: OCDA Todd Spitzer, Governor Gavin Newson, Attorney General Rob Bonta.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — The Nov. 19 calendar before Orange County Superior Court Judge Mena Guirguis at the Lamoreaux Justice Center included multiple family law matters before the court reached the case involving Kimberly Davis, a mother who, along with a large group of parents, has publicly criticized the county’s minors’ counsel system. Her son’s case includes court-appointed minors’ counsel Brian Baron.

Davis, an Air Force veteran with advanced degrees and no criminal history, has challenged the basis for prolonged monitored visitation in her case and the court’s continued reliance on Baron’s recommendations since his appointment. Davis’ son turns 5 next month.

Guirguis was appointed to the Orange County Superior Court in late 2023. Before joining the bench, he served as a senior deputy district attorney and assistant head of the felony panel at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office beginning in 2022, after holding multiple positions within the office since 2006.

A decade of investigative reporting on Orange County courts — alongside protests, press conferences, and public advocacy — preceded the county’s latest scrutiny involving Baron and the Law Offices of Harold LaFlamme, which have received approximately $28 million in county contracts connected to court-appointed minors’ counsel services.

Earlier matters on the calendar

Based on this reporter’s courtroom attendance and interviews with court watchers, Guirguis’ tone during earlier matters was measured and pragmatic. In those cases, the court emphasized due process, the parent-child bond, the child’s expressed experiences and wishes, child safety, and incremental steps forward. The judge frequently directed parties toward narrow, staged orders while encouraging mediation, structured communication planning, and compliance with prior orders.

In one earlier matter involving allegations raised by a parent concerning prior sexual abuse of a sibling, Guirguis stated that the child had made her wishes known. The court therefore permitted only a limited step forward — a letter exchange — declining broader contact at that stage.

During that exchange, the mother told the court that the alleged sexual abuse occurred when the child was between ages 7 and 11.

“Your Honor, I just want to remind you that this person raped my other daughter,” the mother said. “He raped my daughter from age seven to 11. She was a child.”

Guirguis asked counsel whether the allegations had been reviewed. Counsel said the court had received a written statement from the child, and Guirguis said the court would proceed cautiously.“We’re just starting with letters,” Guirguis said. “Your daughter asked for answers. And that’s all that’s going to be at this point.”

He emphasized that the court would not force the child to participate in interactions she was uncomfortable with.

“I’ve heard her message loud and clear,” Guirguis said. “She’s not comfortable with in-person meetings right now, but she is agreeable to a letter exchange.”

Guirguis added that courts often proceed in limited steps in such situations.

“So like I said, we’ll see where this goes,” he said. “And often the child never gets comfortable wanting to be in the same room. At least we try, and then we can put it to rest at that point.”

Later, Guirguis explained that if such allegations were proven, visitation would not progress or be permitted under the law. At this stage, the court ordered a letter exchange only, declined in-person conjoint therapy, and emphasized that the child would not be forced into contact she was uncomfortable with. He also stated that additional evidence, if available, could be presented in the future and told the parent, “This is not your fault.”

In other matters earlier on the calendar, Guirguis addressed cost allocation, directing that certain expenses be paid by the party seeking reunification efforts. He also focused on case-management issues, including communication between parents, holiday and vacation scheduling, mediation referrals, and compliance disputes.

In one case, Guirguis recommended a structured co-parenting schedule, ordered a co-parenting course, directed the parties back to mediation, and instructed them to communicate through a monitored application except in true emergencies.

Bell v. Davis

None of the earlier matters involved Brian Baron. They provided context for what followed when the court called Bell v. Davis, a case in which Baron is appointed as minors’ counsel.

Davis seeks changes to extended monitored visitation and disputes the basis for continued restrictions, which she said were grounded in Baron’s recommendations to the court.

When Davis addressed the court, she described paying substantial sum of $25,000.00 for extended professionally monitored contact, denied being a danger to her child, and said she believed she and her family were being treated as criminals despite the absence of criminal findings against them.

Davis also raised concerns about Baron’s continued role as minors’ counsel, alleging bias and retaliation.

“He is four and a half years old, and he needs his mother — and I need him,” Davis said. “I have done nothing to minors’ counsel except file a civil lawsuit alleging corruption tied to his conduct in my case and others. He says he is not retaliating and that there is no conflict of interest for him to remain on this case, and I don’t understand how that is possible. I believe he is biased in favor of the father.”

She described what she characterized as a broader pattern in which, following Baron’s appointment, the reporting or protective parent becomes separated from the child at Baron’s recommendation.

“There has been a pattern in this case, and I only reported what my son disclosed,” Davis said. “Now, all of a sudden, I have no rights to see [my son].”

During the hearing, Guirguis pressed Davis on whether her allegations had been supported by evidence.

“How many times have your allegations been corroborated? How many times?” Guirguis said. “There is no evidence to support the allegations.”

Davis responded that she had consistently framed her statements as allegations and said she had reported only what her son disclosed about being hurt. And that CPS findings placed the child in her care.

Guirguis said the court’s concern was what he described as a pattern in which a parent becomes convinced a child is being abused despite the absence of corroboration.

“There is no evidence to support the allegations,” Guirguis said. “The problem here — and I’ve said it to you frankly before — is that this is dangerous. When a parent, whether a mother or a father, becomes fixated on the belief that their child is being abused and truly believes it, they will do anything they can to stop that abuse. And that is dangerous.”

He added that Orange County has had cases in which children were killed by a parent who believed they were “saving” the child because no one else would intervene.

“In this county, we have had children murdered by parents who believed they were saving their child because no one else believed them,” Guirguis said.

Davis asked whether that concern was driving the court’s position in her case.

“Are you now saying this is the reason why I can’t have my son anymore?” she asked.

“Yes,” Guirguis replied.

“Ok, on the record, he is the one who was placed on a 5150 after trying to kill himself,” Davis said. “I have never tried to take my life.”

The exchange occurred as the court continued orders requiring extended monitored visitation, relying in part on Baron’s recommendations pending a court-ordered 730 custody evaluation, which Davis disputed during the hearing.

As Davis continued to speak, Guirguis said the court was not revisiting every allegation during that proceeding and framed the issue as concerns about repeated abuse claims that Child Protective Services had not corroborated. According to court watchers, the judge also cautioned Davis regarding her legal arguments.

Davis disputed that characterization, reiterating that she was relaying what her child had reported, and repeatedly asked for expanded, unmonitored access and a holiday schedule. Baron addressed the court regarding the status of the pending 730 evaluation and raised procedural points, including that the child had met with him in person and that his communications with the evaluator were copied to both parents.

Guirguis set a review date and tied near-term decisions — including holiday time — to the parameters of professional monitoring and the pending evaluation.

The father was contacted for comment regarding statements made during the Nov. 19 hearing but did not respond by publication time.

A notable contrast in courtroom demeanor

After observing earlier matters on the same calendar, this reporter noted a marked shift in courtroom dynamics once the Davis matter began. Compared with prior proceedings, the judge’s tone appeared more abrupt, interruptions were more frequent, and the discussion of risk focused more sharply on the implications of repeated abuse allegations raised by the reporting parent.

A broader system behind the courtroom exchanges

The issues raised during the Nov. 19 hearing did not occur in isolation. They unfolded within a countywide framework in which court-appointed minors’ counsel operate under long-standing contracts tied to the Law Offices of Harold LaFlamme and its successor entities — a structure that has generated tens of millions of dollars in public payments over the past decade.

Concerns about this system have surfaced repeatedly in Orange County courtrooms in cases involving Joy Houghton, Tawny Minna Grossman, Lucy Vellema and Taran Nolan, as well as in a six-part investigative series focused on Jessica St. Clair. That series documented allegations involving court-appointed professionals, oversight gaps, and the harm reported by children and families navigating the county’s family court system.

Baron, whose recommendations were central to the Davis matter, is among the attorneys who have worked within Orange County’s minors’ counsel system for more than a decade. Critics, including parents and advocates, argue that the concentration of appointments, financial incentives, alleged disregard of statutory safeguards, and limited external oversight create structural pressures that influence how abuse allegations, custody changes, monitored visitation, and reunification efforts are handled in family court — concerns that continue to surface across multiple courtrooms and cases.

Linking the Nov. 19 hearing to Nov. 12–13 proceedings

The Nov. 19 proceedings followed closely on the heels of back-to-back hearings held Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 involving Brian Baron and his paralegal, Rebecca Galvan. Those earlier hearings addressed fee disputes, sanctions, and a civil action challenging Galvan’s role in interviewing minors, as well as claims of quasi-judicial immunity. They also drew scrutiny over the judicial handling of self-represented litigants and the denial of all media access.

Public demonstrations in Orange County began in July with the “Three Courts, One Playbook” protests and continued in early September with what organizers described as the first national protest focused on family court and Child Protective Services. More recently, the local court-watcher and advocacy group California Family Law Naked Truth has held multiple media events and protests, initially calling for an investigation into Baron and Judge Julie Palafox.

Taken together, along with the three hearings present a continuous timeline: families publicly challenging Baron’s conduct and influence; courts relying on his recommendations and quasi-judicial protections; and parents contesting prolonged monitored visitation and separation from their children.

All three hearings occurred within the same week Baron sent a message to the Orange County Bar Association listserv addressing what he described as “misconceptions” about his practice. Within 24 hours of that email’s circulation, 10-year-old Coby Lustig — a medically fragile child represented by Baron in a separate family law matter — died following a court-ordered placement. Investigations into the child’s death remain ongoing.

Protests by the concerned parents in Orange County, California since July 2025.

Escalating to recall efforts

The November hearings have unfolded amid a broader escalation outside the courtroom. In recent weeks, parents, advocates, and legal observers worked together to gather enough signatures to file notices of intent to recall six Orange County Superior Court judges, citing what they describe as decades of inaction by oversight bodies including the Orange County Board of Supervisors, the California Attorney General’s Office, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the court’s presiding leadership, the State Bar of California, and the Commission on Judicial Performance.

Those active in the protests and backing the recall efforts argue that complaints involving judicial bias, alleged corruption, court-appointed therapists and minors’ counsel practices, the treatment of self-represented litigants, and — most importantly — child safety have been repeatedly raised without meaningful corrective action. Against that backdrop, legal observers, parents, and members of the public say the situation reflects a systemic breakdown that has left families with few remedies short of the ballot box.

This ongoing series on the OC family and probate court crisis and nationwide family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

