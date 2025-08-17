Originally Published on Newsbreak, July 28, 2024. Updated.

Recently, this reporter joined investigative journalist Michael Volpe on his podcast to discuss recent events in the Tawny Minna-Grossman case — including a subpoena issued against this reporter — as well as other cases out of Orange County, California. This reporter’s series on the Minna-Grossman case and more is linked below.

In the podcast, Michael Volpe and I also examined the roles of OCDA Deputy District Attorney Tammy Jacobs and OCDA Investigator Joe Faria. Both have been central figures in the Tawny Minna-Grossman case, as well as in this reporter’s family law case and those of other protective parents across Orange County. Readers may recall previous reporting of Jacobs and Faria taunting and mocking Minna-Grossman in open court — conduct detailed in this reporter’s article OC court whistleblower revelations, felony charges, OCDA intimidation tactics against protective mother.

Jacobs and Faria have also been documented following and attempting to intimidate this reporter, compounding a troubling past history of harassment, intimidation, and fraud tied to their involvement.

The subpoena issued against a reporter cannot be separated from this broader pattern. When the same prosecutors and investigators accused of targeting, harassing, intimidating, and silencing protective parents also turn their attention to silencing journalists, the danger to democracy and the First Amendment becomes undeniable. This is not just about one subpoena — it is about a culture of unchecked power, where those who speak out, whether parents or reporters, become the next targets.

Here’s what we discussed on the podcast:

Readers should continue reading additional media coverage on the U.S.A.’s family court crisis, including the Arizona Ad Hoc Committee, the Idaho Task Force on Family Court, and broader family court corruption and injustice by journalists Richard Luthmann, Dr. Bandy X. Lee, and Mike Volpe.

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis and nationwide family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

