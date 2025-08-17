Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katrina Milburn's avatar
Katrina Milburn
Aug 21

Seriously! The 1st amendment doesn’t apply to minors idiot!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Julie M. Anderson Holburn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture