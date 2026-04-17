From Epstein to O.J. Simpson, from Sean “Diddy” Combs to Harvey Weinstein, from César Chávez to Congressman Eric Swalwell—Southern California has repeatedly been the backdrop to allegations of abuse and exploitation that were reported, documented—and ignored, until public pressure forced action.

In some cases, institutions moved swiftly—launching investigations, issuing public statements, and signaling accountability. But more often, meaningful response came only after sustained media attention, public outcry, or irreversible harm. And in many instances, families say warnings were delivered repeatedly—through formal channels, official reports, and on the public record—without intervention, followed not by protection, but by retaliation or silence.

For a large number of families in Orange County, that pattern is not theoretical. It is their lived experience.

Over the past several years, parents, children, seniors, advocates, and litigants describe reporting abuse through courts, minors’ counsel, GALs, law enforcement, and county agencies. They point to testimony given, documentation submitted, and repeated attempts to engage systems designed to protect them—including direct appeals to elected officials during public meetings.

Many describe a consistent outcome: allegations that did not prompt investigation, evidence that did not trigger protective action, and testimony that did not result in response—other than, they say, dismissal, inaction, or retaliation.

Their accounts do not center on a single case or individual. Instead, they point to a broader concern—an interconnected system involving family and probate courts, court-appointed professionals, custody evaluators, child welfare agencies, prosecutors, and elected leadership—where, despite repeated pleadings for help, action is often delayed, deflected, or absent altogether.

Victims spoke. It was documented. It was reported—and it was ignored.

OC BOS and (Right) Todd Spitzer. Photos: Online

OC Elected Leadership and Responsibility

These concerns extend beyond the courts to elected leadership—most notably Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and members of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, including Katrina Foley, Don Wagner, Doug Chaffee, and Vincent Sarmiento.

According to records and accounts reviewed for this report, allegations involving abuse, law enforcement response, and systemic failures were repeatedly communicated to both the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and local officials.

Families describe submitting documentation, providing evidence, and following up through emails and formal public comment. Many point to a consistent outcome: an absence of publicly visible investigation, formal response, or meaningful intervention tied to those efforts.

The Board of Supervisors does not control judicial rulings. But its authority is not insignificant.

The Board oversees county-funded agencies and programs, including the Social Services Agency, Child Protective Services, and contracted services connected to family court proceedings—such as supervised visitation providers, therapy services, and other court-adjacent professionals. It also holds the ability to request audits, make records requests, issue public statements, convene press conferences, refer matters for investigation to state or federal authorities, and engage directly with oversight bodies.

In other jurisdictions, similar concerns have prompted public response.

In Santa Cruz County, for example, supervisors issued public statements and drew attention to controversial reunification practices following widespread outcry in the case involving Maya and Sebastian Laing. In 2023, Maya Laing later testified before the California Assembly Judiciary Committee, bringing further scrutiny to those practices at the state level.

In Orange County, families say they have not observed comparable action.

Social media posts, Don Wagner, Katrina Foley and OCDA Todd Spitzer

Public Messaging vs. Public Record

At the same time that parents were appearing before the Orange County Board of Supervisors—describing abuse, failed interventions, and the removal of their children—public messaging from county leadership presented a markedly different narrative.

Social media posts from elected officials, including Supervisors Katrina Foley and Don Wagner, highlighted proclamations such as “Child Abuse Prevention Month,” praising the work of the Social Services Agency, Child Protective Services, and community partners for “ensuring the safety of our children.”

Wagner also appeared in a March 13 interview with ABC7 discussing juvenile court reform. However, families who have addressed the Board over several years note that concerns related to CPS, family court, and probate court—raised repeatedly through public comment and written communications—have not received comparable public response.

Katrina Foley Social Media post with CMPD Chief LaPoint

Public records also reflect connections within the broader legal system. Wagner’s spouse serves as a judge within the Orange County probate court, a fact that some observers cite when discussing the interconnected nature of local institutions. (No inference is made regarding judicial conduct.)

In another instance, Supervisor Katrina Foley promoted endorsements from organizations such as the Orange County Attorneys Association, emphasizing her role as a public servant committed to upholding the rule of law.

These public statements stand in contrast to what is captured in official Board of Supervisors meeting recordings.

In those meetings, parents approach the podium—often visibly emotional—detailing abuse, CPS failures, and concerns about family court decisions. Multiple speakers describe being interrupted, having their allotted time cut short, or receiving no visible acknowledgment from board members while speaking.

Attendees and participants report that, in many instances, board members appeared disengaged—looking down at phones or screens, or not visibly responding to the substance of the testimony.

Supervisor Don Wagner’s Facebook Post. April 15, 2026.

The juxtaposition raises a broader question about governance and accountability:

How do public declarations of child protection align with a public record in which families say their warnings were repeatedly delivered—but not acted upon?

For the families who spoke, the disconnect is not theoretical—it is recorded, timestamped, and publicly archived.

A System Under Scrutiny

Orange County’s family and probate court systems have faced sustained criticism from parents, advocates, and 2026 candidates who argue that existing processes often fail to adequately address allegations of domestic violence and child abuse.

As previously reported, multiple cases—including those involving Nicole Brown-Simpson, whose abuse allegations were extensively documented and reported in Orange County, as well as Terra Schlinger, Deanna Fogerty-Hardwick, Joanna Castro, Ruby Dillon, Wendi Miller, Laurie McClure, Margie McClure, Evangeline McClure, Shauna Dauk, Tonya Levine, Lucy Vellema, Tawny Minna Grossman, Taran Nolan, and others featured in the Jessica St. Clair investigative series—reflect recurring concerns about how abuse allegations are received, evaluated, and acted upon.

These accounts also include this reporter’s own case, alongside numerous families who have publicly come forward with similar allegations.

These concerns are not limited to family court.

In recent years, lawsuits brought against the Orange County District Attorney’s Office alleging sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation against female prosecutors and staff have resulted in approximately $18 million in settlements, raising additional questions about workplace culture, accountability, and institutional response to misconduct within one of the county’s most powerful legal offices.

Taken together, these cases span different systems—criminal, civil, and family court—but, according to advocates and those directly involved, point to overlapping concerns about how allegations are handled, and when action is taken.

At the center of many of these matters are court-appointed professionals and judges whose decisions shape the lives of children and families—often in proceedings that are not fully accessible to public scrutiny.

In Orange County, many family court judges previously served as deputy district attorneys, a background critics say may influence how abuse allegations are evaluated within a civil court framework.

Read: Rogues in Robes

Read: BREAKING: Six More Orange County Family and Probate Court Judges Served With Recall Petitions; 12 Sitting Judges Now Face Recall

Court filings, investigative reporting, and firsthand accounts describe recurring concerns, including:

Abuse allegations that, according to critics, are minimized or concepts such as “parental alienation” are used to distract from the actual abuse

Custody determinations that place children with parents accused of abuse, including cases involving documented histories of abuse

Reliance on court-appointed professionals whose recommendations are alleged by some parties to align with one parent’s narrative

Reports from protective parents of retaliation, separation from their children, and prolonged monitored visitation

While each case turns on its own facts, the consistency of these concerns has led several 2026 candidates—including Sheriff Chad Bianco, Steve Hilton, Michael Gates, Daniel Mercuri, and Lewis Herms—to publicly argue that the issues may reflect broader systemic problems rather than isolated incidents.

However, current elected officials refused to speak on these issues.

Partial series on court approved therapist Jessica St. Clair, MFT.

The Role of Court-Appointed Experts

A central point of concern involves the influence of court-appointed professionals in custody proceedings.

One frequently cited example is therapist Jessica St. Clair, whose work within Orange County’s CPS and family court systems spanned decades. Her involvement in numerous custody cases positioned her as a significant figure in shaping outcomes.

Subsequent reporting raised questions about her credentials and professional conduct, including allegations of bias and misrepresentation.

Her work intersected with broader reunification practices—court-ordered processes intended to restore relationships between children and parents, but which critics argue can compel contact despite allegations of abuse.

Her departure from Orange County family law cases in 2024 did little to resolve broader concerns about how such influence persisted for years.

St. Clair operated within a network of professionals, including Dr. Sue Tonkins, Dr. Amy Stark, and Dr. Stacey White-Kinney. As well as attorneys like David Monarch and Christin Conrad and Judge James L. Waltz.

Additional concerns have been raised regarding other practitioners, including most of those on the “list” of court approved professionals, like Brian Baron, Tracy Willis, and Dr. Thea Rinehart. Dr. Rinehart, is currently under investigation by county and state agencies.

Read: Exclusive: OC Custody Evaluator Under Investigation After Molestation Case; BBS and Board of Psychology Ignored Complaints

Read: UPDATE: Minor’s Counsel Tracy Willis Declares Conflict in Tawny Minna Grossman Case as Questions Grow Over OCDA Role in Family Court

Judicial Discretion and Limited Oversight

Family court judges operate with broad discretion in custody matters, weighing competing claims, expert recommendations, and statutory factors.

Critics—including candidates and public officials such as Steve Hilton, Sheriff Chad Bianco, Daniel Mercuri, Lewis Herms, David Serpa, and Attorney General candidate Michael Gates—argue that this discretion, combined with limited transparency and minimal external oversight, has produced outcomes that are difficult to challenge. They point to current state leadership, including Attorney General Rob Bonta, the Commission on Judicial Performance, and local district attorneys, as part of a system they believe has failed to provide meaningful accountability, even when serious allegations are involved.

At a January 10, 2026 town hall, several candidates and officials spoke openly about concerns within family court, Child Protective Services, and the broader California court system.

Daniel Mercuri stated:

“Family court keeps people in a system where decisions are made by one judge—it shouldn’t be that way. Justice comes from the people—through the Constitution and trial by jury. What judges are supposed to do is ensure justice—but they don’t. We’re going to get the best judges, remove the ones who shouldn’t be there, and appoint new judges focused on justice.”

Lewis Herms raised concerns about structural incentives:

“Where money goes, corruption flows. We’re removing children from homes instead of investing in keeping families together. Family court needs to be audited.”

His remarks reflect a broader concern raised by multiple candidates—that financial structures, oversight mechanisms, and institutional incentives should be examined to ensure they align with the goal of protecting children and supporting families.

Steve Hilton described the system in stark terms:

“There’s something truly dark and evil that has infected our family court system, child protective services, and these bureaucracies.”

He added:

“They call it Child Protective Services—but they are hurting children. They’re undermining families.”

And further:

“No one’s had any scrutiny. They’ve been doing this stuff for years, and no one’s paid any attention.”

Sheriff Chad Bianco, drawing on decades of experience, stated:

“I’ve been working closely with CPS for over 30 years—and it is absolutely broken.”

He emphasized that, in his view, the issue is structural rather than individual:

“This doesn’t get fixed from the bottom up. It gets fixed from the top down.”

David Serpa referenced findings related to oversight:

“An independent audit found that the number one high-risk agency in California was the Department of Social Services.”

He added:

“What’s happened in our foster care system and Child Protective Services is that we’ve started to prey on our children.”

At another town hall on March 18, Attorney General candidate Michael Gates emphasized the role of enforcement and accountability:

“When I’m Attorney General, we’re going to change the culture in California when it comes to public safety and the rule of law.”

He added:

“Where there is corruption, it will be investigated—and it will be pursued.”

Gates also suggested that broader enforcement priorities could influence the judiciary:

“When we change the culture around public safety and the rule of law, judges are going to have to sit up a little taller and start abiding by that as well.”

At the same time, Gates has acknowledged that courts operate as a separate and co-equal branch of government.

Long-serving judges, including former Orange County family court judge James L. Waltz, have faced public criticism from parents and advocates who allege patterns of dismissing abuse claims, disregarding statutory requirements, or issuing rulings that disproportionately affect protective parents.

While these claims are contested and context-dependent, the experience described by many families is consistent: under current systems of oversight, meaningful accountability mechanisms are perceived as limited.

Public Testimony and the Limits of Oversight

For many families, efforts to seek redress extended beyond the courtroom.

From 2010 through 2026, parents appeared before the Orange County Board of Supervisors on agenda related items and during public comment sessions, raising concerns about serious harm to children and victims, perjury, fraud, constitutional violations, court decisions, CPS actions, and systemic failures.

Their testimony is preserved in official recordings.

Speakers described:

Reports of abuse that did not result in protective action

Children placed in environments they considered unsafe or directly with the abuser

Frustration with illogical and unsafe agency responses and lack of follow-up

Experiences with retaliation after raising complaints

Among them was Ilya Tseglin, who has addressed the Board consistently for over 13 years regarding his autistic son. In one instance recently on Dec. 2, he was interrupted and physically escorted from the podium by an OC sheriff at the BOS’s direction for deviating from the agenda item topic.

Many other speakers describe being interrupted, having their mic cut, or receiving no response following their testimony or written communications.

Additionally the recordings of the live streamed video of the BOS meeting have appeared to be edited to not reflect the accurate interactions within the board room.

A Question of Consistency

The contrast between high-profile cases and local experiences raises a central question:

Why do some allegations trigger immediate institutional response, while others—reported through formal channels and reinforced by repeated testimony—do not?

In cases involving public figures, responses often include investigations, public statements, and mechanisms encouraging additional victims to come forward.

In Orange County, families describe a process in which reports are made, documentation is submitted, and testimony is delivered—but no comparable system-wide response follows.

The Consequences of Inaction

For those involved, the consequences are not abstract.

Families, whistleblowers and 2026 candidates describe catastrophic prolonged legal battles, loss of custody, financial strain, homelessness and lasting emotional impact.

These outcomes, they argue, are compounded by the fact that institutions—and the public officials tasked with oversight—were informed, but did not respond.

An Open Record

The record in Orange County includes court filings, public testimony, correspondence, and recorded meetings.

Together, these materials reflect a sustained effort by families to raise concerns.

What remains unresolved is not whether those concerns were raised—but how institutions responded once they were.

With local leadership positions, including Orange County’s Fifth District seat, subject to election, questions of oversight and accountability are likely to remain central.

For the families involved, those questions are not new. They have been asking them—publicly and on record—for well over a decade.

The contrast is difficult to ignore.

4 of the 2026 Board of Supervisor Candidates

An Election at the Center of the Debate

The questions raised by families in Orange County are now moving from courtrooms and public comment periods to the ballot.

Supervisor Katrina Foley’s Fifth District seat is up for re-election, with challengers including California Assemblymember Diane Dixon and educator Lucy Vellema.

Dixon brings experience from the state legislature and longstanding ties to Orange County’s legal community. Her husband, Pat Dixon, is one of the most senior prosecutors in the Orange County District Attorney’s Office—a connection some observers say reflects the close relationship between local government and the legal system at the center of many of these concerns.

Vellema, an educator and newcomer to electoral politics, has drawn attention from community members and local advocates for running outside traditional political and legal networks, positioning herself as a candidate focused on systemic change.

In the Second District, Supervisor Vincent Sarmiento also faces re-election. Candidates in that race include Kimberly Davis, a veteran, Department of Justice analyst, and family court litigant; James Wallace, a commercial decorator; and Nelida Mendoza, a former county paralegal.

Taken together, these races place questions of oversight, accountability, and institutional response directly before voters.

With a growing national movement confronting abuse and institutional failure, a central question remains: will victims of California’s court system finally see accountability?

Across the country, public officials and legal advocates—including Rep. Teresa Leger-Fernandez, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, and attorney Cheyenne Hunt—are calling for investigations, enforcement, and systemic reform. Their actions reflect a broader reality: when pressure mounts, institutions can—and do—respond.

For families in Orange County, the question is whether that same response will come.

For years, parents and advocates have raised concerns about the intersection of family courts, law enforcement, domestic violence, child abuse, and child welfare systems—bringing those concerns directly to agencies, elected officials, and the public record.

Now, those concerns become a choice.

Whether to continue with a system that, they say, has been repeatedly put on notice—

Or demand leadership that responds.

They spoke.

The system knew.

And still—no one acted.

This ongoing series on the Orange County, California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

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