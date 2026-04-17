Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann
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This is where institutional failure becomes impossible to ignore. When allegations are documented, testimony is given, and evidence is presented—yet nothing changes—that’s not oversight, that’s inertia at best and indifference at worst. Systems aren’t judged by their mission statements; they’re judged by their responses. If action only comes after public pressure, media exposure, or irreversible harm, then the system isn’t functioning—it’s reacting. And that’s too late for the people affected. Accountability isn’t about optics or statements—it’s about results. If those results aren’t there, then the question isn’t what went wrong. It’s who is going to fix it—and when.

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