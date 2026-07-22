Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann
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The common thread between Wendi Miller’s work and Epstein-survivor advocacy is institutional avoidance. Victims speak. Systems deflect. Media fixates on personal choices. Courts, agencies, prosecutors, and professionals hide behind procedure, immunity, and jurisdictional silos. Then everyone acts shocked when the same failures repeat. Miller understood that children and protective parents were being lost in disconnected systems where nobody tracks outcomes and nobody owns responsibility. Her courthouse-advocate vision was not symbolic. It was practical reform. If child-exploitation task forces can coordinate agencies, family courts can do the same. The question is not whether reform is possible. It is who benefits from leaving the office empty.

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