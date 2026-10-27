Federal and international reports document abuse against women and children in granular detail — who, how often, by whom, with what weapon, what injury. None of them ask what happened to custody afterward. That question does not appear in the FBI’s data, the CDC’s national survey or the WHO’s global estimates — not because it is unanswerable, but because no instrument has been built to ask it.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — The United States collects enormous amounts of information about domestic violence, child abuse and violent crime. But once those cases cross into child welfare, criminal prosecution and family court, there is no comprehensive system showing what happened to the abuse finding, where the child was placed or whether the child remained safe.

That gap is not abstract. This outlet has reported on at least seven California custody cases in which a parent reported abuse, the abuse was documented in court filings, medical records, judicial findings, CPS records or police reports, and the reporting parent’s custody was later reversed, lost, sharply reduced or restricted to monitored visitation. They include the cases of Joy Houghton, Tawny Minna-Grossman, Synthia Castro-Nicely, Taran Nolan, Genevieve Esquivel, Giselle Smiel and parents in the Victims of Jessica St. Clair series. In several, a district attorney’s child abduction unit used California Family Code Section 3130 to track, locate and return the children, and the custody reversals that followed favored the parent who had been reported for abuse.

This reporter is also a party to an Orange County family law case 10D011474 with a similar history, which other outlets have covered. None of these cases appears in any of the federal data described below — because none of that data asks.

More than 1.1 million victims were reported in domestic-relationship violent crimes between 2020 and 2024, according to an FBI special report released in February. The FBI’s separate Child Victimization, 2019-2023 report, released in April 2025, identified more than 410,000 juvenile victims of murder, kidnapping, abduction and aggravated assault.

The reports document a troubling reality: Violence against women and children remains widespread, is underreported and occurs primarily within homes, perpetrated by someone known to the victim.

Yet for survivors, advocates, researchers and a growing number of lawmakers, the most pressing question is no longer whether abuse exists. The question is what happens after it is reported — and whether the institutions charged with protecting children are actually doing so.

What the Federal Data Shows

The FBI’s “Domestic Relationships and Violent Crimes, 2020-2024” report, released Feb. 11, 2026, found that the share of violent crimes involving a domestic relationship rose from 25.6% in 2020 to 27.5% in 2024, holding at 27.0% in both 2022 and 2023. The report counts only crimes submitted by agencies participating in the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System. Over the five-year period, law enforcement agencies reported 11,466 murder victims in domestic relationships and more than 1.1 million additional victims of domestic-relationship violent crime.

Women accounted for 74.5% of victims. Men accounted for 77.1% of offenders.

A separate FBI infographic released the same month documented more than 70,500 incidents of teen relationship violence in 2024 alone, with 79.2% of victims female and rape the most reported offense for victims age 14 and younger. The FBI’s five-year report points the same way: in rapes involving a domestic relationship, the most common victim age was 13 to 16, and the victim was most often the offender’s current or former boyfriend or girlfriend (54.4%) or the offender’s child (42.7%) — a category that includes stepchildren and a partner’s children.

The Child Victimization report, which counted 411,350 juvenile victims from 2019 through 2023, found that where the relationship was known, 82% of juvenile victims knew their offender, and 37.9% were victimized by a family member. One in four (25.2%) was the offender’s own child. More than half of the offenses with a known location (58%) took place in a residence. Even this picture is partial: NIBRS covered an average of 64.7% of the U.S. population over those five years.

Lethal violence follows the same pattern. The Violence Policy Center’s annual “When Men Murder Women” study, released Sept. 16, 2026, found that nearly 2,400 females were killed by males in 2024 in single-victim, single-offender incidents. Of those, 86.9% knew their killer, and guns were used in 63.4% of cases. Black women make up 14.1% of U.S. women but 30.3% of those killed. In its previous edition, the VPC reported it could not rank states at all, because the FBI’s ongoing switchover in how it collects crime data left the state-level numbers too incomplete.

Crime reports capture only part of the problem. The Bureau of Justice Statistics’ National Crime Victimization Survey interviews a national sample of households directly, so it counts crimes whether or not anyone called police. Its long-standing survey estimated 1,110,040 domestic violence victimizations and 782,900 intimate partner violence victimizations in 2024, and found that about 64% and 61%, respectively, were reported to police.

That survey may have overstated how often victims go to police. On Oct. 9, 2026, BJS released the first results from its redesigned survey — the first full overhaul since 1992 — which uses more specific, behavior-based questions and was given to half the 2024 sample. Under the new questions, only 39% of domestic violence and 40% of intimate partner violence victimizations were reported to police, meaning roughly six in 10 never reached law enforcement. The redesign did not find significantly more domestic or intimate partner violence overall — BJS reported no significant difference between the two surveys’ rates. What changed was how much of that violence victims said they had reported. Better questions did not uncover more abuse; they revealed how little of it reaches police. The redesigned survey also found that the rate of violent victimization of women was 39% higher than the old survey had captured.

The redesign also expanded what BJS asks victims about the aftermath, adding questions on use of victim services, satisfaction with the police response and other consequences of victimization. None of the changes BJS describes asks what happened to victims’ children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s newest National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, covering 2023 and 2024, found that more than 1 in 3 U.S. women — 34%, or nearly 43.5 million — and 17% of men, or 20.7 million, have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime. In a single 12-month period, 6.7 million women and 2.7 million men experienced that violence. In California, 30% of women, about 4.5 million, reported such violence by a partner over their lifetime.

The Question No Federal Survey Asks

Every major data source cited in this article — the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program, the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ victimization surveys, the CDC’s National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, the World Health Organization’s global violence estimates — measures abuse as an event. Each asks, in various forms: Did violence occur? How often? Between whom? Using what weapon? Resulting in what injury?

None of them asks what is, for any parent who reports abuse involving a child, often the single most consequential question that follows: Who got custody?

The FBI’s 2020-2024 report breaks down victim-offender relationships, weapon types and injury severity in granular detail. It does not ask, and was not designed to ask, whether the victims in those incidents later lost custody of their children to the offender, gained protective custody, or had no children involved at all. The CDC’s survey measures lifetime and 12-month prevalence of intimate partner violence, sexual violence and stalking. It does not follow respondents into family court to determine what happened to their children after they disclosed.

The FBI describes the purpose of that data plainly. Both the report and its accompanying press release say the data is meant to help law enforcement form strategies to reduce and prevent similar offenses. It is a policing tool, built to inform how crimes are investigated and prevented — not to follow what happens to victims or their children after the police report is filed.

The gap shows up even in medical research. A 2025 study in JAMA Network Open mapped pregnancy-associated homicide state by state, and a separate study found pregnant women had a 37% higher firearm homicide rate than non-pregnant women from 2018 to 2021. Yet the 2025 study’s authors acknowledged their data lacked the detail needed to identify the role intimate partner violence played in those deaths.

None of this is a flaw in any single survey; each does its own job competently. The problem is that no instrument exists whose scope is the custody outcome itself, so the question falls into the gap between criminal justice data and family court records — and no one asks it at a scale large enough to produce a national answer.

Imagine what the FBI’s 2026 report, or the CDC’s survey, could show if it asked the questions that currently go unasked: After you reported abuse, how were you treated, and by whom? Were you offered protective resources — housing, advocacy, legal assistance? If children were involved, was a custody case opened, and in which court — family, criminal or juvenile? Which institution made the final custody determination? Did the reporting parent retain custody, lose it, or have it restricted through supervised or monitored visitation? Was custody reversed in favor of the parent who had been reported for abuse? What happened to the children afterward?

Some of those questions already have partial answers that point in a troubling direction. On a single day in September 2025, domestic violence programs nationwide served 84,146 victims but could not meet 13,018 requests for help, according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence’s annual one-day count. Most of the unmet requests — 58% — were for shelter and housing. In California, programs served 4,826 victims that day and could not meet 605 requests.

The custody questions are answerable, too. The records that would answer them — court orders, CPS case files, custody evaluations — already exist in courthouses and agency files across the country. No federal survey has been designed to ask the people who lived through those records what happened to them.

The absence is consequential because of what the limited existing research suggests the answer would be. Dr. Joan Meier’s federally funded study of more than 2,000 published custody decisions found that courts were most skeptical of mothers’ abuse claims when the alleged abuse was of a child, crediting child sexual abuse claims in only 15% of cases overall. When fathers cross-claimed parental alienation, mothers lost custody in 44% of cases. In the United Kingdom, Right to Equality’s 2026 analysis of 91 published family court judgments found victim-blaming language in nearly three-quarters of them. Neither finding comes from a government data system. Both came from independent researchers who built, by hand, the kind of dataset that no federal abuse survey produces as a matter of course.

This is not a question no one has examined. Meier’s research exists, as do four decades of books and journalism on domestic violence, including Rachel Louise Snyder’s. The Arizona and Idaho legislatures have held ad hoc committee hearings on family court practices in abuse and custody cases — and in Arizona, those hearings led to the Alec and Lydia Act, which this outlet has covered [link]. Survivors’ accounts of losing custody after reporting abuse now circulate widely enough that researchers and advocates describe a pattern rather than isolated grievances.

What does not exist is a nationally representative, government-administered survey with the statistical authority of the CDC’s survey or the FBI’s crime data — findings a federal agency, a congressional committee or a court cannot dismiss as anecdotal, limited to one state or advocacy-driven. A state hearing can produce a state law, as Arizona’s did, but not a national measurement. An appellate-decisions study, however rigorous, can be challenged on sampling grounds. Without an official number, the custody-outcome question can be acknowledged again and again without ever becoming a federal mandate. The qualitative record is substantial. The quantitative record that would compel institutional change does not exist.

Public discussion of domestic violence, child abuse and trafficking is extensive and well-funded, but family and juvenile courts — where the consequences of disclosure are actually decided — are rarely part of it. Abuse prevalence and custody outcome are treated as separate subjects, one a matter of public health and criminal justice, the other of private family law. They are sequential stages of the same event, measured by institutions that do not speak to each other.

If the priority is victim and child safety — not simply the documentation of abuse — then custody outcome is not a peripheral detail to be left to family court records nobody compiles. It is the outcome that determines whether disclosure made a child safer or less safe. Until a national survey asks that question directly, the country will continue to have extensive data on whether abuse happened and almost none on whether reporting it helped.

This outlet requested comment Oct. 4 from the FBI, the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Judicial Council of California, asking whether each tracks, or has considered tracking, custody outcomes in cases involving domestic violence or child abuse. None had responded as of Oct. 26, when a follow-up request was sent. This article will be updated with any response.

Children Are at Elevated Risk — Especially When Domestic Violence Is Present

The connection between domestic violence and child maltreatment is not anecdotal. It is federally documented.

The CDC estimates that at least one in seven U.S. children experienced abuse or neglect in the past year — a figure the agency describes as likely an underestimate, given significant barriers to reporting (cdc.gov/aces). The World Health Organization estimates that up to 1 billion children ages 2 to 17 experience physical, sexual or emotional violence or neglect globally each year.

The federal government’s own count of confirmed cases is far smaller. The Children’s Bureau’s Child Maltreatment 2024 report, released Jan. 16, 2026, counted 532,228 child victims and 1,773 maltreatment deaths in 2024 — cases known to and substantiated by child protective services. Even that count is contested: at least one child-welfare analysis has argued that the reported 10% drop in fatalities reflects state reporting changes rather than fewer deaths.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, children living in homes where intimate partner violence occurs are at substantially elevated risk of experiencing direct abuse or neglect themselves. Children who witnessed intimate partner violence in the past year were nearly four times more likely to experience child maltreatment in the same period.

The CDC’s research on Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACEs, further documents that children do not need to be the direct target of violence to suffer serious harm. Exposure to domestic violence, coercive control, chronic instability and the loss of a protective caregiver are all recognized ACEs associated with lasting developmental, psychological and health consequences (cdc.gov/aces/prevention).

A 2025 scoping review published in Trauma, Violence, & Abuse (Olejníková et al.) examined 19 studies on the co-occurrence of child sexual abuse and domestic violence, finding that co-occurrence rates varied widely — from under 1% to more than 91% — depending on population, methodology and definitions used. Researchers noted the true extent remains poorly understood, in part because the intersection is often hidden and data collection is inconsistent across systems.

Even the national prevalence figure has been a moving target. In a 2026 broadcast interview, Oprah Winfrey, who produced 120 episodes of her former talk show addressing domestic violence, told Rachel Louise Snyder, author of No Visible Bruises, that the figure cited during those broadcasts — roughly 1 in 4 women — had since been supplanted by survey data closer to 1 in 2. That higher figure traces to the CDC’s 2016/2017 survey. The CDC’s newest survey, covering 2023 and 2024, puts lifetime intimate partner violence against women at more than 1 in 3 — and warns that, because data collection changed significantly, its estimates cannot be compared with earlier years. The new survey also measures coercive control directly: 30.2% of women and 22.3% of men reported psychological aggression by a partner, including coercive control and entrapment.

In other words, the most widely cited national number has shifted repeatedly with how the question is asked — one more sign of how much depends on what an instrument is built to measure. How that definitional change has affected the way courts evaluate abuse allegations that don’t involve a visible injury is examined in Part Two of this series.

The Danger Is Primarily Inside the Home

The FBI’s own data shows where that risk is concentrated. From 2020 through 2024, 79.6% of violent crime incidents involving a domestic relationship occurred in a residence, compared with 41.1% of incidents between people without a domestic relationship.

On March 3, 2026, Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation and a prominent advocate against child exploitation, testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism. In a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham the same day, he described a pattern in offender data from international investigations that surprises many people.

“The number one offender — and people don’t like it when I say this, but we have to tell the truth — is biological fathers,” Tebow said. “Men have to step up and stand up and be the men that we are created to be — to protect, not exploit. It has got to start in the home.”

Tebow was drawing on international child sexual exploitation investigations, including INTERPOL’s database of child sexual abuse images, where more than 89,000 series still awaited victim identification as of his testimony. A 2018 analysis of that database by INTERPOL and ECPAT International found that more than 60% of unidentified victims were prepubescent children, infants or toddlers.

At the time of his testimony, the Homeland Security Investigations Cyber Crime Center had just seven analysts working full time to identify those children. Since then, Congress has approved $108.5 million for about 200 new positions, including 40 forensic analysts and 30 investigators for the Victim Identification Lab, as this outlet reported.

A Critical Accountability Gap — and Unanswerable Questions

The FBI can document that abuse is occurring. Researchers can document that abuse is underreported. Public health experts can document that intimate partner violence, child abuse, child sexual abuse and coercive control frequently occur together within the same household. Lawmakers have enacted protections intended to safeguard victims and children.

But critical questions remain — and many of them are unanswerable not because the data doesn’t exist, but because no institution has been charged with collecting it.

How many children have been removed from a protective parent and placed with an accused abuser — and what happened to those children afterward? That question has a factual answer somewhere in the records of family courts, child welfare agencies and law enforcement files across the country. No federal agency tracks it. No national database compiles it. The fact that such a basic child-safety question cannot be answered at the national level is not a data problem. It is a policy choice.

The closest thing to a national count comes from a nonprofit. The Center for Judicial Excellence, a California-based child-safety organization, has compiled news reports and court records documenting nearly 1,000 children killed by a parent amid divorce, separation or custody disputes since 2008. No government agency maintains a comparable count.

How many custody evaluators, guardians ad litem and minors’ counsel have faced professional discipline for recommendations that placed children in documented danger? Meier’s research found that when court-appointed professionals were involved, outcomes for mothers alleging abuse worsened: with a custody evaluator in the case, those mothers were 2.5 to 6.5 times more likely to lose custody. Yet there is virtually no oversight infrastructure governing these professionals. No federal or state agency systematically reviews whether their recommendations aligned with child safety outcomes. No licensing board tracks their records across cases. They operate, in effect, with accountability to no one.

When a child protective services agency substantiates abuse and a family court simultaneously transfers custody to the substantiated abuser — which institution is accountable for what happens next? The answer, researchers say, is neither. CPS considers its role complete once an investigation closes. The family court considers its role complete once an order is entered. No institution owns what happens in the space between.

That gap matters because different systems operate under different standards. A child-welfare agency may substantiate abuse under administrative criteria. Law enforcement may investigate under a probable cause standard. Prosecutors determine whether evidence supports criminal charges. Family courts apply their own evidentiary standards in custody proceedings. Criminal courts require proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Each system generates its own documentation. None of them is required to follow a child across all of them.

Researchers generally distinguish between false reports and unsubstantiated reports. A false report is an allegation determined to have been intentionally fabricated. An unsubstantiated report means investigators did not find sufficient evidence to meet the applicable standard — it does not mean the alleged abuse did not occur. One frequently cited 2021 review, False Allegations of Sexual Assault: An Analysis of Ten Years of Reported Cases, found that intentionally false reports generally account for between 2% and 10% of reported cases, depending on methodology and case type.

“How are domestic violence and child-abuse victims treated after they enter family court?” Meier asked. “How often do custody orders reflect documented abuse findings? And why do so few child-abuse and intimate-partner violence cases result in criminal prosecution?”

Those concerns are not limited to the United States. In 2023, U.N. Special Rapporteur Reem Alsalem warned that parental alienation claims are increasingly being used in some jurisdictions to discredit abuse allegations and undermine protections for women and children.

In the United Kingdom, Right to Equality’s June 2026 report, Scratching the Surface: Victim-Blaming and Bias in Family Court Judgments, analyzed 91 published family court judgments in England and Wales and found victim-blaming language in 72.5% of cases reviewed, with 530 instances attributed primarily to judges. The researchers acknowledge the study is limited in scope, and critics have questioned how its sample was selected.

An Ecosystem Without Accountability

America has constructed an entire ecosystem of institutions — family courts, child protective services, foster care, juvenile justice and residential treatment — that are each supposed to protect children, that each generate extensive documentation of their own activity, and that none of them track outcomes across the full arc of a child’s experience. Children fall through the gaps between these systems not because the systems don’t exist, but because no institution owns accountability for what happens when a child moves from one to another.

A child may be identified as abused by a pediatrician. Referred to child protective services. Investigated. Placed in foster care. Returned home. Become the subject of a custody dispute. Assigned a guardian ad litem. Placed by a family court with the parent CPS identified as an abuser. Removed again. Placed in a residential treatment facility. And at no point in that sequence does any single institution hold a complete record of what happened — or bear responsibility for the outcome.

“Show us the outcomes,” Meier said. “Show us the oversight. Show us the accountability. Show us the data. And show the public whether the laws designed to protect children and abuse victims are working.”

After decades of legislative reform, task forces, audits, survivor testimony and new laws — including California’s Family Code Section 3044, Piqui’s Law, Kayden’s Law and Canada’s Kiera’s Law — some of the most basic questions remain unanswered. California’s Penal Code Section 278.7, which protects a parent who takes or withholds a child out of a good-faith belief the child faces immediate harm, provided the parent promptly reports to the district attorney and seeks a custody order, is one example. Testimony in state proceedings over counties’ incorrect reduction claims indicated that counties maintain databases recording that information. No county has published that data, and several have declined to produce those records in response to California Public Records Act requests.

That history runs through Orange County. After Nicole Brown Simpson was killed in 1994, her children were placed with her parents under a guardianship. In December 1996, an Orange County court returned them to O.J. Simpson after excluding entries from Nicole’s diaries. A state appeals court reversed that ruling in 1998, finding the diary entries should have been admitted, and the next year the Legislature took up the bill that became Family Code Section 3044.

This month, Nicole’s sister, Denise Brown, published For My Sister Nicole: Love Shouldn’t Hurt (Blackstone). In Chapter 15, Brown writes about this reporter’s own Orange County custody case and concludes: “It seemed like not much had changed in thirty years.” Nearly three decades after Nicole’s death, no California agency measures whether the law that followed her family’s custody fight protects children as intended.

What happens to children after abuse is reported and custody litigation begins? How often are those protective laws applied as intended? And how can policymakers evaluate whether they are working if outcomes are not being systematically tracked?

Moving Forward

Until those questions can be answered with reliable data rather than anecdotes, families, lawmakers, researchers and the public will continue asking whether the systems charged with protecting children are functioning as intended.

The rest of this series follows children into the systems where protective laws exist on paper but are not being applied — and where no one is holding the decision-makers, including judges, accountable.

That conclusion is no longer confined to advocates. Writing this year in City Journal, the Manhattan Institute’s publication, Naomi Schaefer Riley argued that family courts are rarely held accountable for custody decisions that return children to dangerous adults, and that those rulings are almost never overturned on appeal. Part Five tests that claim against the record.

This is the first article in a multi-part series. Part Two examines what researchers, prosecutors, survivors and policymakers report about what happens when abuse allegations intersect with custody litigation. Part Three examines the U.S. foster care system and its documented failures to protect children in state care. Part Four examines the troubled teen industry — residential treatment facilities, wilderness programs and behavior modification programs — where children sent by courts and families have reported widespread abuse with virtually no federal oversight. Part Five examines judicial immunity, prosecutorial inaction and the discipline systems that rarely discipline.

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

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