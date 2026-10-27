Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Gary Myers's avatar
Gary Myers
2d

FOIA, deep dig reporters, accounting years after the fact all indicate darkness: Children , federal incentives, $ and darkness should never be in modern era. I say no incentives paid out until the invoices and details are all virtually public. Stop the cash for kids in darkness pipeline with sunshine 💯 ☀️.

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Nonya's avatar
Nonya
2d

The data is very clear, but it seems there is no motivation among those in authority to do anything about what the data is repeatedly pointing to. It really makes you wonder why. Are they not interested in better outcomes, especially for children? Then why harp on about the “best interests of the child” when they don’t really want to do anything about it?

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