Alexis
Feb 1

We should definitely chat!

Mom with a purpose
Jan 22Edited

In Texas! Just had my parental rights terminated for no real reason! All my drug tests were clean but they claim my son. 7yrs old , failed a hair follicle test and he was removed from my care . After that he was abused in foster care and when I complained in court , my supervised visits were cut from 1 hour per week to none, then rights terminated they claim bc I failed to watch him enough.

The levels in his supposed hair were

1540pg/mg that’s 3 times that of an adult daily drug user!

When I asked them to test again, or get another sample or a blood or fingernail test , I was denied and they shaved his head TOTALLY BALD!

my son told me his punishment at foster home was “time out in the closet”

And he was” made to stay in there a long time after he got hungry”

How is this stuff Legal?! How can they do stuff like this ?! WHY DO THEY WANT MY KID SO BAD? Lastly , will we ever get help before it’s too late for us?

I appealed the termination decision, awaiting court on Jan 30

Any active court watchers please come ! Tarrant county Texas

1 reply
