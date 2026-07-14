Updated July 13, 2026 8:01 P.M.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The criminal case against Shane Mitchel Winans, charged in the December 2024 killing of his estranged wife, Nicole Winans, has moved into its trial phase after a preliminary hearing held March 10, 2026, San Joaquin County Superior Court records show.

Following the preliminary hearing, prosecutors filed an information — the formal charging document that replaces the original complaint once a judge finds sufficient evidence to proceed to trial — on March 13, 2026. Winans was arraigned on the information March 24, in a hearing where a judge formally reads the charging document to the defendant, and the case has since proceeded through a series of further arraignment hearings, held May 11 and June 29.

Winans, held without bail since his arrest, remains in custody, court records confirm. Deputy District Attorney Alexander Henry continues to prosecute the case; Allen Sawyer remains listed as Winans’ lead attorney.

The case has moved through multiple courtrooms and judges since filing. Judge John Soldati presided over early proceedings, including the original arraignment and bail rulings; Judges Ronald Northup and Chrishna M. Martinez have handled more recent hearings, including the March 2026 preliminary hearing and subsequent arraignment on the information.

The next hearing, a further arraignment on the information, is scheduled for Aug. 3, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 8C before Judge Martinez — the third such status hearing since the case moved to the information phase.

Winans has not been convicted of any charge, and the case remains pending.

[Read Part One, Part Two and Part Three]

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

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Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

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