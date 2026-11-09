Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Kim Carasso is a terrible judge. A custody evaluator’s fee should never decide whether a mother gets to question the person whose report helps keep her from seeing her children. And if the judge relies on what the children said in chambers, counsel needs a meaningful chance to check the judge’s summary and ask follow-up questions. James says Nolan agreed to the procedure. Her reply says the form she signed didn’t even mention the children’s testimony. The appellate court should read that form closely. A child can grow up while the court is still deciding whether her mother got to finish testifying.

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