Taran Strong Facebook Page. November 8, 2026

Taran Nolan was a mother of three when a September 2020 crash left her quadriplegic and took the life of her baby girl Micki. She has not had court-approved contact with her children since 2022. Her case unfolds in a county where, this outlet’s reporting has found, abuse reports are routed to family court instead of criminal investigation, and prosecutors have turned child abduction units and criminal courts against mothers who reported abuse, bypassing the good-cause defense state law provides. Nolan’s appeal of Orange County Judge Kimberly Carasso’s ruling, now fully briefed, argues the court filtered the children’s testimony through its own summaries, cut off her testimony and left the custody evaluator unexamined. James Nolan’s response says she agreed to those procedures and never objected.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Taran Nolan’s appeal is fully briefed and headed for oral argument. The Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three, marked the case fully briefed on Nov. 6, 2026, the day after her attorney, Ronald B. Funk, filed her reply brief (Case No. G065594). On Oct. 27, Funk told the court he will argue in person for 15 minutes “no matter what other parties select.”

The request follows the respondent’s brief James Nolan filed Oct. 9, the last day the court allowed after three extensions totaling 182 days. That same day the court sent its oral argument letter, allowing each side up to 15 minutes.

Carasso’s ruling found Taran Nolan, a mother left quadriplegic by a 2020 car crash, to be the “primary aggressor.” It issued a five-year domestic violence restraining order in favor of her ex-husband and left him with sole legal and physical custody of their children (trial court Case No. 22D004564).

Nolan family. Photos: Online.

What Is At Stake

The April 16, 2025 order runs until April 16, 2030, and bars Taran Nolan from visiting her three children until further order, according to her reply brief. She has had no court-approved contact with them since June 2022, when the first temporary restraining order was issued. By the time the order expires, that separation will have lasted nearly eight years.

Before the first restraining order was issued, Taran reported abuse by her husband to medical professionals, law enforcement and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, including online stalking, physical and sexual abuse, and interference with her medical care, as this outlet previously reported. Those agencies did not open a criminal investigation and referred her to family court, the same response this outlet has documented in other Orange County cases in which mothers reported abuse.

The temporary DVRO order that followed was renewed more than a dozen times over nearly three years without a trial, as this outlet has previously reported. Those renewals came under other judicial officers; Carasso was not appointed to the bench until July 2024.

Once the temporary order was in place, the DA’s office prosecuted Taran instead. In case No. 23HM08944, it charged her with two misdemeanor counts of disobeying a domestic relations court order, for alleged violations on Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, 2023, according to the court’s public case summary. One of those incidents occurred at a park where Taran was already present when one of her children arrived; video of that encounter was published in this outlet’s earlier reporting. Taran’s family has said the encounter was arranged to put her in violation of the order. The case was later dismissed after she completed diversion, her defense attorney told this outlet.

James Nolan has denied Taran’s abuse allegations, and Carasso’s April 2025 ruling found she did not prove that he sexually abused her.

Taran is quadriplegic. According to her opening brief, Carasso’s ruling characterized a 2022 incident in which her wheelchair tipped on a ramp as an attempt to intentionally ram her husband and children. Taran disputes that finding, and her appeal challenges the process that produced it.

Carasso had been a judge for about six months when the Nolan trial began in January 2025. Biographies published at her appointment by Gov. Gavin Newsom and by her law school list a career in civil litigation, including medical malpractice defense and, most recently, a decade at a personal injury and medical malpractice firm. None of the biographies reviewed by this outlet lists family law practice.

Kimberly Carasso Profile Page at Marshall Silberg. 2023 Way Back Machine.

Her background is medical as well as legal. An archived biography from her former firm, the Law Office of Marshall Silberberg, describes her as a “former health care defense lawyer” who pursued a medical career before law and spent her early legal career helping hospitals and physicians build defenses to their cases. Few judges come to the bench with more experience evaluating catastrophic injury.

Taran in the hospital following the accident. 2020.

That raises a question the record leaves open. Taran’s injuries were documented, permanent and severe: a spinal cord injury that left her quadriplegic and a brain injury serious enough that a brain injury specialist testified at trial. Yet the ruling treated a 2022 wheelchair tip on a ramp as an attempt to ram her husband and children, according to her opening brief, and found she had not proved the abuse she reported by the husband she depended on for care. Whether Carasso’s experience shaped how she weighed that evidence is not an issue raised in the appeal, and the record does not answer it.

Where The Appeal Stands

All principal briefs are now on file. Taran Nolan is represented on appeal by Ronald B. Funk of Holstrom, Block & Parke. James Nolan is represented by Elisabeth Camaur. Orders in the case have been signed by Justice Motoike.

The fight Over The Brief

In April, James Nolan’s counsel raised confidentiality concerns about material in Taran’s opening brief and asked the court to strike it, dismiss the appeal and impose sanctions. The court denied the request to strike the brief and the request for sanctions.

Taran did not oppose removing the original brief from public view. The court ordered her to file a public version omitting information found only in sealed or confidential records, and she did so May 1.

The Nolan Appellate Briefs

Two Briefs, Two Standards?

The respondent’s brief James Nolan filed Oct. 9 contains no redactions and no public-version label. Yet it cites material of the kind the court ordered removed from Taran’s brief. It describes objections and the court’s time warnings during the April 7, 2025 hearing, citing reporter’s transcript pages that Taran’s brief identifies as part of a sealed volume. It cites two clerk’s transcript pages marked confidential. And it names one of the children and gives her age at trial. Whether any of this is also available in the public record is not clear from the filings. This outlet asked both sides’ counsel and the Court of Appeal clerk’s office whether the respondent’s brief was reviewed under the same April 21 standard. None had responded as of Nov. 6.

A Largely Sealed Record Since 2025

Of the 2,955 pages in the record on appeal, 1,692 are filed as sealed or confidential, according to the docket. The court reporter also notified the parties that no reporter was present on Jan. 29, 2025, so no transcript exists for that day.

What Each Side Argues

This section draws only on the public versions of the three briefs: Taran Nolan’s redacted opening brief, filed May 1, 2026; James Nolan’s respondent’s brief, filed Oct. 9, 2026; and Taran’s redacted reply brief, filed Nov. 5, 2026. Large portions of Taran’s opening brief are blacked out because they cite sealed transcripts.

Taran Nolan’s opening brief asks the court to reverse the restraining order and send the case back to a different judge. It makes four main arguments:

The children’s testimony. The judge questioned the children privately in chambers, without the parents or their lawyers present, then summarized what they said before counsel could follow up. The brief says those summaries condensed or reframed testimony the ruling later relied on, and cites Cardona v. Soto (2024), which reversed a ruling based on a child’s unreported in-chambers interview.

Her own testimony. Under Family Code section 217, a family court must hear live testimony unless it finds good cause not to. The brief says Carasso cut off Taran’s direct testimony on April 7, 2025, under time limits, without making that finding.

The custody evaluator. Taran could not cross-examine court-appointed evaluator Dr. Keith Peterson, the brief says, because a stipulation required the party seeking his testimony to advance his fee. It argues the court should have weighed her ability to pay and reallocated the fee, and did not.

Primary aggressor. It argues the court did not properly apply the statutory factors for deciding which party was the primary aggressor.

The opening brief also sets out why Taran challenged Dr. Peterson’s report in an earlier request for order. Among the reasons: she told Peterson that James had repeatedly engaged in sexual activity with her without her consent while she was paralyzed. According to the brief, Peterson said he did not consider that non-consensual because the two were married and Taran did not always say she wanted sex. James Nolan denied Taran’s allegations at trial, according to his brief. Carasso’s April 16, 2025 ruling found Taran did not meet her burden of proving that James sexually abused her. Asked about the brief’s account, Peterson told this outlet in a Nov. 6, 2026 email that confidentiality prevents him from commenting on any evaluation he has conducted. He said he has conducted child custody evaluations for the family court for more than 20 years. “I am always ethical and professional,” he wrote. “It is not uncommon for individuals who do not like my opinions to make false statements.”

The brief also lays out the no-visitation history, citing minute orders. An Aug. 31, 2022 order provided “no visitation for Mother for at least a month,” and a Sept. 12, 2022 order provided no visitation “until the next hearing.” According to the brief, interim orders carried that posture forward through the April 2025 ruling.

James Nolan’s respondent’s brief asks the court to affirm and award him costs. Its core argument is that Taran forfeited these claims by not raising them at trial:

The children’s testimony. All counsel and parties signed a Jan. 27, 2025 stipulation for the in-chambers interviews. The interviews were reported, the procedure was disclosed in advance, and counsel could ask for follow-up questions, so Cardona does not apply.

The custody evaluator. Taran stipulated to admitting Dr. Peterson’s evaluation, never subpoenaed him, and raised no objection when the court asked, the brief says, citing the transcript.

Trial time. Taran’s counsel estimated two days for her case. The trial was set for Jan. 27–29, 2025, but evidence continued until April 7, 2025. The brief says Taran never preserved what testimony was left out or why it mattered, and that additional custody witnesses were deferred to a later phase without objection.

Harmless error. Any errors can be measured against the record, the brief argues, so they do not require automatic reversal.

Taran Nolan’s reply brief, filed Nov. 5 in a redacted public version, answers that the record contradicts the forfeiture argument at each step:

The stipulation. The Jan. 27, 2025 document James Nolan cites is a standard form letting counsel confer with the judge in chambers and get an indicated ruling, the reply says. It does not mention the children, their testimony, Taran’s absence or any waiver. Taran does not dispute that she signed it.

Her objection. Taran filed a written objection on Jan. 16, 2025, 11 days before trial, opposing the children’s testimony and asserting her right to cross-examine the evaluator. According to the reply, James Nolan’s own witness list had named all three children to testify “in chambers” for 30 minutes each, and listed the evaluator for five hours of testimony.

The evaluator. The reply lists six dates, from Jan. 16 to April 7, 2025, on which it says Taran asked in writing or on the record to examine the evaluator. It says she filed a sworn declaration about her inability to pay two weeks before trial began.

No way to check the summaries. Under a 2022 order, transcripts of the closed sessions could not be prepared without a court order, the reply says, so asking for them before further questioning would have been futile.

A new appellate decision. The reply cites R.M. v. A.G. (2026), a Second District case holding that when both parties seek restraining orders and the denial of one is reversed, both requests must be reheard together. On that basis it asks the court to reverse and order a new hearing on both petitions before a different judge. As a fallback, it asks the court to reverse the parts of the order that depend on the children’s testimony and the evaluator’s report.

The reply concedes that some of Carasso’s findings rest on evidence independent of the children. It argues that the findings driving the order’s scope do not: the restrictions involving the children, the five-year term and the denial of Taran’s own petition. According to the reply, the order runs until April 16, 2030, and bars visitation with all three children until further order.

The central dispute for the appellate court is this: did Taran agree to the procedures she now challenges, or did the trial court’s process prevent her from meaningfully contesting the evidence against her?

The Cost Of An Appeal

The GoFundMe campaign “Appeal for Taran: A Mother’s Struggle,” organized by Taran’s father, Ward Cline, showed $136,066 raised toward a $150,000 goal from about 2,200 donations as of Oct. 21, 2026. That is up roughly $15,500 since Cline’s April 8, 2026 accounting, which reported $120,513 raised over the life of the campaign.

The figures below are as reported by the organizer in campaign updates. This outlet has not independently audited them.

Cline has written that Taran’s legal bills from July 2022 to June 2025, before the fundraiser, were roughly $250,000. In March 2026 he put her total legal fees since 2022 at more than $350,000.

He has said the campaign exists so legal costs are not drawn from Taran’s special needs trust, which he wrote is meant to preserve funds for her medical care and long-term support. Redacted invoices and receipts are available on request, according to the campaign.

Representing Herself in Family Court

Taran Nolan stopped using full-scale trial counsel in June 2026 and is now handling the family law matter herself, while keeping her appellate attorney.

In a June 9, 2026 update, Cline wrote that one recent billing period alone ran more than $16,000, including about $13,873 on the family law matter and $2,509 on the appeal. He wrote that much of the trial-level work had become responses to opposing filings that did not move the case toward resolution.

The family said it would instead use limited-scope legal help, people who know the case closely, and pro bono or lower-cost assistance. Cline wrote that a $7,500 retainer was expected to be refunded and applied against roughly $16,000 in June invoices, leaving about $8,963 owed.

By Aug. 31, Cline wrote that donations had slowed since Taran began representing herself, and that she planned to handle October hearings on her own.

The family court case has not slowed while the appeal is pending. According to the Orange County Superior Court’s public register of actions, Taran filed an ex parte domestic violence request on Aug. 4, 2026, and James Nolan filed a response to a temporary restraining order request on Aug. 13. An emergency request Taran filed in September was denied on Sept. 24. A domestic violence hearing set for Oct. 19 was continued; the register lists a request to continue under Taran’s name. On Oct. 9, Taran filed a notice of limited-scope representation.

The matter remains in Department L60. Domestic violence hearings are set for Nov. 12 and Nov. 17, followed on Dec. 11 by hearings on a sanctions motion, a second motion and two orders to show cause. The filings themselves are not viewable online, and this outlet has not reviewed them.

Taran Nolan remains subject to the restraining order and, per prior reporting by this outlet, has had no in-person contact with her children since June 2022.

What Comes Next

With briefing closed and oral argument requested, the appeal now waits for a hearing date and a written decision. Taran filed her reply brief Nov. 5 in two versions, a redacted public brief and an unredacted one submitted under seal.

The court’s ruling on Taran’s motion to file the unredacted reply brief under seal. Oral argument, which a Court of Appeal clerk told this outlet on Nov. 6, 2026, is expected to be calendared six to eight months out, roughly April to June 2027. Each side will have up to 15 minutes. A written opinion, generally within 90 days after the case is submitted.

In the trial court, the family law case returns to Department L60 for hearings on Nov. 12, Nov. 17 and Dec. 11.

Requests for comment. On Oct. 28, 2026, this outlet requested comment from James Nolan through his appellate and trial counsel, Elisabeth Camaur, and from Taran Nolan’s appellate counsel, Ronald B. Funk, with a Nov. 2 deadline. Neither had responded as of Nov. 9. On Nov. 7, this outlet asked the Orange County District Attorney’s Office about its handling of Taran’s abuse reports and its prosecution of her, with a Nov. 9 deadline; this article will be updated with any response. This outlet did not seek comment from Taran Nolan directly because a January 2025 court order barred the parties from communicating about the proceedings.

Analysis: Why “Take It on Appeal” Is Not an Answer

Protective parents in Orange County, and in family courts across the country, are routinely told by trial judges that their remedy for a wrong custody ruling is to take it up on appeal. The Nolan docket shows what that means in practice. After nearly three years in family court, Taran has waited nearly 17 more months from notice of appeal to the close of briefing, and argument is not expected until roughly April to June 2027. If a decision follows within the usual 90 days after argument, the appeal will have taken more than two years from start to finish. All that time, the restraining order and custody ruling remain in effect, and by then Taran will have gone more than five years without court-approved contact with her children.

The deeper problem is how appeals work. An appeals court does not hold a new trial. It does not hear witnesses, weigh the evidence again or decide for itself who was telling the truth. It asks a much narrower question: whether the trial judge made a legal error or reached a decision no reasonable judge could have made. If there is any evidence in the record to support the judge’s findings, they usually reaffirm the trial court’s decision, even if the appeals court might have decided differently.

Even a win would not return the lost time. The most Taran’s reply asks for is a new hearing. One of the three children was 16 when trial began, according to James Nolan’s brief, and will likely be an adult before the appeal is decided. Taran’s father has reported paying more than $82,000 to the firm that handles her appeal and, until June, handled her trial-level case, on top of the roughly $250,000 he says she spent before the fundraiser began. Most parents in her position could not afford to appeal at all.

And the burden falls on the parent, not the court. When a family court gets it wrong, the system’s answer is that the parent must spend years and tens of thousands of dollars proving it. Meanwhile the order stays in force, parent and children remain separated, and the children grow up without one of their parents.

The Nolan case is not an isolated one. Since 2023, this outlet has reported on dozens of Orange County family court cases and on the agencies around them. That reporting has examined sexual harassment lawsuits and settlements involving the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and cases in which abuse reported by mothers was routed to family court rather than criminal investigation. In several of those cases, this outlet found, the mother later lost custody to the parent who committed abuse, was placed on unending or prolonged monitored visitation and in many instances experienced involvment of or was then prosecuted by OCDA or the DA’s Child Abduction Unit.

That reporting has also followed the money. California reimburses counties for child abduction work under its Child Abduction and Recovery Program, including work under Penal Code section 278.7, which protects a parent who takes a child with a good-faith belief that the child faces immediate harm. State Controller’s Office audits have disallowed counties’ claims for that good-cause work, and counties have challenged those cuts through Incorrect Reduction Claims before the Commission on State Mandates. In 2026 decisions involving Sacramento and Los Angeles counties, the commission held that such work falls within the reimbursable mandate. This outlet has documented how that funding structure parallels the pattern of prosecutions; it has not established that funding drove any individual case.

Orange County has seen this before. In December 1996, Orange County Superior Court Judge Nancy Wieben Stock returned Nicole Brown Simpson’s two children to O.J. Simpson after refusing to consider evidence about the murders, ending the guardianship of Nicole’s parents. The Fourth District reversed in November 1998, holding that the evidence should have been considered (Guardianship of Simpson (1998) 67 Cal.App.4th 914). By then the children had lived with their father for nearly two years. Even after the Browns won, the children stayed with Simpson while the case went back to the trial court, and Nicole’s mother, Juditha Brown, later agreed to let him move with them to Florida. The family won the appeal and never got the children back. Family Code 3044 was enacted in 1998.

Nicole’s sister, Denise Brown, draws that line herself in her new book, “For My Sister Nicole” (Blackstone, October 2026), which profiles this reporter in Chapter 15. Brown writes that Orange County was where her own family endured family court, and that little seemed to have changed in 30 years. “Our private, behind-closed-doors custody trial was an absolute travesty,” she writes (p. 180). (Disclosure: Brown invited this reporter to review the passage about her for accuracy before publication.)

The court that will decide Taran Nolan’s appeal is also changing. Gov. Gavin Newsom nominated Orange County Superior Court Judge Maria Daghlian Hernandez to the Fourth District, Division Three, on Sept. 18, 2026, and the Commission on Judicial Appointments confirmed her in October 2026. Hernandez was presiding judge of the Orange County Superior Court from 2023 to 2026, the period in which the Nolan trial was held and Carasso’s ruling issued. The panel that will hear the Nolan appeal had not been announced as of publication.

Lawmakers in other states have started treating this as a crisis rather than a series of private disputes. Arizona’s bipartisan Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders heard hours of testimony from parents and children and called for stronger oversight of custody evaluators, limits on quasi-judicial immunity and lower costs for court-ordered programs. Idaho’s legislature formed a bipartisan task force on child custody law that recommended more judicial training on recognizing patterns of abuse and drafted legislation for its 2026 session. Meanwhile, mothers and children across the country are posting their own accounts of being separated after reporting abuse.

The broader culture is shifting too. Gabby Petito was wrongly labeled the aggressor by Utah police weeks before she was killed in 2021. Gisèle Pelicot waived her anonymity so that, in her words, shame would change sides. On Nov. 5, a London jury convicted Russell Brand of rape and sexual assault. Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein are still pressing for full accountability.

Family courts and child protective services have not kept pace. California’s legislators, Judicial Council and Commission on Judicial Performance have the power to change how victims of abuse are identified and protected in custody cases, and how those who commit abuse are held accountable. A mother who has not held her children in more than four years should not have to wait two more for an appellate court to tell her whether she got a fair hearing.

This Reporter And Judge Carasso

This outlet has covered the Nolan case since 2024, attending hearings in person and by livestream. On Jan. 27, 2025, the first day of trial, Carasso issued an admonishment ordering “all parties to not communicate any of these proceedings to anyone or to post anything on social media,” warning that violations could bring contempt or sanctions, as this outlet previously reported. The same day, this outlet published an article on the case. Witnesses said Carasso then threatened sanctions and a mistrial from the bench and closed the courtroom.

On Jan. 29, 2025, this reporter emailed Carasso’s department asking for the legal and constitutional basis for the order barring the parties from speaking. On Jan. 31, after a court clerk denied this reporter remote access to the hearing as closed and disconnected the call, this reporter emailed again asking why the entire hearing, including expert testimony, was closed to the public and the press. Carasso did not respond.

A Feb. 6, 2025 filing in the case cited this reporter’s coverage in asking that the case file be sealed. This reporter’s articles, LinkedIn profile and NewsBreak profile were submitted into evidence, and the reporter is referenced in Carasso’s final written orders, which described this reporter’s accounts as inaccurate, as previously reported.

In March 2025, Carasso was assigned to this reporter’s own family law case in Orange County Superior Court. Two requests to disqualify Carasso were denied. She continues to preside over that case, which is also on appeal in the same appellate division (Case No. G067205).

Readers should weigh this reporting with that history in mind. Every factual claim in this article about the Nolan appeal is drawn from public court records, the parties’ public filings, or sources identified by name.

Moving Forward

The appeal will test whether the trial court’s findings hold up on the record, not whether supporters believe they were fair. Cline has not overstated the odds. “We understand that appeals rarely succeed,” he wrote in a March 12, 2026 campaign update, adding that the family’s aim was to ensure Taran received a fair process. A ruling either way will be public, and this outlet will report it.

For Cline, the case has become more personal. In his Aug. 31 update he disclosed a recent cancer diagnosis, said he has a treatment plan in place, and wrote that he is still working full-time while supporting his daughter.

Taran, meanwhile, is starting over. Six years after the crash, she has moved into a home of her own, according to recent posts on her Taran Strong page, which her friends and family manage. A volunteer built a temporary wheelchair ramp while she waits for a Medi-Cal contractor to install a permanent lift, which could take up to three months.

Disclosure: As of March 2025 Judge Carasso presides over this reporter’s own family law case; see “This Reporter and Judge Carasso” above.

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

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