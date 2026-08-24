Ventura’s own records show its Child Abduction and Recovery Unit accepted Genevie Esquivel’s January 2024 §278.7 good-cause report. As allegations of abuse, stalking and fraud continued well into 2024 and the custody case escalated, records reviewed by this publication do not document a later substantive §278.7 investigation or determination — or outreach asking Esquivel whether she wanted to update her claim — despite a later DVRO protecting Esquivel and her family that detailed allegations of abuse, stalking and fraud. Meanwhile, investigators moved forward with surveillance and sealed search warrants to locate Esquivel — an investigation that ultimately led to the removal of her child and felony charges. The questions come as California counties seek tens of millions of dollars in reimbursement for district attorney child-abduction recovery work — and as Commission on State Mandates proceedings have concluded that §278.7 good-cause work is not necessarily outside the reimbursable CAR mandate. The distinction is significant: Records examined by this publication show counties devoted tens of thousands of hours and extensive resources to locating, surveilling and recovering children, and returning them to the other parent, while separately documented good-cause work amounted to only minutes a week.

VENTURA, Calif. — Genevie Esquivel’s felony child-stealing case returns to Ventura County Superior Court Sept. 2 after the July 31 proceeding was continued because no courtroom was available. Members of the public are encouraged to attend the hearing.

Esquivel faces prosecution under Penal Code §§278 and 278.6(a) in Case No. 2025000146. The court is scheduled to hear her Penal Code §995 motion and proceed with the criminal case.

The latest records reviewed by this publication sharpen a question raised in earlier reporting:

What happened to Esquivel’s good-cause claim after Ventura County accepted it and as new allegations continued to surface?

What is Program 1399? & How Much Money Is Involved? Aug 24, 2026.

Ventura’s own records show its Child Abduction and Recovery Unit opened a good-cause case after Esquivel contacted the unit Jan. 29, 2024. A confidential report states she was calling to claim good cause because she was withholding her son over what she described as ongoing abuse and fears that he would be harmed during visitation.

The records show Ventura accepted the report, provided Esquivel with information about Penal Code §278.7, obtained a Simi Valley police report concerning her allegations and followed up with her.

What the records reviewed by this publication do not show is what final substantive §278.7 determination followed — or later outreach asking Esquivel whether she wanted to update that claim as the allegations and custody dispute escalated.

That gap takes on broader significance because Esquivel’s experience does not appear in isolation. Similar questions have surfaced in this publication’s reporting on the cases of Giselle Smiel, Tawny Minna Grossman, Synthia Castro-Nicely, Taran Nolan and Janis Ochoa, as well as this reporter’s own family-law case, covered by other journalists.

[READ:Child-Abduction Units Spent Thousands of Hours and Tens of Millions Recovering Children. “Good Cause” Defense Work Got Minutes a Week — and Audits Called It Non-Reimbursable;

Update: Giselle Smiel Filed a Good-Cause Report Under California Law — Seven Months Later, L.A. Prosecutors Charged Her With Kidnapping;

From Criminal Convictions to Parental Alienation Claims to the UK Hague Court: The Nicely-Castro Case Raises Questions About Orange County Family Court, the OCDA and California Child-Safety Laws;

UPDATE: Orange County Mother Seeks Removal of Minor’s Counsel Tracy Willis, Alleging Coordination with OCDA Prosecutor Tamara Jacobs;

OC court whistleblower revelations, felony charges, OCDA intimidation tactics against protective mother;

OCDA Jacobs, Faria, NBPD Fletcher, and OCSC Judge Waltz Strike Again: How Orange County Delivered Babies to a Convicted Abuser

Orange County Mother’s Plea for Protection: Local Police and OCDA’s office Fail to Act

Orange County Court Ignores Abundant Evidence of Abuse, Gives Children to Father]

The circumstances differ, but they raise a common question: When a parent reports abuse or danger and is accused of withholding a child, was Penal Code §278.7 raised, investigated and evaluated before the district attorney’s child-abduction machinery moved toward recovery, return or criminal enforcement?

Ventura Superior Court, Hall of Justice. July 31, 2026

And What Happens When The Parent Does Not Know §278.7 Exists?

The statute requires a parent seeking its protection to report the withholding and the reasons for it to the appropriate district attorney’s office, commence a custody proceeding within a reasonable time and keep the district attorney informed of address and telephone changes. But §278.7 does not expressly require district attorneys to advise every parent suspected of withholding that the protection exists.

County practices appear to differ. Some California district attorney offices publicly explain §278.7 and make Good Cause forms readily available to parents. Sacramento County, for example, provides an explanation and filing process; Los Angeles’ Good Cause report is available online, Contra Costa County provides a “Safeguarding Parent” Good Cause report; and Kern County specifically provides domestic-violence victims who leave with children information about §278.7 and a reporting form.

Orange County presents a notable contrast. During this publication’s reporting on the Tawny Minna Grossman case, no comparable public-facing Orange County Good Cause information, instructions or §278.7 reporting form could be located. A domestic-violence shelter staff member interviewed for that reporting also said shelter staff had been instructed not to inform parents about the Good Cause defense. That account raises a particularly consequential access question. A parent cannot invoke a statutory protection she has never been told exists.

The issue is not merely whether a Good Cause form appears on a county website. It is whether parents reporting domestic violence, child abuse or an immediate risk of harm are given a meaningful opportunity to raise the protection before the child-abduction process advances toward locating the parent and child, surveillance, and traumatic recovery efforts and return of the child, or criminal prosecution.

That creates a consequential threshold question: If Good Cause is intertwined with the district attorney’s determination of whether withholding constitutes criminal conduct — and whether returning a child may place that child in danger — should access to that protection depend on whether an abuse victim happens to know the number “278.7”? Or should evidence of domestic violence, child abuse or danger itself trigger a documented Good Cause investigation by the child-abduction unit?

Ventura Superior Court. July 31, 2026.

The question is particularly significant because Ventura County itself is now arguing before the California Commission on State Mandates that “receiving, investigating, and evaluating asserted section 278.7 claims is part and parcel” of the mandated work performed by its Child Abduction and Recovery Unit.

Other California counties have taken similar positions. Riverside County has argued that good-cause analysis is inseparable from its child-abduction duties and that a district attorney cannot file a child-abduction case if it determines the accused parent had the required good-faith and reasonable belief of danger. Sacramento County has said that when new complaints relate back to a prior good-cause claim, each new complaint must be investigated anew.

Those are the counties’ positions concerning their practices and the scope of California’s reimbursable mandate; they are not themselves statutory language or appellate holdings.

But together they sharpen the question in Esquivel’s case: If good-cause evaluation is part of the child-abduction investigation, what evaluation occurred before the investigation moved from a documented safety claim to surveillance, sealed warrants, recovery and return of the child, and ultimately felony prosecution?

And the records raise an even broader policy question: When information already in a district attorney’s possession indicates domestic violence, child abuse or immediate danger, should that information itself trigger a documented §278.7 investigation — regardless of whether the parent knew enough to utter the words “Good Cause”?

Courtroom 14. July 31, 2026.

July 31 Hearing and Sept. 2

At the July 31 hearing before Judge Anthony J. Sabo, prosecutors and defense counsel approached the bench for an extended discussion that referenced this publication’s prior reporting.

According to this reporter’s firsthand account, prosecutors accused Esquivel’s defense attorney of providing documents to this reporter. Defense counsel denied the accusation.

Prosecutors also alleged Esquivel violated a court order concerning discovery materials and sought legal action against defense counsel and Esquivel’s return to custody. Sabo denied the request.

Minor’s counsel from the related family-law case also reportedly submitted a letter in the criminal case referencing the article.

At a separate hearing that afternoon before Judge Ethel Hernandez, attorney Jeff S. Valleys appeared for Esquivel’s attorney, Frances Prizzia, in a related case arising from an alleged unauthorized entry into a residence June 1, 2024. Esquivel and her fiancé, Henry Umana, dispute the allegation and cite a notarized statement from the property owner.

Esquivel’s §995 motion argues, among other things, that the court at the preliminary-hearing improperly restricted cross-examination concerning Ortiz and Esquivel’s asserted child-safety concerns (good cause) and that the resulting record does not establish probable cause for the intent required under §278.

Esquivel’s defense also alleges extrinsic fraud surrounding a restraining order obtained by Ortiz based off the June 2024 incident that was later used in the family-law proceedings leading to gain a custody reversal.

Prosecutors have argued that evidence concerning alleged abuse (good cause) should not be used to re-litigate the underlying custody case and have advanced a “malice-in-law” theory of prosecution.

Those issues return to court Sept. 2.

Esquivel’s 2024 Good Cause Report

Ventura Already Had a Good-Cause Case

Esquivel’s §278.7 claim was not an after-the-fact allegation reconstructed from family-court filings.

Ventura’s records show a good-cause case was opened.

The Child Abduction and Recovery Summary Information Sheet for Case No. 2024002925 states: “Per IA Revelez, opened GC case.”

The corresponding Child Abduction “Good Cause” Report is dated Jan. 29, 2024. It records that Esquivel was advised about statutory requirements, was provided a copy of Penal Code §278.7 and identified Simi Valley Police Department report No. 24-3256 as part of her safety concerns.

Its narrative states that Esquivel contacted DACARU while at the Family Justice Center and said she was calling to claim good cause because of “ongoing abuse.” She reported bruising, prior police and CPS reports, concerns about Ortiz’s residence and fear that the child would suffer abuse if returned for visitation.

DA Investigator Tom Radwan later reviewed that history in a March 19, 2025, memorandum. He wrote that Investigative Assistant Christina Revelez had accepted Esquivel’s report, provided her with the statute and obtained the Simi Valley police report.

Radwan characterized that police investigation as having concluded the abuse allegations were “unfounded.”

But the underlying Simi Valley report is more nuanced.

Officer Lugardo Chavez documented bruising on Bane’s chin and photographed additional bruises on his arms. Bane denied that his father physically abused him, but, according to Chavez’s report, the child also said Ortiz had asked him to tell his mother that the chin bruise happened at school.

Chavez ultimately wrote that he was unable to establish that a crime had occurred. He nevertheless forwarded the report to Los Angeles County DCFS and documented that DCFS already had an open referral involving Bane generated by another mandated reporter.

That conclusion does not, by itself, resolve the separate question presented by §278.7: whether Esquivel acted with the good-faith and reasonable belief required by the statute when she withheld the child.

Ventura’s records show Revelez followed up with Esquivel Feb. 13. According to Radwan’s later memorandum, Esquivel continued reporting that Bane was distressed about going with Ortiz and told Revelez the child was scheduled for a CPS forensic evaluation the following day.

The records reviewed by this publication do not identify what final substantive §278.7 determination followed.

Then the Case Escalated

By mid- to late 2024, the circumstances had materially changed.

Esquivel alleges continuing abuse, stalking and fraud surrounding related restraining-order and custody proceedings. Her defense contends that a restraining order obtained against Umana through alleged fraud was later used to help facilitate a custody reversal.

Esquivel subsequently sought domestic-violence protection in multiple jurisdictions and obtained a DVRO in San Diego in Nov. 2024 that contained allegations concerning abuse, stalking and fraud.

Meanwhile, Ventura’s child-abduction investigation escalated.

Court records show investigators began using FLOCK Safety technology in November 2024, obtained sealed search warrants targeting Esquivel’s cellphone and email accounts and sought surveillance footage as they attempted to locate her and Bane.

Yet the discovery reviewed by this publication contains no corresponding documentation showing that Ventura revisited Esquivel’s January good-cause claim in light of those later allegations, evaluated the facts contained in the granted DVRO as part of a new §278.7 assessment or contacted Esquivel about filing or updating a good-cause report.

The investigative record instead documents increasingly extensive efforts to locate her, her son, secure the boy‘s physical custody for a return to the father and arrest Genevie.

Her Aunt Raised the Abuse Directly With Ventura’s Investigator

The distinction became particularly stark during Nov. 25, 2024 and Jan. 6, 2025 recorded telephone conversations between Radwan and Esquivel’s aunt, April Larsen. Radwan contacted Larsen seeking information about Esquivel and Bane’s location.

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Readers can listen to both recorded calls in the prior coverage:

{READ: She Said She Was Fleeing Abuse. He Said He Was “Untouchable.” What Did Ventura County’s DA Know?]

During the conversations, Larsen raised allegations concerning Ortiz’s treatment of Bane and directly confronted Radwan with the safety question:

“If you knew that your child was being abused, would you send them back?”

Radwan did not answer the hypothetical.

Instead, according to the recording reviewed by this publication, he told Larsen his primary role was to locate Esquivel and ensure that Bane either was returned to his father or appeared in court. When Larsen questioned whether Radwan had personally spoken with CPS, he indicated that he had to trust that the judge knew what was occurring and that CPS and the courts had already been involved.

The exchange matters for another reason.

Ventura’s own records show its Child Abduction and Recovery Unit already had Esquivel’s January §278.7 report. Yet when a close relative directly raised continuing allegations of abuse and cautioned returning Bane to Ortiz, the recorded conversation reviewed by this publication does not document Radwan telling Larsen that Esquivel had a good-cause option, discussing whether her existing report could be updated or asking Larsen to have Esquivel contact the unit regarding §278.7.

Instead, the conversation remained focused on locating Esquivel and returning Bane to his father.

That does not establish that Radwan was legally required during that particular telephone call to advise Larsen about §278.7.

It does, however, make the documentary question more significant: Ventura already had an asserted good-cause claim, and a family member was again placing alleged danger directly before the investigator conducting the recovery effort. What evaluation followed?

The discovery reviewed by this publication does not document one.

Investigators Then Searched Other Counties for Good Cause

The records show Ventura investigators were not unaware of Penal Code §278.7 as the case moved toward criminal enforcement. In January 2025, they specifically searched other Southern California district attorney offices to determine whether Esquivel had filed another Good Cause report after the custody dispute escalated.

On Jan. 22, 2025, Supervising District Attorney Investigator Laurel McWaters asked whether investigators should check with Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange counties to determine whether Esquivel had made a Good Cause report there. In a follow-up email, McWaters narrowed the inquiry to whether Esquivel had filed one “anytime between November 8, 2024 and the present date.”

Investigator Assistant Aimee Spriggs then contacted the child-abduction units in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. Her request was explicit: She wanted to know whether Esquivel had filed a Good Cause report and, if so, requested the date, Esquivel’s contact information and the “narrative of the reason filing for GC report.”

Good Cause Inquiries. Jan. 2025

The responses came back negative. Orange County reported no Good Cause filing. San Diego likewise reported none. On Jan. 30, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Child Abduction Unit responded that it had checked its records and Esquivel’s name did not appear in either 2024 or 2025.

Radwan separately contacted Orange County on Jan. 23 while seeking certified copies of court documents that he said Ventura anticipated introducing as evidence in the already-filed criminal case.

“We want certified copies of all the documents (it’s a lot) that were filed on this case because we anticipate introducing them as evidence in a filed criminal case,” Radwan wrote.

He then asked Orange County whether Esquivel had “by chance tried to file a Good Cause with your office?”

The distinction is significant.

Ventura was searching to determine whether Esquivel had filed another Good Cause report somewhere else. The records reviewed by this publication do not show investigators asking Esquivel whether she wanted to update or renew the Good Cause claim she had already made to Ventura County itself on Jan. 29, 2024.

Nor do the records reviewed show Ventura treating the absence of a newly filed report in Los Angeles, Orange or San Diego counties as a reason to revisit the substance of the Good Cause report already contained in its own records.

That distinction becomes still more consequential when viewed alongside Radwan’s interview with Esquivel’s aunt. According to the investigative record, the aunt provided Radwan with additional allegations concerning Ortiz and the child’s safety. Yet the records reviewed do not show Radwan advising the aunt about §278.7, asking that the new safety information be incorporated into Esquivel’s existing Good Cause matter, or attempting to get information to Esquivel about filing an updated report. Instead, Radwan emphasized returning Bane and appearing in court, telling the aunt that his primary job was to get the child back to his father.

The sequence presents an apparent asymmetry in the investigation: Ventura investigators knew what Good Cause was, knew Esquivel had previously invoked it in Ventura, and affirmatively searched three other counties to see whether she had invoked it again — while the records reviewed do not show them asking Esquivel herself whether the new abuse and safety allegations were the basis for a renewed or continuing §278.7 claim.

That matters because Ventura County is now taking the position before the California Commission on State Mandates that Good Cause is not some collateral issue outside the work of its Child Abduction and Recovery Unit. In its incorrect-reduction claim, the county argues that “receiving, investigating, and evaluating asserted section 278.7 claims is part and parcel” of fulfilling the program’s mandated obligations.

The records therefore raise a narrower question than whether investigators simply knew §278.7 existed: Why was the investigation focused on finding whether Esquivel had filed a new Good Cause report somewhere else, rather than documenting what became of the Good Cause claim Ventura already had and evaluating whether the additional allegations being received by its own investigator affected that claim?

Ventura IRC

Ventura Says Good Cause Is Part of the Investigation

That gap has acquired new significance because of what Ventura County itself is telling the state about §278.7.

Ventura is challenging the State Controller’s reduction of more than $4 million in claimed Child Abduction and Recovery Program costs for fiscal years 2017-18 through 2019-20 in an Incorrect Reduction Claim (IRC) No. 25-4237-I-06. The hearing is set for Dec.4.

One dispute concerns the Controller’s treatment of §278.7.

The Controller concluded that time spent on good-cause cases was not reimbursable because §278.7 was not expressly identified in the program’s Parameters and Guidelines.

Ventura argues that interpretation fundamentally misconstrues how good cause functions inside a child-abduction investigation.

Its IRC states that good cause can arise after CARU begins investigating an alleged custody-order violation or when a parent first contacts CARU to assert the claim.

Ventura then describes the work explicitly:

“Receiving, investigating, and evaluating asserted section 278.7 claims is part and parcel of fulfilling the program’s mandated obligations.”

The county further argues that §278.7 is “inextricably intertwined” with the mandated CAR activities and that merely raising a good-cause defense does not release CARU from its responsibilities.

Ventura is not alone.

Riverside County letter to Ca. State Controller on Good Cause. March 16, 2023

In a March 16, 2023, response to the Controller, Riverside County’s District Attorney’s Office argued that taking and evaluating good-cause statements is inseparable from its mandated child-abduction duties. Riverside is disputing the State Controller’s June 2023 Audit of fiscal years 2017-2020, challenging roughly $3.6 Million in reductions through IRC No. 25-4237-I-06, and is set for hearing Jun. 11, 2027.

Riverside stated:

“The DAO cannot file a child abduction case if it finds the alleged offender had that good faith and reasonable belief.”

It continued:

“Similarly, the DAO will not return a child to a parent when the DAO believes that the child may be placed in danger by doing so.”

Riverside subsequently described good-cause analysis in its Commission proceeding as operationally inseparable from the CAR mandate and argued that the criminal provision and §278.7 defense are sequential components of the same investigation.

Sacramento IRC.Filed November 25, 2024

Sacramento County has made a related argument.

In its own reimbursement dispute, IRC 24-4237-I-04 Sacramento said the initial investigative work leading to a good-cause determination remains part of the mandated investigation. Sacramento also described circumstances in which its office receives repeated complaints involving the same child and parties that may relate to an earlier good-cause claim.

Its position was explicit:

“each new complaint must be investigated anew.”

These statements represent the counties’ own descriptions of their practices and interpretations of California’s CAR mandate. They do not independently establish what §278.7 legally required Ventura investigators to do at each stage of Esquivel’s case.

But they make the factual discrepancy difficult to overlook.

Ventura now tells the state that receiving, investigating and evaluating §278.7 claims is part and parcel of its mandated work.

Ventura records establish that it received Esquivel’s claim and new about Genevie’s reports of ongoing abuse and safety concerns.

What the discovery reviewed by this publication does not document is the corresponding substantive evaluation or determination as the circumstances underlying that claim changed.

Millions for Recovery — Minutes for Good Cause

The issue reaches beyond Esquivel’s prosecution.

State Controller audits and Incorrect Reduction Claims before the California Commission on State Mandates have exposed how counties account for millions of dollars in state reimbursement for Child Abduction and Recovery Program work.

Ventura sought more than $4.2 million in reimbursement for the audited period. The Controller ultimately allowed only a small fraction of the claimed amount, largely because of documentation disputes. Ventura is challenging those reductions.

Sacramento ($1.8M), Los Angeles ($10.2M), Riverside ($3.6M) and other counties have also disputed reductions involving CAR costs, placing the treatment of §278.7 directly before the Commission.

The proceedings have revealed a striking contrast examined in this publication’s broader investigation: District attorney child-abduction units have claimed extensive labor associated with locating parents and children, surveillance, enforcing custody orders, recovering children and related court proceedings, while separately identified §278.7 work in records reviewed by this publication represents a minuscule percentage of total CAR labor — in some counties, the equivalent of only minutes per week.

The counties themselves are now arguing that good-cause work should not be carved out of the reimbursable investigation.

Riverside says taking and evaluating good-cause claims is inseparable from its CAR duties.

Sacramento says investigative work preceding a good-cause determination is part of the mandated investigation and that subsequent complaints connected to an earlier good-cause claim may require new investigation.

And Ventura says “receiving, investigating, and evaluating” §278.7 claims is part and parcel of its mandated obligations.

That makes the question in Esquivel’s case more pointed:

If Ventura itself says good-cause analysis is intertwined with its mandated investigation, what substantive analysis did it perform before escalating from a mother’s documented abuse and safety claim to surveillance, sealed warrants, removal of her child and felony prosecution?

The funding records do not establish that reimbursement considerations caused any particular investigative decision in Esquivel’s case.

But they raise a larger structural question about California’s system: If good-cause evaluation is an integral part of child-abduction work, why is it not occurring with the same consistency and investigative attention as the considerably more resource-intensive work of locating, recovering and removing children?

Social Media Posts. July 2026.

A Divorce Coach, Public Commentary and a Cease-and-Desist

A separate development in the Esquivel matter involves Katie Briggs, a divorce coach whose connection to the case predates the latest court proceedings.

In a recorded interview with Radwan reviewed by this publication, Briggs — then using the name Katherine “Katie” Black — said Ortiz’s attorney, Christina Shaffer, had asked her to help Ortiz with his communication style on Our Family Wizard and Talking Parents:

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Briggs also relayed information to Radwan that she said came from a third party concerning Esquivel and Bane’s whereabouts. Briggs acknowledged she had not independently verified the information.

She has since become a public commentator on Esquivel’s case. Social-media posts reviewed by this publication show an account identified as Briggs repeatedly commenting about Esquivel, including describing her conduct as “child abuse.”

Esquivel and Umana say they have faced years of online harassment, threats and what they describe as coordinated attacks connected to the custody dispute.

On Aug. 18, Briggs sent Esquivel a cease-and-desist letter demanding that she stop publishing or encouraging statements about Briggs or her business and remove existing material within 24 hours. The letter, reviewed by this publication, does not identify the specific statements at issue.

On Aug. 19, this publication sent Briggs a request for comment concerning her statements to Radwan, her public comments about Esquivel and the Aug. 18 cease-and-desist letter, requesting a response by Aug. 21.

No response had been received as of publication.

Moving Forward

Esquivel returns to Ventura County Superior Court Sept. 2 at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 14 before Judge Anthony J. Sabo.

The criminal court will decide the legal questions presented by Esquivel’s §995 motion and prosecution.

The question is therefore no longer whether Ventura knew Genevie Esquivel was claiming good cause.

Its own records establish that it did.

The question is what Ventura did with that claim and the new reports of abuse before surveillance, recovery, removal and prosecution followed.

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

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