Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2d

This is the family-court machine in its most pernicious form: tireless when locating a mother, lethargic when documenting the safety analysis that could explain whether the recovery itself was lawful, prudent, and child-centered. Ventura now tells the state that “receiving, investigating, and evaluating” §278.7 claims is part and parcel of child-abduction work. Then produce the evaluation. Riverside says prosecutors cannot file when good faith and reasonable fear exist. Sacramento says related complaints must be investigated anew. Ventura had the claim, had new danger reports, and had the child. Show the work.

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1 reply by Julie M. Anderson Holburn
Nonya's avatar
Nonya
2dEdited

The problem lies in the terminology itself. It is NOT child abduction when the children are with the safe parent. Calling it CHILD STEALING implies that the State OWNS the child. In reality, it is the exact OPPOSITE. Children are being STOLEN from their mothers by family courts and then ABDUCTED by abusive fathers, against the will of the children, with the help of family courts.

Nowhere in the protocol regarding the 'retrieval' of children did I once read a statement that the children should be asked who they feel safe with. Why is that not important? Why is a child's voice irrelevant? That should be the real question here. And why is physical harm the only reason accepted for not forcibly returning a child to a parent they don't want to see?

A system that claims to serve the best interests of the child but doesn't accept what the child wants is not working in the best interests of children. The problem is not the safe parent, but family courts themselves and the terminology and labels they assign to the parent who stands in their way of taking children from their mothers and using them as pawns for their own agenda.

Taking children from mothers is the REAL THEFT. It's absolutely disgusting how this theft is not only being legitimized by family courts but completely turned on its head to make the REAL THIEVES (viz. family court judges) look like the saviors and protectors of children's rights when they are clearly the opposite of what they claim to be.

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