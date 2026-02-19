Collage Photo of Tawny with her children. Photo by Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — An Orange County mother has filed a motion seeking to disqualify her children’s court-appointed attorney, alleging that the attorney coordinated with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office in a parallel criminal case against her — creating what she describes as a conflict that undermines neutrality in the family court matter.

In a sworn declaration filed Oct. 31, 2025, Tawny Minna-Grossman asks the court to remove Minor’s Counsel Tracy Willis in Grossman v. Grossman (Case No. 21D001267), pending at the Lamoreaux Justice Center. Grossman alleges that Willis, of A Center for Children and Family Law, became a subpoenaed witness in a criminal prosecution led by OCDA Deputy District Attorney Tamara Jacobs while simultaneously serving as advocate for the children in the custody dispute.

There has been no judicial finding of misconduct against Willis or the Orange County District Attorney Jacobs. However, Willis has been the subject of criticism by some parents and advocates who have voiced concerns at local courthouse protests since July 2025, questioning the neutrality of Minor’s Counsel appointments in contested custody matters.

The motion marks the latest development in a case that has drawn sustained public attention and prior investigative coverage examining the intersection of criminal prosecution and custody litigation in Orange County.

Grossman’s motion asserts that billing records reflect communications between Willis and the District Attorney’s Office and that Willis sought access to Grossman’s sealed mental health diversion records in coordination with prosecutors. Grossman contends that these actions violate the impartial role required of Minor’s Counsel under California law.

A hearing on the family law motion is scheduled for Feb. 23 and April 24, 2026, before the newest assigned Judge Julie A. Swain in Department L53 at 8:45 a.m. at the Lamoreaux Justice Center, 341 The City Drive, Orange, California.

The next hearings in the criminal court matter are set for March 6, in Department, C26 before Judge Walter P. Schwarm, and a jury trial set on March 19 in Department C5, before Judge Larry Yellin, both are located at Central Justice Center, 700 Civic Center Drive, Santa Ana, California.

Subpoenaed as a Witness in the Criminal Case

According to Grossman’s declaration, Deputy District Attorney Tammy Jacobs filed criminal charges against her in January 2024 (Case No. 24HF0345) and issued a subpoena listing Willis as a witness in that matter .

Grossman contends that Willis has since declined to interview her in the family case, stating at multiple hearings that she cannot communicate with Grossman because she is a witness in the criminal proceeding.

“As a result,” Grossman wrote in her declaration, “she has never interviewed me about my children’s needs, experiences, or well-being.”

Minor’s Counsel appointments in California require independent investigation and advocacy on behalf of children under Family Code §3151 and California Rules of Court §5.242.

Employment Verdicts Intensify Scrutiny

The custody disputes are unfolding as the Orange County District Attorney’s Office faces mounting pressure from unrelated civil litigation.

In June 2025, a jury awarded millions of dollars to former prosecutor Tracy Miller after finding retaliation and misconduct within the office. Jurors found in her favor and supported punitive damages under California civil standards.

In a 2023 interview, Miller’s attorney, John Barnett, stated:

“No female prosecutor wants to admit to being a victim of sexual assault or harassment when they see they are not going to be believed.”

Barnett further argued that if the District Attorney’s Office cannot protect female prosecutors who report harassment, “then they can’t protect women outside of the office.”

Tuesday, a San Diego jury awarded $3.5 million to Deputy District Attorney Bethel Cope-Vega, finding the county liable under California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act for sexual harassment and failure to prevent workplace misconduct.

Four additional similar cases are reportedly expected to proceed to trial this year.

Those employment verdicts do not involve family court matters. But they have intensified public scrutiny of internal culture, retaliation claims, and institutional accountability within the office.

For some advocates, the verdicts sharpen a broader question: how OCDA responds when women report abuse or misconduct — whether inside the workplace or in custody disputes.

A Pattern Alleged by Other Mothers

Grossman is not alone in raising concerns about prosecutorial crossover into custody disputes.

In separate matters involving Joy Houghton, Taran Nolan, Cassandra Cotton, and other contested family law cases in Orange County — including this reporter’s own pending family court matter — several mothers have alleged that after reporting domestic violence, child abuse, or coercive control, they subsequently faced criminal investigations, charges, or significant restrictions on custody and visitation.

Court filings in those cases reflect overlapping timelines in which:

Criminal investigations or charges were initiated;

Emergency or ex parte custody relief was sought;

Dependency proceedings were activated;

Legal and physical custody arrangements were flipped;

Professionally monitored visitation became prolonged or indefinite.

In each case, the mothers contend that the progression from abuse report to criminal exposure and restricted parenting time occurred in close procedural proximity, raising questions about how prosecutorial enforcement and custody determinations intersect.

In Cotton’s case, for example, a protective custody warrant petition filed by Deputy District Attorney Tamara Jacobs sought ex parte recovery of a child while criminal charges were pending. The declaration acknowledged that a temporary restraining order issued in San Diego had been entered into CLETS but had not yet been served at the time of the warrant request.

No court has found that the OCDA maintains a policy of targeting mothers in custody disputes.

However, the recurrence of similar allegations — report abuse, face prosecution, lose custody — has prompted advocates to question whether structural overlap between criminal enforcement and family court litigation risks undermining due process.

Billing Records Reflect Contact with Prosecutor

Exhibits attached to Minna-Grossman’s declaration include billing invoices from A Center for Children & Family Law, Inc., reflecting entries for communication with the District Attorney’s Office, including:

“telephone call from mother and email with Tammy Jacobs”

“TC with DA/court appearance/TC with DA/email update to staff”

“prep for court, meet with DA”

(See invoices dated February and December 2024, Exhibits A)

Grossman argues that such coordination reflects alignment with the prosecution in the criminal case.

There has been no judicial finding that such communications constitute misconduct.

Request for Privilege Waiver

On Sept. 16, 2025, Willis emailed Grossman requesting that she sign a drafted authorization releasing her confidential mental health diversion report to both Minor’s Counsel and the District Attorney .

The proposed authorization form would have permitted release of the report to Minor’s Counsel and transmission to a court-appointed evaluator .

Grossman did not sign the waiver.

She argues that seeking waiver directly from her — rather than through her criminal defense attorney — further reflects conflict.

Judicial Acknowledgment of Conflict

In her declaration, Grossman states that at a Sept. 5, 2025 hearing, Judge Paul Minerich acknowledged on the record that Willis’s dual role presents “serious limitations” and is “a problem” because she cannot fully carry out her duties while remaining a subpoenaed witness in the criminal case .

Grossman asserts Willis has not withdrawn despite these concerns.

Impact on Visitation

Grossman further alleges that Willis delayed submitting proposed orders after hearings, prolonging professionally monitored visitation that has been in place since December 2023 .

She contends Willis has not interviewed her, her parents, extended family members, or the children’s therapist, and has relied primarily on father, the prosecutor, and a professional monitor who is also connected to the criminal matter .

No evidentiary hearing has yet resolved these allegations.

Legal Question Before the Court

The issue before the family court is narrow:

Whether Willis’s role as a subpoenaed witness in the criminal prosecution, combined with documented communications with the District Attorney’s Office and efforts to access sealed diversion records, constitutes “good cause” for disqualification under California Rules of Court §5.240(f)(4).

The broader constitutional issues raised by Grossman — including Fifth Amendment concerns regarding diversion materials — may be addressed in the criminal matter before Judge Christopher Strobel.

Willis and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office did not respond to requests for comment prior to publication.

A hearing on Grossman’s motion to disqualify Minor’s Counsel Tracy Willis is scheduled for Feb. 23 and April 24, 2026, before newly assigned Judge Julie A. Swan in Department L52 at 8:45 a.m. at the Lamoreaux Justice Center, 341 The City Drive, Orange, California.

The court will determine whether Willis’s role as a subpoenaed witness in the criminal case — combined with documented communications with the District Attorney’s Office and efforts to obtain sealed diversion records — constitutes sufficient grounds for disqualification.

The hearing will not resolve broader allegations raised by other litigants about prosecutorial involvement in custody disputes. Nor will it address the employment verdicts currently drawing public scrutiny to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

But for Grossman, the issue is immediate and personal: whether the attorney appointed to represent her children can remain impartial while simultaneously participating in proceedings tied to her prosecution.

For critics of the system, the stakes are larger.

They argue that when criminal enforcement and family court litigation begin to overlap — particularly in cases involving allegations of domestic violence or child abuse — confidence in neutrality becomes fragile.

No court has declared a systemic failure.

Yet as employment juries return multimillion-dollar verdicts against the District Attorney’s Office and custody litigants raise recurring concerns about crossover between prosecution and family court, scrutiny is no longer isolated to a single case.

In Orange County, the question is no longer whether these systems intersect.

It is whether the lines between them are clear enough to preserve public trust.

