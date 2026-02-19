Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Richard Luthmann
2d

When Minor’s Counsel becomes a subpoenaed witness for the same District Attorney prosecuting a parent, the appearance problem alone is enormous. Family Code §3151 demands independent advocacy for the child—not functional alignment with the prosecution. No court has yet found misconduct here. But billing entries reflecting coordination with OCDA while simultaneously declining to interview the mother should trouble anyone who believes in neutral process. Add multimillion-dollar employment verdicts against the DA’s office for retaliation, and public confidence erodes further. The question before Judge Swan is narrow. The trust question facing Orange County is not. Transparency and clear lines are the only way forward.

