Elizabeth T Gamagami
8h

Sounds like Tracy Willis was ONLY willing to withdraw from the case after public scrutiny was upon the case. This is disgraceful behavior from an “expert”. Did she not know of the conflict of interest until recently- highly doubtful. Great job Julie. Praying for this mother and her children. OC is systematically destroying protective mothers and shows a significant pattern of turning a blind eye to women’s rights and safety.

Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

When a Minor’s Counsel steps aside after months of controversy, people are going to ask why it took so long. Even without findings of wrongdoing, the optics matter. Family court demands clean lines — especially when criminal charges are pending, and abuse allegations are involved. Once roles blur between advocacy and prosecution, trust erodes fast. The bigger issue isn’t one lawyer withdrawing. It’s whether the system builds guardrails strong enough to prevent conflicts before they metastasize. Parents fighting for custody shouldn’t also have to guess who is aligned with whom. Neutrality isn’t optional in cases involving children. It’s the foundation.

