NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — In a significant development in one of Orange County’s most closely watched court cases, court-appointed Minor’s Counsel Tracy Willis has declared a conflict of interest and been relieved from Grossman v. Grossman — just days after renewed public scrutiny over Willis’ alleged coordination with Orange County District Attorney prosecutor Tamara Jacobs in a parallel criminal matter.

According to a Feb. 23, 2026 minute order, the Orange County Superior Court granted Willis’s oral request to withdraw from Grossman v. Grossman (Case No. 21D001267), appointing new counsel for the children. Willis, of A Center for Children and Family Law, had been assigned to the case since Dec. 12, 2023.

The withdrawal comes more than four months — and after at least four intervening hearings — since Minna-Grossman filed a motion to disqualify Willis in October 2025, alleging that Willis had become a subpoenaed witness in a criminal prosecution led by Deputy District Attorney Tamara Jacobs while simultaneously serving as advocate for the children in the custody case. Minna-Grossman’s motion further raised concerns about potential coordination between Willis, the court-appointed minor’s counsel, and OCDA prosecutor Jacobs.

Court filings reflect that the Orange County District Attorney’s Office became involved in Minna-Grossman’s case in January 2024, following events in which she withheld the children. Grossman has asserted she did so out of concern for their safety.

There has been no judicial finding of misconduct against Willis or the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. However, the timing of the withdrawal — following sustained allegations and public reporting — has intensified scrutiny over the intersection of criminal prosecution by OCDA and family court decision-making.

Conflict, Continuance, and Ongoing Criminal Exposure

The court’s Feb. 23 minute order confirms that Minna-Grossman’s criminal case remains active, underscoring the continued overlap between the criminal and family court proceedings.

The court appointed attorney Kristen Przeklasa as new Minor’s Counsel, though she subsequently declined the appointment. The court reserved ruling on Grossman’s request for additional parenting time and continued the matter to June 25, 2026, for trial on custody and visitation.

Minna-Grossman requested an evidentiary hearing and indicated she would waive her Fifth Amendment rights if the criminal matter remains pending — highlighting the legal tension between defending against criminal charges and litigating custody rights.

The court also:

Denied attorney’s fees without prejudice

Deviated from guideline spousal support, ordering none

Denied Minna-Grossman’s request to attend her child’s kindergarten graduation in person, allowing only remote participation

Meanwhile, Minna-Grossman’s criminal proceedings are set for:

March 6, 2026 — Dept. C26 before Judge Walter P. Schwarm

March 19, 2026 (jury trial) — Dept. C5 before Judge Larry Yellin

(Central Justice Center, Santa Ana)

The Missing Piece: “Good Cause” Under Penal Code §278.7

Central to many of these cases is a rarely discussed statute: California Penal Code §278.7, which provides a “good cause” defense for a parent who withholds a child to prevent immediate harm.

According to district attorney guidance materials from multiple California counties, the statute allows a parent to avoid prosecution if they act under a good faith and reasonable belief that the child faces immediate danger, provided they meet certain reporting and documentation requirements.

The statute provides that:

A parent acting to prevent bodily injury or emotional harm may assert a defense to prosecution

Domestic violence against the parent may qualify as emotional harm

The defense can temporarily prevent prosecution under child abduction statutes

Yet across the cases reviewed — including Minna-Grossman, and others — mothers allege they were never informed of this statutory protection, even as criminal charges were pursued.

“Nowhere does the OCDA publicly provide information about Penal Code § 278.7 or how parents can assert it,” one mother said in an interview.

Disparities in Public Guidance on “Good Cause” Protections

A review of publicly available materials from multiple California district attorney offices shows differences in how agencies present the “good cause” defense under Penal Code §278.7.

In counties such as Los Angeles, Plumas, and Yuba, district attorney offices provide written guidance and standardized packets outlining how a parent may assert a good faith belief that withholding a child was necessary to prevent harm. These materials describe statutory requirements, timelines, and documentation steps.

By contrast, materials published by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office reviewed for this reporting emphasize enforcement tools through its Child Abduction Unit, including questionnaires and recovery procedures, but do not prominently include comparable public-facing guidance explaining the §278.7 “good cause” defense.

Legal experts note that §278.7 can be a critical safeguard in cases involving allegations of domestic violence or child abuse, particularly where a parent takes immediate protective action.

No conclusion can be drawn from public materials alone about how the statute is applied internally. However, the variation in publicly available guidance raises questions about whether parents across counties receive consistent information about their legal rights.

Allegations of a Broader Pattern

Minna-Grossman is not alone.

In separate matters involving Joy Houghton, Taran Nolan, Cassandra Cotton, and other contested family law cases in Orange County — including this reporter’s own pending family court matter — multiple parents, including some fathers such as Andrew Garcia, have raised similar concerns.

Across filings and interviews, a consistent allegation emerges: after reporting domestic violence, child abuse, or coercive control, some parents say they subsequently faced a series of escalating legal consequences, including:

Reports of abuse minimized or dismissed in family court

Evidence is ignored or blocked

Protective actions reframed as mental instability, parental alienation, or noncompliance

Limited or delayed law enforcement intervention

Criminal investigations or charges related to withholding or abduction

Custody restrictions or reversals, including prolonged monitored visitation

Mothers describe what they characterize as a progression:

report → dismissed → protect child → criminalized → custody lost

These claims remain have not yet been adjudicated as systemic findings. However, the recurrence of similar timelines across unrelated cases has fueled calls for independent review.

In Orange County, those concerns have extended beyond individual cases. At least 12 Superior Court judges are now facing active recall efforts—an extraordinary development that reflects growing public scrutiny of the county’s family court system.

A Parallel Crisis Inside the DA’s Office

The scrutiny comes as the Orange County District Attorney’s Office faces mounting legal challenges over its treatment of women internally.

In June 2025, a jury found in favor of former prosecutor Tracy Miller, concluding there was malice and retaliation against female employees.

More recently, a San Diego jury awarded $3.5 million to Deputy District Attorney Bethel Cope-Vega, finding the county liable for sexual harassment and failure to prevent workplace misconduct under California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Multiple additional lawsuits remain pending.

Attorney John Barnett, who represented Miller, told this reporter and journalist Robert Hansen following the verdict:

“No female prosecutor wants to admit to being a victim of sexual assault or harassment when they see they are not going to be believed.”

Barnett added that if the DA’s office cannot protect its own prosecutors when they report misconduct, it raises broader concerns about how it responds to women outside the office.

Institutional Trust and the Question of Neutrality

In cases involving abuse like Minna-Grossman’s, the concern is not just about individual rulings — but about structural overlap:

Prosecutors participating in family law enforcement opposite the victims

Minor’s Counsel appearing in criminal proceedings

Judges with prior prosecutorial backgrounds

Parallel proceedings influencing each other

While such coordination can be lawful and appropriate in certain circumstances, critics argue that without clear boundaries, it risks compromising neutrality in custody determinations involving abuse.

What Happens Next

The Minna-Grossman case now moves forward with:

A new Minor’s Counsel pending appointment

Ongoing criminal proceedings in March

A custody trial set for June 25, 2026

Meanwhile, the broader questions raised by this and similar cases remain unresolved:

When does enforcement become overreach?

Are protective parents being adequately informed of their legal rights?

How should courts safeguard neutrality when criminal and family systems intersect?

As more cases come forward, what was once dismissed as isolated disputes is increasingly being framed by advocates as something larger:

Not coincidence — but a pattern.

