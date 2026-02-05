Top, left to right: Judge Ebrahim Baytieh, OC Board of Supervisor Donald Wagner, Judge Brad Erdosi. Middle left to right: Attorney Sandra DeMeo, Judge Megan Wagner, Attorney Pamela Koslyn, Bottom, left to right: OCDA Todd Spitzer, OCSC Presiding Judge Sheila Hanson, and AG Rob Bonta. Photo by: Julie M. Anderson-Holburn.

Updated Feb. 5, 2026, 10:26 a.m. — New information added on Feb. 6 hearing, ex parte filing status as of this morning, and judges involved in the case.

COSTA MESA, Calif. — This reporter observed the Jan. 23 hearing in the Flint probate case before Judge Megan Wagner at the Costa Mesa Judicial Complex.

The hearing followed continued disputes over the administration of Joyce Ann Flint’s Family Trust, including objections to the proposed sale of trust property, challenges to interim trustee actions, and unresolved issues stemming from prior court rulings. The case, now more than six years old, remains a focal point for families and advocates raising concerns about judicial turnover, prolonged delays, and the handling of high-stakes probate matters in Orange County.

The matter is pending as Orange County Superior Court Case No. 30-2020-01127509-PR-TR-CMC. The case is currently assigned to Judge Megan Wagner in Department CM06 at the Costa Mesa Justice Complex (3390 Harbor Blvd.). Wagner is at least the 16th judge to handle aspects of the case since 2020, and Wagner is among 12 Orange County Superior Court judges currently facing recall efforts.

Public attendance is encouraged on Feb. 6 as proceedings continue to carry significant consequences for the trust, its beneficiaries, and charitable interests tied to the estate.

How many judges have handled the Flint case?

Flint says the matter has appeared before at least 16 different Orange County judges or commissioners, plus two judges in Los Angeles County. The sheer number of judicial handoffs, Flint argues, has repeatedly reset the case and prolonged disputes over issues that had already been decided.

Table of OC Judges in Flint Case. Photo by: Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Previous reporting on this case and related issues includes: Three Courts, One Playbook: How Families Say California’s Legal System Betrayed Them and Six Years, Sixteen Judges: The Flint Probate Case Exposes Orange County’s Broken Court System

Flint says his ex parte filing for the Feb. 6 hearing has been returned for corrections by the court’s e-filing clerk five times and is now pending approval on its sixth submission. The delays mirror complaints frequently raised by self-represented litigants in Orange County, who report that e-filed documents can sit in review queues for weeks, while filings submitted by opposing counsel are often accepted the same day.

What the Court Will Be Asked to Decide on Feb. 6

Court watchers and members of the public are urged to attend the next hearing in the Flint probate case on Feb. 6 at the Costa Mesa Judicial Complex, 3390 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa.

The Feb. 6 hearing will focus on escalating disputes over control of the Flint Family Trust, including objections to the proposed sale of trust property, challenges to interim trustee authority, and allegations that court-ordered actions are deviating from the express terms of the trust and the settlor’s intent.

At the center of the dispute is a proposed forced sale of trust property — most notably the Norton property — which beneficiary Michael “Mike” Flint argues is unnecessary, premature, and financially destructive. In court filings, Flint contends the sale is being pursued not to protect the trust or its beneficiaries, but to fund ongoing administrative and professional fees that are rapidly depleting a spendthrift trust designed to preserve assets, not liquidate them.

Beneficiaries say selling the Norton house would trigger the sale of both homes and effectively dissolve the trust — an outcome they say could be avoided by reinstating Cheri O’Laverty and pursuing a reverse mortgage, an option they claim has been available for nearly a year while the interim trustee bills about $50,000 per month.

Joyce Ann Flint — a former MGM dress designer who later headed Flint Realty for nearly 50 years — also helped launch the Professional Fiduciary Association of California, an organization of court-appointed conservators. Her sons now argue that the very system she helped shape has instead drained and destabilized her trust.

Beneficiaries point to a Feb. 28, 2019 amendment to the Flint Family Trust, in which the settlor wrote:

“I would like to stress and see to it that the properties are not liquidated; they will be repaired and best be used to maintain the properties and pay back the reverse mortgage and then provide income in the future for my two sons…” (¶ A).

That same amendment states that the properties “are not [to be] liquidated” and should instead be repaired, maintained, and used to generate income for the beneficiaries — language Flint says directly conflicts with the current push to sell the Norton property.

Challenge to Interim Trustee Actions

Flint’s filings also raise objections to actions taken by interim trustee Jason Rubin, who was appointed after the suspension of the original trustee, Cheri Olaverty, in August 2024. Rubin, a high-profile professional fiduciary, is alleged to be billing the trust at an estimated $50,000 per month, a burn rate Flint says threatens to exhaust a trust once valued at roughly $5 million.

Read more about Rubin: Britney Spears’ Lawyer Files to Replace Dad in Conservatorship: 5 Things to Know About Her Choice Jason Rubin

That figure stands in sharp contrast to the settlor’s expectations. In the same 2019 amendment, she wrote that she believed a fair trustee fee would be “around $10,000” — a stark difference from the approximately $50,000 per month now associated with the interim trusteeship.

The ex parte papers argue that Rubin’s approach — including moving toward asset liquidation — conflicts with both the structure of the trust and less destructive alternatives proposed by the beneficiaries. Flint has asked the court to halt or reconsider the sale, restore adherence to the trust’s original purpose, and evaluate whether interim trustee actions are causing irreparable harm.

Dispute Over Authority, Standing, and Prior Rulings

Another key issue expected to surface is whether the court will enforce or revisit prior findings — particularly a written ruling by Judge Erdos that found fraud by former trustee Sandra DeMeo and determined that an opposing party lacked standing.

Beneficiaries argue that despite those findings, the case has repeatedly been reopened, reassigned, and relitigated, allowing issues already decided to resurface while costs continue to mount.

Court records show that disputes over the Norton property sale and trustee authority have been pending since at least June 2025, when Judge Wagner’s department addressed Rubin’s petition for instructions and beneficiary objections in a minute order. That June 12, 2025 minute order shows that disputes over the Norton property sale and questions of standing had already been actively litigated months before the Feb. 6 hearing — underscoring that the same issues are cycling back before the court.

The Feb. 6 hearing follows an ex parte request seeking immediate court intervention, including clarification of trustee authority, enforcement of prior orders, and relief aimed at preventing irreversible financial damage before a full evidentiary hearing can occur.

Allegations of Systemic Harm

In emails and court filings, Flint frames the dispute as emblematic of broader problems within Orange County probate: prolonged litigation, fraud, serial judicial reassignment, and the appointment of costly fiduciaries whose compensation structure, he argues, rewards delay rather than resolution.

According to Flint, these dynamics have shifted the case away from beneficiary protection and toward asset consumption.

If the proposed sale proceeds, Flint warns, the consequences could include:

permanent loss of core trust assets,

erosion of funds intended for beneficiaries with documented vulnerabilities, and

elimination of charitable gifts the settlor intended for institutions including UCLA, Cedars-Sinai, and others.

Flint says the consequences are personal as well as financial: if the property is sold, both brothers could face homelessness, while Guy Flint — a retired studio teacher who worked with stars including Christina Aguilera — is coping with bipolar disorder and PTSD related to the protracted litigation, and Michael Flint is serving as a part-time caregiver for his wife Cheri while acting as full-time advocate for the family trust.

Why Court Watchers Matter

Advocates say the Feb. 6 hearing is a critical inflection point. The court may either pause asset liquidation, enforce prior rulings, and stabilize the trust — or allow actions that could irreversibly alter the estate before disputed issues are fully adjudicated.

Court watchers and members of the public are encouraged to attend the Feb. 6 hearing at 1:30 p.m., in person at 3390 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa, as transparency and public oversight remain central concerns in a case now entering its seventh year.

This ongoing series on the Orange County, California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

