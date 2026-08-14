Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2d

This is where the machinery gets ugly. The state funds child-abduction recovery work, marshals officers, warrants, shelters, and prosecutions, while good-cause review for abuse-fleeing parents has been treated like an unfunded inconvenience. Smiel’s case shows why that matters. LADA reportedly knew the residence, knew the domestic-violence history, had the good-cause report, initially declined a criminal report because of corroborated abuse allegations, then later charged her anyway. Worse, the lead kidnapping count appears to conflict with contemporaneous records placing the child at a San Marcos school, not Los Angeles County. That is not a paperwork hiccup. That is a due-process alarm bell.

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Fer's avatar
Fer
13h

An absolute government overreach destroying children’s life’s. Awful

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