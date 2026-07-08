Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is where the family-court machine collides with the First Amendment and tries to pretend nobody noticed. Richie reported. Kane sued. A temporary restraining order was dissolved. Now the court wants live testimony because credibility matters — fine. Let everyone show up. But the real question remains: since when does journalism about a public controversy become civil harassment because the subject does not like the coverage? That is a dangerous road, especially in Orange County, where court actors already seem allergic to scrutiny. Anti-SLAPP exists for a reason. The press cannot function if wealthy, connected litigants can turn reporting into restraining-order theater. Family court secrecy already protects too much. Do not let it swallow journalism too.

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