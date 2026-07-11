Update: Estranged Husband Charged in Nicole Winans’ Murder Remains in Custody Without Bail

Originally Published On Newsbreak Jan. 14, 2025

STOCKTON, Calif., Jan. 14. —Shane Winans, 50, appeared in custody before Hon. Judge John Soldati in Department 8C for further arraignment on charges of murder in the death of his recently separated wife, 43-year-old Nicole Winans. Held without bail since Dec. 6, the case underscores what court records show is a history of domestic violence and intimate partner violence previously addressed in hearings before Stockton Superior Court Judges Ramirez and Fattarsi. Nicole, who filed for divorce on Nov. 6, leaves behind three children — a stepdaughter and two young children — along with a grieving family and community.

[Read Part One and Part Two]

Courtroom Events

At the Jan. 13 hearing in Department 8C of the San Joaquin County Superior Court, Deputies Donough, Richmond, and Smith managed courtroom decorum and access. Outside the courtroom, Deputies Richmond and Smith informed those waiting that, while the court was reviewing the calendar, the courtroom was “closed but open.” When a reporter from The Record questioned the arrangement under California’s open courtroom laws, a bailiff responded, “This is how my judge runs his courtroom in the mornings.”

Shane Winans and his counsel. Jan. 13, 2024. Photo by Julie M. Anderson-Holburn.

January 13 Hearing: Bail Review for Shane Winans Postponed

The Winans case was called at approximately 9:40 a.m. Deputy District Attorney Alexander Henry appeared on behalf of the people. Judge John Soldati addressed the defendant, saying, “Mr. Winans, we are not open yet. Do you agree to waive your right to a public hearing for today only?” Winans’ counsel responded affirmatively.

Judge Soldati then inquired, “Counsel, what are we doing on this case?” Defense attorneys Allen Sawyer and Gregory Davenport, representing Shane Winans, requested to continue the bail review. “We are waiting on a large amount of discovery,”adding that they wanted to have the information necessary to “talk intelligently about the bail review.”

Judge Soldati confirmed the defense’s agreement to waive the Humphrey analysis for the day and scheduled the next court appearance for Mar. 10, in Department 8C. (View In re Humphrey here) Shane remains in custody without bail.

Nicole’s father-in-law attended the hearing, accompanied by an advocate. He declined to provide his name.

The Night of the Murder

A probable cause affidavit detailed the events leading up to the murder. Earlier that evening, Nicole attended the Lodi Parade of Lights with her children, posting pictures to Facebook. In one of the photos, Shane can be seen, wearing a white T-shirt, in the background standing over Nicole, the children, and her friends.

Just after midnight, moments before the murder, Nicole’s children ran to a neighbor, screaming, “Dad is going to shoot my mom,” documents obtained disclose.

According to reports, Shane had told the children they were “going somewhere to be together forever” thereafter “chasing his son with a gun”. The boy grabbed his sister, and fled to the neighbor’s for safety. The neighbor confirmed to this reporter that he, armed with a firearm, went over to Nicole’s home.

As he approached, he says Shane allegedly shot Nicole in the face. Witnesses stated that Shane exited the home holding a firearm and declared,

“I did it; the gun is in the bushes. ”

Documents obtained state after the shooting, Shane reportedly attempted to coerce the neighbor into “shooting him.” The neighbor held Nicole in her final moments, assuring her, “Your children are safe,” though unsure if she could hear him.

Witnesses detained Shane after he allegedly attempted to flee, reportedly saying, “She deserved that.”

Decade-Long Domestic Violence History Ignored

Court documents reveal an extensive history of domestic violence, including incidents of strangulation and coercive control. In a 2012 declaration, Nicole described a harrowing incident:

“When we got back to the room, we just put on our pajamas and got in bed to go to sleep. I feel like I had fallen asleep because I woke up to Shane on top of me, strangling me. He was not himself.”

“As soon as I got up, Shane got up right behind me and pulled me by my hair, saying, ‘Where the f** do you think you’re going?’ He then punched my face, knocking me to the ground. He kept punching my head and even bit my face and part of my earlobe off. Somehow, we ended up back on the bed, where he started strangling me again.”

Research underscores the lethality of strangulation in domestic violence and intimate partner violence cases. A 2001 study published in the Journal of Emergency Medicine by Nancy Glass, Jacquelyn C. Campbell, and others found that victims of non-fatal strangulation are 750% more likely to be killed by their abuser. This finding has become a cornerstone in domestic violence research, highlighting strangulation as a critical predictor of future homicide. (View study findings here.).

The Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention reinforces this alarming connection in their advocacy and law enforcement training materials:

“Strangulation is, in fact, one of the best predictors for the subsequent homicide of victims of domestic violence.”

Could This Homicide Have Been Prevented?

Nicole’s prior court filings detailed multiple incidents of strangulation and physical abuse — the kind of documented history researchers say often precedes fatal violence. Despite this record, systemic gaps within law enforcement, district attorneys’ offices and Child Protective Services — particularly in cases involving concurrent family law disputes — often result in incomplete investigations and insufficient support for victims. Advocates say this pattern of skepticism toward abuse claims discourages reporting and leaves victims vulnerable.

Joan Meier and James Gibbons-Shapiro have documented these systemic patterns extensively. Their research examines how bias in family courts and law enforcement can hinder protection for abuse victims. For a deeper look at these issues, see [California Family Courts: Dr. Joan Meier Exposes Bias and Systemic Failures].

The Role of Non-Reporting in Domestic Violence

Domestic violence is a significant issue in both California and the broader United States, with many incidents going unreported. Understanding the extent of non-reporting is crucial for addressing and mitigating this problem effectively. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 50% of intimate partner violence cases are not reported, often due to fear, stigma, or distrust in the justice system. (View 2020 and 2024 Bureau of Justice Statistics Report .)

The National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) reports, “Nearly half of intimate partner violence and domestic violence victimizations were not reported to police,” in 2022 findings (View NCVS here and View 2021 USAFacts here.)

Community in Mourning

Nicole was preceded in death by her father, Homer J. Clark Jr. (also known as Michael); her grandfather, Homer J. Clark; her grandmother, Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Johnston; her grandfather, William E. DuBois; and her grandmother, Melba L. DuBois. She is survived by her two children and a stepdaughter, all of the Lodi and Woodland area; her brother, John T. Meurrier of Sonora; her mother, Michelle M. Meurrier of Lodi; and her stepfather, Joe K. Meurrier of Lodi.”

Nicole Marie Winans Obituary

Next Steps

Shane Winans faces one count of premeditated murder with an enhancement for the intentional discharge of a firearm, and two counts of child abuse with additional enhancements. If convicted, he faces a potential sentence of 50 years to life for murder and up to 16 years for child abuse.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 10, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 8C.

Nicole’s Legacy

Nicole’s memory endures through her children and the lives she touched. Her family and friends advocate for justice, determined to change how domestic violence and child abuse are handled to prevent the devastating consequences.

Attorneys Allen Sawyer, and Gregory Davenport, were contacted for comment but did not respond by the time of publication.

When reached for comment, Erin Haight, Public Information Officer for the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, said, “To protect the integrity of the case, I will not be commenting on details.”

[Read Part Four]

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

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