Three days after this report was published, the California Department of Justice said it has “no responsive records” in response to an 80-part Public Records Act request. The request sought the Attorney General’s Child Abduction Reference Manual, records of its purported update, guidance on the good-cause defense under Penal Code Section 278.7, district attorney child abduction policies, training materials, and records about the password-protected manual DOJ had said was available to prosecutors, judges and law enforcement. How can DOJ have no responsive records for a manual its own website said for more than 13 years it was “currently” updating?

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., — Oct. 5, 2026 In a letter responding to this outlet’s Sept. 25 Public Records Act request, DOJ’s California Justice Information Services Division wrote:

“After consulting with various programs within DOJ, we have determined that DOJ has no responsive records for this request.”

The department said it was responding only as to records in its own custody and directed this outlet to other agencies for records they maintain. “This concludes DOJ’s response to your request,” the letter states.

The letter came from the division that manages DOJ’s criminal justice information systems, not from the Child Abduction Unit. It does not say whether the unit searched its own files.

The letter does not say records were found but withheld under an exemption, cite any exemption for the manual, or say a copy exists elsewhere. It says DOJ has “no responsive records.”

That is difficult to reconcile with DOJ’s own longstanding public statements.

California AG Child Abduction unit Webpage Beginning and End portions. Sept. 2026

DOJ’s Website Said the Manual Existed — and That DOJ Was Updating It

From at least Jan. 12, 2013, until this outlet questioned DOJ in September, the Child Abduction Unit webpage told the public, word for word:

“The Child Abduction Unit is currently in the process of updating the 2007 Attorney General’s Child Abduction Reference Manual.”

The page called the manual the “only publication of its kind directed at California prosecutors’ work on child abduction matters.” It said the manual was available to district attorneys, judges and law enforcement through a password-protected online system, but not to the public.

On Oct. 1, the Attorney General’s Press Office responded to this outlet’s questions:

“Thank you for pointing out that our Child Abduction Unit webpage is out of date and we are working on updating it now.”

By 11:29 a.m. that day, the entire section describing the manual was gone. The original report, below, documents both versions of the page.

DOJ’s live webpage still says the unit’s deputy attorneys general provide district attorneys “legal information and policy advice” on child abduction matters “both civil and criminal, including international cases” and respond to appeals in child abduction convictions.

This Was Not a Request for One Missing Document

The request contained 80 categories of records. [Link: full request]

The first sought the complete 2007 manual, including its chapters, appendices, model policies, protocols, forms and checklists, along with every earlier version, including the 1998 edition described by the National Criminal Justice Reference Service, and every later revision or successor.

Other categories sought:

records showing when DOJ began updating the manual, who was responsible, and any status reports or communications about its progress or delay

records of DOJ’s consultation with county district attorneys, the California District Attorneys Association or other agencies about the manual

records about the webpage statement DOJ removed, including when it was first published, whether DOJ had reviewed it since 2013, and communications about whether it should be “changed, removed, updated or retained”

DOJ’s response does not distinguish among those categories.

A Federal Record Identifies California DOJ as the Manual’s Author

For years, DOJ’s webpage linked its manual section to an abstract in the federal National Criminal Justice Reference Service library.

That record identifies an actual publication:

Title: Attorney General Child Abduction Reference Manual

NCJ number: 201324

Published: 1998

Pages: 200

Corporate author: California Office of the Attorney General, Dept. of Justice

According to the abstract, the manual was designed for district attorneys and local law enforcement handling child abduction cases. Its stated purposes included guiding newcomers to the field and promoting “statewide uniformity” in how local prosecutors and law enforcement handled those cases.

It was not limited to Hague Convention matters. It covered “both domestic and international child abduction cases,” from investigation through trial or noncriminal resolution. Chapters addressed:

criminal parental abduction statutes and model protocols

“a mandate on California District Attorneys”

civil statutes, investigation and extradition

charging, pretrial and trial issues

international, military and civil liability cases

That is the kind of statewide guidance at the center of this outlet’s questions.

What Happened to the 2007 Manual?

The abstract describes a 1998 manual. DOJ’s webpage referred to a 2007 edition it said it was updating. That raises more questions:

If a 2007 edition replaced the 1998 manual, where is it?

If the unit was updating it, where are the drafts, revisions, emails or status reports?

If the project was abandoned, when?

What agency operated the password-protected system, and what document was available through it?

If DOJ no longer has either edition, when did it leave DOJ’s custody, and under what records-retention authority?

DOJ’s Oct. 5 response answers none of these questions.

No Responsive Records on Good-Cause Guidance

The request sought DOJ guidance on how district attorneys should identify, investigate, evaluate and document a potential Section 278.7 good-cause claim, including whether to do so before a child is recovered or charges are filed under Sections 278 or 278.5. It also sought guidance on weighing domestic violence, child abuse, threats of harm, police reports, restraining orders, child welfare records and court findings.

DOJ says it has no responsive records.

Meanwhile, the Commission on State Mandates ruled June 12 in Sacramento County’s incorrect reduction claim, and Aug. 14 in Los Angeles County’s, that good-cause work falls within the state’s Child Abduction and Recovery mandate.

So the question is no longer just whether DOJ can find an old manual. What statewide guidance governs prosecutors handling a domestic child-withholding case in which a parent says a child was withheld because of abuse or danger?

Each case turns on its own facts and court record. Together, they reflect a pattern this outlet has documented across jurisdictions: abuse allegations raised before a custody reversal or criminal charge, and no statewide guidance DOJ can produce on how prosecutors should weigh them.

No Responsive Records on District Attorneys’ Family Code Duties

The request sought DOJ guidance on district attorneys’ authority under Family Code Sections 3130 through 3134.5, including:

the line between recovering a child and advocating for custody changes

communications between district attorney staff and family court judges, minor’s counsel and custody evaluators

what a Child Abduction Unit should do when returning a child under an existing order may raise abuse concerns

DOJ did not say these records were exempt. It said it had none.

No Responsive Records on Training

The request sought DOJ training materials since 2007 on Sections 278, 278.5 and 278.7, the Family Code duties, good cause, and abuse in parental abduction cases, along with records of the training the unit has provided to district attorneys and investigators.

Yet DOJ’s webpage says its attorneys “regularly participate” in California District Attorneys Association annual Child Abduction Seminars, providing training on international child abduction, and that the office participates in the statewide California Child Abduction Task Force.

DOJ’s response does not explain how those statements square with having no responsive records.

The Password-Protected Manual

Requests 71 through 76 sought records identifying:

which edition of the manual was available through DOJ’s password-protected system, and when it was last updated

who could access it

why public access was restricted, and on what legal authority

DOJ says it has no responsive records.

DOJ did not cite an exemption.

CPRA Response Oct. 5, 2026.

This Outlet Is Asking DOJ to Search Again

On Oct. 5, this outlet asked DOJ to conduct a renewed search, including:

its archives, law library, records center, shared drives and Child Abduction Unit files

the server or portal through which the manual was said to be available

the names of the “various programs” consulted and the repositories they searched

any records created when DOJ found the webpage outdated and removed the manual section, which falls squarely within the original request for communications about whether the statement should be “changed, removed, updated or retained”

This outlet also sent DOJ follow-up questions:

Does DOJ have any paper, electronic or archived copy of the 1998 or 2007 manual?

If so and DOJ considers it exempt, what exemption applies?

Did the Child Abduction Unit itself search?

Who operated the password-protected system, and what edition was available there?

If DOJ no longer has the manual, when did it stop having it, and are there records of its destruction, transfer or archiving?

[DOJ had not responded by publication. / DOJ responded: ...]

The Central Question Is Now Bigger

This investigation began with a webpage that said for more than 13 years DOJ was “currently” updating a 2007 prosecutor manual. On Oct. 1, DOJ acknowledged the page was outdated, and the manual section disappeared.

Four days later, DOJ told this outlet it had no responsive records for the manual, any edition of it, its update, the password-protected version, related training or statewide guidance on domestic cases and good cause.

Meanwhile, a federal record names the California Office of the Attorney General as the author of a 200-page manual designed in part to promote statewide uniformity among local prosecutors and law enforcement. DOJ’s webpage still says its deputy attorneys general advise district attorneys on child abduction matters “both civil and criminal.”

If DOJ cannot find the Attorney General’s own manual and has no records of the requested guidance or training, what promotes uniform application of California law among the state’s 58 district attorneys handling domestic child abduction and withholding cases?

This story will be updated if the California Department of Justice provides additional records or clarification.

The original report follows.

Disclosure: The author is a party in an Orange County family law case involving the district attorney’s Child Abduction Unit and has reported on the unit in prior coverage

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

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