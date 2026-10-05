Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Marieke Randoy's avatar
Marieke Randoy
Oct 6

Julie, thank you for writing about this. Your discovery that the California DOJ says it has “no responsive records” for its own Child Abduction Manual immediately caught my attention because I have lived through an international child-abduction case involving the Los Angeles Child Abduction Unit—and I believe my experience illustrates a much larger pattern.

There appears to be a playbook in these cases.

The protective parent reports abuse or coercive control. Instead of the abuse allegations being meaningfully investigated, the other parent accuses the protective parent of abduction or custodial interference. Emergency ex parte orders follow. Those orders are then treated by police and prosecutors as established facts rather than allegations arising from a disputed family-law proceeding. The protective parent becomes the suspect. Contact with the child is severed. Criminal proceedings can drag on for years. And even when the prosecution eventually collapses, the separation from the child has already accomplished what the original family-court orders could not.

My case began on July 1, 2015, when my three-year-old son was taken from our family home in Vancouver, Canada, to Los Angeles.

After paying the rent on our Vancouver home, his father, through his California attorney, obtained an emergency ex parte order in Los Angeles by accusing me of international child abduction to Canada. My son and I were Canadian residents. The allegation was not preceded by an FBI investigation establishing that I had abducted my own child internationally. Nevertheless, that allegation became the foundation for years of orders depriving me of custody and contact.

But there is a particular reason your reference to the missing Child Abduction Manual stopped me in my tracks.

In the spring of 2016, approximately six weeks before my Hague Convention proceeding seeking my son's return to Canada, Deputy Los Angeles DA Deanne Castorena provided me access to a PowerPoint presentation prepared and presented by then-Supervising Family Law Judge Maren Nelson.

The presentation concerned the policies and procedures governing child-abduction cases—including what authorities are supposed to do when allegations of abuse are involved and a parent asserts a lawful justification for protecting a child.

The panel was moderated by Deputy DA Castorena and Assistant Deputy Attorney General Elaine Tumonis, who headed the California DOJ's child-abduction unit at the time.

In other words, the people handling these cases plainly had training materials concerning the very procedures your records request is attempting to uncover.

That history matters enormously to me because what subsequently happened in my case bore little resemblance to the safeguards those materials described.

Years later, something even more disturbing happened.

In late 2022, after years without contact, my son's father permitted—and encouraged—our then-ten-year-old son to visit me in Canada. I contacted Vancouver police myself and asked them to investigate concerns regarding my son's welfare.

Approximately six weeks later, I became the target of an abduction investigation.

The same police agency I had contacted seeking protection for my child participated in efforts to remove him from my care. I subsequently learned that court proceedings had occurred without my knowledge. I was never served with the orders I was later accused of violating. According to records disclosed to my defence, police themselves were having difficulty obtaining the underlying order even after seeking a warrant for my arrest.

Yet a nationwide warrant followed.

I was ultimately charged in Canada with abducting my own child while having lawful custody—the very child whose welfare I had asked police to investigate.

The prosecution carried catastrophic consequences. My passport was seized. My son's Canadian passport and citizenship documentation were seized. I faced years in prison if convicted. My son was returned to California, and I was again separated from him.

I refused to plead guilty and elected trial.

The prosecution lasted approximately two years. Shortly before jury selection, it was dropped. I was told that my son's father would not testify and could not be compelled to come from the United States to Canada.

That fact contains an extraordinary irony: Canadian authorities could not compel a California resident to cross an international border to testify because Canadian courts do not exercise that kind of territorial authority over a person in another country. Yet my entire ordeal traces back to California orders that purported to determine what should happen to a Canadian mother and child living in Canada.

There is another aspect of my case that I believe warrants independent investigation. I obtained records that, in my view, raise extremely serious questions about the authenticity of one of the California temporary orders used in Canada. Among other things, I obtained Los Angeles Superior Court records concerning the transition between the FILED stamps bearing the names of former Executive Officer/Clerk Sherri R. Carter and her successor, David W. Slayton. I have retained the underlying documents and correspondence rather than asking anyone simply to accept my characterization of them.

But my reason for commenting isn't merely to tell my own story.

Over the years I have become involved in helping other protective parents, and I keep seeing variations of the same sequence:

Report abuse → become accused of abduction → emergency/ex parte order → child removed → abuse allegations disappear → protective parent criminalized → prolonged separation → criminal case eventually collapses or never reaches trial → family separation remains.

Once you recognize the pattern, cases that initially look unrelated begin to look remarkably similar.

I have seen it in interstate cases. I have seen it in international cases. And I have seen allegations of “parental kidnapping” become extraordinarily effective weapons against the very parent who was attempting to involve authorities and protect a child.

That is why the absence of the Child Abduction Manual matters.

The question isn't merely whether California DOJ can locate an old manual.

The questions are: What were prosecutors and judges actually trained to do? What safeguards existed for parents reporting abuse? What constituted “good cause”? What investigation was required before criminalizing a protective parent? And were those safeguards actually followed?

Because if the written policies say one thing while case after case shows authorities doing something entirely different, the public deserves to know why.

I have spent years collecting records relating to my case and assisting other parents whose cases exhibit strikingly similar patterns. I would be very happy to share the underlying documents with you.

There are far too many protective parents who have lost their children after asking institutions for help—and far too many children who have lost years of their childhoods while the adults and institutions responsible for protecting them argue about jurisdiction, procedure and orders entered without them.

Thank you for investigating this.

Marieke

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5 replies by Julie M. Anderson Holburn and others
Gary Myers's avatar
Gary Myers
Oct 6

No federal/state payouts until every record to deal with children (except their identity) must be publicly clearly published. Nothing to deal with children and the vulnerable needs ever be out of absolute sunshine.

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