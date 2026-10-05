Three days after this report was published, the California Department of Justice said it has “no responsive records” in response to an 80-part Public Records Act request. The request sought the Attorney General’s Child Abduction Reference Manual, records of its purported update, guidance on the good-cause defense under Penal Code Section 278.7, district attorney child abduction policies, training materials, and records about the password-protected manual DOJ had said was available to prosecutors, judges and law enforcement. How can DOJ have no responsive records for a manual its own website said for more than 13 years it was “currently” updating?
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., — Oct. 5, 2026 In a letter responding to this outlet’s Sept. 25 Public Records Act request, DOJ’s California Justice Information Services Division wrote:
“After consulting with various programs within DOJ, we have determined that DOJ has no responsive records for this request.”
The department said it was responding only as to records in its own custody and directed this outlet to other agencies for records they maintain. “This concludes DOJ’s response to your request,” the letter states.
The letter came from the division that manages DOJ’s criminal justice information systems, not from the Child Abduction Unit. It does not say whether the unit searched its own files.
The letter does not say records were found but withheld under an exemption, cite any exemption for the manual, or say a copy exists elsewhere. It says DOJ has “no responsive records.”
That is difficult to reconcile with DOJ’s own longstanding public statements.
DOJ’s Website Said the Manual Existed — and That DOJ Was Updating It
From at least Jan. 12, 2013, until this outlet questioned DOJ in September, the Child Abduction Unit webpage told the public, word for word:
“The Child Abduction Unit is currently in the process of updating the 2007 Attorney General’s Child Abduction Reference Manual.”
The page called the manual the “only publication of its kind directed at California prosecutors’ work on child abduction matters.” It said the manual was available to district attorneys, judges and law enforcement through a password-protected online system, but not to the public.
On Oct. 1, the Attorney General’s Press Office responded to this outlet’s questions:
“Thank you for pointing out that our Child Abduction Unit webpage is out of date and we are working on updating it now.”
By 11:29 a.m. that day, the entire section describing the manual was gone. The original report, below, documents both versions of the page.
DOJ’s live webpage still says the unit’s deputy attorneys general provide district attorneys “legal information and policy advice” on child abduction matters “both civil and criminal, including international cases” and respond to appeals in child abduction convictions.
This Was Not a Request for One Missing Document
The request contained 80 categories of records. [Link: full request]
The first sought the complete 2007 manual, including its chapters, appendices, model policies, protocols, forms and checklists, along with every earlier version, including the 1998 edition described by the National Criminal Justice Reference Service, and every later revision or successor.
Other categories sought:
records showing when DOJ began updating the manual, who was responsible, and any status reports or communications about its progress or delay
records of DOJ’s consultation with county district attorneys, the California District Attorneys Association or other agencies about the manual
records about the webpage statement DOJ removed, including when it was first published, whether DOJ had reviewed it since 2013, and communications about whether it should be “changed, removed, updated or retained”
DOJ’s response does not distinguish among those categories.
A Federal Record Identifies California DOJ as the Manual’s Author
For years, DOJ’s webpage linked its manual section to an abstract in the federal National Criminal Justice Reference Service library.
That record identifies an actual publication:
Title: Attorney General Child Abduction Reference Manual
NCJ number: 201324
Published: 1998
Pages: 200
Corporate author: California Office of the Attorney General, Dept. of Justice
According to the abstract, the manual was designed for district attorneys and local law enforcement handling child abduction cases. Its stated purposes included guiding newcomers to the field and promoting “statewide uniformity” in how local prosecutors and law enforcement handled those cases.
It was not limited to Hague Convention matters. It covered “both domestic and international child abduction cases,” from investigation through trial or noncriminal resolution. Chapters addressed:
criminal parental abduction statutes and model protocols
“a mandate on California District Attorneys”
civil statutes, investigation and extradition
charging, pretrial and trial issues
international, military and civil liability cases
That is the kind of statewide guidance at the center of this outlet’s questions.
Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What Happened to the 2007 Manual?
The abstract describes a 1998 manual. DOJ’s webpage referred to a 2007 edition it said it was updating. That raises more questions:
If a 2007 edition replaced the 1998 manual, where is it?
If the unit was updating it, where are the drafts, revisions, emails or status reports?
If the project was abandoned, when?
What agency operated the password-protected system, and what document was available through it?
If DOJ no longer has either edition, when did it leave DOJ’s custody, and under what records-retention authority?
DOJ’s Oct. 5 response answers none of these questions.
No Responsive Records on Good-Cause Guidance
The request sought DOJ guidance on how district attorneys should identify, investigate, evaluate and document a potential Section 278.7 good-cause claim, including whether to do so before a child is recovered or charges are filed under Sections 278 or 278.5. It also sought guidance on weighing domestic violence, child abuse, threats of harm, police reports, restraining orders, child welfare records and court findings.
DOJ says it has no responsive records.
Meanwhile, the Commission on State Mandates ruled June 12 in Sacramento County’s incorrect reduction claim, and Aug. 14 in Los Angeles County’s, that good-cause work falls within the state’s Child Abduction and Recovery mandate.
So the question is no longer just whether DOJ can find an old manual. What statewide guidance governs prosecutors handling a domestic child-withholding case in which a parent says a child was withheld because of abuse or danger?
The question is not abstract. This outlet has reported on cases in which mothers said they acted to protect themselves and their children from abuse and received little or no protection. They lost custody and some were criminally charged with child abduction. Some had never left their homes or communities. California’s child abduction law, 278.7 covers keeping or withholding a child, not only taking or fleeing with one. They include the cases of Joy Houghton, Tawny Minna-Grossman, Synthia Castro-Nicely, Taran Nolan, the six part series on Jessica St. Clair, Genevie Esquivel and Giselle Smiel. Other outlets have reported on this reporter’s own Orange County family law case.
Each case turns on its own facts and court record. Together, they reflect a pattern this outlet has documented across jurisdictions: abuse allegations raised before a custody reversal or criminal charge, and no statewide guidance DOJ can produce on how prosecutors should weigh them.
No Responsive Records on District Attorneys’ Family Code Duties
The request sought DOJ guidance on district attorneys’ authority under Family Code Sections 3130 through 3134.5, including:
the line between recovering a child and advocating for custody changes
communications between district attorney staff and family court judges, minor’s counsel and custody evaluators
what a Child Abduction Unit should do when returning a child under an existing order may raise abuse concerns
DOJ did not say these records were exempt. It said it had none.
No Responsive Records on Training
The request sought DOJ training materials since 2007 on Sections 278, 278.5 and 278.7, the Family Code duties, good cause, and abuse in parental abduction cases, along with records of the training the unit has provided to district attorneys and investigators.
Yet DOJ’s webpage says its attorneys “regularly participate” in California District Attorneys Association annual Child Abduction Seminars, providing training on international child abduction, and that the office participates in the statewide California Child Abduction Task Force.
DOJ’s response does not explain how those statements square with having no responsive records.
The Password-Protected Manual
Requests 71 through 76 sought records identifying:
which edition of the manual was available through DOJ’s password-protected system, and when it was last updated
who could access it
why public access was restricted, and on what legal authority
DOJ says it has no responsive records.
DOJ did not cite an exemption.
This Outlet Is Asking DOJ to Search Again
On Oct. 5, this outlet asked DOJ to conduct a renewed search, including:
its archives, law library, records center, shared drives and Child Abduction Unit files
the server or portal through which the manual was said to be available
the names of the “various programs” consulted and the repositories they searched
any records created when DOJ found the webpage outdated and removed the manual section, which falls squarely within the original request for communications about whether the statement should be “changed, removed, updated or retained”
This outlet also sent DOJ follow-up questions:
Does DOJ have any paper, electronic or archived copy of the 1998 or 2007 manual?
If so and DOJ considers it exempt, what exemption applies?
Did the Child Abduction Unit itself search?
Who operated the password-protected system, and what edition was available there?
If DOJ no longer has the manual, when did it stop having it, and are there records of its destruction, transfer or archiving?
[DOJ had not responded by publication. / DOJ responded: ...]
The Central Question Is Now Bigger
This investigation began with a webpage that said for more than 13 years DOJ was “currently” updating a 2007 prosecutor manual. On Oct. 1, DOJ acknowledged the page was outdated, and the manual section disappeared.
Four days later, DOJ told this outlet it had no responsive records for the manual, any edition of it, its update, the password-protected version, related training or statewide guidance on domestic cases and good cause.
Meanwhile, a federal record names the California Office of the Attorney General as the author of a 200-page manual designed in part to promote statewide uniformity among local prosecutors and law enforcement. DOJ’s webpage still says its deputy attorneys general advise district attorneys on child abduction matters “both civil and criminal.”
If DOJ cannot find the Attorney General’s own manual and has no records of the requested guidance or training, what promotes uniform application of California law among the state’s 58 district attorneys handling domestic child abduction and withholding cases?
This story will be updated if the California Department of Justice provides additional records or clarification.
The original report follows.
Disclosure: The author is a party in an Orange County family law case involving the district attorney’s Child Abduction Unit and has reported on the unit in prior coverage
This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.
This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.
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Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.
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BREAKING: Nicely-Castro Case — Two Young Children, 5 and 8, Flown From London to Orange County Overnight, Separated From Mother, Ahead of Today’s Custody Hearing
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Julie, thank you for writing about this. Your discovery that the California DOJ says it has “no responsive records” for its own Child Abduction Manual immediately caught my attention because I have lived through an international child-abduction case involving the Los Angeles Child Abduction Unit—and I believe my experience illustrates a much larger pattern.
There appears to be a playbook in these cases.
The protective parent reports abuse or coercive control. Instead of the abuse allegations being meaningfully investigated, the other parent accuses the protective parent of abduction or custodial interference. Emergency ex parte orders follow. Those orders are then treated by police and prosecutors as established facts rather than allegations arising from a disputed family-law proceeding. The protective parent becomes the suspect. Contact with the child is severed. Criminal proceedings can drag on for years. And even when the prosecution eventually collapses, the separation from the child has already accomplished what the original family-court orders could not.
My case began on July 1, 2015, when my three-year-old son was taken from our family home in Vancouver, Canada, to Los Angeles.
After paying the rent on our Vancouver home, his father, through his California attorney, obtained an emergency ex parte order in Los Angeles by accusing me of international child abduction to Canada. My son and I were Canadian residents. The allegation was not preceded by an FBI investigation establishing that I had abducted my own child internationally. Nevertheless, that allegation became the foundation for years of orders depriving me of custody and contact.
But there is a particular reason your reference to the missing Child Abduction Manual stopped me in my tracks.
In the spring of 2016, approximately six weeks before my Hague Convention proceeding seeking my son's return to Canada, Deputy Los Angeles DA Deanne Castorena provided me access to a PowerPoint presentation prepared and presented by then-Supervising Family Law Judge Maren Nelson.
The presentation concerned the policies and procedures governing child-abduction cases—including what authorities are supposed to do when allegations of abuse are involved and a parent asserts a lawful justification for protecting a child.
The panel was moderated by Deputy DA Castorena and Assistant Deputy Attorney General Elaine Tumonis, who headed the California DOJ's child-abduction unit at the time.
In other words, the people handling these cases plainly had training materials concerning the very procedures your records request is attempting to uncover.
That history matters enormously to me because what subsequently happened in my case bore little resemblance to the safeguards those materials described.
Years later, something even more disturbing happened.
In late 2022, after years without contact, my son's father permitted—and encouraged—our then-ten-year-old son to visit me in Canada. I contacted Vancouver police myself and asked them to investigate concerns regarding my son's welfare.
Approximately six weeks later, I became the target of an abduction investigation.
The same police agency I had contacted seeking protection for my child participated in efforts to remove him from my care. I subsequently learned that court proceedings had occurred without my knowledge. I was never served with the orders I was later accused of violating. According to records disclosed to my defence, police themselves were having difficulty obtaining the underlying order even after seeking a warrant for my arrest.
Yet a nationwide warrant followed.
I was ultimately charged in Canada with abducting my own child while having lawful custody—the very child whose welfare I had asked police to investigate.
The prosecution carried catastrophic consequences. My passport was seized. My son's Canadian passport and citizenship documentation were seized. I faced years in prison if convicted. My son was returned to California, and I was again separated from him.
I refused to plead guilty and elected trial.
The prosecution lasted approximately two years. Shortly before jury selection, it was dropped. I was told that my son's father would not testify and could not be compelled to come from the United States to Canada.
That fact contains an extraordinary irony: Canadian authorities could not compel a California resident to cross an international border to testify because Canadian courts do not exercise that kind of territorial authority over a person in another country. Yet my entire ordeal traces back to California orders that purported to determine what should happen to a Canadian mother and child living in Canada.
There is another aspect of my case that I believe warrants independent investigation. I obtained records that, in my view, raise extremely serious questions about the authenticity of one of the California temporary orders used in Canada. Among other things, I obtained Los Angeles Superior Court records concerning the transition between the FILED stamps bearing the names of former Executive Officer/Clerk Sherri R. Carter and her successor, David W. Slayton. I have retained the underlying documents and correspondence rather than asking anyone simply to accept my characterization of them.
But my reason for commenting isn't merely to tell my own story.
Over the years I have become involved in helping other protective parents, and I keep seeing variations of the same sequence:
Report abuse → become accused of abduction → emergency/ex parte order → child removed → abuse allegations disappear → protective parent criminalized → prolonged separation → criminal case eventually collapses or never reaches trial → family separation remains.
Once you recognize the pattern, cases that initially look unrelated begin to look remarkably similar.
I have seen it in interstate cases. I have seen it in international cases. And I have seen allegations of “parental kidnapping” become extraordinarily effective weapons against the very parent who was attempting to involve authorities and protect a child.
That is why the absence of the Child Abduction Manual matters.
The question isn't merely whether California DOJ can locate an old manual.
The questions are: What were prosecutors and judges actually trained to do? What safeguards existed for parents reporting abuse? What constituted “good cause”? What investigation was required before criminalizing a protective parent? And were those safeguards actually followed?
Because if the written policies say one thing while case after case shows authorities doing something entirely different, the public deserves to know why.
I have spent years collecting records relating to my case and assisting other parents whose cases exhibit strikingly similar patterns. I would be very happy to share the underlying documents with you.
There are far too many protective parents who have lost their children after asking institutions for help—and far too many children who have lost years of their childhoods while the adults and institutions responsible for protecting them argue about jurisdiction, procedure and orders entered without them.
Thank you for investigating this.
Marieke
No federal/state payouts until every record to deal with children (except their identity) must be publicly clearly published. Nothing to deal with children and the vulnerable needs ever be out of absolute sunshine.