Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
12m

This is DARVO in judicial robes. Deny the abuse. Attack the protective parent. Reverse victim and offender. Then bury the inversion inside polished legal language so appellate courts, reporters, and politicians can pretend it is reasoned judgment. The UK report found victim-blaming often appears subtly, embedded in ordinary-sounding analysis. That is exactly how the family-court machine works here. It does not always shout misogyny or contempt. It whispers “credibility,” “conflict,” “alienation,” “emotionality,” and “cooperation.” Meanwhile, children’s safety gets subordinated to courtroom mythology about contact at all costs. Meier’s U.S. research, the UN Special Rapporteur’s findings, and this UK report all point in the same direction. This is not a few bad judges. It is a transnational custody-court pathology.

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Frank's avatar
Frank
29m

women batter men as often as the converse. You failed to mention that fact.

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