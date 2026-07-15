UK Family Court Report Finds Widespread Victim-Blaming, Echoing U.S. Findings on Domestic Abuse and Parental Alienation
Right to Equality, a UK-based legal organization founded by barrister Dr. Charlotte Proudman, published “Scratching the Surface: Evidence of Victim-Blaming in Family Court” on June 9 and presented its findings to Parliament soon after. The report examined 91 published family court judgments in England and Wales and found victim-blaming language in 72.5% of them — 530 instances in total, the majority attributed to judges themselves. The findings mirror what survivors, researchers and advocates have been documenting in the United States for years.
LONDON — Sixty-six of the 91 published family court judgments examined by Right to Equality contained at least one instance of a judge or other court professional blaming a victim of domestic abuse for the abuse she had reported.
The organization’s report, “Scratching the Surface: Evidence of Victim-Blaming in Family Court,” published June 9, is the most detailed empirical analysis yet of how frequently — and how subtly — victim-blaming language appears in the written reasoning of England and Wales family courts. Researchers identified 530 separate instances of victim-blaming across the judgments studied, the majority of them made by judges rather than other court professionals such as evaluators or guardians.
“As a barrister, I have stood in family courts and watched judges normalise abuse, trivialise trauma and silence survivors,” said Dr. Charlotte Proudman, founder and director of Right to Equality, at the report’s launch. “This report gives voice to what victims have been telling us for decades: bias is real, it is embedded in the family justice system, and it is shaping decisions that affect children’s safety, resulting in irreparable harm.”
Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Discrediting Was the Most Common Pattern
The report sorted the victim-blaming instances into categories. The most common was discrediting — judges or other professionals casting doubt on a victim’s credibility or motives — which accounted for 233 of the instances identified. Behavioral blame, in which a victim’s own conduct is scrutinized as a contributing factor, accounted for 173. Trivialization of the abuse itself accounted for 99.
Perhaps the report’s most significant finding is not the raw count but the form the bias takes. Researchers found that 62.5% of the victim-blaming they identified was “subtle” — meaning it was embedded within otherwise ordinary-seeming judicial reasoning, rather than stated outright, making it both harder to flag on appeal and harder to challenge in real time.
The report also documented a consistent gendered asymmetry in how judges described each parent’s conduct. Mothers’ behavior was more frequently scrutinized and criticized in the judgments reviewed, while comparable conduct by fathers was more often contextualized or minimized. Women were also significantly more likely than men to be described by judges as “emotional” — a pattern the report’s authors describe as a well-documented gender stereotype rather than a neutral clinical observation.
“Too many women have told me that the family courts felt like an extension of the abuse that they were trying to escape,” Proudman said.
A Campaign, Not Just a Report
The report’s release marked the start of Right to Equality’s “Breaking Bias, Building Justice” campaign, which the organization says will push for a more trauma-informed family court system and greater transparency in how judgments are reasoned and published. Proudman was joined at the report’s presentation to Parliament by Dr. Adrienne Barnett, the organization’s co-director, along with Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women’s Aid Federation of England, and Ruth Dineen, international coordinator of FiLiA Hague Mothers.
Because the analysis is limited to the fraction of family court judgments that are published — most family court proceedings in England and Wales are not — the report’s authors caution that its findings likely understate, rather than overstate, the scale of the problem nationally.
An Echo of What U.S. Researchers Have Found
The pattern Right to Equality documented in the UK closely tracks findings at the center of this reporter’s upcoming five-part series on domestic violence, child welfare and family court accountability in the United States.
Dr. Joan Meier’s research at George Washington University found that mothers’ claims of child sexual abuse were credited by U.S. family courts in only 15% of cases examined — and in just one of 51 cases when a father simultaneously countered with a claim of parental alienation.
[READ: California Family Courts: Dr. Joan Meier Exposes Bias and Systemic Failures]
Tim Tebow has stated in recent interviews with Lura Ingram and Shawn Ryan that the data show the number-one perpetrator is biological fathers. That statement takes on particular weight alongside what federal testimony, international law-enforcement efforts such as Operation Renewed Hope, and the child-exploitation funding provisions folded into the Secure America Act have repeatedly documented: that child sexual abuse is most often committed by someone already inside the child’s trust circle, and that identifying victims requires specialized resources and cross-border coordination.
Meanwhile US Family Courts are simultaneously the venue least likely to credit that reality when a mother raises abuse.
[READ: Tim Tebow Pushed for Years to Expand Child Abuse and Exploitation Investigations. Congress Just Funded 200 New Positions for a Unit That Had Only Seven Specialists]
The pattern documented by Right to Equality does not stop at domestic family court proceedings. It also appears in Hague Abduction Convention litigation, where allegations of domestic abuse frequently collide with accusations of “parental alienation.” Although Hague cases are formally limited to deciding whether a child should be returned to the country of habitual residence, they often require judges to evaluate whether return would expose the child to a grave risk of physical or psychological harm under Article 13(b).
The Supreme Court has made clear that Article 13(b) gives courts discretion not to order return once grave risk is established, and that courts are not categorically required to search for every possible ameliorative measure before denying return, Golan v. Saada, 596 U.S. 666 (2022). In cases involving domestic violence, parental-alienation claims can operate as a familiar form of victim-blaming: the parent seeking protection is recast as manipulative or obstructive, while the abuse itself is minimized or treated as ancillary to the “real” problem of contact.
[READ: This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.]
This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.
The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.
Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?
Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.
Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.
Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.
Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.
Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.
Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.
This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.
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U.N. Special Rapporteur Reem Alsalem reached a similar conclusion in a 2023 report to the Human Rights Council, finding that parental alienation claims are increasingly used in family court systems across multiple countries to discredit legitimate abuse allegations and undermine protections for women and children. Alsalem’s report called on states to ban the practice of relying on unregulated “alienation” experts and to maintain public, complaint-accountable rosters of approved family court evaluators — recommendations that, as of this report’s publication, neither the UK nor the United States has adopted in full.
That three independent bodies — a UK legal nonprofit, a U.S. legal academic, and a United Nations special mechanism — have each, separately, arrived at the same underlying finding is, by itself, difficult to dismiss as anecdotal. None of them, however, has the authority to compel a national court system to change how its judges write their decisions.
Moving Forward
The Right to Equality report does not describe an abstract problem confined to the UK. The bias it documents — judges discrediting victims, trivializing abuse, scrutinizing mothers’ conduct while contextualizing fathers’ — is the same pattern that independent researchers, legislative committees and survivor advocates have documented in the United States, across multiple states, over multiple years.
Arizona just enacted the Alec and Lydia Act. Congress just funded 200 new child exploitation investigators. The question now is whether what is documented in courtrooms — bias embedded in the reasoning of the judges who decide whether children are safe — will receive the same legislative attention as the crimes that bring families into those courtrooms in the first place.
This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.
This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.
The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.
Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?
Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.
Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.
Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.
Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.
Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.
Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.
This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.
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Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is DARVO in judicial robes. Deny the abuse. Attack the protective parent. Reverse victim and offender. Then bury the inversion inside polished legal language so appellate courts, reporters, and politicians can pretend it is reasoned judgment. The UK report found victim-blaming often appears subtly, embedded in ordinary-sounding analysis. That is exactly how the family-court machine works here. It does not always shout misogyny or contempt. It whispers “credibility,” “conflict,” “alienation,” “emotionality,” and “cooperation.” Meanwhile, children’s safety gets subordinated to courtroom mythology about contact at all costs. Meier’s U.S. research, the UN Special Rapporteur’s findings, and this UK report all point in the same direction. This is not a few bad judges. It is a transnational custody-court pathology.
women batter men as often as the converse. You failed to mention that fact.