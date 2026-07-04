Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is what child protection should look like: urgency, resources, investigators, accountability, and no polite euphemisms for evil. Tebow was right to reject sanitized language. This is child abuse, child rape, and child exploitation — not “content.” But Julie’s larger warning matters too. Federal investigators may identify more victims, but what happens when those children enter family court, CPS, foster care, or custody systems that too often bury abuse under procedure? The family-court machine cannot remain the protected blind spot. If America can fund victim identification, it can track outcomes, expose failures, and stop sending children back into danger.

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