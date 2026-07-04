Congress has funded 200 new federal investigators to identify children in abuse imagery — a nearly 30-fold increase over the seven specialists who previously did that work alone. The bigger question: whether that same urgency will ever reach the family courts and child welfare systems where identified victims often end up unprotected.

WASHINGTON — After years of pressing lawmakers, pleading for resources and repeatedly introducing the Renewed Hope Act through two sessions of Congress, Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, finally saw his push pay off: Congress has approved one of the largest expansions of the federal government’s child exploitation victim-identification efforts, funding 200 additional investigators and forensic analysts for the Homeland Security unit that, until now, had just seven full-time specialists responsible for identifying children depicted in child sexual abuse material.

The expansion addresses one well-documented resource gap. Whether that same urgency extends to family courts and child protective services — where children who disclose abuse are routinely returned to alleged abusers with little federal tracking of outcomes — remains untested.

The expansion followed Tebow’s March testimony before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism, where he described a federal system overwhelmed by the scale of online child sexual abuse and exploitation and urged lawmakers to dramatically increase staffing.

Tebow testified that nearly half of the child sexual abuse material investigators encounter involves what they classify as sadistic abuse.

Tebow told senators that when his foundation convened many of the world’s leading victim-identification experts in 2023, they estimated more than 57,000 unidentified children appeared in child sexual abuse material housed in INTERPOL’s International Child Sexual Exploitation database. By the time of his March 2026 Senate testimony, that number had climbed to more than 89,000 — and, Tebow emphasized, that represented just one international database. He told senators that Canada’s Child Sexual Abuse Database contains more than 94 million uncategorized files awaiting assessment, while the United Kingdom maintains its own Child Abuse Image Database (CAID), underscoring the global scale of the challenge.

He testified that Homeland Security Investigations’ Cyber Crime Center — the federal unit responsible for identifying those victims — had just seven full-time victim-identification specialists assigned to the work.

Tebow told senators the shortage was not caused by a lack of evidence or commitment from investigators, but by insufficient staffing.

Less than four months later, Congress enacted a $108.5 million expansion through the Secure America Act, signed by President Donald Trump on June 10 as part of a broader Department of Homeland Security appropriations package. The expansion includes 40 new forensic analysts and 30 new investigators assigned to HSI’s Victim Identification Laboratory, along with 130 additional analysts and investigators distributed among HSI’s regional Special Agent in Charge offices nationwide.

A Growing National Focus on Child Protection, Finally

The legislation comes amid growing public and bipartisan attention to child protection, with congressional hearings, state legislative inquiries, advocacy efforts and expanded federal funding increasingly focused on identifying victims, combating child sexual exploitation and strengthening child-protection systems.

Over the past year, lawmakers at both the federal and state levels have examined failures in child protection through a series of hearings and investigations. Those efforts have included U.S. Senate hearings on child trafficking and online exploitation, as well as Arizona’s Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders, which examined domestic violence, child abuse, victim safety, judicial oversight, court accountability and the role of court-appointed professionals.

Tebow has spent years making the fight against child sexual abuse and exploitation the centerpiece of his advocacy, arguing that technology has dramatically expanded the scale of child exploitation while government resources have struggled to keep pace.

“Our country’s most precious and vulnerable lives have been forgotten,” Tebow told senators. “They need more resources plain and simple. This is a problem you can solve. You just have to commit the resources.”

A $108.5 Million Investment Years in the Making

The funding mirrors the structure of the Renewed Hope Act, bipartisan legislation Tebow had spent years urging Congress to enact. Sponsored by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Reps. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., the standalone bill was reintroduced in January and cleared a House Judiciary Committee markup — but stalled there, without a clear path to a floor vote.

The standalone bill had bipartisan authorship, but final passage did not: the Secure America Act — the vehicle that carried its funding — passed the House 214–212 on a party-line vote, with Blumenthal, Wasserman Schultz, and other original co-sponsors voting against it over its ties to ICE and Border Patrol funding.

Tebow’s March Senate testimony changed the trajectory. By his own account, a chance conversation with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., in April became the turning point. Hawley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism before which Tebow had just testified, moved to incorporate the bill’s core funding provisions into the Secure America Act — the sweeping DHS appropriations package then working its way through Congress. What had been a standalone bill without a floor vote became, within weeks, a line item in legislation that passed both chambers and landed on the president’s desk.

By June 10, it was law.

“My legislation with Tim Tebow to rescue thousands of kids from online child exploitation was just signed into law by President Trump,” Hawley said after the bill became law. “This is the largest surge against child trafficking ever by the federal government.”

The legislation reflects a broader shift toward prioritizing abuse-victim identification and recovery alongside criminal investigations. Tebow also praised lawmakers and law enforcement following the signing.

“I am grateful to our congressional leaders for getting this lifesaving legislation over the finish line, and to the law enforcement who never stop fighting for these kids,” Tebow said in a statement. “My prayer is that hope is renewed for many more boys and girls, and that their stories will be different because of this legislation. When we come together, real change can happen — and this is just the beginning.”

What the Senate Hearing Revealed

Tebow’s March testimony drew on data from INTERPOL’s International Child Sexual Exploitation database, which compiles child sexual abuse material submitted by law enforcement agencies around the world, as well as findings from the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Operation Renewed Hope initiative, conducted in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations’ Cyber Crime Center in Fairfax, Virginia.

Tebow told senators that more than 338,000 unique U.S. IP addresses had downloaded, shared or distributed child sexual abuse material during the preceding six months. He displayed a map of the United States covered with thousands of red dots — each one representing an IP address that had shared child sexual abuse material — and urged lawmakers to see it not simply as evidence of crime, but as a map of children still waiting to be found.

“This is a rescue map,” Tebow said. “Each of these red dots represents an IP address that is sharing images of children under the age of 12.”

Tebow told senators that research indicates 55% to 85% of offenders behind those IP addresses are also sexually abusing children in their own homes and communities, and that offenders average 13 victims over their lifetimes.

Tebow told the subcommittee: “This is not a game. This is a battlefield. We are engaged in a war for the souls of our nation’s children.”

Tebow rejected the term “child pornography,” saying, “I hate to even call it child porn. It is child abuse and child rape.”

In subsequent interviews, including appearances on Fox News with Laura Ingraham and on The Shawn Ryan Show, Tebow expanded on themes from his Senate testimony, arguing that biological fathers are the most common offenders in the cases he has encountered and calling on men to take greater responsibility for protecting children.

“The number one offender — and people don’t like it when I say this, but we have to tell the truth — is biological fathers,” Tebow said. “Men have to step up and stand up and be the men that we are created to be — to protect, not exploit. It has got to start in the home.”

According to the Tim Tebow Foundation, three Operation Renewed Hope deployments — bringing together 50 to 70 analysts and investigators from law enforcement agencies around the world for intensive two-week victim-identification operations — have tentatively identified more than 1,100 children and helped safeguard approximately 500 of them.

A Major Resource Gap Addressed

The new funding directly addresses one of the most significant operational gaps identified during the Senate hearing: a specialized federal unit responsible for identifying tens of thousands of unidentified child victims while operating with only seven full-time specialists.

During his testimony, Tebow described visiting one of the foundation’s safe homes — children’s toys on the floor, razor wire surrounding the property. A colleague turned to him and said:

“It’s a pretty thin line between tortured and treasured.”

Tebow told senators: “It is a thin line between tortured and treasured. And today, I believe that thin line is us. We are the thin line between captivity and freedom, between pain and relief, between another day of darkness and living in the light. We are that very thin line.”

Congress has now committed more than $108 million to strengthen that thin line.

Tebow closed his testimony by reading a message from Tina, a survivor whose abuse was live-streamed when she was a child.

“We cannot look away,” Tina’s message said. “All children deserve protection, justice, and hope. And they need it now.”

For the first time in years, Congress has matched Tebow’s warning with a major federal investment. Whether it becomes a turning point in identifying — and ultimately rescuing — more children will now depend on how quickly those new investigators and analysts are deployed.

As Tebow reminded senators: “Every image is a real child. Every video is a real child. Every file represents a child who deserves to be found.”

Moving Forward

Whether Congress addresses the broader gaps in the nation’s child-protection systems remains an open question. No nationally representative tracking system exists for what happens to children after abuse allegations enter family courts, child welfare agencies, or foster care. The hope is that this expanded investigative capacity extends into those systems as well — rather than allowing family court and CPS cases to remain an off-limits area where abuse is allowed to continue unchecked.

Contact your federal and state legislative representatives. Ask them directly whether they support a national, standing instrument to track custody outcomes following abuse allegations.

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

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