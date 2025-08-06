Jodee Sussman, event organizer and OC Superior Court victims protesting. July 24, 2025.

Updated August 7, 2025 7:10am,10:09 am

SANTA ANA, Calif. — On July 24, survivors of court-ordered trauma — including whistleblowers and bereaved families — packed the sidewalk outside the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. They demanded a federal investigation into what they called a ‘decades‑long racket’ in Orange County’s family, probate and juvenile courts. (See: OC Rally to Expose Systemic Corruption in Probate and Family Courts Set for July 24)

Organizers alleged that city officials ignored their rally permit request and this reporter witnessed OCDA staff deny the public access to the OCDA entry courtyard, forcing survivors onto a narrow sidewalk along a high-traffic street. There, dozens of survivors shared stories of systemic abuse, retaliation, and corruption, allegedly orchestrated by a tight circle of judges, political insiders, and court-appointed contractors. More supporters joined via live stream.

Speaker after speaker repeated the same warning: California’s three courts operate under one playbook—and it’s devastating families.

Three Courts, One Playbook

“They use the same playbook,” said educator and whistleblower Debora Donathan, BSW, M.Ed. “It starts early, spans generations, imposes gag orders, invokes third-party control over life, liberty, and finances, bankrupts families—and continues after death.”

Legislative Dismissal: ‘We Don’t Lower Ourselves’

In June, KRCR News reported in a June 26 broadcast, “California Parents Coalition Pushes for Family Court Reform,” that the California Concerned Parents Coalition (CCPC) anticipated a meeting with the state judiciary committee in September to discuss family court reform. When this reporter contacted a California legislative source for comment, the response was blunt:

A legislative source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they had “not heard anything of the sort” and suggested the committee had likely found the proposal “incredibly stupid.” The source added that it must have been deemed a “no way, no how,” and claimed the group “made more of it than it was,” noting that they had not heard even “a whisper” of CCPC or a tentative September meeting.

When asked if California planned to hold similar hearings as Arizona and Idaho—whose 2025 Joint Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders and Child Custody Task Force has sparked national attention—the source responded sharply:

“California is not like Idaho. We don’t lower ourselves to follow the lead of small states with different priorities,” the source said. “That may sound elitist—but that’s the reality.”

The remark struck a nerve with many advocates, who argue that California’s refusal to participate in a growing national reform movement has left thousands of families trapped in a broken system.

“The ego of the California legislature is significant,” one national advocate told this reporter. “And it’s killing children and bankrupting families.”

Ironically, the California Assembly Judiciary Committee’s own website states that its:

“Primary jurisdictions are family law, product liability, tort liability, Civil Code, and Evidence Code (excluding criminal procedure).”

The California Senate Judiciary Committee website adds:

Jurisdiction: Bills amending the Civil Code, Code of Civil Procedure, Evidence Code, Family Code, and Probate Code. Bills relating to courts, judges, and court personnel. Bills relating to liens, claims, and unclaimed property. Bills relating to privacy and consumer protection.

Probate court also falls under each committee’s jurisdiction.

Yet, the source confirmed that no active hearings, task forces, or pending legislation are currently scheduled or forthcoming on family court matters.

Even Piqui’s Law—passed in 2023 to ban reunification therapies and forced child-parent separations in cases involving abuse—remains widely unenforced. The source acknowledged they had “heard nothing” about ongoing violations and suggested no action would be taken unless families themselves documented the breaches, contacted the committee, and pushed for enforcement. Only then, the source said, might the committee investigate or hold hearings.

The California Assembly and Senate Judiciary Committees, along with CCPC, did not respond to requests for comment by time of publication.

Senate Judiciary: senator.umberg@senate.ca.gov, senator.durazo@senate.ca.gov, senator.laird@senate.ca.gov, senator.wiener@senate.ca.gov, senator.reyes@senate.ca.gov, senator.caballero@senate.ca.gov, senator.allen@senate.ca.gov, senator.ashby@senate.ca.gov, Senator.niello@senate.ca.gov, Senator.stern@senate.ca.gov, Senator.wahab@senate.ca.gov, Senator.weber-pierson@senate.ca.gov, Senator.martinez-valladares@senate.ca.gov

Assembly Judiciary: assemblymember.dixon@assembly.ca.gov, assemblymember.bryan@assembly.ca.gov, assemblymember.kalra@assembly.ca.gov, assemblymember.zbur@assembly.ca.gov, assemblymember.stefani@assembly.ca.gov, assemblymember.pacheco@assembly.ca.gov, assemblymember.connolly@assembly.ca.gov, assemblymember.papan@assembly.ca.gov, assemblymember.macedo@assembly.ca.gov, assemblymember.harabedian@assembly.ca.gov, assemblymember.bauerkahan@assembly.ca.gov

Debora Donathan. Photo by Julie Anderson-Holburn. July 24, 2025.

Debora Donathan: “The Vulnerable Are the Invoice, the Court Is the Vehicle, the Insiders Are the Bank.”

Debora Donathan—educator, legal advocate, whistleblower, and former member of the Orange County Bar Conservatorship Section—stood before the crowd as one of the few insiders-turned-critics willing to name names and expose the network of county contracts she says is built to exploit the most vulnerable. With her experience spanning public education, LA County social work, and contracted conservatorship services, Donathan’s message connected the abuses across all three court systems: family, probate, and juvenile.

“I am taking the disposition to protect IDEA and ADA—our special needs population—and I’m going after the contracts,” she declared. “All of these people we’re talking about are contracted with the county. The vulnerable are the invoice, the court is the vehicle, and the insiders are the bank.”

Donathan outlined how more than $6–8 billion of Orange County’s $10 billion annual budget is funneled through Health and Human Services, flowing into third-party contractors responsible for conservatorships, regional centers, court-mandated care, and child and elder services. The funding originates from property taxes, state income taxes, and federal grants tied to IDEA, ADA, Medi-Cal, and Title I—but instead of reaching the families entitled to services, she says the money is diverted “through probate” into a “wealth loop” of self-dealing insiders.

At the center of her allegations is Harbottle Law, a firm that Donathan claims simultaneously represents most Orange County school districts, regional centers, and even sits in probate court—exercising influence across all sectors while allegedly suppressing claims under IDEA and ADA.

“By rerouting these cases and stripping parental rights, they’re violating the Supremacy Clause, retaliating under ADA and Section 504, and protecting county liability by destroying the record and the plaintiff,” she said. “This is not just stealing from families—it’s theft from the public.”

Donathan also warned of a disturbing jurisdictional shift: the proposed transfer of CARE Court—a mental health diversion program—into the probate system. “That’s long-term conservatorship. That’s about property. That’s about silencing families and funneling money into court-appointed placements with no accountability,” she said, visibly shaken. “They are trying to throw these poor CARE Court clients into probate—and not on my watch.”

Donathan concluded with a demand for:

Immediate audits of all county contracts flowing through probate,

A federal investigation into Harbottle Law,

Independent oversight not tied to the existing network of insiders, and

Restoration of federal jurisdiction over IDEA and ADA claims to their lawful process—through OAH (Office of Administrative Hearings) and federal court, not probate.

Oversight and Equity Ordinance

Beyond her rally speech, Deborah Donathan has taken concrete action, submitting a detailed oversight ordinance to the Orange County Board of Supervisors on June 24, 2025, followed by a written appeal to Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento’s office. Her proposed Judicial Ethics and Conservatorship Oversight Ordinance calls for sweeping structural reform to address what she describes as a “network of insiders profiting from public funds through closed-door court orders.”

“I’ve seen the inside,” Donathan said. “This machine is not lawful. It’s built to suppress, deflect, and steal—and it can only survive if we stay silent.”

Dr. Jacquelynne Eccles: “This Is Not in the Best Interests of Children”

Dr. Jacquelynne S. Eccles, Distinguished Professor of Education at the University of California, Irvine, and one of the world’s foremost developmental psychologists, stood in solidarity with Julie Anderson-Holburn and her son Andrew at the July 24 rally to demand urgent reform in California’s family court system.

When asked by a reporter why she chose to attend, Eccles—ranked No. 11 nationally and No. 28 globally among psychology scholars by the academic research platform Research.com—did not hesitate.

“I have spent most of my life studying what is in the best interests of children,” Eccles said. “I can assure you, there is no one in my field who would say preventing families from sharing their kids, and both [non-abusive] parents being linked with their kids at all times, is in the best interests of children.”

Eccles expressed concern about the widening gap between family court actions and child development science.

“Because of Julie, over the last two to three years I’ve come to learn more about the number of children who are separated from their caregiving, [non-abusive] moms and dads. I am just appalled that the courts assume what they are doing is in the best interest of children.”

A leading voice in developmental science for more than four decades, Eccles is best known for her expectancy-value theory of motivation and stage-environment fit model—frameworks that have reshaped how educators and psychologists understand achievement, identity, and adolescent development. She has published over 650 scholarly works and has been honored with lifetime achievement awards from the American Psychological Association, the Society for Research on Adolescence, and the Society for the Study of Human Development.

She has served as editor of Developmental Psychology, one of the field’s leading journals, and has chaired research panels for the MacArthur Foundation, National Academy of Sciences, and the National Science Foundation. Her academic appointments have included the University of Michigan, Smith College, the University of Colorado, and currently UC Irvine.

Dr. Eccles and Andrew Handgis. July 24, 2025.

In January 2023, Eccles court-watched for Anderson-Holburn during a family court hearing and later described Judge James L. Waltz’s conduct as “shocking and abusive.”

Her presence at the rally underscored that concerns about family court practices are not limited to parents and journalists—but are increasingly shared by leaders at the highest levels of developmental psychology.

Top: Judge Jamie and OCDA Todd Spitzer, Judge Cheri Pham and Andrew Do. 2nd Row: P. Judge Maria Herenandez and Judge Cheri Pham. 3rd Row: BOS Sup. Don Wagner and Judge Meagan Wagner. 4th Row: Andrew Do and BOS Sup. Janet Nguyen. Online.

Who’s in the OC Courtroom Network?

A Tightly Knit Web of Judicial Power and Political Ties Fuels Oversight Concerns in Orange County

At the center of Orange County’s escalating court corruption allegations lies a deeply interconnected web of personal, political, and professional relationships—linking Superior Court judges, county supervisors, and top prosecutors in ways that critics argue undermine impartial justice.

Presiding Judge Maria Hernandez: Central Figure of Influence

Since 2021, Judge Maria Hernandez, a former deputy public defender, has served as Presiding Judge of Orange County Superior Court. Her prior assignments include both juvenile and probate courts—two of the most scrutinized venues for allegations of abuse of power, especially regarding children and vulnerable adults. Under her leadership, the court has faced mounting criticism for perceived inaction on fraud, favoritism, and conflicts of interest.

A Judiciary Bound by Marriage and Political Patronage

The composition of the Orange County bench reveals significant spousal and political entanglements:

Political Endorsements, CARE Court Contracts, and Guardian Appointments

OC Supervisor Janet Nguyen, who filled Andrew Do’s vacant seat on the Board of Supervisors, allegedly has continued to approve contracts for CARE Court programs and guardian ad litem (GAL) appointments, despite ongoing public outcry. Critics allege that Nguyen’s office rubber-stamps court-connected funding and appointments without proper oversight, further entrenching the network.

Stories From the Rally

American Way Cultural Center. Online.

Jodee Sussman: Bulldozed Legacy, Stolen Estate

Jodee Sussman, the event organizer, opened the rally with a prayer before laying out her family’s ordeal. She said that after fraudulent conservatorship proceedings attempted in 2015—later refiled in 2019—court-appointed fiduciaries drained her parents’ estate and ultimately bulldozed the American Way Cultural Center—not because of any actual construction defects, but, she alleged, to cover up false claims made by guardian ad litem David Shaver. The scheme, she said, generated between $6 million and $7 million in fees and commissions, with billing that continues to this day.

“They billed the trust into oblivion,” she said.

At the center of their story was the American Way Cultural Center, a large, family-owned venue tucked away at 2390 N. American Way in Orange, built by her parents and established in 1979. Valued at over $20 million, the center was the pride of her family—until the probate system, Sussman said, stripped it all away.

“They tried to drain the entire estate, bulldozed the cultural center, and left us with near nothing,” she said.

Her father died in 2016, her mother in 2022, and the final years of their lives were consumed by legal battles that Sussman believes were engineered for profit.

After years of litigation, Orange County Superior Court Judge Larry Yellin (later replaced by Judge Brahim Baytieh) eventually reduced the fees sought by two court-appointed professionals—David Shaver, the guardian ad litem (GAL akin to a minors counsel) for Martha Adair (Sussman’s mother), and Mr. Huntington, who acted as fiduciary.

Shaver had billed nearly $29,000 in fees, six months before ever speaking with his client, while Huntington submitted $633,000 in charges over just 21 months—a total that Judge Baytieh slashed to $95,000. According to court filings, much of Huntington’s billing centered on opposing Adair’s own stated wishes—specifically, her modest desire to spend $50 a month on lottery tickets.

“They created conflict, tried to isolate my parents, forced fiduciaries on us, sold their property, and bled the estate dry. This isn’t incompetence — it’s a business model.”

Despite the court’s reductions, both Shaver and Huntington filed appeals seeking to reverse Baytieh’s ruling. Their appeals were heard just hours after the rally, at the California Court of Appeal, Fourth District, Division Three, located at 601 W. Santa Ana Blvd., Santa Ana. Readers can watch Jodee present below:

Appellate hearing oral arguments for case G063437 begins at 3:25:51 and Oral arguments for case G063364 begins at 3:54:05:

Sussman said she organized the rally not only in memory of her parents but to demand an end to what she and many others describe as a systemic pipeline of elder abuse and estate theft—a closed network of attorneys, fiduciaries, and court appointees operating with little transparency and no effective oversight.

“This is happening to families all across Orange County,” she told the crowd. “It’s not just a court case—it’s a criminal enterprise.”

Jodee Sussman holding a poster with pictures of her mom and the court officers involved in her case. July 24, 2025.

Sussman closed her remarks with a personal promise—one she made to her mother two weeks before she died:

“She made me swear I would never stop fighting,” Sussman said through tears. “Everything she built was destroyed to cover up the fraud. But I won’t stop until her life—and every other life stolen by this system—matters.”

Court Documents. Martha (Marty) Adair Case.

Lucy Vellema holding a picture of her son. July 24, 2025.

Lucy Vellema: Educator Punished for Reporting Abuse

Vellema, an educator and school principal, lost custody after reporting abuse. Vellema’s requests to the commission in judicial performance, the OC presiding judge, FBI, Attorney General, CA Legislature and OC Board of Supervisors have all been unresponsive:

“As a mandated reporter, I was punished for doing my job. I was abused—forced to have sex with my ex in order to see my son. My right to parent and the enjoyment of being a mother were destroyed and stolen from me. My son has been abused, while the courts rewarded the abuser.”

(See: Sex for Custody in Orange County)

Lori Schiller. July 24, 2025.

Lori Barber Schiller: Probate Court Nightmare Began with a Lie

Lori Barber Schiller took the microphone to speak on behalf of probate victims, describing how her family’s ordeal began in 2015 when her estranged sister—who lived far away and suffers with mental illness—falsely accused her of abusing their elderly parents, Art and Hilda Barber. Despite being their closest caregiver and living just a few miles away, Lori was cut off from her parents after her sister initiated proceedings through attorney Cheryl Walsh.

“They separate the family members,” Schiller said, echoing a theme repeated by other speakers. “They further go in and just make a bad situation even worse.”

She described how probate court weaponized isolation and restraining orders against her, labeling her—as she said many whistleblowers are—as a threat for simply trying to protect her parents. Lori’s parents had a living will and trust in place, yet it did not shield them from being removed from her care and isolated.

“My parents were forever changed,” she said. “They were isolated from their siblings, from me, from my family. The only one allowed to see them was my sister.”

Schiller emphasized that the same attorneys and court professionals appear repeatedly in these cases, many of whom were featured on posters held up by victims at the rally. She criticized the Orange County Board of Supervisors for ignoring the patterns and failing to act, despite public complaints.

“The public does not like evildoers,” she warned. “Now we’re going to go after you—in the media, through public awareness. Time’s almost up.”

Genevieve Esquivel, her girls and husband. July 24, 2025.

Genevie Esquivel: “This Isn’t Just a Broken System. It’s a Weaponized One”

“I’m not just a mother. I’m a licensed mental health professional. I’m a martial artist, a runner, a soccer coach, and a community leader,” said Genevie Esquivel, at the July 24 rally. “But after everything I’ve been through, being a mother is still the most important part of who I am.”

Esquivel described her ongoing battle to protect her son and survive what she called the “weaponized” family court system. In June 2024, she entered a vacated property formerly occupied by her child’s father to retrieve her late mother’s belongings—items withheld from her for over six years. There was no confrontation and no violence. But nearly six months later, while defending her son after he disclosed physical and sexual abuse, she was criminally charged by the district attorney.

“I was acting under a valid domestic violence restraining order,” she said. “But even with court-ordered protection, my family and I were swatted, stalked, harassed and threatened. Law enforcement did nothing. Instead, the father got a restraining order against my partner, and the court let him rip my family apart.”

Esquivel said her son’s CPS-assigned therapist was removed at the father’s request—just as the boy began to speak about what happened.

“He saw our son was talking too much, so he silenced him,” she said. “And the court enabled it.”

Esquivel has not seen her son in over five months. She said her daughters’ special needs services were cut off, her family isolated, and friends and providers intimidated into silence. She’s facing criminal charges and defending her professional license—despite no allegations related to her clinical work.

“The man my son feared has a history of violence against women. Another mother had a restraining order against him. He is a protected criminal informant,” she said. “And I was arrested for protecting our child.”

Esquivel accused the court system—including judges, mediators, minors counsel, CPS and law enforcement—of ignoring mandated reports, violating protective laws like Kayden’s Law, and siding with abusers based on personal bias or political agendas.

“This isn’t just a broken system,” she said. “It’s a coordinated network that protects perpetrators, vilifies protective parents, and punishes anyone who dares to speak out.”

Billie Powers. July 24, 2025.

Billie Powers: Whistleblower Links OC Courts to National Abuse Network

Billie Powers, an 18-year survivor of court-related abuse in Orange County, took the mic as the national organizer for TollandRoll.com, a whistleblower coalition targeting corruption in CPS, APS, probate, and family courts, land and title groups, for all victims of “Judicial Warfare.”

“I’m here as the Orange County whistleblower for the software systems that connect all of this together,” she said, alleging that a hidden court-linked platform is being used to traffic identities, strip families of assets, and conceal judicial abuse nationwide.

She shared that her own family was swatted, left homeless, and targeted.

“SWAT teams shouldn’t be used against the people,” she said. “The people are who pay your salary.”

Powers also called out Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, saying he invited her to his office after a June 24 Board of Supervisors meeting—only for his staff to block all contact.

“You have no way to get reelected,” she warned. “You either stand with the people or fall with the criminals in your office.”

She urged others to unite behind a collective cause.

“It’s not just about me—it’s about all of us,” she said. “It’s not a ‘me’ case—it’s a ‘we’ case.”

Sandi Cobianchi. July 24, 2025.

Sandi Cobianchi: “This Is an Enterprise—Like the Mafia”

Sandi Cobianchi, a long-time advocate with the Center for Estate Administrative Reform (CEAR), spoke passionately about her personal experience with conservatorship abuse in Orange County. Her mother, despite having exhausted her assets, was aggressively kept under court control—something Cobianchi said made no sense until she realized the financial incentives involved.

“Every senior in California is worth about $300,000 in state and federal funds. It’s not just about their money—it’s about our taxpayer dollars lining the pockets of court insiders.”

She warned that no one is immune. Even those with airtight estate plans or small families can be targeted, and the system is not limited to California.

“If you love someone and pay taxes, this affects you. This is happening across state lines. I talk to victims all over the country. There’s not one state untouched.”

Cobianchi recommended to the public investigative journalist and author Diane Diamond’s book, We Are Here To Help - When Guardianship Goes Wrong.

Cobianchi described adult guardianship and conservatorship as civil death sentences, where vulnerable individuals lose decision-making rights and become legal property of the courts.

“This is an enterprise. This is like the mafia. Predatory attorneys, fraudulent petitions, and court-appointed allies profit while families are drained dry and locked in litigation.”

She closed with a sobering warning: justice may not come swiftly, but those enabling the system won’t escape accountability.

“Eternity is forever. And those turning a blind eye—from courtrooms to Congress—will have to answer one day.”

Jennifer Woolfenden. July 24, 2025.

Jennifer Woolfenden: “I’m a real person — and this could happen to anybody”

Jennifer Woolfenden stood before the crowd at the July 24 rally with a quiet resolve. A UC Berkeley graduate and math tutor with more than 30 years of teaching experience, Woolfenden shared how her life was upended after fleeing domestic violence — and how the system punished her for it.

“We lost our home,” she said. “He refused to pay any of our bills. Everyone knows how expensive it is to live in Orange County.”

Forced into temporary housing, Woolfenden secured hotel vouchers from OC social services. She stayed in a hotel with her daughters. While one daughter was in school, her other daughter wasn’t feeling well, Woolfenden stepped out briefly to get food. By the time she returned, hotel staff had called the sheriff. She was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment — for attempting to feed her daughter.

“No crime was charged against me,” she said, “but a month and a half later, a judge terminated my custody and placed my children in foster care.”

The children were placed with Woolfenden’s sister, who receives $3,400 a month in foster care payments. According to Woolfenden, her sister made false claims about her mental health to Child Protective Services — claims social workers then repeated in court without evidence.

“I’m a UC Berkeley graduate. I tutor middle school and high school students every day in math. But I’ve been painted as ‘crazy’ to justify the removal of my children.”

She has now spent over 18 months trying to get her daughters back.

Because her custody was terminated, Woolfenden’s ex-husband — the man she says abused her — is not obligated to pay child support. Meanwhile, she continues to struggle financially, fighting to regain custody while carrying the full weight of legal and living expenses alone.

“My next court date is August 7,” she said. “I’ll be presenting letters from my students. I am asking to have my custody and my rights returned — and for them to let us live our lives.”

Then she closed with a warning.

“I’m a real person — and this could happen to anybody.”

Ziggy. July 24, 2025.

Ziggy: “The Elongation of Hell”

Ziggy stood before the crowd cloaked in anonymity—her real name withheld for safety—but her voice was resolute. For 11 years, she has fought a probate court battle that began with a family theft and spiraled into something far more punishing.

“Whether it’s the government taking your children or your elder parent and deciding who they should live with,” she said, “I believe the system is broken.”

What followed was not just a legal ordeal but a profound erosion of her financial stability, mental health, and faith in due process. Ziggy said she’s lost over a million dollars in income fighting a system that, in her words, punishes people for speaking the truth.

“If you say something they don’t like, they’ll side against you—whether you’re a trustee or not, whether you have money or not.”

She has watched six close friends endure similar legal sagas—drawn out for years, some even decades—over modest estates.

“The abuse I’m seeing is the elongation of hell,” she said.

Her plea to the public and policymakers was clear: criminalize elder abuse and create a publicly funded arbitration body capable of making timely decisions before lives are drained in court.

“Judges have not been fair,” she added, “and the ones who were—are gone.”

Still, Ziggy holds on to something beyond legal strategy. “God be with the people who continue to fight,” she said. “That’s the only thing that keeps you going at the end of the day.”

Krista Goldstein. July 24, 2025.

Christa Goldstein: “This Is Not a Broken System—It’s Working Exactly as Designed”

Christa Goldstein, a Ventura County mother, said her family has endured more than 12 years of trauma inflicted by California’s family court system. While choosing not to speak about private case details out of respect for her children and their father, she underscored how the system has systematically stripped their constitutional rights and denied any path to healing.

Goldstein accused Judge Bill Liebman of issuing life-altering custody orders that ignored clear evidence of domestic violence. She said Liebman violated their due process rights and then retired without facing any accountability.

“He is protected by judicial immunity, while our family is left with chronic trauma, financial devastation, and no path to justice.”

She described being repeatedly coerced and threatened with sanctions, incarceration, and the loss of parental rights. Her children were forced into inappropriate care and now fear therapy. Her own nervous system, she said, has been permanently altered. Her parents lost their home trying to protect their grandchildren.

“This isn’t the result of a broken system,” Goldstein said. “It’s the result of a system operating exactly as it was designed to—one that exploits inequality and profits off suffering.”

In her case, one parent had the means to fund legal action while the other did not, and she claimed attorneys and judges exploited that disparity.

“Domestic terrorism,” she argued, is defined as acts of intimidation or coercion to influence government policy—and what is happening in family courts, she said, meets that definition.

“Our children are being treated like property, divided up between parents. It is inhumane. It is unconstitutional. And it is happening every single day in this country that calls itself free.”

She called the family court system a profit machine propped up by court appointees who bill hundreds per hour—minors counsel, custody evaluators, and supervisors—many of whom, she said, blatantly ignored evidence in her case.

Goldstein alleged that judges, attorneys, and mental health professionals collude behind closed doors in ex parte communications and violate family privacy with impunity.

Tracing family court’s origins to England’s courts of equity, Goldstein explained how these courts were designed to let judges bypass written law in the name of fairness—a structure unbound by legal protections that America inherited. She argued that despite the Constitution’s guarantee of due process and equal protection, family courts still operate as shadow courts with unchecked authority.

The Continuing Law-Equity Distinction. Justia U.S. Law Online. August 4, 2025.

The Continuing Law-Equity Distinction

“Equity was never meant to override the Constitution—but that’s exactly what it does,” she said. “We don’t need courts of equity. They’re irrelevant and they’re harmful. We already have civil and criminal courts and it’s time to abolish all courts of equity and strip the judiciary of the power to rule outside written law.”

Goldstein concluded with a call to abolish all courts of equity and limit judicial discretion that overrides constitutional rights. “Absolute power hidden under the guise of equity corrupts absolutely—and it destroys families.”

Quoting Justice Louis Brandeis, Goldstein said, “Sunlight is the best disinfectant,” and called on the public to support organizations like National Safe Parents and Project Justice USA. “This system’s days are numbered. Change is on the horizon.”

Shauna Dauk. July 24, 2025.

Shauna: “The Future of Our Children Depends on Accountability”

Speaking out as a protective parent and victim of Orange County family court, Shauna Dauk described what she called a “pattern of systemic abuse” by court-appointed professionals—including discredited therapist Jessica St. Clair and colleague Stacy Kinney. Both, she alleged, have played central roles in removing children from protective parents and placing them with alleged abusers, often in direct contradiction to forensic evidence of physical and sexual abuse.

Shauna warned that these professionals routinely refer each other, reinforce each other’s reports, and ignore substantiated evidence and disclosures. “They refuse to investigate or even speak about child abuse,” she said. “Instead, they write biased reports without ever meeting the family, and the court accepts it like gospel.”

She accused the court of accepting hearsay testimony from biased therapists with fraudulent credentials, while disregarding outside expert evaluations showing protective parents were mentally sound and not delusional.

“These judges treat the recommendations of these so-called experts,” she said. “Once they sign off, it’s done. You can never talk about it again.”

Shauna concluded by calling for an immediate investigation into the Lamoreaux Justice Center’s family court, naming judges, minors’ counsel, therapists, and custody evaluators.

“If any reasonable person with actual credentials reviewed these cases, the outcomes would be drastically different,” she said. “The future generations and the children of Orange County depend on you.”

Mike Flint and OC rally-goers. July 24, 2025.

Mike Flint: “What good is a will and trust if the courts won’t follow them?”

Michael Flint, a film producer, talent manager, and former U.S. Naval public affairs officer, took the mic with a direct message: the probate system is broken and predatory.

“My mother started PFAC, the Professional Fiduciary Association of California,” Flint said, referencing the organization originally created to protect vulnerable people under court oversight.

“But what’s happening today in Orange County probate court is a racket.”

His family has been trapped in probate for seven years, shuffled through 15 different judges, despite no dispute among beneficiaries.

“We’re losing $50,000 a month, and we’re not wealthy,” he said. “Every delay profits someone. It’s not about equity—it’s about money.”

Flint asked a pointed question: “What good is a will and trust if the courts don’t follow them?”

He urged the public to demand accountability from those in power—Presiding Judge Maria Hernandez, who oversees Orange County probate, and California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

“This won’t change until the public makes it politically hot,” he said. “Call the DA. Call Bonta. Make noise.”

Flint called on national media to cover the issue and encouraged the public to educate themselves. “Watch I Care a Lot and The Guardians,” he said, referring to films that expose real-world abuses in conservatorships.

“This is the fastest-growing crime in America—and it’s easy to get away with.”

Despite the seriousness of his own case, Flint used his time to amplify the voices of others.

“I just want to bring light to what’s happening to each of you,” he said. “All of you are bringing change—and if we don’t act now, many more will suffer.”

Julie Anderson-Holburn: “What the Hell Is Going On?”

“My name is Julie Anderson-Holburn, and I am a victim of the Orange County Family Court, CPS, the Newport Beach Police Department, Costa Mesa Police, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.”

Anderson-Holburn—now an investigative journalist and founder of Unveiled and Uncensored on Substack—stood before the crowd at the July 24 rally and delivered a searing personal and professional indictment of systemic failures.

She recounted years of domestic violence and restraining order violations by her ex-husband—violations ignored by police, prosecutors, and the courts.

“We were never protected. My children suffered escalating abuse, including strangulation and food deprivation,” she said. “My son looked like he had just come out of a death camp.”

She described a March 13, 2021 incident in which her ex allegedly committed an assault in broad daylight.

“There were 911 calls, video footage, and eyewitnesses—but it was buried,” she said. “Because I pushed for enforcement of my restraining order, they retaliated. The OCDA sent Joe Faria to my home, where he harassed my family for over two hours.”

Anderson-Holburn said law enforcement misrepresented the 2021 repeated assaults and custody violations as “a strong-arm robbery”—intentionally omitting video, photographs, 911 calls, and written statements. “That false report was the beginning of immense suffering and retaliation against me and my children,” she said. “All because I demanded accountability and exposed the truth.”

She channeled that betrayal into activism. After speaking in support of Piqui’s Law at the California State Capitol, she became a full-time investigative reporter. “I wasn’t seeing change. So two years ago, I picked up the pen. Now I write your stories—about family court corruption, CPS failures, and foster care, abuses across California and the country.”

Thousands of families have reached out to her. “Without a doubt, Orange County is the most corrupt county in the nation when it comes to failing its children, its elders, and its abuse victims,” she told the crowd.

Anderson-Holburn directly called out public officials: “Where are you, Todd Spitzer? Where is Rob Bonta? Why is no one investigating the minors’ counsel, the GALs, the therapists, the judges? We know they’re all working together.”

She noted that Attorney General Bonta had just acknowledged the crisis in L.A. County’s CPS and foster care system in The Los Angeles Times—but questioned his silence on Orange County.

A.G. Rob Bonta seeks takeover of scandal-plagued L.A. County juvenile halls

L.A. County approves $4-billion sex abuse settlement, largest in U.S. history

“I haven’t seen or heard from my children in two years. The system retaliated against me and flipped custody to a known, adjudicated abuser. Twelve years of court rulings, medical records, and videos all ignored. How, by simply calling me a ‘parental alienator.’”

“California is supposed to lead the nation in policy. What the hell is going on? Why are you not protecting our children? Go get my kids—and save everyone else’s

“Orange County is the most corrupt county in the nation when it comes to protecting elders, children, and victims of abuse. We need federal oversight now.”

Disclosure: The author is both an investigative journalist and a survivor of the Orange County family court system. Her personal case has been covered by other reporters since 2021. Her reporting is based on court records, documented abuse evidence, and interviews with thousands of other victims nationwide. (See: Welcome to Unveiled and Uncensored: Investigating Family Court Corruption)

Kimberly Edds OCDA Business Card. Photo by Julie Anderson-Holburn. July 24, 2025

District Attorney’s Office Reaches Out

In a rare gesture of engagement, a representative from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office approached protesters during the July 24 rally. Michael G. Kendrick, identified in public records as a Supervising Attorney Investigator with OCDA, introduced himself to attendees and handed out a business card bearing the contact information for Kimberly Edds, Director of Public Affairs. The card included the official email—media@ocda.org—and directed protesters to contact Edds to schedule a meeting and discuss their cases and concerns. A photograph of the card is included in this article.

“I was shocked—pleasantly surprised at first,” said Julie Anderson-Holburn, who helped organize the rally and has reported extensively on family and probate court abuse in Orange County. “But then I had to wonder—was this just a performance because the media and victims were watching, or is the OCDA finally preparing to act on the corruption that so many families have suffered under?”

A Federal Call to Action

Rallygoers ended the day by issuing a federal call to action: investigations into Orange County’s family, probate and juvenile courts, audits of GAL and regional center contracts, enforcement of Piqui’s Law, and elimination of quasi‑judicial immunity for minors’ counsel and evaluators. They urged the public to contact CA Attorney General Rob Bonta, U.S. Attorney Bilal Essayli, and the FBI demanding intervention.

As one mother put it: ‘We’re not asking. We’re demanding change—and we won’t stop until it happens.’

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

