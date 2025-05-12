Jessica St. Clair, MFT. Photo by psychologytoday.com

By Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Originally published on Newsbreak, October 2024.

Jessica St. Clair, a California reunification therapist, worked for over 25 years to "reunify" children with parents during Orange County family court proceedings. In April, St. Clair abruptly withdrew from all of her family law cases (see article). Additionally, reports emerged that St. Clair had misled courts about her credentials, falsely presenting herself as a doctor (see article). Former clients— parents and children—have come forward with accusations, alleging that St. Clair ignored abuse claims and made recommendations that placed children in the custody of allegedly abusive parents.

These allegations come from parents and children who, spoke anonymously due to fear of retaliation or their ongoing involvement in the family court system. They describe a disturbing pat tern of abuse claims being dismissed, victims silenced, and mental and physical health deteriorating—all while Orange County family courts and judges looked the other way.

Formal letters form Pacifica Graduate Institute to Jessica St. Clair. October 11, 2011 and February 9, 2012.

An ongoing investigation into St. Clair’s professional history raises further concerns about her qualifications. One résumé from 2016 claimed she had been a doctoral candidate since 2013.

However, a résumé from 2021 still listed her as a Ph.D. candidate at Pacifica Graduate Institute, despite documents showing she was "administratively withdrawn" from the program in 2011 (see documents from Way Back Machine). Despite this, courts continued to accept her credentials, raising serious questions about her professional background.

Jessica St. Clair Website About Page, via Way Back Machine. January 18, 2015 to February 25, 2020.

Jessica St. Clair could not be reached for comment.

Parents and Children Share Their Trauma Under Jessica St. Clair

Parent A, who was married to a legal professional, described their two-year experience starting in 2017 with reunification therapy under Jessica St. Clair and Sue Tonkins as "torturous," "hell," and "unbelievable." Parent A recalled a lawyer shouting, “Just agree to Sue Tonkins as the special master!” Tonkins was a colleague of St. Clair.

For the next two years, Parent A and their children endured regular sessions with St. Clair and Tonkins. The therapists pressured Parent A to sign agreements (and for the children to agree to) that included more visitation time with the other parent. When Parent A and the children resisted, St. Clair and Tonkins labeled them as “defiant” and “non-compliant.”

Further retaliation followed, as the providers wrote disparaging letters to the court about Parent A and the children, documents revealed.

Although Parent A was never deemed unfit or abusive, they were trapped in this system.

When Parent A explained in 2019 that they could no longer afford the therapy sessions, St. Clair responded, “You won’t get any input on directives affecting your children and visitation.” Eventually, at the end of the torturous two year period, a new judge stepped in and stopped Tonkins from issuing directives as though they were court orders, according to court documents.

Child A said, “She told me to call her Dr. Jessica, so that’s what I called her.” The child, a teenager at the time, now an adult, described emotional trauma caused by St. Clair and Tonkins. “They told me to ‘suck it up’—that my dad had the money and I needed to be nice to him,” Child A explained. Reports of abuse were brushed aside, and Child A was blamed for the family’s problems. “They said I was imagining things and that my [Parent A] should be thrown in jail. The abuse was ignored.”

The emotional toll on Child A has been profound: “I cried myself to sleep, had panic attacks every night. It’s affected every relationship I’ve had since.” Child A believed St. Clair and Tonkins were “paid off,” saying, “They didn’t protect me—the kid.”

Special Needs Ignored

Parent B, whose child has special needs, shared their frustration that St. Clair ignored a 730 evaluation labeling the other parent abusive. Instead, St. Clair pushed for more visitation with the abusive parent and even suggested the abusive parent stay in Parent B’s home during visitations.

Having worked extensively with licensed professionals, Parent B was appalled to learn that St. Clair was unqualified to work with special needs children. “She told me she was a teacher, but I later found out she only taught Spanish.”

A Life in Jeopardy

In 2023, Parent C and Child C faced a devastating situation. Child C, who suffered from severe anxiety and self-harm as a result of abuse by the other parent, was ordered to attend therapy sessions with St. Clair. According to Child C, St. Clair dismissed reports of abuse and blamed the child for the family’s dysfunction.

“She made me feel stupid and guilty, like I was the problem,” Child C shared. “Every session was a nightmare.” The child added, “Every time I went, I felt really sad. She was the worst woman I’ve ever talked to. She made me want to die. She is a really bad person.” Despite overwhelming evidence of abuse, St. Clair advocated for 50/50 custody and dismissed the child’s cries for help, telling the child to “toughen up.”

Parent C expressed immense gratitude for Child C’s regular therapist, saying they weren't sure if Child C would still be alive today without the therapist’s involvement and support, which counteracted the harm St. Clair had caused. Parent C also thanked the minor’s counsel for presenting irrefutable evidence to the court, which ultimately allowed Parent C and Child C to escape the violence. However, Parent C questioned why it took such extreme measures for Child C to finally be believed.

Today, Parent C and their child are living a safe and happy life, while continuing to heal from the trauma St. Clair caused and prolonged.

(More victims’ stories continued in part two.)

This ongoing series on the Orange County, California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

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