Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Julie’s reporting exposes the troubling gap between assuming someone explained a crucial protection and knowing that explanation actually reached the person who needed it. The investigator reportedly assumed the advocate had explained Good Cause; the shelter said it hadn’t. That discrepancy deserves persistent reporting because professional competence depends on clear communication, especially when families face consequential decisions. I want to know who explained what, when, and how that exchange was documented. People seeking help should leave understanding their options. An assumption passed between professionals offers precious little reassurance to the person whose family hangs in the balance.

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