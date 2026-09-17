Former minor’s counsel Tracy Willis withdrew after Minna-Grossman raised allegations of coordination with Orange County prosecutor Tammy Jacobs and Willis later declared a conflict. Newly obtained records raise a separate question: Did the Orange County District Attorney’s Office meaningfully evaluate Penal Code section 278.7 Good Cause before child-abduction recovery efforts and prosecution were followed by separation, trauma and years of restricted parent-child contact?

Updated Sept. 17, 2026 7:20 PM

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — After years of no contact and professionally monitored parenting time, Tawny Minna-Grossman is regaining unmonitored visitation with her children under a court-ordered step-up parenting plan that substantially expands her time with them.

The change follows significant developments in her Orange County family-court case.

Tracy Willis of A Center For Children and Family Law. Photo: Online

Former minor’s counsel Tracy Willis withdrew after Minna-Grossman raised allegations about Willis’ communications and coordination with Orange County Deputy District Attorney Tamara “Tammy” Jacobs. Willis subsequently declared a conflict. On Aug. 14, Judge Julie Anne Swain dismissed a contempt proceeding brought by Minna-Grossman’s former husband, Frank Grossman. On Aug. 31, Swain approved a step-up parenting plan allowing Minna-Grossman to begin unmonitored visits.

Tammy Jacobs, of OCDA’s Child Abduction Unit. Photo: Online

The records do not establish that those personnel and procedural changes caused the expansion of parenting time. Sources close to the proceedings, however, attribute the change in direction, at least in part, to what they describe as a more objective judicial approach, new minor’s counsel and Minna-Grossman’s new legal representation.

The developments follow years of reports of domestic violence, child abuse and child sexual abuse, including allegations documented by mandated reporters and other professionals.

Court filings maintain that Orange County agencies and courts repeatedly failed to meaningfully investigate or act on those reports. Instead, the proceedings increasingly focused on counter-allegations of parental alienation and assertions concerning Minna-Grossman’s mental stability — allegations that coincided with custody reversals and, according to Minna-Grossman and her supporters, shifted attention away from the reported abuse.

What followed was Minna-Grossman’s departure from California with the children, which she has consistently said was an effort to protect them and seek safety; OCDA’s child-abduction investigation, tracking and recovery efforts; her return to Orange County and criminal prosecution; and years of severely restricted contact with her young children.

Throughout that sequence, records reviewed by this publication do not identify a completed, case-specific Penal Code section 278.7 Good Cause evaluation or determination.

That omission in the disclosed record has become increasingly significant as newly obtained California Public Records Act records reveal how OCDA itself describes Good Cause and as this publication examines California’s three-decade reimbursement system for district attorney child-abduction and recovery work — a program involving tens of millions of dollars in claims statewide.

The central question is straightforward:

What consideration, if any, did OCDA give Penal Code section 278.7’s Good Cause defense before pursuing Minna-Grossman for withholding her children while she was reporting that she was trying to protect them from abuse?

Records reviewed by this publication do not disclose a completed Minna-Grossman-specific Good Cause report, database entry, substantive assessment or written determination — despite communications showing that OCDA Investigator Joe Faria knew Minna-Grossman was raising abuse and safety concerns and expressly referenced section 278.7 to her in January 2024.

OCDA has declined to disclose its Minna-Grossman-specific investigative records, citing California’s investigatory-records exemption.

The absence of disclosed records does not establish that OCDA never conducted a section 278.7 review. It does mean that records produced to this publication do not show whether the Good Cause process OCDA now describes in its own training materials was applied to Minna-Grossman before or during its investigation and prosecution.

The unanswered question has broader significance as California counties seek reimbursement for Child Abduction and Recovery work and disputes continue over what portions of that work fall within the state’s reimbursable CAR mandate.

What Laura’s House Told Minna-Grossman

The question becomes more significant when compared with what Laura’s House, the domestic-violence organization that assisted Minna-Grossman, previously told this publication.

During a 2024 interview, staff from the shelter said the organization had not informed Minna-Grossman about Orange County’s Good Cause report or the section 278.7 defense.

According to the interview, after what a shelter advocate described as “aggressive contact” from Jacobs in late 2023, Laura’s House advised Minna-Grossman to stop receiving services through the organization and seek support elsewhere, including obtaining a Safe at Home address, because of concerns about her safety and confidentiality.

When asked for a copy of Orange County’s Good Cause report, Laura’s House staff said they were:

“not allowed to release a copy.”

When asked about providing victims with the form or information about Good Cause, a staff member said:

“We are instructed to direct victims to seek relief via family court.”

Those statements reveal an apparent disconnect that would become particularly significant in Minna-Grossman’s case.

Faria later wrote that he assumed Minna-Grossman’s domestic-violence advocate had explained Good Cause to her.

The shelter assisting her told this publication that it had not.

Abuse Reports Predated the Child-Abduction Case

Records reviewed by this publication show Frank Grossman was arrested by Irvine police on Feb. 15, 2021, in Case No. 21-02016 on suspicion of violating Penal Code section 243(e)(1), battery against a spouse, cohabitant or the other parent of one’s child.

OCDA declined to prosecute, citing “lack of sufficient evidence.”

Irvine police subsequently notified Frank Grossman that the arrest would be treated as a detention only.

Other alleged victims of abuse interviewed during this publication’s broader reporting have described receiving similar prosecutorial responses — insufficient evidence to file charges — after reporting domestic violence or abuse. Those charging decisions do not, standing alone, establish that prosecutors acted improperly in any particular case.

Records also include communications between Minna-Grossman and Irvine and Orange police spanning 2021 through early 2024. The subjects of those communications reference injuries to the children, a confidential investigation and ongoing child abuse.

The existence of those communications does not establish what investigators ultimately concluded about the allegations.

It does establish that Minna-Grossman was communicating abuse and safety concerns to law enforcement before OCDA’s child-abduction case.

None of the communications reviewed by this publication referenced a Good Cause provision.

Minna-Grossman filed for divorce in 2021 alleging domestic violence and initially obtained sole custody of the couple’s two children. Earlier reporting by this publication documented that sexual-abuse allegations had been presented through the child’s therapist and other records before the later custody reversal.

The abuse record included interviews with one of the young children conducted between October 2022 and March 2023 in which licensed clinical social worker Sarah Escalante documented the child alleging that their father touched their private parts. According to the records, the child demonstrated the alleged touching using a doll and said they told their father to stop. In a November 2023 evaluation of one of the children, clinical psychologist Michelle Molina described behavior she personally observed as “sexual and explicit,” “very abnormal” and “extremely concerning.” Molina said testing also revealed emotional responses highly atypical for the child’s young age and concluded that the child had experienced trauma. Molina cautioned that she was not an investigator and could not determine what caused the trauma. She identified possible causes that included witnessing violence, sexual abuse or physical abuse. She recommended stability, consistent parenting and at least weekly therapy with a highly trained trauma specialist, preferably Escalante, emphasizing that the child needed to “be, and feel completely safe at all times.”

Judge Carmen Luege later changed custody.

Minna-Grossman challenged Luege’s December 2023 order, and on Jan. 4, 2024, the California Court of Appeal temporarily stayed “all portions” of the order affecting custody, effectively returning the parties to the previous 50/50 arrangement while further proceedings were pending.

According to contemporaneous reporting and court records reviewed by this publication, Frank Grossman then sought another emergency order and Luege again awarded him sole custody.

The record also included an April 2023 evaluation by court-appointed evaluator Dr. David J. Sheffner, who concluded that Minna-Grossman “over-identified as a victim” and was “paranoid” about abuse he believed the children appeared to have suffered.

A peer review by Dr. Catherine Barrett criticized Sheffner’s methodology and described his parental-alienation conclusion as “oversimplified.”

Frank Grossman has maintained that Minna-Grossman’s abuse allegations “were never substantiated and were proven to be untrue.”

Following the custody reversal and after weeks in a domestic-violence shelter, Minna-Grossman left California for Canada with the children in January 2024.

OCDA subsequently pursued felony charges under Penal Code section 278.5.

Canadian authorities took Minna-Grossman into custody in late January 2024 before her return to Orange County on March 19, 2024.

By the time OCDA was pursuing the child-abduction prosecution, Minna-Grossman had already been reporting abuse and safety concerns through law enforcement, therapists, medical and mental-health professionals, domestic-violence services and the family court.

What OCDA Knew When It Opposed Contact

At an April 2, 2024, criminal-court hearing, Jacobs argued that the children needed protection from Minna-Grossman because she had fled to Canada.

“She has done it before, and I believe she’ll do it again,” Jacobs told the court.

Jacobs also characterized Minna-Grossman’s allegations that Frank Grossman had abused the children as “unfounded.”

Minna-Grossman’s public defender, Gabriel Durkin-White, disputed that characterization and objected several times to to OCDA Jacobs’ use of what he characterized as hearsay and not actual evidence—at one point causing the judge to lash out at him.

“How long have you been a lawyer?” Judge Derek G. Johnson exploded from the bench at Durkin-White.

“It is not accurate to say they [abuse allegations] were unfounded,” Durkin-White told the court. “There are many reports from social workers and doctors where one of the children described abuse.”

Among those records were Escalante’s documentation of the child’s allegations and Molina’s evaluation.

The criminal court maintained the no-contact restrictions.

Durkin-White ended the hearing, telling the court:

“Not allowing visitation does not make anyone safer.”

For another four months, Jacobs continued opposing Minna-Grossman having contact with her children. At points during the proceedings, Jacobs forcefully told the court she did not believe Minna-Grossman should see them.

“I don’t think she should get visitation.”

That changed Aug. 16, 2024, when Judge Justin Glenn-Leistikow, newly assigned to the criminal case, allowed visitation and deferred the specifics to family court.

“I am just checking the box to allow visitation,” Glenn-Leistikow said. “It’s a best practice to allow for family court to make those orders if they see fit.”

The proceedings establish that OCDA knew Minna-Grossman was asserting child-abuse concerns and that her attorney was directing the criminal court to reports from professionals documenting the child’s disclosures while Jacobs disputed those allegations and prosecuted Minna-Grossman for withholding the children.

That makes the unanswered question significant:

What substantive Good Cause assessment, if any, did OCDA conduct before or during that prosecution?

1st photo: OCDA staff, Nate Ridlon, Tammy Jacobs, 2nd: Joe Faria and Lordes Rivera, 3rd: Todd Spitzer and Deann Hartman in black, Jacobs’ supervisor

The Same Child Abduction Unit Personnel

Minna-Grossman’s case involved OCDA Child Abduction Unit personnel Tamara “Tammy” Jacobs, Joe Faria and Nate Ridlon.

Their names have also surfaced in other family-court and child-recovery matters examined by this publication, including cases involving Synthia Castro-Nicely, Joy Houghton, Janis Ochoa, Genevie Esquivel, a case involving a protective father who wishes to remain unnamed at this time, and this reporter’s own family-court case, which has also been reported on by other journalists.

The circumstances of those cases are separate and should not be conflated.

But the recurrence of the same Child Abduction Unit personnel in cases involving allegations or findings of domestic violence, child abuse or both; counter-allegations of parental alienation followed by family-court custody reversals; child-recovery efforts; allegations of intimidation or mocking; and, in some instances, criminal prosecution of the parent claiming to have acted protectively is relevant to this publication’s broader examination of what happens when the family-court and criminal-justice systems intersect.

In the Castro-Nicely, Houghton, Holburn, Minna-Grossman and other cases examined by this publication, that intersection has been visible both inside and outside the courtroom.

From March 2024 through August 2025, this reporter attended proceedings and personally observed Jacobs, Faria and Ridlon at courthouses during Minna-Grossman’s case, as well as multiple interactions between OCDA personnel and Frank Grossman.

At Minna-Grossman’s first Orange County Superior Court appearance after her return from Canada on March 27, 2024, Jacobs appeared in court along with Frank Grossman and five additional OCDA personnel.

This reporter was present and personally observed members of the OCDA group gathered around Frank Grossman while Minna-Grossman appeared as the criminal defendant. During the proceedings and surrounding courthouse activity, this reporter observed members of the group repeatedly staring at Minna-Grossman, laughing, scoffing and making remarks about her — conduct that raised questions about the professionalism and demeanor of government personnel involved in her prosecution.

A second court observer interviewed by this publication independently described similar conduct. According to the observer, Jacobs and colleagues laughed while watching Minna-Grossman and made comments including:

“She has big eyes, like she’s so innocent.”

The observer also reported hearing:

“That’s the non-innocent people that have to bring a reporter.”

According to the observer, when Minna-Grossman answered a question from the court, Jacobs and another OCDA employee looked at her and laughed.

This publication has since continued to observe some of the same OCDA Child Abduction Unit personnel in the Synthia Castro-Nicely case, including disputed courtroom statements and conduct raising similar questions about professionalism, demeanor and the unit’s interactions with parents, court participants and members of the press.

OCDA’s Joe Faria standing over me after following me through the court house. June 12, 2024

This reporter also has a documented history with some of the same OCDA personnel through her own family-court case and subsequent reporting. That history includes what she describes as a terrifying, more than two-hour encounter in and around her Newport Beach home on Aug. 4, 2020, involving OCDA Investigator Joe Faria, who did not identify himself to her at the time. According to this reporter’s firsthand account, Faria repeatedly moved between the front of the home and the back patio, pounding on the residence and yelling her name. His identity and OCDA involvement were subsequently disclosed in an Aug. 14, 2020, declaration filed in her family-court case. On June 1, 2021, OCDA declined to prosecute an alleged March 2021 assault against this reporter and her children. Two weeks later, on June 15, a group of OCDA personnel arrived at her home at approximately 8:30 a.m. as she was logging into a family-court hearing on an emergency request arising from the March incident. OCDA personnel entered the home and removed the children from their beds; the scheduled emergency hearing did not proceed.

On June 12, 2025, video captured OCDA personnel following this reporter through the courthouse and remaining closely behind and around her for an extended period. This reporter and her then-attorney challenged material statements in the 2020 OCDA declaration as inaccurate and she has characterized these and subsequent encounters as intimidation, harassment, following and bullying. She further contends that OCDA’s involvement became intertwined with the proceedings that culminated in her 2022 custody reversal, the prolonged parent-child separation that followed and more than 750 documented missed court-ordered visits. Prior reporting on those events and the underlying declarations, court records and video has been published by this reporter and journalists Robert Hansen, Michael Volpe and Richard Luthmann.

That history is disclosed here for transparency. In 2024, OCDA subpoenaed this reporter in Minna-Grossman’s criminal case in connection with her reporting. The First Amendment Coalition and attorneys from Jassy Vick Carolan LLP represented her in challenging the subpoena, which OCDA ultimately withdrew. Because some of the same government personnel examined in this investigation have interacted directly with this reporter, this publication relies wherever possible on court records, transcripts, recordings, public records, contemporaneous communications, published video, firsthand observations and attributed interviews — distinguishing documented facts from allegations and disputed accounts.

Willis’ billing

Minor’s Counsel and OCDA: Documented Communications

For years, Minna-Grossman alleged that Willis improperly coordinated with Jacobs while Jacobs prosecuted her in the parallel criminal case.

Those allegations were not based solely on Minna-Grossman’s perception.

Billing records obtained by this publication reflect multiple communications between Willis and Jacobs, including contacts predating Minna-Grossman’s departure with the children.

The billing entries include:

“telephone call from mother and email with Tammy Jacobs”

“TC with DA/court appearance/TC with DA/email update to stan”

“prep for court, meet with DA”

The entries document communications. They do not, by themselves, establish that those communications were improper.

Minna-Grossman alleged that the contacts demonstrated an improper alignment between the children’s court-appointed attorney and the prosecutor who later pursued the criminal case against her — while Minna-Grossman was simultaneously defending herself in criminal court and attempting to regain parenting time in family court.

The issue became more complicated when Willis became a subpoenaed witness in the criminal prosecution.

According to Minna-Grossman’s declaration, Willis repeatedly stated that she could not communicate with Minna-Grossman because she was a witness.

Minna-Grossman alleged that, as a result, the children’s court-appointed attorney never interviewed her about the children’s needs, experiences or well-being.

Willis ultimately declared a conflict and withdrew from the family-court case in February 2026.

Attorney Manfredo Lespier was later appointed as minor’s counsel.

Contempt Dismissed, Unmonitored Parenting Time Begins

By August 2026, Willis was no longer minor’s counsel and Judge Julie Anne Swain was presiding over the current family-court proceedings.

On Aug. 14, Swain dismissed a contempt proceeding brought by Frank Grossman.

The court found that the citation failed to provide sufficient notice of the specific order allegedly violated and that Frank Grossman had not produced sufficient evidence to establish contempt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The dismissal did not adjudicate the related criminal prosecution or determine whether Penal Code section 278.7 applied.

At an Aug. 31 hearing, Swain adopted a modified parenting plan based on recommendations from Dr. Truong.

The court authorized Minna-Grossman to begin unmonitored parenting time at her next scheduled visit, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The order also authorized her to exercise parenting time at the children’s schools or daycare, participate in school activities and receive school and health information from Frank Grossman.

The step-up plan proceeds in phases through early 2027.

Sources close to the case attribute the shift, at least in part, to changes in the judicial officer, representation and minor’s counsel.

“It’s having a better judge, an attorney, and a better minor’s counsel,” one source said.

“We could see this judge cared about the facts, evidence and law — and not personal judgment of the mom, punishing her for protecting her children, like we see in so many other cases in OC.”

That characterization is the source’s assessment, not a finding by the court.

OCDA’s Good Cause Training

As Minna-Grossman’s family-court case was changing, this publication was pursuing records from OCDA concerning Penal Code sections 278, 278.5 and 278.7, Child Abduction Unit practices, Good Cause reports and state reimbursement.

OCDA produced a PowerPoint presentation dated Aug. 13, 2026, stating that section 278.7 “may provide an affirmative defense to criminal and civil liability” for a parent withholding a child based on a good-faith and reasonable belief that the child would suffer immediate bodily injury or emotional harm if left with the other parent.

The presentation states:

“Good Cause Notice pursuant to 278.7 could prevent criminal and civil liabilities to the ‘taking parent.’ It can be an affirmative defense.”

It describes criteria including a right to custody; a good-faith, reasonable belief of immediate bodily injury or emotional harm; reporting to the District Attorney’s Office; commencing a custody proceeding; and keeping the office informed of address or telephone-number changes.

The presentation also instructs shelter advocates:

“When a mom comes to your shelter, or just seeking advocacy, it is your obligation to fill out the Good Cause report.”

It then describes what OCDA says happens when an abduction allegation is received:

“We file it in our data base. If a claim comes in that the parent has abducted the child, we will look in the data base for her name. If the forms are in our data base and all criteria have been met, we will most likely NOT file criminal charges.”

The presentation describes OCDA’s process as of August 2026.

It does not establish when that process was adopted or whether it was applied to Minna-Grossman in 2024.

That distinction matters because records reviewed by this publication show OCDA was aware of Minna-Grossman’s abuse and safety claims as its Child Abduction Unit became increasingly aggressive and involved in her family-law case — and before the agency pursued the recovery of her children and criminal prosecution against her.

Faria Mentioned Good Cause — But Who Explained It?

January 2024 communications show OCDA Investigator Joe Faria expressly referencing section 278.7 while communicating with Minna-Grossman.

Faria wrote:

“Since you had a DV advocate participate in your call, I assume the advocate told you our office also receives the Good Cause Reports (per 278.7 PC) when a parent seeks assistance from a DV Advocate or shelter.”

Faria did not state in that message that he had provided Minna-Grossman with the form.

Instead, he said he “assume[d]” the domestic-violence advocate had explained it.

At Minna-Grossman’s May 2024 preliminary hearing, however, Faria testified that he “thinks” he provided her with the section 278.7 Good Cause report, according to this publication’s earlier reporting.

The communications reviewed by this publication do not show Faria transmitting the form.

And the domestic-violence shelter assisting Minna-Grossman told this publication that it had not informed her about Good Cause.

Minna-Grossman responded to Faria that her children were “safe and sound and healing from the continuing abuse they suffer from Mr. Grossman,” asserted a legal duty to protect them and referenced medical, therapeutic, family-court and domestic-violence evidence.

Her statements establish what she told OCDA and are relevant to her claimed state of mind. They do not independently establish the truth of the underlying abuse allegations or that she satisfied every requirement of section 278.7.

But the record leaves questions that extend well beyond whether Minna-Grossman was handed a form:

Who, if anyone, actually informed Minna-Grossman how to invoke Penal Code section 278.7 before OCDA proceeded with its child-abduction investigation, tracking and recovery efforts and criminal prosecution?

Did OCDA substantively evaluate whether Minna-Grossman’s reported abuse and safety concerns qualified for protection under section 278.7 before undertaking those actions?

If those claims had been substantively evaluated under section 278.7 at the outset, could some of the years of separation and resulting trauma experienced by Minna-Grossman and her young children have been avoided?

And what were the public costs of OCDA’s involvement — including its involvement in the Minna-Grossman family-law matter, efforts to track, locate, recover and return the children, and the criminal prosecution that has continued for years?

Those questions become particularly significant in light of OCDA’s own 2026 training materials, which state that when a Good Cause report is in its database and the statutory criteria are satisfied, the office will “most likely NOT file criminal charges.”

They also raise a fundamental question of sequence:

Before government resources were devoted to tracking, recovery, return and prosecution, what documented work was done to determine whether the conduct being investigated as child abduction was conduct California law potentially protected under section 278.7?

That question extends to the statutory framework that authorizes district attorney involvement in child-custody matters.

Does California Family Code section 3130 provide sufficient safeguards when a district attorney is asked to locate or recover a child in a case involving allegations of domestic violence or child abuse?

And should California law require a documented assessment of Penal Code section 278.7 before a district attorney uses government resources to track, recover and return a child — or pursues criminal charges against a parent who has told authorities that the child was withheld because of abuse or an immediate safety concern?

The issue is not whether district attorneys should have authority to locate children or enforce lawful custody orders. It is whether California’s statutory framework contains adequate safeguards to distinguish an unlawful abduction from a parent’s potentially protected effort to remove a child from immediate harm before the government commits its investigative, recovery and prosecutorial machinery to one side of a contested custody case.

No Minna-Grossman-Specific Determination Disclosed

This publication sought Minna-Grossman-specific Child Abduction Unit records, including Good Cause reports, database entries, investigative materials and any section 278.7 determination.

OCDA did not produce those records and invoked California’s investigatory-records exemption under Government Code section 7923.600.

That does not establish that no Good Cause report or assessment exists.

The records disclosed to this publication simply do not identify a completed Minna-Grossman Good Cause form, database entry, substantive assessment or written determination.

OCDA also stated in a Sept. 8, 2026, response that it searched for office-wide policies, procedures, protocols, manuals, checklists, guidance and training concerning Penal Code sections 278, 278.5 and 278.7 and located no responsive records beyond the Aug. 13 presentation and the previously provided Good Cause form.

OCDA said it located no earlier drafts, metadata, revision history, distribution records, attendance records, instructor notes or accompanying materials for the PowerPoint presentation.

The response therefore does not establish when the process described in the presentation was adopted, who was trained on it or whether it existed when OCDA became involved with Minna-Grossman.

Millions Claimed for Child Abduction and Recovery

A Sept. 20, 2024, Orange County letter to the California State Controller provides another piece of the Good Cause picture.

Orange County reported claiming $3,074,047 for its Child Abduction and Recovery Program during fiscal years 2018-19 through 2021-22.

The Controller’s draft audit proposed disallowing $3,070,156 — approximately 99.87% of the county’s claim — a determination Orange County disputed.

According to the county, an OCDA investigative assistant estimated that entering a Good Cause report into the database took approximately two to three minutes and that the office received approximately three to six reports per week.

That amounts to approximately nine to 18 minutes per week — or roughly eight to 16 hours annually.

The available records do not establish that the limited amount of time attributed to Good Cause processing caused the proposed disallowance of nearly the entire reimbursement claim.

Orange County argued that the Controller improperly treated section 278.7-related activity in assessing its reimbursement claim and contrasted the Controller’s treatment of Orange County with Sacramento County.

But the figures present a striking proportionality question:

How did an activity Orange County estimated at only eight to 16 hours annually become implicated in a proposed disallowance of nearly the entirety of a four-year, $3.074 million reimbursement claim?

The reimbursement dispute highlights the larger issue raised by the Minna-Grossman, Joy Houghton, Synthia Castro-Nicely and other cases examined by this publication.

California funds extensive government activity surrounding child-abduction and recovery cases. Counties devote investigators, prosecutors, administrative personnel, travel, surveillance and other resources to locating children, recovering them, returning them and, in some cases, prosecuting the parent who withheld them.

Yet records reviewed by this publication show comparatively little staff time attributed to processing Good Cause reports and leave unanswered how consistently section 278.7 protections are communicated to and evaluated for parents who say they acted to protect their children from abuse.

Cases examined by this publication raise a broader systemic question about how a reported-abuse case can become a withholding or child-abduction case — followed by Child Abduction Unit involvement, custody changes, child-recovery efforts and prosecution of the parent claiming protection — while counties seek millions of dollars in state reimbursement for that work and the disclosed records appear to show the Good Cause step being skipped, dismissed or left undocumented.

What Remains Unanswered

More than two years after Minna-Grossman’s arrest and separation from her children, the posture of her family-court case has changed substantially.

Willis is gone after declaring a conflict.

The contempt proceeding against Minna-Grossman has been dismissed.

Professionally monitored parenting time has given way to unmonitored visits and a court-ordered step-up plan.

The records establish communications between Willis and OCDA while Willis served as minor’s counsel. Willis later became a subpoenaed witness in Minna-Grossman’s criminal prosecution and ultimately declared a conflict and withdrew from the family-court case.

The records also establish that Faria expressly referenced section 278.7 to Minna-Grossman; that she communicated abuse and safety concerns to OCDA; that Faria said he assumed a domestic-violence advocate had told her about Good Cause; that the shelter assisting her told this publication it had not done so; and that the communications reviewed by this publication do not show Faria transmitting the Good Cause form, despite his later testimony that he thought he had provided it.

OCDA’s current training describes a Good Cause database process specifically intended to be checked when an abduction allegation arises.

Yet no Minna-Grossman-specific Good Cause report, database entry, substantive assessment or written determination has been disclosed to this publication.

That leaves the central question:

When Minna-Grossman told OCDA that she was withholding her children because she believed they were being abused, did the Child Abduction Unit substantively evaluate those claims under Penal Code section 278.7 before moving forward with its investigation, recovery efforts and prosecution — and where is the record of that determination?

And it leaves a broader institutional question extending beyond Grossman v. Grossman:

When OCDA’s Child Abduction Unit becomes involved in a custody dispute involving allegations of domestic violence, child abuse or both, what safeguards ensure that section 278.7 is meaningfully communicated and evaluated — and that prosecutors, investigators, minor’s counsel and the family court remain within their distinct institutional roles?

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

Previous reporting on the Minna-Grossman case includes:

2024:

OC Family Court Fails to Protect Mothers and Children—Robert J. Hansen

Orange County Files Felony Charges Against Mom Who Says She Fled California to Protect Her Children

Orange County protective mother pleads not guilty to child abduction, fearing abuse

OC court whistleblower revelations, felony charges, OCDA intimidation tactics against protective mother

Exclusive: Unveiling the legal battle in Orange County that no one else dares to report

First Amendment Coalition and Jassy Vick Carolan Defend California Reporter in Tawny Minna Grossman Case

2025:

OCDA and Family Court Extort $7,200 Monthly from Protective Mother Tawny Minna Grossman: Court-Sanctioned Financial Abuse

OCDA Ignores Good Cause Law, Family Court Violates Due Process in Tawny Minna Grossman Case

2026:

UPDATE: Orange County Mother Seeks Removal of Minor’s Counsel Tracy Willis, Alleging Coordination with OCDA Prosecutor Tamara Jacobs

UPDATE: Minor’s Counsel Tracy Willis Declares Conflict in Tawny Minna Grossman Case as Questions Grow Over OCDA Role in Family Court

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