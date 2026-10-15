What began with this reporter’s personal experience in an Orange County family court case expanded into years of investigative reporting on other families, including Tawny Minna-Grossman’s case. After repeated refusals and obstacles in obtaining records from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and Superior Court, a breakthrough came through hearings on disputed county reimbursement claims before California’s Commission on State Mandates. That discovery opened a far-reaching investigation into the state’s child-abduction enforcement system. Now, a newly obtained 262-page Attorney General’s manual, an outdated DOJ webpage and a “no responsive records” response raise questions about millions in taxpayer-funded child recovery operations, prosecutorial accountability and whether California is enforcing the laws designed to protect victims of domestic violence and child abuse.

By Julie M. Anderson-Holburn | Unveiled & Uncensored

CALIFORNIA — For more than a decade, the California Department of Justice’s website told the public that the Attorney General’s Office was updating its 2007 Child Abduction Reference Manual, a publication intended to guide prosecutors, investigators and law enforcement officers handling parental child-abduction cases.

Then, in October 2026, the reference disappeared from the agency’s website.

Days later, the California Department of Justice reported finding “no responsive records” to a public records request concerning the manual and related guidance.

But the manual existed.

On Oct. 12, this reporter obtained a completed, 262-page Attorney General’s Child Abduction Reference Manual, dated 2019, through a California Public Records Act request.

The document was prepared under then-Attorney General Xavier Becerra by Deputy Attorneys General Elaine F. Tumonis, identified as the statewide child-abduction coordinator, and Bridget Billeter. Its preface describes a collaborative effort involving prosecutors, investigators, paralegals and other government personnel from across California.

The discovery raises questions extending beyond a missing website update: When was the manual completed and distributed? Which county prosecutors received it? What training accompanied it? And how have California’s 58 district attorney offices implemented the legal protections intended to address cases in which parents withhold children because of fears of domestic violence or child abuse?

Those questions now form the basis of a statewide records investigation.

[READ THE COMPLETE 2019 ATTORNEY GENERAL’S CHILD ABDUCTION REFERENCE MANUAL — 262-PAGE PDF]

September 2026

A Manual That Was Supposedly Still Being Updated

The Attorney General’s Child Abduction Reference Manual was first produced in 1998 and updated in 2007.

Archived versions of the California DOJ’s Child Abduction Unit webpage show that, for years, the department continued to describe the 2007 edition as undergoing revision.

The language appeared in archived versions dating back to at least 2013 and remained on the DOJ website as recently as Sept. 25, 2026.

The webpage described the manual as a specialized resource for California prosecutors and said it was accessible through a password-protected system to district attorneys, judges and law enforcement agencies, but not the general public.

Yet the newly obtained document bears a 2019 publication date.

Its preface expressly identifies it as the latest edition and states that the manual was available online through the California District Attorneys Association, or CDAA.

The existence of a completed 2019 edition does not, by itself, establish when every county district attorney’s office received it, whether prosecutors used it, or whether its recommendations became binding agency policy. Those questions require response to CPRA’s for distribution records, training documents, internal communications and county-specific procedures.

But the completed manual demonstrates that the Attorney General’s published description of the manual remained outdated for years after the edition was prepared.

October 1, 2026

The Website Language Disappears

The timing of the website change adds another dimension to the investigation.

A copy of DOJ’s Child Abduction Unit webpage preserved Sept. 21, 2026, contains a section headed “Publications: Attorney General’s Child Abduction Manual.”

That section states that DOJ was updating the 2007 edition and describes the manual’s restricted availability.

A second copy, captured Oct. 1, 2026, no longer contains the section.

The rest of the webpage continues to describe DOJ’s work in child-abduction matters, including providing legal information and policy advice to California district attorneys on civil and criminal cases and participating in statewide training.

The change occurred after this reporter began questioning DOJ about the manual’s status and the longstanding language on its website.

The disappearance of the section is documented. The website comparison alone does not establish why the language was removed or whether anyone intended to conceal information.

The unanswered questions are straightforward: Who authorized the revision? When did DOJ recognize that the description was outdated? And why did the public-facing webpage continue referring to the 2007 edition long after a 2019 edition had been prepared?

READ: Beyond the Trial of the Century: The Custody Story and the Lifeline in ‘For My Sister Nicole’

READ: UPDATE California DOJ Says It Has ‘No Responsive Records’ for Its Own Child Abduction Manual After Removing Decade-Plus Website Claim

DOJ Reports ‘No Responsive Records’

On Oct. 5, 2026, the California Department of Justice reported that it had located no responsive records to this reporter’s public records request concerning the manual and related materials.

The response was followed by the production of the completed 2019 manual through a separate public records request to a county district attorney’s office.

The distinction is important: A determination that an agency located no records responsive to a particular request is not the same as an affirmative statement that a document never existed.

Public records responses depend on the wording of the request, the records searched, the repositories examined and the agency’s interpretation of what qualifies as responsive.

Nevertheless, the circumstances raise questions about the adequacy and scope of DOJ’s search, the department’s document-retention and distribution practices, and the records it maintains concerning a publication prepared by its own attorneys.

The manual identifies DOJ personnel as its authors and describes contributions from other agencies. Its preface also identifies the CDAA website as a distribution location.

What remains unclear is whether DOJ searched for the completed edition, records documenting its preparation and circulation, or communications concerning its availability.

What the 2019 Manual Actually Says

The completed manual is more than a historical publication.

Its preface describes an effort to provide practical guidance to prosecutors, district attorney investigators and law enforcement officers handling parental child-abduction matters.

The document covers domestic and international child-abduction cases, investigative procedures, statutory authority, civil and criminal remedies, and the recovery and return of children.

It also discusses the risks and trauma associated with child abduction.

Significantly, the preface describes the safe return of children as a guiding principle and generally recommends considering civil remedies before criminal remedies when appropriate.

The manual’s importance is not that it creates new law. It does not.

Rather, it provides insight into the legal framework and procedures California prosecutors were being encouraged to understand and apply.

That includes the distinction between a parent unlawfully withholding a child and a parent whose conduct may fall within a statutory protection because of immediate safety concerns.

Penal Code Section 278.7: The Good Cause Question

One of the central issues in the statewide investigation is California Penal Code Section 278.7, commonly referred to in child-abduction enforcement as the Good Cause provision.

The statute provides a conditional protection from criminal liability under specified child-abduction statutes when a person with a right to custody takes or withholds a child under circumstances involving a reasonable, good-faith belief that the child would suffer immediate bodily injury or emotional harm.

The statute also contains requirements and limitations concerning reporting, custody proceedings and disclosure of information.

It is not a blanket exemption for any parent who alleges abuse, nor does it automatically resolve a family court’s custody determination.

Its application depends on the facts and statutory conditions.

But its existence raises an important operational question: How do district attorney Child Abduction Units identify, evaluate and document potential Good Cause claims before pursuing intrusive enforcement against a parent who reports domestic violence or child abuse?

The question is particularly consequential because California district attorneys may become involved in child-custody matters through Family Code Sections 3130–3134.5, including proceedings to locate or recover children and enforce custody-related orders.

A prosecutor’s involvement can have immediate consequences for a family, even when no criminal charges are ultimately filed.

Whether prosecutors consistently distinguish criminal enforcement decisions, child-safety concerns and the separate authority of family courts is therefore a matter of substantial public interest.

2019 Manual — CDAA contact listed

Domestic Violence, Intimate Partner Violence, Child Abuse and the Risk of Getting It Wrong

Child-abduction enforcement involves competing and sometimes urgent concerns.

Children can face serious danger when unlawfully taken or concealed by a parent. They can also face serious danger when returned to a parent accused of abuse without adequate consideration of available evidence.

The legal system must account for both risks.

The 2019 manual’s emphasis on safe recovery makes the handling of domestic violence and child abuse allegations especially relevant.

Questions arise when a parent reports physical violence, sexual abuse, coercive control or threats to a child’s safety, while the other parent seeks enforcement of an existing custody order.

What evidence is reviewed? Are police reports, protective orders, medical records, child protective services information and other available records considered? Are conflicting accounts investigated? Is the potential applicability of Penal Code Section 278.7 documented?

And when prosecutors seek protective-custody warrants, what safeguards govern the accuracy and completeness of the information presented to the court?

These questions do not presume that every allegation of abuse is substantiated or that every child-recovery action is improper.

They concern whether the statutory safeguards are understood, consistently evaluated and supported by a documented decision-making process.

Behind the Laws and the Manual: Mothers, Children and Decades of Unanswered Questions

For years, this reporter has documented cases involving mothers who say they sought to protect themselves and their children from domestic violence, intimate partner violence, sexual abuse or other forms of harm — only to encounter a system they say offered little protection and, in some instances, punished them for reporting abuse.

Across these cases, mothers and their advocates have raised recurring concerns about the application of California Family Code Section 3044, which establishes a rebuttable presumption against awarding custody to a person found to have perpetrated domestic violence; Piqui’s Law, which imposes additional safeguards concerning custody evaluations and certain court-ordered services; and Penal Code Section 278.7, which provides a conditional Good Cause protection in specified child-abduction prosecutions.

Some proceedings have been closed to the public. Some mothers have lost custody or experienced prolonged separation from their children. Others have faced criminal child-abduction charges, including cases involving mothers who say they remained in their homes or communities rather than fleeing or concealing their children.

The cases covered in Unveiled & Uncensored include Joy Houghton, Tawny Minna-Grossman, Synthia Castro-Nicely, Taran Nolan, Genevieve Esquivel and Giselle Smiel, as well as a six-part investigative series examining cases involving Jessica St. Clair.

In several of these cases, district attorney Child Abduction Units became involved under Family Code Sections 3130–3134.5, using statutory authority to locate, recover or facilitate the return of children. Mothers and their advocates contend that allegations of abuse and potential Good Cause protections were inadequately considered, while subsequent family court proceedings resulted in custody reversals, restricted visitation or prolonged parent-child separation.

The circumstances differ from case to case but legal findings differ ever so slightly. Allegations against individual parents are not necessarily judicial findings of abuse, and involvement by a district attorney does not itself establish wrongdoing. But the recurring questions are strikingly similar: What happens when a parent reports abuse? Who evaluates the evidence? Which statutory protections are considered? And what happens to children when those decisions are made incorrectly?

The concerns also echo those raised by Denise Brown, sister of Nicole Brown Simpson, whose decades of domestic violence advocacy are reflected in her new book, For My Sister Nicole: Love Shouldn’t Hurt.

In Chapter 15, “What’s Best for the Children: Legal Custody in DV Cases,” Brown draws a direct connection between the custody proceedings involving Nicole’s children after her 1994 murder and the experiences of families navigating Orange County’s courts more than three decades later.

Brown devotes several paragraphs to this reporter’s family court experience, the reported domestic violence and child-safety concerns preceding the November 2022 custody reversal, and the transition from being the subject of news coverage to investigating California’s family court system.

Reflecting on the custody proceedings involving Nicole’s children, Brown describes her family’s experience as deeply troubling. After discussing this reporter’s case and the broader concerns surrounding family court practices, she writes:

“It seemed like not much had changed in thirty years.”

— Denise Brown, For My Sister Nicole: Love Shouldn’t Hurt, Chapter 15, p. 103.

Brown’s comparison is particularly consequential because it bridges two generations of domestic violence advocacy and raises a fundamental question: If California has strengthened its domestic violence laws, expanded judicial training requirements and established additional safeguards for children, why do victims, survivors and their advocates continue to report similar experiences of custody loss, separation and inadequate protection?

The discovery of the completed 2019 Attorney General’s Child Abduction Reference Manual adds another dimension to that question: Were the legal protections already available to prosecutors and investigators being meaningfully considered and applied?

The Training and Accountability Gap

DOJ’s Child Abduction Unit webpage states that its attorneys provide legal information and policy advice to California district attorneys on civil and criminal child-abduction matters.

It also describes participation in training conducted through the California District Attorneys Association (CDAA).

That creates another question: What guidance was actually provided after the 2019 manual was completed?

The investigation is examining whether the manual was distributed through CDAA, whether prosecutors and investigators were trained on its contents, and whether county offices adopted written procedures addressing Good Cause, domestic violence allegations and protective-custody warrants.

The distinction between possessing a manual and implementing its guidance is substantial.

A county may have access to a statewide reference document without incorporating its recommendations into internal procedures. Individual prosecutors may receive training without that training producing consistent practices across an office.

Conversely, the absence of a separate written county policy would not necessarily establish that prosecutors received no training or lacked applicable legal guidance.

The relevant evidence includes training materials, attendance records, course presentations, internal communications, supervisory instructions and actual case-processing procedures.

Millions in Public Funding, and Questions About What Work Is Performed

The investigation also intersects with California’s Child Abduction and Recovery, or CAR, reimbursement program.

Under the state-mandated program, counties may seek reimbursement for eligible activities associated with locating, recovering and returning children and other qualifying child-abduction responsibilities.

Proceedings before the California Commission on State Mandates and audits conducted by the State Controller’s Office have raised disputes over claimed costs and the eligibility of particular activities for reimbursement.

The resulting questions go beyond accounting.

If counties seek public reimbursement for child-abduction work, what documentation supports the activities claimed? How are Good Cause-related tasks recorded? What distinguishes investigative work, child recovery, prosecution and statutory screening? And how are costs verified?

Audit disallowances are not, by themselves, proof of intentional wrongdoing. They may reflect disputes over documentation, reimbursement rules or whether particular work qualifies under the state mandate.

Nevertheless, the financial records provide another means of examining what counties report doing and how those activities correspond to the procedures they maintain.

Investigation Expands to All 58 California District Attorneys

On Oct. 13, this reporter contacted all 58 California district attorney offices as part of an expanded investigation into the completed 2019 manual, its distribution and implementation, and the operation of county Child Abduction Units.

The statewide records requests seek documents concerning the Attorney General’s manuals, Penal Code Section 278.7 Good Cause, protective-custody procedures, training, supervision, interagency communications and CAR reimbursements.

The investigation also seeks comment from district attorney offices concerning how their agencies address domestic violence and child abuse allegations when considering child-abduction enforcement.

Among the questions: Which counties possessed the completed 2019 manual? When did they obtain it? Who received training? What procedures governed Good Cause assessments? And what records document how those procedures were applied?

Because the requests were only recently submitted, the responses remain pending. The absence of an immediate response should not be interpreted as a refusal to cooperate.

The records and responses will be examined and reported as they become available.

What DOJ Still Needs to Explain

The discovery of the 2019 manual does establish that every prosecutor had access to it.

It also establishes that a completed 2019 edition existed while DOJ’s public-facing website continued to describe an update to the 2007 edition.

The documented sequence now includes a longstanding outdated webpage, the removal of its manual section by Oct. 1, an Oct. 5 records response reporting no responsive records, and the subsequent production of a completed 2019 edition to a public records request.

The central questions remain unanswered.

Why was the public-facing description not updated? What records document the manual’s preparation and distribution? How was its guidance communicated to county prosecutors? And what safeguards ensure that children are protected when allegations of abuse arise during child-abduction enforcement?

California’s Attorney General’s Office describes its child-abduction system as a model for other jurisdictions — across the U.S.A.

That claim makes transparency and accountability especially important.

The pattern is not confined to California. In Wisconsin, Julie Valadez, who reported domestic abuse, lost custody of her children and faced an arrest order issued by a family court judge, as documented by ProPublica. Internationally, a 2020 U.K. Ministry of Justice expert panel found that family courts too often minimized domestic abuse while prioritizing parental contact. In 2023, a United Nations special rapporteur warned that allegations of domestic and child abuse in custody disputes were being dismissed or minimized worldwide, frequently through accusations of “parental alienation.”

Against a backdrop of near-daily news reports of domestic violence, child sexual abuse, physical and psychological abuse, and the mistreatment of children in foster care — including allegations involving law enforcement officers, clergy, teachers, coaches and other trusted authority figures — the stakes could hardly be higher.

The October surprise is not simply that an Attorney General’s manual, publicly described for years as undergoing revision, had already been completed. It is that its discovery opens a far broader investigation into potential gender discrimination, the targeting and revictimization of abuse survivors, institutional accountability and whether California’s child-abduction enforcement system has consistently recognized, applied and enforced the protections already written into state law.

When victims report abuse and seek protection for themselves or their children, the fundamental question should not be whether the system will punish them for speaking out — but whether the institutions entrusted with protecting them will follow the law.

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

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