Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

“The bond doesn’t exist” may be the most chilling phrase in the whole story. Videos reportedly show toddlers crying, reaching for their mother, and interacting affectionately during visits. Advocates say Dr. Aileen Herlinda Sandoval found a strong attachment and warned that permanent separation could cause catastrophic emotional harm. Yet the county pushes toward termination while the courtroom closes its doors. That is the California dependency-court problem in one frame: sealed records, blocked media, public distrust, and life-altering decisions made behind curtains. Confidentiality should protect children from exploitation. It should not protect agencies, judges, lawyers, social workers, and court vendors from scrutiny.

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Kymberley Alberts Sauer's avatar
Kymberley Alberts Sauer
2h

W H A T ?! WW3

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