SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Journalists and members of the public attempting to observe May 6 and 14 termination-of-parental-rights proceedings involving two toddler sisters in San Diego Juvenile Court were denied access, raising renewed questions about secrecy, accountability, and public oversight inside California’s dependency court system as the county seeks to permanently sever the children from their mother and family.

At the center of the case are sisters Malaika and Xayah Robinson — two young girls whose dependency proceedings have become the subject of growing public demonstrations, online activism, and allegations of systemic misconduct by San Diego County Child Welfare Services and court-appointed professionals.

The controversy intensified after journalists, advocates, and members of the public were reportedly denied access to termination-of-parental-rights proceedings involving the children at the Meadow Lark Juvenile Dependency Courthouse in San Diego.

Critics argue the restrictions imposed by the court were overly broad and effectively prevented meaningful public oversight of proceedings that could permanently terminate the legal relationship between the girls and their mother, Evelyn Lopez.

MC 500, 510 and JUV-029 Media Requests & Agreement. May 6 & 14, 2026. Photo by: Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

A Fight Over Transparency

Dependency proceedings involving minors are confidential under California law, and courts are tasked with balancing the privacy rights of children against constitutional concerns involving public access and press oversight.

But advocates following the Robinson case argue the restrictions imposed in this matter went far beyond protecting the identities of minors.

On May 14, investigative reporter Julie M. Anderson-Holburn of Unveiled and Uncensored formally submitted a San Diego Superior Court JUV-029 “Media Request and Agreement to be Admitted to Juvenile Court Hearing” seeking permission to attend and observe the proceedings as a member of the press.

In the signed request, Anderson-Holburn expressly stated:

“I request permission to attend and observe the hearing in person or remote as a media representative only. I do not seek to photograph, record, or broadcast the proceeding. I will comply with all confidentiality requirements and any conditions imposed by the Court.”

The request further proposed narrower alternatives to exclusion should the court have confidentiality concerns, including attendance-only restrictions, no recording devices, limitations on identifying information concerning minors, and restricting access solely to nonconfidential portions of the hearing rather than imposing a complete bar on media observation.

The JUV-029 agreement additionally required acknowledgment that:

no photographs or recordings would be permitted,

no minors could be interviewed or photographed without court authorization,

and media representatives must comply with all juvenile court confidentiality policies.

Critics argue the signed agreement demonstrated a willingness by the reporter to comply with strict confidentiality safeguards while still preserving limited press oversight of proceedings involving the potential permanent termination of parental rights.

According to individuals involved in the matter, media representatives attempting to observe the proceedings were nevertheless denied access based on generalized concerns regarding confidentiality and prior alleged leaks involving unrelated individuals.

Critics say the result was effectively a blanket prohibition on scrutiny in one of the most consequential proceedings a court can conduct: the permanent termination of parental rights.

“This is not a case where the court is trying to protect a child victim’s identity in a criminal sexual abuse prosecution,” one advocate familiar with the matter said. “This is a contested termination of parental rights proceeding involving whether the state should permanently sever two toddlers from their mother and family.”

The proceedings reportedly centered on efforts to terminate Evelyn Lopez’s parental rights and potentially move the girls toward adoption.

The Core Dispute: Bond or No Bond?

At the heart of the controversy is a sharply disputed issue: whether the children maintain a significant and beneficial emotional bond with their mother.

Supporters of Lopez point to expert findings concluding the opposite of what county officials reportedly argued in court.

According to advocates involved in the case, expert witness Dr. Aileen Herlinda Sandoval reportedly found that Malaika and Xayah shared a strong attachment and bond with their mother and warned that continued separation — particularly permanent severance through adoption — would cause catastrophic emotional and psychological harm.

Those findings have become central to criticism surrounding the proceedings.

If accurate, critics argue the reported conclusions raise serious questions about how dependency courts dismiss or weigh attachment, trauma, foster placement stability, and permanency planning when determining whether to terminate parental rights.

The county’s position and full evidentiary arguments remain difficult to independently verify because juvenile dependency proceedings and records are largely sealed from public review.

Videos Fuel Public Outcry

Public attention surrounding the case expanded after public speakers — including the toddlers’ mother, grandfather, and family friend and journalist Audra Morgan — appeared before the San Diego County Board of Supervisors since July 23, 2025, publicly pleading for the girls to be returned to their family and criticizing the county’s handling of the case.

Additional scrutiny followed as videos and photographs circulated online purporting to show the removal and transport of the children following county-funded monitored visitation with their mother, Evelyn Lopez. Critics argue the footage raises troubling questions about the emotional impact prolonged separation may be having on the girls.

Yet despite the growing public attention and emotional appeals from family members and supporters, advocates say the county has continued pursuing termination of Lopez’s parental rights, reportedly arguing in part that the girls are young and “adoptable.”

One video — widely shared across X, Instagram, and advocacy platforms — appears to show the distressed toddler girls crying, screaming, and reaching out for their mother as the visit ended and they were strapped into vehicle car seats before being driven away.

Additional videos circulating online show the children interacting affectionately with Lopez during visitation, footage advocates say contradicts claims that no significant parental bond exists between the girls and their mother.

The videos triggered strong emotional reactions online and intensified accusations by activists who claim the children are suffering trauma as a result of prolonged separation from their mother and extended family.

Some online activists went much further, accusing county agencies and court personnel of participating in systemic abuse and corruption. Others used inflammatory rhetoric describing aspects of the foster care and dependency system as “state-sanctioned child trafficking and family separation.”

Still, the emotional footage and growing online attention have fueled broader scrutiny not only of San Diego County’s dependency system, but of California’s broader family court and child welfare systems as a whole, reigniting longstanding national debates over CPS intervention practices, foster care removals, due process protections, family preservation, and oversight of child welfare agencies.

Concerns surrounding California’s courts and child welfare systems have increasingly entered mainstream political discussion ahead of the 2026 election cycle. At a May 1 Orange County town hall focused on family court, probate, CPS, and juvenile court reform, multiple California candidates and advocates openly acknowledged growing public distrust in the systems and the need for greater transparency, accountability, and oversight.

How much secrecy is necessary to protect children or victims of abuse — and at what point does secrecy lend itself to corruption and undermine public accountability?

That question now sits at the center of the Robinson case and a growing statewide debate over California’s dependency and family court systems.

Courts and child welfare agencies argue confidentiality protections are essential to shield minors and abuse victims from exploitation, stigma, retaliation, and further trauma. But a growing number of 2026 candidates, advocates, victims, attorneys, journalists, and impacted families argue that excessive secrecy has shielded governmental misconduct, flawed investigations, improper removals, and systemic failures from meaningful public scrutiny.

Critics contend that when courts possess the extraordinary authority to permanently terminate parental rights, flip custody, place parents on prolonged or indefinite monitored visitation, remove children from families, and place them into state-supervised systems — all while limiting press access and sealing records from public review — the potential for abuse of discretion, institutional failures, and lack of accountability inevitably grows.

For reform advocates, the Robinson case has become emblematic of a broader concern increasingly voiced across California: whether confidentiality laws intended to protect vulnerable children are, in some instances, also preventing the public from scrutinizing the very systems exercising enormous power over families’ lives.

The Judges and Court-Appointed Professionals

The Robinson case has also generated controversy because activists and online advocates have publicly identified numerous judges, attorneys, social workers, and court-appointed professionals connected to the proceedings.

Individuals publicly referenced by activists in connection with the case include:

Judge Alexander M. Calero

Judge Pulos

Judge Bubis

Judge Morales

Additional names circulated publicly include social workers, county counsel, Children’s Legal Services personnel, caregivers, and other professionals associated with San Diego County’s dependency system.

Children’s Legal Services GALs:

Lisa Haight

Nicole McConn

No criminal findings have been issued against the individuals publicly named online. The intensity of the public backlash reflects growing distrust among parents and advocates toward dependency and family court systems nationwide.

The Public Interest Question

Whether one views the case as an example of necessary state intervention or a troubling exercise of government power, one reality remains undeniable:

The public is being asked to trust a process it no longer trusts and largely cannot see until after the damage is done.

For critics of the system, that is precisely the problem.

When courts permanently sever children from parents while simultaneously limiting media scrutiny and sealing records from public view, questions inevitably follow — particularly when expert opinions, online evidence, emotional videos, and public testimony appear to sharply conflict with the outcomes being pursued behind closed doors.

For now, many of those questions remain unanswered inside San Diego’s dependency court system.

And for Malaika and Xayah Robinson, the consequences of those decisions will last a lifetime.

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

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