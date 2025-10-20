ORANGE, Calif. — Opening weekend for The Wilderness brought audiences face-to-face with the dark underbelly of America’s “troubled teen industry.” On October 18 at AMC Orange 30, I attended the screening and post-show Q&A with writer-director Spencer King, actor Hunter Doohan, and Meg Appelgate, CEO of Unsilenced.

Kidnapped in California (Doohan) by so-called “transporters” and abandoned in the Utah desert, The Wilderness follows a group of teenage boys forced into a brutal wilderness-therapy program—part of the lucrative “Troubled Teen Industry.” Cut off from the world, they must survive not only the elements but also the psychological manipulation of a camp director (Sam Jaeger) whose intentions are anything but therapeutic.

This is a must-see film — raw, gripping, and unflinchingly real.

Modeled on real-life programs, The Wilderness poses a haunting question: Is this treatment—or abuse?

Sam Jaeger. Photo: Online.

The film’s themes strike a chilling chord beyond the screen. California’s ongoing struggle to protect children mirrors these same patterns—unchecked authority, lack of accountability, and institutional child abuse.

Thousands of families in family court describe similar coercive dynamics: children sent to “reunification” camps or forced into “treatment”, isolated from the safe parent and silenced under the guise of therapy or “best interests.” Both systems remain largely unregulated and often retraumatize the very children they claim to protect.

After the screening, filmmaker Spencer King and actor Hunter Doohan joined Meg Appelgate, CEO of the survivor-led nonprofit Unsilenced, for an emotional audience Q&A.

(Right to Left) Meg Appelgate and Spencer King and Meg Appelgate and Hunter Doohan (Left), October 18, 2025. Photo: courtesy of Meg Appelgate

The Film

Written, directed, and produced by Spencer King—and starring Wednesday’s Hunter Doohan alongside Lamar Johnson, Aaron Holliday, Matt Gomez-Hidaka, and Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale)—The Wilderness draws directly from King’s own experience in a wilderness-therapy program and of other survivors.

Right to left: Hunter Doohan, Lamar Johnson. Bottom row: Aaron Holliday and Matt Gomez-Hidaka

Produced by Aaron Paul, Amy Berg, Spencer King, Hunter Doohan, Lily Blavin, Larissa Beck, and others, the psychological thriller follows Ed, a teen battling trauma and addiction who is sent to an outdoor “therapy” camp. There, he forms a bond with fellow camper Miles. Obedience is demanded, abuse is normalized, and every attempt at “healing” deepens the wounds.

Highlights from the Q&A

King, Doohan, and Appelgate led the post-screening discussion, reflecting on both filmmaking and real-world abuse. I spoke briefly with Hunter Doohan after the event — he was engaging, grounded, and genuinely concerned about the widespread harm caused by the Troubled Teen Industry. His empathy toward survivors matched the honesty of his on-screen performance.

Appelgate, the CEO of Unsilenced, described how her survivor-led nonprofit works to reform the so-called Troubled Teen Industry (TTI) through legislation and public education. Appelgate and I previously collaborated on an investigative article involving a victim of court-appointed therapist Jessica St. Clair, whose practices have drawn widespread concern among families and mental-health professionals.

Unsilenced’s mission is, in its words, “to stop institutional child abuse by empowering self-advocates to promote lasting social change… and envision a world where youth are free from institutionalization and the voices of young people are respected in the development of their own mental, emotional, and physical well-being.”

Survivors’ testimonies following the film made clear that what happens in the desert is not an isolated horror story but a reflection of systemic failure — from private treatment centers to public courtrooms.

On the hardest scene to film

Both King and Doohan cited the film’s explosive finale as the most challenging sequence. With multiple actors and high emotional stakes, the scene was shot “like a play,” using an Easy Rig and handheld camera to capture raw chaos.

“It was such a brilliant way to shoot chaos,” King said, crediting cinematographer Sean for the approach.

Doohan added, “No one was waiting for their coverage. Everyone went full-out every take.”

On filming conditions

The entire film wrapped in five weeks—four in Utah and one in California. “Our first day, we got rained out and stuck in the mud,” King laughed. “It was crazy.”

Ironically, when the script later called for a rainstorm, nature refused to cooperate. “We had these guys who looked like wilderness firefighters lining the canyon with hoses,” King recalled. “They told us, ‘You’ve got seven minutes of water.’ There wasn’t even time to call action—we just went for it.”

That one-take realism captured the film’s survivalist tone—chaotic, raw, and emotionally charged.

On the music

A highlight of the discussion came when King described collaborating with Nashville rocker Isaac Middleton, who made his film-scoring debut.

“There’s something very biblical about going into the wilderness—like a cleansing or baptism,” King said. “I wanted the score to sound ancient, with Judaic and Middle Eastern influences.”

Middleton, a rock musician by trade, delivered several tracks that perfectly matched the film’s emotional current. The result, King said, “steals it in so many ways—so subtle in how it changes the mood.”

On Miles, Ed, and survival

When asked if Miles was based on a real person, King confirmed the character drew from true survivor accounts.

Earlier cuts ended with Miles reuniting with his mother in Thailand, but King ultimately removed that version.

“It felt like a disservice to his character,” he said. “These kids don’t get tidy endings.”

He described the final image—three boys in the back of a police car—as symbolizing both escape and uncertainty.

“They’re only getting out because something horrible happened,” King said. “We wanted to honor what survivors have shared for years.”

When asked if Miles’s story implied sexual assault by the camp director, King answered simply: “Yes.”

Returning home

When asked what happens when teens turn 18 while in such programs, Appelgate offered a sobering truth: technically, they can leave—but in practice, they’re stranded.

“Yes, when you turn 18 you can legally go home that day,” she said. “But they’re not going to take you home. Most of these programs are deep in rural areas, and kids have no transportation, money, or contact with the outside world.”

A survivor herself, Appelgate said she stayed in her program until 18½ because she’d been conditioned to believe graduation was the only path to success.

“They completely brainwashed me into thinking that if I didn’t graduate, I’d never be a successful member of society,” she said.

Her words reinforce one of the film’s central truths: coercion doesn’t end when the gates open.

On healing and recovery

During the Q&A, a survivor in the audience thanked King for creating The Wilderness, saying films like his have helped her heal. King said the process of making the film helped him reclaim his own trauma.

“It’s where I went to a program—but it’s also where I shot my dream film,” King said. “Now I look at that space as the most beautiful place in the world.”

On parallels to family court

When asked whether he or Appelgate would consider exploring abusive dynamics in family-court-ordered reunification programs, King replied, “Let’s exchange information and talk. That’s an important story.”

Appelgate agreed, explaining that even after Piqui’s Law (SB 331) banned such programs when transporters are used or when no-contact orders are involved, courts continue to make these orders. “It’s an issue desperately in need of exposure,” she said.

Why It Matters

The film’s message resonates beyond Hollywood. The multibillion-dollar Troubled Teen Industry—a loosely regulated network of “behavioral” and “therapeutic” boot camps—has long faced allegations of starvation, psychological abuse, and coercion. Programs charge families $5,000–$30,000 a month, restricting outside contact for months or years. More than 350 deaths have been linked to such programs, with thousands more suicides after discharge.

California reflects these same failures: Los Angeles County has paid more than $4 billion in child sexual-abuse settlements since 2024, with another $828 million this month. Meanwhile, family courts nationwide continue ordering children into “reunification” programs and custody orders that isolate them from safe parents.

Piqui’s Law was meant to end this — but enforcement remains untracked and virtually nonexistent. At the two-minute mark of her testimony (linked above), before California legislators, survivor Maya Laing explained that after disclosing abuse, she and her brother were further abused by California’s family court system and court-appointed professionals who worked to punish the children for speaking out. They were later court-ordered into reunification therapy and sent to a camp, where the trauma only deepened.

Her story mirrors The Wilderness — abuse, silence and isolation disguised as intervention.

The Bigger Picture

The Wilderness is more than a psychological thriller — it’s a cultural reckoning. King’s film accomplishes what journalism and legislation often cannot: it places the audience inside the body of the child, making viewers feel what it’s like to be abused and silenced in the name of “help.”

Both the Troubled Teen Industry and family courts claim to rehabilitate “troubled” children while silencing their cries for safety. Both depend on secrecy, isolation, and the dangerous belief that suffering is therapeutic.

The Wilderness isn’t just about boys lost in the desert — it’s about every institution that justifies cruelty as care, suppresses truth about abuse, and disguises harm as treatment.

Who is truly protecting our children? Who decides what therapy looks like — and who will stop it when it becomes abuse? And should that take decades?

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis and nationwide family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote. Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

