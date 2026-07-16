In an intimate episode of the Dirty Army Podcast, an Australian mother described the “grief with no funeral” of losing contact with her two eldest daughters—and the deeply human exchange left both Treffiletti and Richie struggling to contain their emotions.

Orange County, Calif., July 13 —For a little more than 30 minutes, the distance between Sydney and Orange County seemed to disappear. What unfolded between Australian mother and digital creator Sabrina Treffiletti and Dirty Army Foundation founder Nik Richie felt less like a conventional podcast interview than a private conversation viewers had quietly been invited to witness.

There were no polished talking points or carefully maintained emotional boundaries. Treffiletti spoke openly about losing contact with her two eldest daughters, the anguish of watching her six-year-old asking for her big sisters she no longer gets to see and the years of alleged post-separation control she believes slowly dismantled her family.

Richie listened not as a detached moderator, but as someone visibly affected by what he was hearing—at times protective, angry, vulnerable and close to tears himself.

When Treffiletti described the separation as “a grief with no funeral,” Richie did not rush to the next question. When she recalled the last time her daughter said, “I love you, Mom,” she paused to find a tissue. He paused with her.

Later, Treffiletti described days when the loss becomes almost physical.

“Some days it hurts to breathe,” she said.

That emotional honesty became the defining feature of the episode: an intimate exchange across two continents about a mother’s love for her children, the anguish of custody loss, survival, and the decision to keep speaking despite unimaginable grief.

A Conflict Years in the Making

Treffiletti, an Australian social media influencer and host of the Still Standing. Still Speaking. podcast, told Richie that the conflict with her former husband intensified after their divorce, when she entered a new relationship and later had a third child.

She said her former husband had been minimally involved when their daughters were young, but that “everything changed” once she moved on.

According to Treffiletti, financial claims and parenting allegations followed, forcing her to spend years repeatedly defending herself instead of rebuilding her life.

“Because that’s the point of them,” she said. “They’re designed for you to just keep defending yourself, as opposed to just moving on and living your life.”

Treffiletti said the prolonged conflict eventually broke her down. She described experiencing what she called “a bit of a mental breakdown” during that period, compounded by the death of her grandmother.

“I wasn’t in a good state,” she said.

She alleged that during that vulnerable time, her former husband brought one of their daughters to police to make a statement against her. Treffiletti said the allegations were false but resulted in a protection order that remained over her for approximately two years.

She said the order also extended to her youngest daughter, although that child is not biologically related to her former husband.

“To have someone be able to go into the system and say, ‘She did that,’ and manipulate my child and have my child go in there and back his story up—what that does to a mother, I can’t explain,” Treffiletti said.

Finding a Voice After Losing Everything

Treffiletti said she remained quiet for years, burdened by humiliation, fear and the possibility of further consequences.

That changed after she lost contact with her two eldest daughters.

“He’s taken everything from me,” she said. “He’s taken my two beautiful daughters, who are my everything. I gave birth to them. They’re a part of me.”

Treffiletti said she eventually concluded that she had nothing left to lose by speaking publicly.

“Speaking publicly isn’t a crime,” she said. “It’s the only thing that creates change.”

Richie connected her decision to speak with what he described as a broader pattern of women being silenced by fear—not necessarily because they do not want to tell their stories, but because they fear retaliation, judgment or further harm to themselves and their children.

“I have a lot of women I talk to now that are going through the same things that you’re going through,” Richie said. “They’re like, ‘I can’t do it. I don’t want to put myself out there. I’m embarrassed. I don’t want to embarrass my children. I don’t want to embarrass my family.’”

Treffiletti said that once she began talking publicly, she was stunned by how many mothers and fathers around the world contacted her with similar experiences.

“The moment that I spoke and found my voice, I could not believe how many people in the world are going through this,” she said. “It’s given me strength to keep fighting and to keep speaking.”

She emphasized that estrangement and custody loss are not exclusively women’s issues.

“This is not a fathers-versus-mothers conversation,” she said. “This is a parenting issue.”

“A Grief With No Funeral”

When Richie asked whether Treffiletti was turning her pain into purpose, her response became one of the interview’s defining moments.

“To be separated from your children, it’s a grief with no funeral,” she said. “It’s unimaginable. I live that every day.”

Treffiletti said using her platform to connect with others gives her a sense of purpose, even though the underlying pain remains.

That pain was most visible when Richie asked her to recall the last meaningful conversation she had with either of her daughters.

“The 15th of January this year, the day that they left, she told me, ‘I love you, Mom,’” Treffiletti said. “And that was the last time that she said it, too. And I haven’t heard it since.”

She then paused to collect herself and asked if she could step away to get a tissue.

Richie’s voice softened.

“You being emotional makes me emotional,” he told her. “I want you to know, from my heart, how proud I am of you and this fight and this journey, because it’s not easy.”

Treffiletti said there have been days when the separation has become physically overwhelming.

“Some days it hurts to breathe,” she said.

“A mother’s love is unconditional. Any parent’s love is unconditional. But I just feel with a mother, it’s almost primal. It’s your instinct.”

Richie rejected the tendency to equate a parent’s overwhelming grief with mental instability.

“Guys come to me and they say, ‘Well, she lost her children, but look at her. She’s crazy,’” Richie said. “I’m like, ‘Well, she’s not crazy. I think you would go absolutely berserk if someone stole your child.’”

“I’ve Never Felt This Vulnerable”

The episode’s emotional force did not come from Treffiletti alone.

Richie openly acknowledged that hearing stories like hers had changed him and made him question why he had not understood the issue sooner.

“For me, as a man, I’ve been crying for others,” he said. “I’m 47 years old now, and I’ve never felt this vulnerable or this emotional for people like you.”

Richie said he felt sadness and guilt over only recently becoming aware of the experiences being described to him by mothers separated from their children.

“Half my life’s over,” he said. “Why am I learning now? Why am I all of a sudden wanting to care now?”

He also expressed frustration over what he described as a lack of support from other men.

“It makes me mad at men,” Richie said. “I’ll be honest with you—no men want to support what I’m doing now. Every guy I ask for help, they run.”

Their reluctance, he said, had caused him to look at some of those men differently.

“Like, what are you hiding? It’s sad.”

Richie’s remarks gave the conversation another dimension. He was not merely encouraging a mother to tell her story; he was publicly examining his own delayed awareness and challenging other men to engage with an issue many appear unwilling to confront.

“The Slow Erasure of a Parent”

When the conversation turned to parental alienation, both Richie and Treffiletti acknowledged that the term is contested and is not recognized as a clinical diagnosis.

Richie noted that in some U.S. courtrooms, raising the term can be damaging to a parent’s case.

Treffiletti said she does not view parental alienation as a diagnosable syndrome. Instead, she described it as a pattern of conduct.

“It’s not the children choosing,” she said. “It’s the children choosing to survive.”

For Treffiletti, the term means “the systematic destruction of a child’s relationship with a loving parent, one manipulation at a time.”

She described the process not as one sudden removal, but as a prolonged erosion involving unanswered calls, broken promises, disparaging messages and failures to follow parenting orders.

“It’s the slow erasure of a parent,” she said.

Treffiletti said that she only recently discovered messages showing that the effort to damage her relationship with her daughters had been underway for three or four years.

She also said her former husband relocated the girls approximately 900 kilometers away, further limiting her ability to maintain contact.

Treffiletti said her daughters, now 16 and 12, had lived with her since infancy and were supposed to remain in her care under existing orders. She alleged that their father is currently violating those orders but said she has been told that because of the girls’ ages, their stated wishes carry significant weight.

She questioned whether children of 12 and 16 can make a fully independent decision after years of alleged influence.

“How do you have the mental maturity to know where you want to live after you’ve just been fed lies and manipulation about your mother?” she asked.

The Child Who Is Left Behind

Treffiletti also spoke about the effect of the separation on her six-year-old daughter, who does not understand why her older sisters are not at home.

“What do you say to a six-year-old when she says, ‘Mommy, where are my sisters?’” Treffiletti asked.

She said she reassures the child that her sisters are only away temporarily and love her.

But she acknowledged that the child senses the family’s grief.

“She knows that Mommy’s so sad,” Treffiletti said.

Treffiletti credited her fiancé and youngest daughter with keeping her alive during her darkest periods.

“If I didn’t have my fiancé and my little six-year-old girl, I would not be here,” she said.

“She pulls me through, Nick. When I go to those dark places and she just comes up and gives me a hug, that’s what keeps me going. And I have to be strong for her because she needs me.”

Treffiletti said the damage caused by prolonged family separation extends well beyond the parent who loses contact. It affects siblings, stepparents, grandparents and entire extended families.

“It detonates a whole family,” she said.

Conflict That Continues After Separation

Treffiletti told Richie that the alleged control did not end once the children left her home.

She said her former husband reported her to police after she began speaking publicly, including over a video she had posted featuring her three daughters.

She also said she continues to receive demands to pay expenses such as dental bills and school uniforms, despite having no contact with the girls.

“The abuse doesn’t stop,” Treffiletti said. “It keeps going.”

Richie described that pattern as abuse that evolves and searches for new points of pressure.

Treffiletti agreed.

“It never ends,” she said.

Richie Questions the Family Court Model

Beyond the emotional conversation, Richie raised broader criticisms of family court systems.

He argued that child-support structures create financial incentives encouraging a parent to seek primary custody, knowing that a parent who gains custody may avoid paying support and instead seek it from the other parent.

“That’s the system’s mistake,” Richie said. “That’s not the parent’s mistake.”

He also argued that severe custody disputes involving allegations of abuse should not be decided solely by one judge.

Richie suggested that such cases may be better handled through a jury process in civil or criminal proceedings.

“What you’re going through and what others are going through is a criminal act,” he said. “There should be jury trials. There should not be [just] a judge.”

Richie said the emotional destruction of a parent through the loss of a child should not be treated as an ordinary disagreement between former partners.

“You’re killing a soul,” he said. “You’re killing a person.”

Why Some Children Align: Expert Context

Treffiletti’s assertion that children are “choosing to survive” by aligning with a controlling parent as a means of survival echoes a framework discussed by clinicians and researchers who study coercive control.

Dr. Christine Cocchiola, a licensed clinical social worker whose doctoral research at New York University examined coercive control’s effects on adult and child victims, has publicly argued that children living under a controlling parent’s influence may adopt that parent’s narrative as an adaptive response.

Within that framework, a child may align with the parent who has greater immediate power because resisting that parent could lead to punishment, harm, rejection or emotional devaluation.

The child’s behavior may therefore represent an effort to remain emotionally or physically safe rather than a freely formed rejection of the other parent.

That framework does not establish what occurred in any individual family. It does, however, offer context for understanding why a child’s expressed preference in a custody dispute may not always provide a complete picture of the dynamics surrounding that child.

The Contested Language and Use of Parental Alienation

The distinction between observable conduct and a purported psychological syndrome is important.

“Parental alienation syndrome,” proposed by psychiatrist Richard Gardner in the 1980s, has been widely criticized as lacking sufficient scientific validity and is not recognized as a formal mental health diagnosis.

Until recently the term was widely used as a counter claim, catch all, in cases involving intamate partner violence, domestic violence and child abuse to deflect and distract the court away from the abuse and facilitate custody.

Treffiletti herself acknowledged during the interview that parental alienation is not a clinical diagnosis.

In family law and domestic abuse advocacy, practitioners now increasingly use terms such as coercive control, post-separation abuse, psychological maltreatment or protective estrangement when those descriptions more precisely reflect the evidence.

The terminology matters because the word “alienation” may suggest that one parent manufactured a child’s rejection of the other. Protective estrangement, by contrast, allows for the possibility that a child is resisting contact because of fear, abuse, harmful experiences or abuse the child witnessed.

Neither label should replace a fact-specific examination of the evidence.

Police reports, prior court findings, child-protection records, communications, violated parenting orders and witness accounts may provide a more reliable basis for evaluating what happened than a disputed label standing alone.

Treffiletti’s account was not limited to terminology. She identified conduct she says can be documented, including the relocation of her children, alleged message threads predating the separation, failures to comply with parenting arrangements and renewed police contact following her public advocacy.

“It’s Nice to Feel Seen”

Near the end of the episode, Treffiletti reflected on what it had meant to speak so openly.

“It’s nice to feel seen and feel heard,” she said, “because you sit in a lot of guilt and a lot of shame, and you feel alone.”

She described herself as shattered but determined to continue.

“I am completely shattered,” she said. “This has destroyed me. But I won’t stop, because my daughters are everything to me, and I will not stop fighting for them.”

Treffiletti said she wants her daughters to know how deeply she loves them and how hard she continued fighting after contact was severed.

Richie responded by addressing the girls directly.

He told them they were beautiful because of their mother and that they should be proud of her.

He also assured Treffiletti that she was not standing alone.

“You have other mothers that love you and respect you and have your back,” Richie said. “You have men like myself that have your back.”

Treffiletti, overcome by his words, told him: “You broke me today.”

“I wasn’t trying to,” Richie responded, acknowledging that neither of them had expected the conversation to become so emotionally raw.

“God has a plan where these things usually go,” he said. “And I think we connected for a reason.”

“In Our Minds, This Is About Love”

Treffiletti has since turned her public advocacy into a new project through her podcast, Still Standing. Still Speaking.

She said sharing her story has already helped at least one estranged parent reconnect with a child and that she intends to continue speaking despite criticism or possible backlash.

The conversation ended not with a legal conclusion, but with a distinction Richie said he had come to understand through listening to her.

“To the monsters and the narcissists, we understand that in your mind, this is a war,” Richie said. “In our minds, this is about love.”

For viewers, that closing line captured what made the episode feel different.

The customary distance between interviewer, guest and audience had largely disappeared. Treffiletti felt heard. Richie changed by what he had heard. And the audience was left not simply watching a mother recount the loss of her daughters, but feeling, for a brief time, as though they were sitting beside her while she tried to explain what it means to grieve children who are still alive.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

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