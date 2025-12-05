Top, left to right: Attorney Pamela Koslyn, Judges Brad Erdosi and Ebrahim Baytieh. Middle left to right: OCDA Todd Spitzer, OCSC Presiding Judge Maria D. Hernandez, AG Rob Bonta. Bottom left to right: OCSC Judge Megan Wagner, Attorney Sandra DeMeo and OC Board of Supervisor Donald Wagner.

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The unfolding Flint probate case, set for hearing today before Judge Megan Wagner, and now more than six years in the making, offers one of the clearest—and most disturbing—illustrations of what families describe as the systemic collapse of Orange County’s probate courts. According to beneficiary and U.S. veteran Michael “Mike” Flint, the dispute has never been a battle between family members. Instead, it has become a protracted fight against probate attorney Sandra DeMeo, whose alleged misconduct has cost the estate millions, destabilized vulnerable beneficiaries and placed the Flint family’s 50-year home at risk.

Much of the case centers on DeMeo’s alleged self-dealing during her tenure as trustee of the Flint Family Trust. As investigative journalist Michael Volpe first reported in early 2023, DeMeo allegedly wrote two unauthorized checks totaling $40,000 to herself — after she was formally removed as trustee on Feb. 24, 2023.

Mike Flint with his father Mitchell (left), Guy Flint at a recent protest against the OC Courts September 2025 (right).Photo by: Online and Julie Holburn

The Flint trust saga continues

The case is currently assigned to Judge Megan Wagner in Department CM06 at the Costa Mesa Justice Complex (3390 Harbor Blvd.). A hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today. Judge Wagner is married to Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner — a fact that places this matter among several in the county’s probate and family courts where judicial and political relationships overlap in ways the public has increasingly questioned amid mounting allegations of court-enabled abuse, fraud and systemic mismanagement.

Court watchers may attend remotely via the court’s public-access link or appear in person at 1:30 p.m. at the Costa Mesa Justice Complex, 3390 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa, CA 92626.

Emmy Award–winning journalist Vondalynn Dias and award-winning writer, director and producer Cheryl Quintana Leader will be on scene covering the Dec. 5 hearing.

In an email to this reporter, Flint summarized the crisis bluntly:

“Justice has been delayed and justice has been denied in OC. There is no fight between the beneficiaries — only against how attorney Sandra DeMeo mis-handled matters. Whether deliberate or by mistake, she has all but destroyed an estate, ruined a school teacher’s life, and will lead to the premature death of family members.”

Despite the severity of the allegations — and despite a written judicial finding by Judge Erdos noting both DeMeo’s fraud and that the opposing party, Pamela Koslyn, has “no standing” — the matter has cycled through more than sixteen judges, with contradictory rulings, stalled proceedings and a court that repeatedly reopens matters previously adjudicated.

Six Years, Sixteen Judges — and a Court That Keeps Resetting the Clock

What began as a routine probate administration has transformed into a procedural labyrinth that has devoured six years, millions of dollars, and a procession of judges, each bringing new interpretations, new delays or new reversals. For the Flint family, every reassignment has meant restarting the clock — often on issues previously settled in writing.

What Happens on Dec. 5 — and Why This Hearing Matters

The Dec. 5 hearing in Department CM06 may be the turning point in the Flint probate ordeal.

If the court does not act, the consequences could be catastrophic:

a $5 million Spendthrift Trust could be wiped out,

charitable gifts intended for UCLA, Cedars-Sinai, the Israeli Air Force Museum, and others may evaporate,

a schoolteacher and a U.S. veteran (Flint and his brother Guy) may lose their family home, and

Orange County’s probate system will again demonstrate how easily a single attorney can derail an entire estate while the court looks away.

Judge Wagner is expected to revisit issues that beneficiaries say were already adjudicated by Judge Erdos more than a year ago — including findings of DeMeo’s fraud and the determination that Pamela Koslyn has no standing.

The hearing could either enforce those rulings or reopen them — a choice that may determine whether the trust survives.

It also marks one of the first major hearings since the suspension of original trustee Cheri Olaverty and the appointment of Jason Rubin, the high-profile fiduciary known for his involvement in the Britney Spears conservatorship, as interim trustee. Rubin’s continued billing — an estimated $50,000 per month — means every additional delay accelerates the estate’s collapse.

Observers say the hearing could go in two stark directions:

Outcome A: The court enforces prior rulings and moves the case toward closure.

This path would stop the financial bleeding, allow recovery efforts to begin, and prevent further depletion of trust assets and potential homelessness.

Outcome B: The clock is reset yet again.

If Judge Wagner reopens settled matters or orders further hearings, the case may enter its seventh year — with Rubin’s fees, attorney costs and administrative expenses continuing to drain the trust at an unsustainable pace.

Given Judge Wagner’s judicial role and the public interest generated by her connection to Supervisor Don Wagner, advocates say today’s hearing is a critical test of transparency, impartiality and the court’s willingness to protect families rather than insiders.

Court watchers may attend remotely or in person at 1:30 p.m., Department CM06, Costa Mesa Justice Complex.

For Flint, the matter is no longer just personal.

“All of the problems we are facing stem from DeMeo’s fraud,” he said. “But the court continues to protect her. Justice has not only been delayed — it has been denied.”

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis and nationwide family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote. Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

