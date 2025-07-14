Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shauna Dauk's avatar
Shauna Dauk
Jul 20Edited

This. State funded child trafficking is exactly what is happening. I cant wait for the public to actually wake up and acknowledge this. Thank you Julie for covering and continuing to voice this woman's effort and unspoken murder to follow. Keep up your strong work, your doing an excellent job 🥰

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Julie M. Anderson Holburn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture