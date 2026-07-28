Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The real scandal is not simply whether Genevie Esquivel is guilty or innocent. It is whether prosecutors independently tested the facts before deploying the extraordinary machinery of the criminal justice system. When family-court orders, domestic-violence claims, child-protection concerns, and criminal charges all collide, blind institutional deference is dangerous. A felony prosecution should never become an extension of a contested custody battle. Public confidence depends on transparent investigations, equal scrutiny of competing claims, and accountability for everyone involved. If the process itself cannot withstand scrutiny, the verdict—whatever it may be—will never fully restore confidence in justice.

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