Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann
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Here’s the uncomfortable truth: when the facts don’t fit the prosecution, the system is supposed to stop. Not escalate. A reversed appellate order, a child’s sworn fear, missing evidence, and admitted conflicts should trigger brakes—not a 10-day jury trial. Instead, this case barrels forward like outcome matters more than truth. That’s not justice. That’s institutional self-preservation. When courts ignore their own record, they stop being neutral arbiters and start acting like stakeholders. And once that line is crossed, every parent is at risk. If this is allowed to stand, it won’t just be a Wisconsin problem—it will be a national blueprint.

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