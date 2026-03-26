ELKHORN, Wis. — A Case That Should Have Ended Didn’t. Julie Valadez spent nearly three months in jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond—a level typically reserved for violent offenders. She now faces up to 17.5 years in prison. Her alleged crime: interference with custody. But the facts underlying that charge are far more complex. Valadez faces those charges after her teenage son ran to her for safety—telling police prior in 2022 and later the court in 2025 that he did not feel safe with his father.

And at the center of the case is a critical—and largely overlooked—fact:

The custody framework underlying the charges had already been reversed by the Wisconsin Court of Appeals in 2021, with instructions requiring the family court court to prioritize the safety of Valadez and her children.

“We reverse and remand… requiring the court to make Julie’s safety and that of her children a paramount concern…Accordingly, we reverse and remand to the circuit court to conduct further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”

And yet—years later—the criminal case not only proceeded, but expanded.

As detailed in my prior reporting: “BREAKING: Anonymous Donor Posts $500K Bail to Free Julie Valadez as Family and Criminal Courts Ignore Appellate Reversal”

Valadez was released on August 6, 2025, after an anonymous donor posted her bond—following nearly three months in custody and a reported heart attack while incarcerated.

The Motion to Dismiss — and Its Denial

On August 21, 2025, Valadez’s public defender filed a motion to dismiss Count 2.

The argument:

The charge relied on Wis. Stat. § 948.31(3)(c)

That statute applies only when there is joint legal custody

But the controlling order:

Granted sole legal custody, not joint

“The order at issue clearly grants one party sole legal custody… the State… will never be able to meet their burden.” — Amanda Riek, Esq.

On September 11, 2025, the court denied the motion.

The case moved forward.

What the Body Camera Shows

Before charges were filed, police body camera footage captured a critical moment on November 22, 2022.

The teenage son—Ethan—told officers:

He had been hit, hurt and kicked out of the house by his father

He did not want to remain with his father

He wanted to go to his grandparents and ultimately his mother

His father, Ricardo Valadez, is heard telling officers:

“He doesn’t want to be here”

Officer: Do you want him out?

“Can you get him out of here?”

“All he’s doing is causing problems”

A follow-up police interaction on January 12, 2023 preceded the filing of criminal charges filed on February 3, 2023.

What the Father Told Police — and What He Didn’t

Body camera footage reviewed from January 12, 2023 also captures a lengthy interview with the children’s father, Ricardo Valadez, conducted shortly after Ethan left.

During that interview, the father does not express concern that his son was in danger or at risk of harm.

Instead, the discussion centers on speculation about planning, control, and allegations against Julie Valadez.

At one point, the father suggests Ethan may have orchestrated leaving on his own:

“Physically, he could do it… as long as everything is explained step by step… he can do it.”

He repeatedly attributes the situation to Julie, stating:

“Julie’s very good at giving direction…”

The father also describes ongoing tension within the household, stating that Ethan regularly stayed with his grandparents every weekend and that his presence created conflict at home:

“He does that, like, most weekends… he knows he’s going to stay.”

He further states:

“Nobody wants him at the house… everybody wants him to leave.”

And characterizes Ethan in stark terms:

“He makes life miserable for everybody in our household.”

He then characterizes Ethan’s role within the household in clear and direct terms:

“The kids hate him around… they just can’t wait for the weekends for him to leave… he makes life miserable for everybody in our household.”

In the same exchange, the father expands his criticism beyond Ethan, making sweeping statements about both the child and Julie Valadez:

“They’re just… evil, terrible people.”

At no point in the recorded exchange does the father state that he misses his son, or believes his son is unsafe, in danger, or in need of protection.

Instead, law enforcement is heard stating:

“We have no reason to believe that he’s in any harm or danger right now.”

Ethan Speaks in Court

At a December 19, 2025 hearing, Ethan, a teenager, —identified in court as EBV—addressed the court directly. His statements are part of the official record and cut to the heart of the case.

EBV told the court that he did not feel safe with his father, explaining that the issue was not simple disobedience or refusal to follow orders, but fear tied to his father’s drinking.

“When he was drinking, I didn’t feel safe.” — EBV, Dec. 19, 2025 hearing

He also told the court that his older brother was afraid of their father, adding another layer to the family dynamics underlying the prosecution. In substance, EBV made clear that, in his view, the case was not about defiance for its own sake, but about what he believed was necessary for his safety.

“This case is about not following orders… because… I didn’t feel safe.”

That sworn testimony aligns with the earlier November 22, 2022 body-camera footage, where Ethan told officers he did not want to remain with his father, wanted to go to his grandparents, and ultimately to his mother.

In that same footage, his father appears to acknowledge the situation:

“He doesn’t want to be here.”

“Can we get him out?”

Taken together, both the body-camera footage and EBV’s sworn testimony reflect a consistent account: a teenager expressing, in real time and later under oath, that he did not feel safe.

That raises a central question in the ongoing prosecution:

If the teen at the center of the case tells the court he did not feel safe and supports the defense’s position, how is that being weighed as the case continues?

A Timeline That Raises Questions

The sequence of events now includes:

Dec. 2021: Appellate court reverses custody framework

Nov. 2022: Body cam shows teen expressing fear and refusal to stay with his father. Same date the father is seen on body cam asking police to get rid of the teen.

Jan. 12, 2023: Father on Body Cam speaks very ill of son and Mother while making kidnapping report.

Feb. 3, 2023: DA files criminal charges.

Dec. 19, 2025: Child testifies under oath: “I didn’t feel safe.” Criminal Court allows contact between Julie and the father under family court orders.

Jan. 2026: New criminal charge filed “bail jumping” for visit with her pastor.

Feb. 18 2026: One felony charge dropped.

April 15: Arraignemnt set for the new charge.

June 8–19, 2026: 10 day jury trial.

The Judge’s Own Words

During proceedings, the court acknowledged a broader concern:

“Criminal court is a very poor way of handling custody and placement decisions… family court is a much better way…”

Despite that acknowledgment:

The criminal case continues.

Missing Evidence and Discovery Breakdown

Court transcripts reveal ongoing disputes over evidence.

The court also acknowledged: “It sounds like… you’re missing some discovery…”

The defense stated it spent 30+ hours reviewing materials and identified three pages detailing missing evidence and an “incredibly critical video” was not provided.

“There are multiple items missing… that other attorneys have and I do not.” —Amanda Riek, Esq.

In response, the court issued a direct order: “I’m just simply ordering you to turn over everything.”

Body Camera Footage Concerns

Transcript reviewed of testimony also raised concerns that:

Key body camera footage: Was not provided May have been turned off during critical moments Included significant audio gaps



These issues remain unresolved.

Conflict-of-Interest Concerns Raised in Court

During the hearing, the State acknowledged that the case had already been reassigned once after another prosecutor identified a conflict:

“There is a note… where he writes down that he believes he has a conflict with the case… so he handed the case off…”

Defense has raised multiple conflict concerns, including:

A prosecutor previously involved in the case later acknowledging a conflict and stepping aside.

The current prosecutor is married to an attorney who previously represented Julie.

An attorney who represented Julie later represented a co-defendant.

An attorney participated in discussions involving the State.

The current prosecutor acknowledged:

“I can’t speak to whether [there is] a conflict…”

And further:

“If I… think there’s a problem… I would be in a position of having to petition for a special prosecutor.”

No ruling has been made.

Additional Concern Raised by the Record

The record also reflects that a family member of the father—identified as his brother—worked as a police officer with the City of Delavan Police Department, the same agency who brought the 2023 charges.

That individual appears in portions of the body camera footage.

The extent of that involvement—and whether it raises additional conflict or appearance-of-bias concerns—has not been addressed on the record.

A New Dispute: Alleged Bail Violation

Court transcripts from a December 19, 2025 hearing reveal that the court was made aware of allegations related to potential bond violations—but explicitly declined to revoke Julie Valadez’s bond at that time.

“I am not going to forfeit your client’s bond… it was not my intention to revoke the defendant’s bond here today related to those allegations.”

At the same hearing, the court modified Valadez’s bond conditions to allow contact between the parents:

“I will modify the defendant’s bond to allow contact between the defendant and [Ricardo Valadez] pursuant to the family court orders.”

Prosecutors are now seeking to characterize a recent interaction involving Valadez and her longtime pastor as third party contact, a potential violation of bail conditions.

According to available information and the new criminal complaint:

The contact with her pastor occurred after Valadez returned to Wisconsin

The pastor has longstanding ties to both parties through a shared church

That same category of contact is now part of the basis for a later felony bail jumping charge, tied in part to meeting with her pastor.

The arraignment on that charge is set for April 15, 2026.

A New Criminal Case — and a Confidential Address Disclosure

On January 9, 2026, the court confirmed a new criminal case 25-CF-828 had been filed against Valadez.

During that same hearing, defense raised a serious issue. The new criminal complaint included a confidential address that was not supposed to be public. Julie Valadez is a participant of the Safe At Home program.

The matter was:

Reported to law enforcement

Referred to the Wisconsin Department of Justice

Defense stated: “I have asked… if that creates a conflict… I think it does.”

The prosecutor responded: “I do not believe I have a conflict.”

The court has not yet ruled.

Trial Set as Legal Questions Mount

On March 19 Walworth County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Johnson set a new 10 day jury trial in the case against Julie Valadez for June 8–19, 2026, with a 12-person jury.

The trial was originally set for February but was delayed after the defense raised concerns about missing evidence and discovery issues.

During a March 19 hearing, the court denied multiple defense motions, including requests to dismiss the case and to appoint a special prosecutor.

At the same hearing, the court also found probable cause to proceed on an additional felony charge of bail jumping, tied to allegations that Valadez violated bond conditions through contact involving her pastor.

A Case Moving Forward Anyway

Despite:

A reversed appellate ruling

A denied motion to dismiss

A teen stating under oath he did not feel safe

Body camera footage supporting that account

Missing evidence

Discovery disputes

Conflict-of-interest concerns

A DOJ referral

What is the legal basis for continuing—or expanding—criminal charges tied to custody interference?

Why This Matters

This issue goes beyond a single case.

It touches on broader concerns and questions increasingly raised across the nation by the public, legal observers, legislators, and families alike:

When family courts ignore reports of abuse.

When family courts retaliate for reporting abuse.

When family courts ignore appellate court rulings.

When family courts ignore the child’s best interests.

When family courts ignore the law.

When court orders and criminal enforcement appear to diverge.

When a child or teen’s stated safety concerns are on record.

When courts modify conditions in one proceeding while prosecution escalates in another.

Can criminal charges proceed based on a custody framework reversed on appeal?

What happens when discovery and key evidence is missing or disputed?

What happens when a party has committed perjury?

How are conflicts of interest addressed—and when?

And critically: What role should criminal courts play in custody disputes involving safety concerns raised by a child? What role should criminal courts, DAs and local police play in cases where children and teens disclose abuse repeatedly?



How are these decisions reconciled within the justice system?

The court has acknowledged the issues.

The State has acknowledged the issues.

The record documents the issues.

“Every time I come to court, I am more concerned about what I don’t have than I was before,” Riek said.

And yet—The prosecution continues. And so does the persecution—and the trauma—inflicted on Julie Valadez and her children.

This ongoing series on the Orange County, California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

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