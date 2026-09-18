Tawny Minna Grossman breaks down crying while in Canadian custody. March 9, 2024. Photo by: Julie M. Anderson-Holburn.

There is another part of the Tawny Minna-Grossman story — one that includes two young children, their mother and Luna, the therapy dog who stayed with them as their lives moved from Orange County to a domestic-violence shelter in Canada.

It is the part of the story that explains not only why newly uncovered records about Penal Code Section 278.7 Good Cause matter so much, but what was happening to Minna-Grossman and her children as the family-court and criminal cases unfolded.

Luna The Therapy Dog.

Before the criminal prosecution, before her arrest in Canada, before years of separation from her two young children — and before Luna herself became caught in the aftermath — Minna-Grossman repeatedly sought help.

She went to local law enforcement. She went to family court. She sought services through a domestic-violence shelter. She reported abuse and raised concerns about her children’s safety.

And still, she says, she could not find a system that would protect them.

Police directed her toward family court. Her domestic-violence shelter told this publication it had been instructed not to provide Orange County’s Good Cause form and instead to direct victims to seek relief through family court.

OCDA’s Child Abduction Unit DA, Tammy Jacobs. Photo: Online.

The shelter later advised Minna-Grossman to seek services elsewhere after what one advocate described as aggressive contact from Orange County Deputy District Attorney Tamara “Tammy” Jacobs.

Eventually, Minna-Grossman left Orange County with her two young children and their therapy dog, Luna.

Yes — Orange County.

As Minna-Grossman put more distance between herself and what she said was danger, OCDA’s Child Abduction Unit began trying to locate her. Reports followed of investigators going to her home, searching through trash, intimidating family members, appearing at relatives’ homes and contacting family members about what authorities intended to do to Minna-Grossman.

The records reviewed by this publication do not show that the Good Cause provision was explained to her or her family during that period.

OCDA’s Child Abduction Unit’s 2026 Good Cause PowerPoint Slide.

And amid all of that activity, those records raise a striking question: Who explained Penal Code Section 278.7 Good Cause to the mother telling authorities that she was trying to protect her children?

Minna-Grossman eventually crossed into Canada, where she had been led to believe she and her children might finally be safe. That safety was short-lived. After a relationship with an advocate deteriorated, Minna-Grossman and her children found refuge at a Canadian domestic-violence shelter.

For a moment, they could breathe.

Then OCDA Investigator Joe Faria mentioned Section 278.7 in a message to Minna-Grossman. Faria said he assumed her domestic-violence advocate had told her about the Good Cause process.

The shelter later told this publication it had not.

The records reviewed by this publication do not show Faria transmitting the Good Cause form to Minna-Grossman or disclose a completed, case-specific Good Cause assessment or determination.

Then authorities located her at the shelter in late January 2024.

Minna-Grossman was arrested in front of her children and taken into Canadian custody. Her children were separated from her and immediatley returned to their father.

She remained detained in Canada while seeking to return to the United States. She says she was without her glasses and struggled to obtain medical care. Meanwhile, Luna was being held at an animal shelter, and Minna-Grossman feared the dog would soon be placed for adoption.

Flight to Canada. March 2024

That was when this reporter was contacted.

I traveled to Canada, took a ferry to the island where Luna was being held, met with shelter staff, retrieved the dog and picked up Minna-Grossman’s vehicle.

Looking out to the ferry and islands. March 2024.

I then went to the Canadian detention facility to meet and interview Minna-Grossman.

I gave her a hug.

But getting Minna-Grossman safely back into the United States presented another problem.

Sources had disclosed that arrangements were being made for Minna-Grossman to be arrested after crossing the border. A bail bondsman helped arrange for an Orange County attorney to appear and secure bail before Minna-Grossman returned.

What happened next raised still more questions.

Peace Arch Crossing.

After Jacobs learned Minna-Grossman had made bail, the attorney who assisted with the bail told this publication that Jacobs called him and yelled at him for helping Minna-Grossman. In an interview, the attorney said he had “never been spoken to by a prosecutor that way” and described Jacobs as “screaming” at him. He called her conduct “shocking.”

Luna The Dog - car ride home. March 2024

With bail secured, I drove Minna-Grossman’s car and Luna toward the U.S. border. After more than 22 hours without sleep, I was stopped, searched and questioned. Border authorities required me to establish that I was not Minna-Grossman and pressed me for additional information before permitting me to cross.

Luna enjoying some cuddle time waiting for her mama’s return. March 2024.

Luna remained with me until Tawny’s release was finalized.

Tawny minutes after her release. March 2024.

Minna-Grossman eventually made it safely back onto U.S. soil. And she was reunited with Luna.

Then came Orange County

At Minna-Grossman’s first Orange County Superior Court appearance after her return from Canada on March 27, 2024, I personally observed Jacobs and five additional OCDA personnel gathered around Minna-Grossman’s former husband. Members of the group repeatedly stared at Minna-Grossman, laughed, scoffed and made remarks about her — conduct also described by another court observer interviewed by this publication.

The fight over contact with her children continued.

Luna inspecting the ankle monitor. April 2024.

A criminal protective order barred Minna-Grossman from contacting them, but the order contained a provision that could permit family-court-ordered visitation. For months, Jacobs opposed allowing that provision to be activated, arguing that Minna-Grossman presented a flight risk. Jacbos further required Minna-Grossman to wear an ankle monitor.

Eventually, on Aug. 16, 2024, a criminal-court judge, allowed visitation decisions to return to family court.

Right to left; top Minor’s counsel Tracy Willis, Tammy Jacobs Bottom: Judges Luege, and Minerich. Photos: Online

But by then, the children had endured months of complete separation from their mother, followed by extensive and costly professionally monitored visitation. Questions were also emerging about the roles of minor’s counsel, family-court judicial officers and OCDA personnel, including Jacobs, in the events that led to and prolonged those restrictions on parent-child contact.

Reports of neglect and possible abuse continued.

As the criminal and family-court cases progressed, something else was happening outside the official court record: The reporting itself became entangled with the case.

OCDA subpoenaed this reporter in Minna-Grossman’s criminal case in connection with her reporting. She challenged the subpoena with the assistance of the First Amendment Coalition and attorneys from Jassy Vick Carolan LLP. OCDA ultimately withdrew it.

Later, on June 12, 2025, video captured OCDA personnel following this reporter throughout the courthouse and remaining closely behind her for an extended period.

Those events became another part of a story increasingly unfolding not only through court filings and hearings, but through the conduct surrounding the case itself.

More than two years later, the landscape of the case looks markedly different

Former minor’s counsel Tracy Willis withdrew after Minna-Grossman raised allegations concerning Willis’ communications and coordination with OCDA; Willis later declared a conflict. A contempt proceeding regarding visitation brought by Minna-Grossman’s former husband was dismissed. And Minna-Grossman is now receiving unmonitored parenting time with her children under a court-ordered step-up plan.

Meanwhile, a public-records request produced something Minna-Grossman says she was never provided when she was desperately looking for help: an OCDA Good Cause training presentation dated Aug. 13, 2026 — more than two years after her arrest and prosecution began.

The presentation explains that Penal Code Section 278.7 Good Cause “could prevent criminal and civil liabilities” and that when the required forms are in OCDA’s database and the statutory criteria have been satisfied, the office will “most likely NOT file criminal charges.”

That discovery prompted another records request.

This publication asked OCDA for earlier versions of the Aug. 13 Good Cause PowerPoint and for office-wide policies, procedures, protocols, manuals, checklists, guidance and training materials concerning Penal Code sections 278, 278.5 and 278.7.

In OCDA’s Sept. 8, 2026, response, OCDA said its search located no responsive records beyond the Aug. 13 PowerPoint and a previously produced Good Cause form. OCDA produced no earlier versions of the presentation and no separate policies, procedures, protocols, manuals, checklists or guidance responsive to the request.

That does not establish that OCDA had no Good Cause practices before August 2026.

But the records produced by the agency do not establish when the process described in its Aug. 13 presentation was adopted, who had been trained on it or whether that process was in place when OCDA began pursuing Minna-Grossman in 2024.

And that makes the chronology difficult to ignore.

Before the tracking.

Before Canada.

Before the arrest.

Before the recovery and return of the children.

Before the criminal prosecution.

Before years of restricted parent-child contact.

What documented assessment did OCDA make to determine whether the conduct it was pursuing as “child abduction” was conduct California law protected under Penal Code Section 278.7?

And if OCDA was applying a Good Cause process in 2024, where is the documentation showing how that process was applied in Minna-Grossman’s case?

The records produced to this publication do not answer those questions. Their absence does not establish that OCDA never considered Section 278.7.

But after everything that happened to this family — and after OCDA itself produced a 2026 training presentation explaining that Good Cause can prevent criminal and civil liability — those are questions that deserve answers.

Read the full records investigation: The Tawny Minna-Grossman Case: Records Raise Questions About OCDA’s Handling of Child-Abduction ‘Good Cause’ Protection

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

Previous reporting on the Minna-Grossman case includes:

2024:

OC Family Court Fails to Protect Mothers and Children—Robert J. Hansen

Orange County Files Felony Charges Against Mom Who Says She Fled California to Protect Her Children

Orange County protective mother pleads not guilty to child abduction, fearing abuse

OC court whistleblower revelations, felony charges, OCDA intimidation tactics against protective mother

Exclusive: Unveiling the legal battle in Orange County that no one else dares to report

First Amendment Coalition and Jassy Vick Carolan Defend California Reporter in Tawny Minna Grossman Case

2025:

OCDA and Family Court Extort $7,200 Monthly from Protective Mother Tawny Minna Grossman: Court-Sanctioned Financial Abuse

OCDA Ignores Good Cause Law, Family Court Violates Due Process in Tawny Minna Grossman Case

2026:

UPDATE: Orange County Mother Seeks Removal of Minor’s Counsel Tracy Willis, Alleging Coordination with OCDA Prosecutor Tamara Jacobs

UPDATE: Minor’s Counsel Tracy Willis Declares Conflict in Tawny Minna Grossman Case as Questions Grow Over OCDA Role in Family Court

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