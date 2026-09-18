Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

Julie went to Canada and brought Luna home. That detail stayed with me because compassion becomes meaningful when somebody does the inconvenient work. A frightened person facing separation from her children was also worried about losing the family dog, and someone took that worry seriously. I respect that. A reporter who steps into a story owes readers a clear account of that involvement, which Julie provides here. Accuracy still requires checking every consequential claim. Humanity requires remembering that the people we interview continue living through their circumstances after we close the notebook. Nobody should have to surrender compassion to practice journalism.

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Nonya's avatar
Nonya
7h

Excellent reporting as usual. I just pray the abuse and suffering of moms and children at the hands of Family Court ends soon. Better yet, Family Court itself ends soon. Amen.

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