Seven Years Later, Flint Trust Litigation Continues: Judge Denies O’Laverty Reinstatement, New Motion and Appeal Loom

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Seven years after litigation over the Flint Family Trust began—and nearly two years after a judge found grounds to vacate a prior settlement based on extrinsic fraud—Orange County Superior Court Judge Megan Wagner denied a request Tuesday to restore former trustee Cheri O’Laverty, leaving unresolved many of the issues beneficiaries say continue to threaten the trust’s future.

The hearing, held June 17 in Department CM06 at the Costa Mesa Justice Complex, is the latest chapter in a probate case that has now stretched more than seven years and, according to parties involved, has been assigned to approximately 17 judges and commissioners in Orange County and Los Angeles County.

The court’s ruling leaves intact the current trust structure established in prior proceedings: professional fiduciary Jeffrey Siegel serving as interim trustee and Jason Rubin continuing in a limited role as special trustee for specific litigation matters, including the pending Pamela Koslyn appeal and claims involving former trustee Sandra DeMeo.

O’Laverty’s supporters argued that reinstating her would provide continuity and institutional knowledge after years of judicial reassignment, trustee changes, and ongoing disputes over trust administration.

The hearing was recorded following approval of this reporter’s media request, and video of the proceedings is embedded above.

The ruling comes despite beneficiaries’ repeated arguments that years of litigation, multiple trustee appointments, and continuing disputes stemming from prior fraud findings have never been fully resolved.

A Case Previously Described as a Window Into Orange County Probate

The Flint case has become a case study in a question increasingly raised by probate reform advocates: What happens when a trust becomes trapped in years of litigation, repeated judicial reassignment, trustee turnover, and escalating professional fees?

This is not the first time this publication has reported on the Flint Family Trust matter.

In February, this reporter described the case as a window into broader concerns surrounding Orange County’s probate system, including extensive judicial turnover, prolonged litigation, trustee disputes, allegations of fiduciary misconduct, and claims that trust assets were being consumed by administrative and legal costs rather than preserved for beneficiaries.

Previous reporting examined efforts to reinstate O’Laverty, disputes regarding trustee compensation, objections to the proposed sale of trust property, and continuing fallout from findings by Orange County Superior Court Judge Bradley Erdosi involving extrinsic fraud and notice failures connected to earlier proceedings.

READ: UPDATE in OC Flint Probate Case: Court Watchers Requested for Feb. 6

Beneficiaries contend the origins of many of the trust’s current problems can be traced to actions taken by former trustee Sandra DeMeo. In 2024, Judge Bradley Erdosi found grounds to vacate an earlier settlement after concluding that contingent beneficiaries had not received notice of prior proceedings, circumstances the court determined supported relief based on extrinsic fraud.

At the center of many beneficiary complaints is a question that remains unanswered: How did a trust that once held substantial real estate assets become mired in years of litigation, appeals, and escalating professional fees despite court findings that earlier proceedings had been tainted by extrinsic fraud?

O’Laverty Reinstatement Request Rejected

Tuesday’s hearing focused primarily on a renewed effort by beneficiaries Michael Flint and Harry Guy Flint to restore O’Laverty to a trustee role.

The beneficiaries argued that O’Laverty possesses extensive knowledge of the trust, its assets, and its litigation history. They further contended that her removal contributed to the trust’s ongoing instability and that reinstating her would help preserve trust assets and protect the interests of the primary beneficiaries.

During the hearing, Wagner heard testimony and argument from the parties before adopting her tentative ruling as the court’s final order. The court declined to hear testimony from O’Laverty.

The court ultimately adopted the tentative ruling as its final order, denying the request and leaving O’Laverty outside the trust’s current administration.

For the Flint brothers, the ruling represented another setback in a years-long effort to place administration of the trust in the hands of individuals they believe are aligned with their mother’s wishes and the trust’s original purpose.

Rubin’s Resignation Previously Approved

The hearing follows Wagner’s May 29 order accepting the resignation of interim trustee Jason Rubin and appointing professional fiduciary Jeffrey Siegel as interim trustee. Under that order, Rubin remains involved in a limited capacity as special trustee responsible for handling the Pamela Koslyn appeal, prosecuting objections to Sandra DeMeo’s accounting, and pursuing potential surcharge claims against DeMeo.

The order also authorized an initial $10,000 payment into Gold & Berkus’s trust account for work associated with the appeal while leaving open the possibility of future fee requests.

Prior filings by Guy Flint sought appointment of O’Laverty as co-trustee alongside Siegel, arguing that Siegel himself had expressed concerns regarding practical administration of the trust without a trustee familiar with the properties and day-to-day issues affecting the beneficiaries.

Those arguments were ultimately unsuccessful.

Utility Shutoffs, Medical Needs, and Beneficiary Concerns

At a previous hearing, Michael Flint advised the court that utilities serving trust properties had become delinquent and that gas service had reportedly been disconnected due to unpaid bills totaling approximately $2,000.

According to statements made in court, Judge Wagner directed that the past-due utility obligations be paid.

The issue became a focal point for beneficiaries, who argue that basic needs of trust beneficiaries—including housing stability, utilities, property maintenance, and medical needs—have not received sufficient attention while litigation expenses continue to grow.

The Flint brothers have repeatedly argued that trust administration has become focused on procedural disputes, appeals, and professional fees rather than implementation of their mother’s stated wishes for the trust.

The Shadow of the Erdosi Fraud Ruling

Many of the issues raised during Tuesday’s hearing trace back to a significant 2024 ruling issued by Judge Bradley Erdosi.

In that decision, Erdosi found grounds to vacate an earlier settlement after determining that contingent beneficiaries—including charitable interests and the California Attorney General—had not received notice of a 2020 ex parte settlement proceeding despite representations that notice requirements had been satisfied. The ruling concluded that the circumstances supported relief based on extrinsic fraud.

The decision was supported by multiple contingent beneficiaries, including representatives of UCLA, UC Berkeley, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the State of Israel, and the California Attorney General’s Office.

Beneficiaries Michael Flint and Guy Flint continue to argue that despite those findings, the practical consequences of the fraud ruling have never been fully addressed and that the trust continues to bear the financial burden of years of litigation arising from those events.

New Ex Parte Request Seeks Appointment of Michael Flint as Co-Trustee

The litigation is unlikely to end with Tuesday’s ruling.

Following the court’s denial of the request to reinstate Cheri O’Laverty, Michael Flint filed an additional ex parte request seeking appointment as co-trustee alongside newly appointed interim trustee Jeffrey Siegel. The request was scheduled to be considered by the court in chambers at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Flint, the request is intended to address concerns regarding day-to-day trust administration, communication with beneficiaries, management of trust properties, and implementation of conditions reportedly raised by Siegel before assuming responsibility for the trust.

The filing represents the latest effort by beneficiaries to place someone directly familiar with the trust’s history, properties, and beneficiary needs into a formal fiduciary role.

Whether the court grants that request remains unknown as of publication.

Questions Remain

Tuesday’s hearing did not revisit the merits of Erdosi’s fraud findings, nor did it resolve ongoing disputes involving Sandra DeMeo, the Koslyn appeal, trustee compensation, or potential surcharge claims.

Instead, the court’s ruling focused narrowly on whether O’Laverty should be restored to a trustee role.

This reporter sought comment from attorney Justin Gold, interim trustee Jason Rubin, attorney Allan Cutrow, representatives of the California Attorney General’s Office, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and representatives of UCLA and the University of California system regarding the issues discussed in this article. As of publication, none had provided substantive comment regarding the issues addressed in this article.

For the Flint brothers, however, the larger questions remain unchanged.

They continue to ask why a trust that was intended to provide long-term support for beneficiaries has instead become consumed by litigation, appeals, professional fees, and disputes over administration.

Judge Wagner’s ruling moves the trust administration forward under its current structure. Whether that structure ultimately resolves the underlying disputes—or simply becomes another chapter in a seven-year probate battle—remains to be seen.

Appeal Planned

The Flint family also indicated following Tuesday’s hearing that they intend to pursue appellate review of Wagner’s ruling denying reinstatement of O’Laverty.

Beneficiaries contend the court failed to adequately address the cumulative impact of years of judicial reassignment, prior rulings involving extrinsic fraud, and what they characterize as ongoing harm to the trust and its beneficiaries.

Any appeal would add another layer to litigation that has already spanned more than seven years and involved multiple trustees, appeals, related proceedings in Los Angeles and Orange County, and repeated disputes over the administration of trust assets.

For Michael Flint and Guy Flint, Tuesday’s ruling represented more than the denial of a trustee appointment request. They maintain that the underlying issues remain unresolved: how a trust intended to support beneficiaries became the subject of years of litigation, mounting administrative costs, repeated judicial handoffs, and continuing disputes over the consequences of prior fraud findings.

With additional motions pending, appeals anticipated, and litigation against former trustee Sandra DeMeo still moving forward, the Flint Family Trust case appears far from over.

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

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Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

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