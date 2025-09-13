HACKENSACK, N.J. — September 12, Dr. Bandy X. Lee, a world-renowned forensic psychiatrist and former Yale faculty member, walked into a small Bergen County courtroom yesterday this time not as the expert witness she is — but as a defendant, forced to defend her First Amendment rights against a retaliatory restraining order. The action was brought by family court guardian ad litem Evelyn Nissirios, after Lee attended a Saddle River Board of Education meeting in 2024 by invitation to present her concerns as an expert witness.

At her side was famed constitutional attorney Bruce Fein, once shortlisted for the U.S. Supreme Court and instrumental in drafting articles of impeachment against three presidents. Fein’s presence underscored the stakes: Lee faced sanctions, contempt orders, and even possible jail time for speaking and writing about what she has called “unprecedented fraud, corruption, and human rights violations” inside Bergen County Family Court.

The Stakes Going In

At the center of the dispute was a protective order sought by Nissirios, whom Lee has accused of participating in systemic child trafficking, abuse cover-ups, and judicially-enabled violence. Rather than pursue a defamation suit — which would have opened the door to discovery and allowed truth as a defense — Nissirios turned to Judge Michael Antoniewicz, a longtime colleague, to secure a gag order.

By 11 a.m., Courtroom 108 was filled to capacity. Supporters had traveled from across the East Coast — North Carolina, Virginia, and beyond — to witness what many described as a “rare, public crack” in the secrecy of family court. Court officers gave Fein a front-row seat, while filmmakers outside captured his remarks, moved to tears by what they framed as a battle for constitutional survival.

Inside, Lee, representing herself pro se, pressed Judge Antoniewicz to explain how his orders could possibly fall within the Supreme Court’s narrow exceptions for restricting free speech, citing Nebraska Press Assn. v. Stuart (1976). “Articles one has to look up on the Internet are not harassment,” she told the court.

Nissirios countered by claiming that anyone searching her name online would find Lee’s allegations — an argument that underscored the tension between reputational discomfort and the public’s right to know.

Lee repeated: “Your Honor, it is your obligation to explain on the merits how my constitutional rights are not being violated.” The judge grew visibly uncomfortable and adjourned the hearing an hour early.

A Judge, a GAL, and the Weight of Secrecy

Lee did not mince words. She described Antoniewicz as a “yes-man” carrying out directives from Chief Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, and labeled Nissirios “the Adolf Eichmann of Family Court” — a court officer presiding over systemic atrocities.

Her accusations rest on extensive interviews with victims, documentary evidence, and the United Nations Special Rapporteur’s 2023 report on family court abuses, which found systemic dismissal of domestic violence evidence and child disclosures of abuse.

Yet instead of facing scrutiny, Nissirios sought protective orders, extracting nearly $40,000 in sanctions from Lee and her sister. Lee also alleged that court audio recordings had been tampered with, raising serious due process concerns.

From School Board to Courtroom

This battle didn’t begin in Hackensack. The record shows that Lee had been sounding alarms about Nissirios for more than two years.

Each step reflects the same pattern: whistleblowing met not with investigation, but with retaliation.

Connecting Hackensack to Arizona

Dr. Lee’s warnings did not stop at local school boards or family courts. Earlier this year, she was invited as an expert witness before the Arizona Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders, where she presented evidence of systemic failures in custody cases — including how courts routinely dismiss abuse evidence and re-traumatize children.

Her testimony echoed themes raised by survivors and advocates nationwide, and was cited by lawmakers as critical to shaping reform proposals. On August 27, 2025, those warnings were joined by Danielle Pollack, policy manager at the National Family Violence Law Center and founder of the National Safe Parents Organization, whose testimony underscored how profit motives and discredited theories like “parental alienation” continue to endanger children.

Read and watch more here: Arizona’s Final Committee Hearing on Family Court Failures and the National Reform It Demands

Seen in that light, the events in Hackensack appear less like an isolated dispute and more like retaliation against a national expert who has dared to expose family court’s darkest practices on a legislative stage — alongside one of the nation’s leading reform advocates.

Exhibits of X posts of my investigative journalist articles used in support of granting a DVRO in June 2025

A Journalist Under Fire

Lee is not alone in facing retaliation. As a journalist covering these issues, I too have been targeted and punished for speaking out.

In my own Orange County family law case, Judge Kimberly Carasso and opposing counsel David Monarch weaponized a Domestic Violence Restraining Order (DVRO) against me — not for violence or threats, but for my reporting. For nearly a decade, I held sole legal custody of my children.

Read more here: Welcome to Unveiled and Uncensored: Investigating Family Court Corruption

That stability collapsed only after I began demanding that local law enforcement and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office enforce the DVRO my ex had violated more times than I can count — and later, after I began publishing investigative articles exposing systemic family court corruption.

As a result of this retaliation, I have not seen or had custody of my children since before May 2023.

The message is unmistakable: when mothers, journalists, and whistleblowers speak the truth about family courts, the system turns its full weight against us.

Reactions Inside and Outside Court

Supporters described the Hackensack hearing as both infuriating and galvanizing.

“Dr. Lee, you were incredible today! You made all three of them look corrupt and ridiculous,” one attendee said afterward.

Another added: “The GAL is a vile sociopath. You inspired everyone there today and across the country.”

By adjournment, attendees were chanting in unison: “Truth! Justice! Human rights!”

Advocate, warrior, and journalist Dave Weigel, covering the hearing for the Family Court Fraud Warrior Project, called it “a sham — a bastardization of her First Amendment rights and all of our First Amendment rights.”

What Comes Next

Fein announced he will now formally represent Lee in future sessions and will be filing additional motions in federal court. Beyond Hackensack, Lee is preparing a National Press Club and Congressional conference in Washington, D.C. next month to push family court violence into the national spotlight.

Her closing message was clear: “Sanctioning me under an unconstitutional order contravenes established law. Every day this order remains in effect is a further violation of my free speech rights.”

Why It Matters

Family courts operate behind closed doors, wielding unchecked power that can strip children from safe parents, silence whistleblowers, and bankrupt survivors. Lee’s case shines light on how retaliation is used to intimidate those who dare speak out.

What began as her mandated duty to report suspected abuse has escalated into a personal fight for her freedom. For families across New Jersey and beyond, it is a chilling reminder of how deeply entrenched court corruption can become when oversight fails.

Yesterday in Hackensack, the veil slipped. And for the parents, advocates, and children watching across the nation, that sliver of sunlight was a sign of what collective action — and unrelenting truth-telling — can achieve.

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis and nationwide family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote. Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalistreporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

Related coverage from California, Arizona and beyond: