The Manicured Mom
This is a terrible group of women. The moment I started voicing concerns about Francesca Amato, her revoked nonprofit status and the unconstitutionality and gender bias within the 92 page “bitter women’s manifesto”, the attacks begin. I have been sent a cease-and-desist from Francesca Amada publicly via email and via one of her state leader through a TikTok message. I have been harassed in over 100 videos on social media by her and her team leaders falsely accusing me of horrific things such as child, abuse, domestic violence, child, sex, trafficking, murdering my own daughter and pedophilia. One of her state chapter leaders has gone as far as threatening my life after sending me a plethora of aggressive and harassing Instagram messages. I’ve investigated multiple of our state leaders and people who traveled and gave testimonies in DC to find out a bunch of them have pretty significant charges and substantiated claims of child abuse. I feel incredibly bad for the true victims of the family court who have been taken for a ride by #franscam.

Kandis Faith
The women is a true demonic force and I can’t wait for God to show her justice

