Police Say No Suspicious Circumstances in Death of OC Medically Fragile 10-Year-Old
Orange County’s Family Court Crisis
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — Fountain Valley Police say there were no suspects identified in the investigation into the November death of a 10-year-old medically fragile child whose case had drawn public attention amid family court disputes.
In a statement provided to this reporter in response to a media inquiry pending since Nov. 20, 2025, the department’s Detective Bureau said officers responded to a report of an unresponsive juvenile and did not observe suspicious circumstances or obvious signs of trauma at the scene.
“There were no suspects as a result of the investigation. Neither parent appears to have been involved in the death,” the statement said. “However, due to the age of the child, it’s not uncommon for us to respond the way we did to rule out any foul play. In this case, the death appeared natural as a result of a medical condition.”
Police confirmed that standard procedures were followed, including coordination with the appropriate investigative units. The department did not indicate that any criminal investigation is ongoing.
The child, identified by family members as Coby, had significant medical needs. Following his death, his mother and advocacy groups raised concerns about prior reported injuries and custody arrangements in Orange County family court. Those concerns circulated publicly in the weeks after his death.
Law enforcement’s statement addresses the circumstances of the child’s death but does not comment on prior court proceedings or allegations related to earlier reported injuries.
County agencies have not announced any additional action in connection with the case.
The original report on Coby’s death has been updated to reflect the police findings.
Additional reporting remains ongoing.
This ongoing series on the Orange County, California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.
This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.
The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.
Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.
Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.
There is no doubt in my mind that family court professionals interfered with any sort of investigation for suspicious circumstances!!!!!! I have personally witnessed family court professionals personally speaking sheriffs departments and convincing them to not investigate and leave it to family court to decide. No doubt that happened here!!!! The only thing not suspicious is the fact that the abusive father caused the child's death. I am so sick of Orange County Police refusing to investigate child abuse!!!! This child was abused and neglected and his father deserves jail for life!! No doubt that family court professionals are to blame for allowing the father time along with this child. The problem is that when family court orders abusive parents to have custody time (because they even give pedofiles sole custody so of course they give abusive fathers time) then others assume the parents were both fit. If we took the assumption out: then there becomes a need to investigate a parents fitness when other parent is alleging abuse. No sane person would agree that father deserved custody time with that child!! This is murder!!!! That mother and child deserves justice! OCSD needs to stop collaborating with family court professionals and start doing their own separate investigations!
Of course it’s a coverup. This child was repeatedly returned to the mother from the father with bruises, broken bones- a broken femur 3 days before he died. I’m a physician. You can’t tell me the broken femur didn’t lead to the child’s death, most likely a blood clot. This poor child and his mother deserve justice. Oh and this reporter didn’t mention the part that both the father and the stepmother are convicted felons with convictions ranging from felony grand theft to a multitude of drug trafficking, sales, meth possession, etc. Who in their right mind would support the father or think this medically fragile child was safe in the care of someone like that? Leave your own kids with these people and see how they turn out.