Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Shauna Dauk
1dEdited

There is no doubt in my mind that family court professionals interfered with any sort of investigation for suspicious circumstances!!!!!! I have personally witnessed family court professionals personally speaking sheriffs departments and convincing them to not investigate and leave it to family court to decide. No doubt that happened here!!!! The only thing not suspicious is the fact that the abusive father caused the child's death. I am so sick of Orange County Police refusing to investigate child abuse!!!! This child was abused and neglected and his father deserves jail for life!! No doubt that family court professionals are to blame for allowing the father time along with this child. The problem is that when family court orders abusive parents to have custody time (because they even give pedofiles sole custody so of course they give abusive fathers time) then others assume the parents were both fit. If we took the assumption out: then there becomes a need to investigate a parents fitness when other parent is alleging abuse. No sane person would agree that father deserved custody time with that child!! This is murder!!!! That mother and child deserves justice! OCSD needs to stop collaborating with family court professionals and start doing their own separate investigations!

Dr. Dan D
2d

Of course it’s a coverup. This child was repeatedly returned to the mother from the father with bruises, broken bones- a broken femur 3 days before he died. I’m a physician. You can’t tell me the broken femur didn’t lead to the child’s death, most likely a blood clot. This poor child and his mother deserve justice. Oh and this reporter didn’t mention the part that both the father and the stepmother are convicted felons with convictions ranging from felony grand theft to a multitude of drug trafficking, sales, meth possession, etc. Who in their right mind would support the father or think this medically fragile child was safe in the care of someone like that? Leave your own kids with these people and see how they turn out.

