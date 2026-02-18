Collage photo of Coby with friend and family. Photo by: Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — Fountain Valley Police say there were no suspects identified in the investigation into the November death of a 10-year-old medically fragile child whose case had drawn public attention amid family court disputes.

In a statement provided to this reporter in response to a media inquiry pending since Nov. 20, 2025, the department’s Detective Bureau said officers responded to a report of an unresponsive juvenile and did not observe suspicious circumstances or obvious signs of trauma at the scene.

“There were no suspects as a result of the investigation. Neither parent appears to have been involved in the death,” the statement said. “However, due to the age of the child, it’s not uncommon for us to respond the way we did to rule out any foul play. In this case, the death appeared natural as a result of a medical condition.”

Police confirmed that standard procedures were followed, including coordination with the appropriate investigative units. The department did not indicate that any criminal investigation is ongoing.

The child, identified by family members as Coby, had significant medical needs. Following his death, his mother and advocacy groups raised concerns about prior reported injuries and custody arrangements in Orange County family court. Those concerns circulated publicly in the weeks after his death.

Law enforcement’s statement addresses the circumstances of the child’s death but does not comment on prior court proceedings or allegations related to earlier reported injuries.

County agencies have not announced any additional action in connection with the case.

The original report on Coby’s death has been updated to reflect the police findings.

Additional reporting remains ongoing.

