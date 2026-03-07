Across the United States, a growing number of parents and advocates are raising alarms about how family courts handle allegations of abuse, child safety, and parental rights. On March 7, social media posts calling for demonstrations in dozens of cities circulated widely online, urging protests focused on protecting children and exposing corruption in institutions meant to safeguard families.

In Newport Beach, California, one of those demonstrations will focus on a specific and escalating local issue: a campaign seeking the recall of twelve Orange County Superior Court judges, alongside broader allegations of systemic problems within the county’s family, juvenile, and probate court systems.

The rally is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 251 Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach and is organized under the banner #OCRecall2026.

The event is being promoted by a group of parents and advocates identifying themselves as “Parents for Accountability in the Family Courts,” who say the rally is intended to highlight alleged corruption and lack of oversight within Orange County’s family, juvenile, and probate court systems.

Organizers say the demonstration reflects years of mounting frustration from parents who believe the courts tasked with protecting children have instead become a system where evidence is ignored, due process is inconsistent, and decisions with lifelong consequences are made behind closed doors.

Participants say their concerns extend beyond judicial rulings alone. Advocates point to the significant influence of court-appointed professionals—including minors’ counsel, therapists, and custody evaluators—whose recommendations often carry substantial weight in custody decisions. Critics argue that when oversight is limited, those recommendations can shape outcomes that place children and other vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, at risk.

Recall Campaign Targets Twelve Orange County Judges

According to organizers, Notices of Intention to circulate recall petitions have been served on twelve Orange County Superior Court judges.

Those judges include Thomas Lo, Carmen Luege, Ami Segal, Shelia Recio, Megan Wagner, Erin Rowe, Carol L. Henson, Julie A. Palafox, Stephen Hicklin, Mary Kreber-Varipapa, Kimberly Maynard Carasso, and Maria D. Hernandez.

Recall petitions have already been approved for circulation against Judges Carol L. Henson, Julie A. Palafox, Stephen Hicklin, Mary Kreber-Varipapa, Kimberly Maynard Carasso, and Maria D. Hernandez, who were served with Notices of Intention on December 17.

The remaining judges—Thomas Lo, Carmen Luege, Ami Segal, Shelia Recio, Megan Wagner, and Erin Rowe—were served on January 20, and organizers say recall petition drafts for those judges are currently being finalized.

Supporters of the recall effort say the campaign reflects a growing movement calling for greater transparency and accountability within Orange County’s court system.

Growing Concerns About Child Safety in Orange County

The protest also comes amid growing concerns about child safety in Orange County more broadly.

A recent policy brief from researchers at the University of California, Irvine School of Social Ecology found that commercial sexual exploitation of minors in Orange County has surged dramatically over the past decade, with reported cases increasing by approximately 700 percent.

Researchers say the victims are also getting younger.

According to the report, the average age of non-trafficking exploitation victims is now in middle school, while trafficking victims are typically high school age.

Researchers warn that technology-driven exploitation and gaps in prevention strategies are contributing to the growing problem and have called for expanded training and coordination among law enforcement, healthcare providers, schools, and social service agencies to better identify and protect vulnerable children.

Advocates participating in Saturday’s protest say these findings reinforce their concerns about the broader systems responsible for protecting children.

For many parents involved in the movement, the issue extends beyond custody disputes or courtroom procedures. They argue it raises larger questions about whether the institutions responsible for protecting children are functioning effectively.

National Survey Highlights Systemic Concerns

Advocates supporting the protest also point to findings from a national survey conducted by Project Justice USA, which analyzed 2,072 survivor experiences involving family court cases across the United States.

The report, titled “Breaking the Silence,” examined family court outcomes reported by survivors of domestic violence and coercive control.

Among the report’s key findings:

Domestic Violence and Safety

97 percent of respondents reported being survivors of domestic violence or coercive control

78 percent said family courts were not effective in addressing domestic violence and child safety

58 percent reported additional safety incidents involving children after custody determinations

Impact on Children

96 percent said children experienced negative impacts from family court proceedings

92 percent reported emotional or psychological distress among children

85 percent said children were exposed to unsafe or abusive conditions

40 percent reported children experiencing self-harm or suicidal thoughts

Advocates say the findings illustrate broader concerns about how family court systems handle cases involving allegations of abuse and child safety.

Some advocacy groups have also circulated smaller datasets documenting similar experiences. One analysis of 133 California family court participants reported concerns including alleged lack of due process, suppressed evidence, and ex-parte communications in court proceedings.

While the methodologies and sample sizes differ, advocates say the surveys reflect recurring complaints from parents navigating custody disputes and domestic violence cases.

Orange County as a Growing National Case Study

Parents say Orange County has increasingly become a national case study in debates about family court accountability, as activists, journalists, and policymakers examine how courts across the country handle allegations of domestic violence, child abuse, and parental rights.

The issue has also surfaced in recent California gubernatorial debates, where candidates have been asked about reform and oversight of the family court system and the role of state government in ensuring accountability within the judiciary. During debate exchanges on January 10 and March 1, candidates referenced longstanding corruption within family, juvenile, and probate courts, as well Child Protective Services and county child welfare agencies.

Supporters of the recall campaign say the Orange County movement reflects a broader national push for reform, with some calling for sweeping structural changes to how family courts operate—or, in some cases, the complete abolition of the current system.

Calls for Accountability

For many parents planning to attend Saturday’s protest, the rally is about more than a single case or individual ruling. They say it reflects growing concern that institutions responsible for protecting children—including courts, child welfare agencies, and law enforcement, particularly in Orange County—are failing to respond adequately when families report abuse or safety risks.

Those concerns have helped fuel what organizers describe as an unprecedented effort to recall multiple judges in Orange County.

Whether the recall campaign ultimately succeeds or not, participants say the goal of the protest is to bring public scrutiny to a system that can profoundly impact children and makes life-altering decisions for families every day.

For many of the parents expected to gather along Pacific Coast Highway this weekend, the demonstration is not simply about reforming a court system—it is about drawing the attention of California legislators, prompting meaningful action, and ensuring that the institutions meant to protect children are held accountable when families say those protections fail.

This ongoing series on the Orange County, California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

