Orange County Town Hall Launches Two-Part Series on California Court System Failures
Orange County’s Court Crisis — Systemic Failures Extend Statewide and Nationwide
LAKE FOREST, Calif. — A coalition of families, advocates, candidates, and policy stakeholders will convene on May 1, 2026, for a nonpartisan town-hall focused on growing concerns surrounding California’s family, probate, and juvenile court systems.
The event, titled “Reforming California’s Courts and Beyond,” will be held at the Lake Forest Sun & Sail Club and is expected to draw impacted families, subject matter experts, and 2026 candidates for a public discussion on accountability, enforcement of existing laws, and reform.
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Organizers say the forum comes amid increasing scrutiny of court practices in Orange County and across California, particularly in cases involving alleged or documented abuse in custody disputes and conservatorships, as well as systemic failures affecting children and vulnerable adults.
A Public Forum on Oversight and Accountability
The May 1 townhall is structured as a nonpartisan, issue-focused discussion, bringing together participants across political and professional backgrounds.
Topics are expected to include:
Enforcement of existing family and probate court laws
Immediate relief options for affected families
Judicial accountability and oversight mechanisms
Transparency in courtroom proceedings
The role of state and, where applicable, federal oversight
Special attention will be given to children, seniors, and victims of abuse, child abuse and domestic violence, with discussion grounded in cases and patterns emerging from Orange County and statewide systems.
Voices Calling for Change
“Families are looking for accountability, justice, and real change,” said Sandi Cobianchi, a representative of the Center for Estate Administration Reform (CEAR) and an impacted family member. “Multiple families say they have contacted the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the Orange County Superior Court about these issues, but there has been no public response.”
Organizers say the townhall reflects a shift in willingness among public figures to address concerns that families and advocates have raised for years.
“This is the first time many of us can remember legislators or candidates even being willing to discuss family court and probate court issues,” said Jodee Sussman. “Too often, the response has been, ‘not my jurisdiction,’ while children, protective parents, seniors and victims of abuse continue to be harmed year after year.”
READ: Three Courts, One Playbook: How Families Say California’s Legal System Betrayed Them
“Court officials have previously defended the system by emphasizing the need to maintain an independent judiciary,” said Andrew Handgis. “But the reality is that children are being harmed. In few other professions do individuals have this level of immunity when their actions result in harm.”
The Orange County Superior Court has not responded to requests for comment regarding the concerns raised by organizers and participants.
Investigative Context: Patterns, Cases, and Ongoing Scrutiny
The concerns driving the townhall reflect a broader body of reporting, testimony, and public records that have raised questions about systemic practices within Orange County’s courts, across the state and entire nation.
Prior investigative reporting has documented allegations involving minors’ counsel and GAL appointments, evidentiary handling, and failures to act on abuse claims and perjury, alongside accounts from families who say they were unable to obtain relief through existing legal channels. Whistleblowers and affected parents have described patterns of retaliation, suppression of evidence, and inconsistent application of court orders.
Cases highlighted by public outrage include those involving Tawny Minna Grossman and Taran Nolan, as well as a series of reports examining the conduct and influence of court-connected professionals, including the “Victims of Jessica St. Clair” investigation. Additional scrutiny has been directed at professionals operating within or alongside the court system, including matters involving Dr. Thea Reinhart, who has faced public criticism and investigation.
READ: UPDATE: Minor’s Counsel Tracy Willis Declares Conflict in Tawny Minna Grossman Case as Questions Grow Over OCDA Role in Family Court
OC Judge Kimberly Carasso’s Orders vs. Her Words, the Evidence, and the Law: What the Record Shows in Nolan v. Nolan
READ: The Victims of Jessica St. Clair, MFT— Part Six
The Victims of Jessica St. Clair, MFT – Part Four
Exclusive: OC Custody Evaluator Under Investigation After Molestation Case; BBS and Board of Psychology Ignored Complaints
These concerns have unfolded against a broader backdrop in Southern California, where families, professionals and 2026 candidates have repeatedly raised warnings about missed signs of abuse, failures in early intervention, and institutional inaction—issues that have, in some cases, preceded severe harm.
READ: California Judges: The Good, the Bad and the –Orange County, Part One
READ: When Power Reacts—And When It Doesn’t From Epstein to Orange County, Where Warnings of Abuse Are Ignored
The growing public response has also included an unprecedented judicial recall effort in Orange County, targeting multiple judges and signaling a widening demand for oversight, transparency, and structural reform.
READ: Orange County Families Rally for Court Reform, Launch Recall Effort Against Judges
Featured Speakers and Participants
The townhall will include candidates and organizations engaged in court reform efforts:
Lewis Herms, 2026 Gubernatorial Candidate
Daniel Mercuri, 2026 Gubernatorial Candidate
Elaine Culotti, 2026 Gubernatorial Candidate
Kimberly Davis, Candidate, Orange County Board of Supervisors (District 2)
Lucy Vellema, Candidate, Orange County Board of Supervisors (District 5)
Participating Organizations:
National Safe Parents Organization
Center for Estate Administration Reform® (CEAR)
Issues Expected to Be Addressed
Family, Probate, and Juvenile Courts
Judicial conduct and oversight
Attorney accountability and minors’ counsel practices
Guardians ad litem (GALs), evaluators, and therapists
Perjury and evidentiary failures
Due process concerns and access to representation
Judicial immunity and discretion
Courtroom transparency, including audio/video access
Access to jury trials
Child Protective Services (CPS)
Credibility concerns and investigative practices
Funding structures and systemic incentives
Gaps in prevention and early intervention
The impact on families navigating the system
Event Details
Registration is required.
Location: Lake Forest Sun & Sail Club
24752 Toledo Way, Lake Forest, CA
Date: May 1, 2026
Program Schedule:
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Panel Discussion & Q&A
7:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Meet & Greet
General Admission: $5
Light bites and refreshments will be provided. A full bar will be available (cash bar).
Organizers encourage attendees to select the “Event Admission by Donation” option when registering. The event is volunteer-coordinated, and donations support venue and production costs.
Registration is required due to limited capacity, and attendees may submit questions for panel consideration during registration.
Organizers said the May 1 townhall is the first in a two-part series focused on court reform. A second event, scheduled for June 19, 2026, is expected to include additional legislators and statewide candidates, including attorney general candidate Michael Gates.
Resources:
https://www.cearjustice.org
https://www.nationalsafeparents.org
This ongoing series on the Orange County, California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.
This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.
The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.
Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?
Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.
Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.
Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.
Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.
Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.
Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.
This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.
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Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I really wish I could go to this, but I do not have a caregiver in the evenings. My elderly mother was abused by her husband and the system and ended up with a small sum but the attorneys, GAL, took most of the proceeds from the sale of one property. The judge plead guilty for fraud and resigned... but there was no justice for my mom.
This is what accountability looks like when institutions won’t police themselves—people take it outside. Town halls, recalls, public pressure—that’s the system correcting from the outside in. And it shouldn’t have to get there. When courts operate with broad discretion and limited oversight, trust becomes fragile. Once that trust breaks, it doesn’t come back with statements—it comes back with transparency and consequences. The fact that candidates are now running on court reform tells you everything about how deep the problem runs. This isn’t fringe anymore. It’s moving into the mainstream. And once voters engage, the system either adapts—or gets forced to.