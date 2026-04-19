Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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JAM's avatar
JAM
2h

I really wish I could go to this, but I do not have a caregiver in the evenings. My elderly mother was abused by her husband and the system and ended up with a small sum but the attorneys, GAL, took most of the proceeds from the sale of one property. The judge plead guilty for fraud and resigned... but there was no justice for my mom.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

This is what accountability looks like when institutions won’t police themselves—people take it outside. Town halls, recalls, public pressure—that’s the system correcting from the outside in. And it shouldn’t have to get there. When courts operate with broad discretion and limited oversight, trust becomes fragile. Once that trust breaks, it doesn’t come back with statements—it comes back with transparency and consequences. The fact that candidates are now running on court reform tells you everything about how deep the problem runs. This isn’t fringe anymore. It’s moving into the mainstream. And once voters engage, the system either adapts—or gets forced to.

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