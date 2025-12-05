The Orange County Superior Court (OCSC) has done it again. Months after I reported that the OC court delayed a simple public-records request for 10 months before demanding $4,240 for a single excel spreadsheet (“OC Court Delays for 10 Months—Then Demands $4,240 for One Public Record,” Apr. 28, 2025), OCSC has now escalated its obstruction to an almost unimaginable level.

Today, the court’s General Counsel, John McCoy, issued a formal response setting the price for my latest Rule 10.500 judicial administrative records request at $132,889.07 — for documents the court already maintains in electronic format, and which the Judicial Council of California publishes annually.

You read that correctly:

$132,889.07 for contracts the Court keeps in PDFs and Excel files, and which the Judicial Council confirms OCSC already has electronically.

Here is the letter, in full:

The Records I Requested? The Very Same Ones The Judicial Council Already Publishes

The request was simple and directly tied to an investigative series I’ve published. The original article From Arms Dealer to Orange County Minors’ Counsel — The LaFlamme–Baron–OCDA Pipeline: $28 Million+ in Public Contracts, Mounting Conflicts, and Six Active Lawsuits:

All contracts between Orange County Superior Court and The Law Office of Harold LaFlamme, APC Brian W. Baron

All payments made under these contracts

All payments made outside any contract

From 2015 through 2025

The Judicial Council has already publicly disclosed this data for years — including:

Vendor names

Vendor IDs

Contract IDs

Contract duration

Contract amounts

Annual payment totals

Payments made outside contracts

Year-over-year totals showing payments soaring to over $28 million

These data points appear in the Judicial Council’s own statewide spreadsheets, published semiannually.

OCSC has these same records electronically.

Yet the Court now claims it must charge me $132,889.07 — including “search,” “review,” and “delivery,” all of which are expressly prohibited under Rule 10.500.

Unveiled and Uncensored MEDIA/RECORDS REQUEST, CPRA

Why This Price Tag Matters: It Appears Retaliatory

This is not an isolated incident.

Multiple court insiders — and one county official — have now claimed that OCSC has taken the position that I “am not a reporter.”

And that, they say, is why the Court is inflating cost estimates for public records requests.

If true, this is a profound First Amendment problem.

A government agency cannot retaliate against a journalist based on its subjective opinion of whether that journalist “counts.”

Yet this pattern continues:

$4,240 fee earlier this year.

Multiple record requests ignored or unfulfilled for months or years.

Refusals to acknowledge press status on record.

Denied media requests for hearings where other reporters were granted access.

Threats of sanctions against litigants.

And now:

$132,889.07 to produce public contracts already available electronically.

This is what a system looks like when transparency becomes a threat.

The Context: What These Contracts Reveal

The Judicial Council’s own spreadsheets show:

The LaFlamme/Baron contract pipeline has ballooned to $28.7 million in one fiscal year alone.

Payments were made to Brian Baron for years with no active contract.

Millions have flowed to the LaFlamme entity, even after Harold LaFlamme’s death.

Baron now runs that entity as CFO, director, and secretary.

Some payments appear outside the scope of any known contract.

The combined contract total since 2015 is well over $50 million.

These are public funds.

They concern public courts.

And they directly affect children, families, and constitutional rights.

These are not “private” documents.

They are public administrative records that the law requires courts to disclose.

What Rule 10.500 Requires — And What OCSC Is Ignoring

California Rule of Court 10.500 only allows charging for the “direct cost of duplication.”

The rule explicitly prohibits charging for:

search

review

redaction time

labor

staff time

administrative overhead

“delivery”

But OCSC’s letter makes clear it is charging for all of these — in direct violation of the governing rule.

This is the second time in one year OCSC has attempted to impose unlawful fees for public records.

“A judicial branch entity may impose on all requests a fee reasonably calculated to cover the direct costs of duplication of a record or of production of a record in an electronic format … For requests from a representative of the news media, the entity may not charge for search or review time.”

My request was made as a journalist / representative of the news media.

The court already maintains the records electronically.

The requested records fall squarely under the definition of “judicial administrative records.”

Thus under Rule 10.500, any fee should be limited strictly to duplication — not the massive amount demanded.

Is This Fee Designed to Deter a Reporter From Investigating?

When a public agency demands six figures for electronic documents it already has, two things are true:

It is unlawful. It is not an accident.

OCSC’s pattern of escalating financial barriers coincides with my investigative reporting on:

The LaFlamme–Baron contract pipeline

Judicial conflicts of interest

Misconduct and retaliation involving minors’ counsel, therapists and evaluators

OCDA connections

Systemic failures in family, dependency, and probate courts

Public funds flowing to insiders

Lack of oversight and accountability

This is precisely the kind of investigation where court transparency is essential.

And precisely the kind where institutional power prefers darkness.

What Happens Next

What steps do you, my readers, think I should take next?

File a formal Rule 10.500 objection

Make a Judicial Council complaint

A public escalation to state lawmakers

File a civil complaint or file a writ of mandate compelling disclosure

What should I report on next:

Why OCSC is attempting to block access

Why the Court claims I am “not a reporter”

Why over $28 million in contracts appear to be shrouded in secrecy

Why payments were issued with no contract

Why the Court refuses to release public electronic documents it is required to keep

The public has a right to know where tens of millions of taxpayer dollars are going — and why the Orange County Superior Court is trying so hard to keep those records from public view.

Transparency is not optional.

It is the law.

And I will continue to demand it.

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis and nationwide family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote. Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

