COSTA MESA, Calif. — Christine and Erik Fleming, founders of California Family Law Naked Truth, will lead a peaceful protest and press conference outside the Orange County’s Costa Mesa Justice Complex on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event will take place at 3390 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa, where families, advocates, and supporters are invited to gather in solidarity against what organizers describe as systemic failures in Orange County’s family court.

“We want to bring light to a system that has failed so many families and children,” said Christine Fleming. “Our mission is accountability, transparency, and justice — with an independent oversight committee to review child custody investigations so that the best interests of children are finally prioritized.”

Why They’re Protesting

The Flemings’ own experience in the OC court system has fueled their advocacy. They raised their grandson Bryce from infancy, providing him with a stable home for over five years. But in October 2024, Bryce was removed from their care following reports from Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Brian Baron — reports they allege were biased, incomplete, and improperly based on interviews conducted by Baron’s paralegal, Rebecca Galvan, who was never authorized by the court and never met with the Fleming’s.

The couple has since filed two civil lawsuits in Orange County Superior Court — Case No. 30-2025-01490334-CU-NP-CJC against paralegal Rebecca Galvan and Case No. 30-2025-01487496-CU-CR-CJC against attorney Brian Baron — accusing them of negligence, fraud, and violations of due process.

Attorney Brian Baron has counter-filed to have Christine and Erik Fleming declared vexatious litigants, a move that could restrict their ability to bring any future lawsuits without prior court approval. The hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2025, in Department CM01 of the Costa Mesa Justice Complex, before Judge Julie Palafox.

Palafox, who until recently served as supervising judge of Orange County Superior Court’s (OCSC) family law division, was reassigned to probate court earlier this year — a shift that has drawn attention given the ongoing crisis in the family law division and the Fleming case. The move also intersects with debates over guardian ad litem accountability already unfolding in probate, issues previously reported in “Three Courts, One Playbook: How Families Say California’s Legal System Betrayed Them.”

Baron’s counteraction underscores the escalating legal battle, which the Flemings say reflects a broader pattern of misconduct within OCSC by minors’ counsel, guardians ad litem, and court-appointed evaluators — problems compounded by a lack of oversight and the quasi-judicial immunity afforded to these court actors.

“Families across Orange County have stories just like ours,” Fleming said. “This isn’t just about one case — it’s about demanding accountability from a system that has harmed too many children.”

For those who missed the first nationwide protest against family court and CPS held Sept. 7–9, organizers say this Costa Mesa demonstration offers another chance to show up, speak out, and be heard in Orange County.

“Let the People of California Speak”

Event Details

When: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Costa Mesa Justice Complex, 3390 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa, California

What to Expect:

Printed signs provided while supplies last (participants may also bring their own). Free t-shirts available while supplies last. Calls for reform, oversight, and protection of children in family courts. A small, peaceful, family-friendly protest — TikTok and social media advocates welcome. Media coverage expected at the protest.



For more event information or press inquiries, contact: Christine Fleming at Christine@californiafamilylawnakedtruth.org.

“Every child deserves safety, stability, and justice,” Fleming added. “We’re standing not only for our family, but for every family who has been mistreated by this system.”

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis and nationwide family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote. Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalistreporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

