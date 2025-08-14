Tawny Minna-Grossman with her children at Disney Land in Orange County, Ca. May 25, 2023.

Originally Published on Newsbreak, April 12, 2024. Updated.

By Julie M. Anderson-Holburn and Robert J. Hansen

An Orange County mother pleaded not guilty to charges of child abduction March 27 after she fled to Canada with her two young children earlier this year.

Tawny Grossman allegedly, between January 9, 2024, and February 15, 2024, unlawfully took, withheld, and concealed her two children, and unlawfully deprived her ex-husband, Frank Grossman, of his right to custody, according to prosecutors.

Grossman said she fled to Canada from Orange County in January with her two young children out of fear for their safety from her ex-husband.

“I felt I had no other choice than to leave to protect my kids from being sexually abused,” Grossman said.

The court ordered a no-contact order between Grossman and her two young children and, at a later hearing, ordered that she relinquish her passport out of concern that she might flee with the children again. She was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor to make sure she did not violate the no-contact order.

Orange County prosecutor Tammy Jacobs told the judge at an April 2 hearing that the children need to be protected and it only takes seconds to take them.

“She has done it before, and I believe she’ll do it again,” Jacobs told the court.

Jacobs argued that the allegations that Grossman’s ex-husband sexually abused their children were unfounded, which Grossman’s public defender pushed back on.

“It is not accurate to say they [sexual abuse allegations] were unfounded,” Gabriel Durkin-White said. “There are many reports from social workers and doctors where one of the children described abuse.”

Among those reports is one from Sarah Escalante, an Orange County licensed clinical social worker.

Escalante has interviewed Tawny’s daughter several times from October 2022 through March 2023, court documents show. When Escalante interviewed the young girl, she said her father makes her feel sad and mad and that she doesn’t like her dad.

When questioned why, the daughter shared that she does not like her dad because he “doesn’t listen to her” and that she “likes her mommy because her mommy does what she asks.”

In the report, Tawny’s daughter told Escalante:

“Daddy touches my private parts without asking me, and he keeps touching them and touching them, and he touches both sides.”

When prompted, the girl showed how her father touches her private parts using a doll. She demonstrated this by placing her finger on the doll between the doll’s legs, court records reveal. She then told Escalante:

“I don’t like it, and I say stop, but he doesn’t stop.”

Grossman appeared in court with a group of supporters, while prosecutor Jacobs was accompanied by several investigators from the district attorney’s office, who sat with the ex-husband.

The ex-husband appeared in court and made glaring looks toward Grossman throughout the first hearing.

Durkin-White also tried, unsuccessfully, to have the no-contact order removed.

“Not allowing visitation does not make anyone safer,” Durkin-White told the court.

Durkin-White also argued that the prosecution referenced a lot of paperwork as evidence that he does not have.

Grossman’s public defender objected several times to the prosecutor’s use of what he characterized as hearsay and not actual evidence—at one point causing the judge to lash out at him.

“How long have you been a lawyer?” Judge Derek G. Johnson exploded from the bench at Durkin-White.

After a brief break, Senior Assistant Public Defender Darren Thompson sat in the courtroom and observed the rest of the proceedings.

Judge Johnson said that if the family court allows for visitation, he would consider removing the no-contact order.

“If the family court provides for supervised visitation, I am open to modify the criminal protective order if the family court makes that order,” Judge Johnson said.

In the meantime, Grossman is ordered to stay at least 500 yards from her children and is to remain in Orange County.

Grossman’s next court date is April 29.

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

