Orange County Parents Speak Out Against Family Court and CPS in Nationwide Protest
Orange County Family Court Crisis Is Real — and It’s Extreme
ORANGE, CA — For three consecutive days, from September 7–9, 2025, dozens of parents gathered outside Orange County’s Lamoreaux Justice Center—or posted online—as part of the first nationwide protest against corrupt family courts and CPS, joining a growing movement demanding immediate state and federal intervention into systemic failures in the family court system.
Both in person and online, these terrified and traumatized parents shared devastating accounts of retaliation, perjury, institutional bias, and prolonged separation from their children. Holding handmade signs under the Southern California sun, many echoed the same urgent plea:
“We want justice—and we want our children back now.”
Footage from the three-day protest—captured live at Lamoreaux and streamed across social platforms—offers a rare public glimpse into the pain, rage, and resilience of families entangled in Orange County’s family court system.
Parents delivered powerful testimony, describing how the courts have stolen years from their lives and their children, often without findings of unfitness or due process. Many are still fighting for justice and reunification after prolonged, court-imposed separation.
“I had to walk away to protect him.”
“I have not seen my son since February 2022. He was threatening suicide, and Dr. Reinhart did nothing. She is an absolute monster. He was under so much pressure by the court—I had to walk away to protect him.”
—Kenneth Jones
“I’m one of the lucky ones. I had to fight for six years in our corrupt court. Dr. Reinhart kept complaining she wasn’t getting her $30,000—it was clear her only focus was money, not my child. She didn’t even look at my evidence. I overcame her report, but it cost me $400,000 and six years of lost memories and time with my kid.”
—Josh Meador
Read more about Dr. Reinhart here:
“It’s pay to play.”
“After a decade of restraining order violations by my siblings’ father, a brand-new judge named Waltz gave him sole custody. The courts here are entirely corrupt. It’s pay to play.”
—Andrew
“I was never found unfit.”
“They just said I was emotional, and suddenly my daughters were in foster care. I was only allowed to see them supervised.”
—Jennifer Woolfenden
Jennifer’s full story here: Three Courts, One Playbook: How Families Say California’s Legal System Betrayed Them
“She ignored the domestic violence.”
“Jessica St. Clair ignored the domestic violence I was suffering. She recommended I be forced out of my home.”
—Joanna Castro
Read more on Joanna’s story: The Victims of Jessica St. Clair, MFT – Part Four
“My son was taken from me six years ago because I was accused of parental alienation.”
—Lucy Vellema
Monitored Visitation — Without Cause or End
Many parents at the protest reported being placed on monitored visitation for months—some for over two years—without ever being found unfit. One mother said she hadn’t seen her child unsupervised in over 28 months due to being labeled a “parental alienator.” Another father said he had to stop visitation entirely—not because he didn’t want to see his kids, but because he couldn’t afford the cost of supervision, calling it “court-ordered extortion.”
These parents weren’t accused of abuse or neglect. Instead, they say the court relied on vague, subjective labels like “high conflict,” “mental instability,” or “alienation”—often applied without any clinical evidence—to justify extreme custody restrictions.
When You Report Abuse, You’re the One Punished
Protestors described a disturbing pattern of retaliation against protective parents, particularly mothers, after they reported abuse or requested enforcement of custody or restraining orders. Instead of protection, they say, they were punished:
Custody was reduced or eliminated after abuse reports—often without hearings or due process.
Evaluators ignored evidence of abuse, violated ethics rules, and in some cases committed perjury.
Judges branded protective parents as “unstable,” “hysterical,” or “alienators”—labels used to strip custody.
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office (OCDA) allegedly refused to enforce court orders when violations were reported by mothers—but intervened in favor of fathers.
Parents who requested help from the court or OCDA alleged they were targeted—with investigators showing up at their homes or hearings as a form of intimidation.
One protestor, so terrified of retaliation and her ex’s connections in Orange County, arrived in disguise and requested her voice be altered. She described a courtroom so tilted in favor of wealth and influence that her abuser retained high-powered legal counsel—while she had no representation at all.
Another a grandmother pleaded, “ The justice system is destroying the family unity. And we can’t take this anymore.”
“I would like to ask—for there to be a little bit of justice for our children. Because for the mothers who are going through this situation, who are so broken inside [by the court]—how can we give love and care and fix our children’s lives when we ourselves are destroyed?”
“The justice system is destroying the unity of our families. And we can’t take this anymore. We cannot allow this abuse to continue. Our children need our protection, our unconditional love—always. And not to lose the precious time they make us waste here, with no concern for the children, who should be the priority.”
“Yes, please—for those living through this situation: if you can come here and help us seek justice, come. Whether in Spanish or English, you will be heard. Thank you.”
—A Grandmother at the Protest
Live, Loud, and Livestreamed
This Orange County protest was part of a coordinated nationwide movement, with families rallying in every U.S. state. The OC event was livestreamed by this reporter and widely shared via:
Demanding Change, Not Just Catharsis
This wasn’t just a protest of pain—it was a protest of purpose. Families rallied behind specific demands:
End judicial and quasi-judicial immunity for court professionals.
Open courtrooms to the public via cameras and livestreams.
Prosecute perjury and suppression of abuse evidence.
Hold judges, CPS, minors’ counsel, and custody evaluators accountable.
Guarantee jury trials in contested custody and termination cases.
“We’re not here just to cry,” one father said. “We’re here to fight back.”
A Local Crisis with National Implications
Orange County’s family court crisis mirrors a nationwide epidemic—but the situation here is uniquely dire.
With supervising judges like Cheri Pham, Julie Palafox, and Maria Hernandez under mounting scrutiny—and the OCDA’s credibility unraveling amid a flood of citizen complaints and a recent $3 million jury verdict against the office—this region has become a national focal point for reform.
Parents say the courts are protecting abusers, silencing whistleblowers, and enriching court-appointed professionals—all while traumatizing the very children the system is supposed to protect.
This protest wasn’t an endpoint—it was a launchpad.
Parents are organizing, uniting, and preparing for the next phase: public accountability, federal investigation, and long-overdue legislative action.
Missed the Rally? Join the Next One
If you missed this historic protest, there are two upcoming chances to speak out in Orange County:
September 17, 2025 — Costa Mesa Justice Complex
11:30 AM – 5:00 PM
Hosted by California Family Law Naked Truth
October 9–11, 2025 — Lamoreaux Justice Center
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM (daily)
Nationwide Peaceful Protest for CPS and Family Court Reform— Part II
Bring a sign. Bring your story. Bring your voice.
Together, we rise. Together, we say: No More.
Reporter’s Note:
This event was covered live by Julie M. Anderson-Holburn, as part of her ongoing investigative series Unveiled and Uncensored. Read the original rally announcement here:
🔗 Nationwide Rally Targets CPS and Family Court Abuse
This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis and nationwide family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.
Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?
Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote. Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.
Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.
Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.
Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalistreporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.
This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.
