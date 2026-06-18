Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann
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Marc Randazza may be a goat-tupper, but the argument is right: prior restraint on reporting is poison. If Kane believes statements are false, he has remedies. Defamation law exists. But using a TRO to muzzle publication, commentary, interviews, and public discussion about a high-profile custody dispute is a different animal. That is especially dangerous in family court, where sealed proceedings, abuse allegations, alienation claims, and judicial discretion already operate behind a curtain. The commissioner’s skepticism matters. Harassment can be restrained. True threats can be restrained. But journalism about court-connected public controversies deserves breathing room. Bad facts do not repeal the First Amendment.

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