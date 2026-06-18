Nik Richie, Anna Kane and Evander Kane, June 17, 2026. Photo by: Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 17 — An Orange County Superior Court commissioner signaled skepticism toward portions of a temporary restraining order (TRO) obtained by NHL player Evander Kane against media personality and publisher Nik Richie, while taking under submission broader questions involving California harassment law, free speech protections and reporting on high-profile custody disputes.

Commissioner Glenn Mondo said he expects to issue a written ruling on the TRO by Monday, after reviewing the parties’ filings and arguments.

At issue is a temporary restraining order sought by Kane against Richie, a digital media entrepreneur, publisher and media personality who serves as CEO of Warrior Network Agency and previously founded TheDirty.com.

Court records show Mondo granted Kane’s ex parte request for a temporary restraining order on June 8 and scheduled a trial for June 30.

On June 15, Richie filed an emergency application seeking to vacate the TRO, arguing it constituted an unconstitutional restraint on protected speech. The court set a special hearing on the request for June 17. The case is captioned Kane v. Karamian, using Richie’s legal name, Hooman Abedi Karamian.

Kane sought the temporary restraining order after Richie published a lengthy interview with Kane’s former wife, Anna Kane, in which she discussed her marriage, her separation from her daughter and other personal matters.

The case also arises amid growing public awareness and media coverage of custody outcomes in cases involving allegations of abuse, child abuse, domestic violence and coercive control. Researchers, advocacy organizations, lawmakers and litigants have increasingly questioned how family courts evaluate abuse allegations and whether protective parents routinely lose custody or parenting time after raising safety concerns.

The dispute unfolds amid broader scrutiny of custody litigation nationwide. Studies by George Washington University law professor Joan Meier and others, along with reports from United Nations Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls Reem Alsalem, have raised concerns about how courts handle allegations of domestic violence, child abuse and counterclaims of “parental alienation” in custody proceedings.

Research and reports have documented cases in which parents who report abuse later face reduced custody, monitored visitation or loss of contact with their children, while supporters of current practices emphasize judicial independence and maintain that courts must evaluate competing allegations, credibility and evidence on a case-by-case basis.

According to a transcript lodged with the court, much of the Kane interview consisted of Richie inviting Anna Kane to describe events from her perspective. The truth or falsity of those allegations was not before the court Wednesday. Instead, the hearing focused on whether Richie’s conduct constituted harassment under California Code of Civil Procedure section 527.6 and whether restrictions imposed by the TRO can be reconciled with First Amendment protections.

“The court recognizes there’s a conflict between 527.6 and the First Amendment,” Mondo said during the hearing. “Harassing speech is not protected speech.”

At the same time, the commissioner repeatedly emphasized that the proceeding is not a defamation case and that the court’s focus is limited to whether the legal requirements for civil harassment have been met.

“I’m not going to hear anything about a criminal investigation,” Mondo said, explaining that many allegations raised in the parties’ filings were outside the scope of the hearing.

Richie is represented by attorney Marc Randazza, who argued the temporary restraining order amounts to an unconstitutional prior restraint on journalism and protected speech.

“There is no exception to the First Amendment here,” Randazza argued. “We do not allow prior restraints on journalism in this country.”

Courts have historically viewed prior restraints—government orders restricting speech before publication—as among the most disfavored forms of speech regulation under First Amendment jurisprudence.

Randazza maintained that Richie’s interview and commentary concern matters of public interest and constitute protected speech regardless of whether the parties dispute underlying facts.

Throughout the hearing, Mondo appeared particularly focused on whether the challenged speech created a legally cognizable threat of harassment and whether the evidence before the court demonstrated any actual or imminent danger.

A central issue involved social-media posts and messaging surrounding the parties’ daughter, including references to “Free Kensington” and statements such as “Let’s bring them home.” Kane’s attorneys argued the posts could encourage third parties to intervene in the custody dispute and create a foreseeable risk of harm. Richie’s attorneys countered that the statements constituted protected commentary on a matter of public concern and that no evidence had been presented showing any follower threatened Kane or the child.

The commissioner repeatedly questioned Kane’s attorneys regarding evidence showing actual threats, intimidation or harmful conduct by Richie’s followers.

Referencing California appellate authority, including E.G. v. M.L., Mondo noted that courts evaluating speech-based harassment claims often examine whether speech results in a “clear and present” or “serious and imminent” threat.

“What I’ve not seen is anything telling me of actual conduct,” Mondo observed during the hearing.

One of the most closely watched portions of the hearing involved a Canadian court order that Kane’s attorneys contend limits discussion of the custody dispute.

Mondo indicated he is tentatively inclined to dissolve or narrow portions of the temporary restraining order tied to the Canadian proceedings, noting that Richie is neither a party to those proceedings nor a Canadian resident.

“The respondent has raised an issue regarding whether that order can possibly be applied to him,” the commissioner said.

The hearing also highlighted broader questions increasingly confronting courts nationwide: whether civil harassment statutes can be used to restrict speech about ongoing family court disputes and what constitutional protections apply when journalists, publishers and social-media commentators report on allegations made by victims of abuse in those proceedings.

The commissioner also noted that Richie has filed an anti-SLAPP motion challenging the case on First Amendment grounds. A status conference is scheduled for June 24 to address briefing and hearing schedules. Mondo indicated the current June 30 trial date may need to be continued while the anti-SLAPP motion is resolved.

Before concluding the hearing, the court encouraged the parties to explore settlement, warning that continued litigation could generate substantial attorney-fee claims while leaving broader disputes unresolved.

The temporary restraining order remains in effect pending the court’s written ruling.

This story will be updated if and when comments are received from First Amendment Coalition Legal Director David Loy or other media-law experts regarding the constitutional issues raised in the case.

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

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